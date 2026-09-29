LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Review in 2026

In this LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight review, I’ll take a look at the best entry in the LEGO Batman series and the highest-rated LEGO game on Metacritic at launch, beating the 2022 title LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Developed by TT Games and published by Warner Bros. Games, the game launched on May 22, 2026, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, with the Nintendo Switch 2 version on September 18, 2026. It’s rated ESRB E10+ and PEGI 7 and serves as a culmination of the LEGO Batman series.

For this LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight review, I played the game on the PS5 Slim. After playing through its main story and most side content, I found plenty to like, along with a few areas that could have been improved. Here’s how the game holds up based on story, gameplay, exploration, and LEGO charm.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight: Quick Facts

Before diving into my detailed LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight review, let’s take a look at the key details of this Batman LEGO game, including the genre, playable characters, multiplayer availability, and launch prices.

Game LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Release Dates May 22, 2026



September 18, 2026 (Nintendo Switch 2) Platforms PC, PS5 (reviewed), Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 Developer TT Games Publisher Warner Bros. Games Engine Unreal Engine 5 Genre Action-adventure Age Ratings ESRB E10+ (US), PEGI 7 (EU) Playable Characters Batman, Jim Gordon, Catwoman, Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, Talia al Ghul Multiplayer Local co-op (2 players) Metacritic 83 Generally Favorable (PS5) OpenCritic 93% Critics Recommend Retail Prices Standard $69.99, Deluxe $89.99

Story Summary (Light Spoilers)

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight tells an original story that follows Bruce Wayne throughout his life as Batman. It starts with the childhood tragedy that pushes him toward becoming the Dark Knight, then follows his training with the League of Shadows before he returns to Gotham City as its protector.

The game is inspired by the entire Batman franchise that includes movies, comics, TV shows, and other games, with its own LEGO spin on familiar characters and events. The story takes place in an open-world Gotham City divided into four islands, where Bruce faces a cast of classic villains, including the Joker, Poison Ivy, and Bane.

In LEGO Batman: Dark Knight, each area allows Batman to investigate crimes, take on missions, and face different threats as his crimefighting career develops. Although the villains appearing in the story are familiar to me, I like that the game reshapes their roles to fit its original story.

That approach gives the story room to explore Batman’s development while still keeping the playful tone expected from a LEGO game. It covers a lot of ground across Batman’s journey without requiring knowledge of one specific Batman media or version of the character, which I appreciated for this LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight review.

Playable Characters and Gameplay

There are seven playable characters: Batman, Jim Gordon, Catwoman, Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Talia al Ghul. Each has distinct abilities, which gives switching characters a real purpose instead of making the roster feel like a collection of cosmetic options. This is one of the better changes to the usual LEGO formula.

For this LEGO Batman rating and review, I especially enjoyed how these abilities carry into both puzzles and combat. Batman’s Batclaw can pull down objects, while Catwoman can use her whip and her companion cat to reach places Batman cannot. The smaller roster also means the characters get more time to stand out.

Getting around Gotham City is just as enjoyable. I loved the different means of traversal, from grappling between buildings to driving the Batmobile across the city. For this LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight review, the amount of side activities certainly gave me plenty of reasons to explore instead of just sticking to the main missions.

The combat system in LEGO Batman: Dark Knight borrows heavily from the acclaimed Batman: Arkham series, where counters play a major role in fights. I found it more engaging than the usual brawling in other LEGO games, though it’s more forgiving and less precise than the Arkham games.

You can also play in local split-screen co-op with another player, which makes it a great PS5 split-screen game during family gatherings. There’s no online multiplayer mode, though, but having a second player makes the game more fun with the different character abilities and puzzle design.

Honest Review: What Works

Having played all the previous Batman LEGO games, the combat is the biggest improvement that I will highlight in this LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight review. It takes the counter-based style of the Arkham games and makes it accessible enough for younger players.

There are multiple difficulty levels to give you control over the challenge, while skill trees and gadget upgrades allow you to improve your characters as you progress. I mainly played this Batman LEGO game on the balanced Caped Crusader difficulty and didn’t have too much trouble progressing through the game.

Gotham City’s open-world design is another strong point for me in this LEGO Batman rating and review. The four islands feel dynamic and organic, with different architecture, busy streets, rooftops, and plenty of places to explore. Between the many puzzles, collectibles, and side activities spread throughout the city, I always had something to investigate.

The story also works well with its mix of Batman influences. I enjoyed spotting references to the movies, like Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy, while following an original narrative that gives them room to fit naturally into Bruce’s journey. Its conclusion brings the journey together in a satisfying way, but I won’t spoil it here in my LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight review.

Honest Review: What Doesn’t Work

I was a bit disappointed that the stealth mechanics felt underdeveloped for a Batman game. Enemies are often grouped too closely together, leaving little room to sneak past them or plan a careful approach. For my LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight review, I found the mechanics too simple to make stealth as rewarding as the game’s combat.

Like many of the best LEGO games, LEGO Batman: Dark Knight falls short in giving players a serious challenge, even in higher difficulty settings. Before settling on the balanced difficulty, I tried the Dark Knight setting. But even with minimal health or gadget upgrades, I found it only mildly demanding. This makes the game more accessible, but it may disappoint players looking for a tougher challenge.

Story-wise, some characters could use more attention. For example, Nightwing doesn’t feel distinct enough from Robin, while Catwoman becomes less important as the story reaches its conclusion. But this is just a minor gripe in my LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight review and doesn’t break the overall experience.

Performance on my PS5 Slim was solid for this Batman LEGO game. I encountered a few minor bugs at launch, like occasional camera clipping, but none of them were game-breaking or prevented me from progressing.

How Does It Compare to Previous LEGO Batman Games?

LEGO Batman: Dark Knight has set a new standard for the series, with its LEGO Batman rating on Metacritic making it the best-reviewed installment.

It’s also the highest-rated LEGO game on Metacritic, a distinction previously held by LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which is also one of the best LEGO games for Switch. Here’s how the game compares to the previous Batman LEGO games.

Game Release Year Metacritic Notable Features LEGO Batman: The Videogame 2008 76 Classic LEGO puzzle-platforming LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes 2012 79 First LEGO Batman game with voice acting LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham 2014 73 Large character roster, space-based levels LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight 2026 83 Arkham-inspired combat, skill trees, open-world exploration

The first three games form the LEGO Batman Trilogy, which can be bought separately. If this LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight review got you interested in the series and you want to see how the LEGO Batman games have evolved, the bundle is definitely worth playing.

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Is LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight on Nintendo Switch 2 Worth It?

Yes, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is worth buying on Nintendo Switch 2 if you want to play the full game on the go. It’s recommended for both new players who want to experience Gotham on a portable console and existing players who want to revisit the game without being tied to a TV.

Like many of the best Switch games, the Nintendo Switch 2 version supports TV, tabletop, and handheld modes, giving you several ways to play. It also supports touch-screen features and HDR on compatible displays, while the base game requires around 24 GB of storage for the digital version.

The Deluxe Edition includes the Legacy Collection DLC, with three themed packs: Arkham Trilogy Pack, Batman Beyond Pack, and Party Music Pack. It also includes the Mayhem Collection, which adds a new story mission, Mayhem Mode, and Joker and Harley Quinn as playable characters.

If you buy the physical Deluxe Edition, you’ll also get a free LEGO Retro Video Game Batman Minifigure, while supplies last.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Price

LEGO Batman: Dark Knight is available in two editions on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The Standard Edition costs $69.99, while the Deluxe Edition costs $89.99. The same prices apply to the Nintendo Switch 2 version.

If you’re looking for better deals, Eneba lists regional and global game keys for the game. Prices vary by region and seller, but some current listings are below the $69.99 Standard Edition MSRP. Check the key’s region before buying, as availability and prices can change for this Batman LEGO game.

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My Overall Verdict on LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

After playing the PS5 version for my LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight review, I can recommend the game to fans of both Batman and LEGO games. I liked that the improved combat system, open-world Gotham City, character abilities, and puzzles add more depth to the familiar formula without losing its humor and accessibility.

The game’s original story and influences from across the Batman franchise also make it easy to see why it’s the highest-rated LEGO game on Metacritic. However, there are a few reasons to think twice before paying full price.

Even without upgrades, the game is still fairly easy, while the stealth mechanics can feel inconsistent and underdeveloped. Budget-conscious players may want to wait for a price drop, especially if they want a serious challenge.

For everyone else, LEGO Batman: Dark Knight is an enjoyable Batman adventure that stands out as the best in the LEGO Batman series.

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