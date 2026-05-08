Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era Review (2016) – A True Return to Form

This Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era review covers the long-awaited return to turn-based strategy, 4X exploration, and fantasy tactics rooted in the series’ golden era.

Developed by Unfrozen Studio, known for Iratus: Lord of the Dead, and published by Hooded Horse with Ubisoft as trademark holder, Olden Era arrives as the first mainline entry in over a decade. It launched into Early Access on April 30, 2026, across Steam and Microsoft Store, PC-only, with day-one availability on PC Game Pass at a standard price of around $39.99 .

Built directly on the Heroes of Might and Magic III foundation, this Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era Early Access review reflects a game that already feels polished while clearly unfinished.

The current build includes six factions, the new Focus combat system, the Law city mechanic, and a playable first campaign act, alongside skirmish, multiplayer, hotseat, and a beta map editor.

Early reception is broadly positive, with critics calling it the best Heroes entry in decades. Join me while I break down how it plays, what works, what still needs time, and who should jump in now.

TL;DR: Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era Review Overview

Genre Turn-based fantasy strategy / 4X / hex-tactical battles (follows the HoMM3 lineage) Core loop Start with a hero and town in Jadame → explore the map → fight neutral armies and capture resource structures → build cities and recruit units → engage in turn-based hex-grid battles → wield 4 schools of magic + Focus abilities → outpace AI rivals to dominate the map Biggest strength The first true HoMM3 successor in 25 years. Features 6 distinct factions, deep new Focus and Law mechanics, and PC Game Pass day-one access. Unlike most Early Access titles, the map editor, hotseat, and online multiplayer are all already available Biggest weakness It’s still Early Access: only Act 1 of the campaign is live, and the AI can be sluggish. There’s no controller support yet, text is tiny on the Steam Deck, and custom game balance still needs a lot of tuning Clear verdict A massive win for HoMM3 purists and strategy fans. It’s a rock-solid Early Access start, and since it’s on PC Game Pass, subscribers can jump in and judge it for themselves without spending a dime Release date Out now as of April 30, 2026, via Steam Early Access and Microsoft Store (Game Preview). The full 1.0 release is still TBA as the devs polish the experience alongside the community Platforms PC only (Steam, Microsoft Store, PC Game Pass via Game Preview); Steam Deck status Playable (not Verified) Price Normally $39.99, but look for a launch discount (it’s currently sitting at $29.99 on Steam until May 14). If you’re a PC Game Pass subscriber, you can skip the purchase entirely and play for free Best for HoMM3 veterans; lapsed Heroes fans who skipped HoMM 5/6/7; turn-based strategy enthusiasts; Hooded Horse strategy followers; PC Game Pass subscribers wanting to test the Early Access state risk-free

This HoMM: Olden Era review reflects a game that already nails the core of what made the series special, even if it is not fully there yet. The classic loop is intact – explore the map, secure resources, build your town, and win decisive battles on a hex grid where positioning and timing matter more than raw numbers.

What stands out immediately is how natural it feels to play. The HoMM3 foundation is rock solid, but the new Focus and Law mechanics add much-needed depth to combat and city-building. With six distinct factions and the map editor already live, the replayability value is guaranteed.

If you want to jump in now, grabbing a Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era Steam Key on Eneba is the most direct option, while budget-conscious players can test it through the PC Game Pass hub.

But keep in mind this is still Early Access, with a short campaign, slow AI pacing, and missing quality-of-life features. So, it’s a confident return, but one still in progress.

★ HoMM’s newest entry HoMM: Olden Era on PC Shop on Eneba

Marching Back to Jadame: A Prequel with 25 Years of Pedigree

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era drops you into Jadame, a continent long mentioned in the series but never explored until now. As a full prequel to the HoMM timeline, it tells a fresh story rather than retreading familiar ground.

The first campaign act follows Gunnar, a Minotaur Overlord from Heroes of Might & Magic III HD, as he investigates a mysterious eternal fire spreading across the land and driving inhabitants insane. Alongside his queen, a towering dragon, Gunnar’s journey unfolds across hand-crafted missions designed to test your tactical mettle.

At its core, this is a turn-based fantasy strategy game built on the classic loop of exploration and resource control. You move across the map with limited points, capture vital mines, and engage in hex-grid battles where positioning and timing decide everything.

It is not a real-time strategy like Age of Empires or a grand strategy like Crusader Kings III; instead, it sits firmly alongside the HoMM3 lineage.

Unfrozen Studio leans heavily into that legacy, using HoMM3 as the mechanical base while the roster channels the diverse energy of Heroes of Might & Magic II: Gold, balancing iconic staples against fresh, cosmic-horror faction identities.

Critics are already calling it the best entry since the series’ 1999 peak. The Early Access build is surprisingly meaty, featuring six distinct Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era factions: Temple, Grove, Dungeon, Necropolis, Schism, and Hive, each offering their own lineups and synergies.

With four schools of magic, hotseat, and a beta map editor, the foundation is rock solid. If the free Steam demo hooks you, the cleanest path forward is a Steam key on Eneba or a PC Game Pass subscription.

It’s Time to Master the Hex: The Classic Loop Returns

The defining tension of Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era is how it balances the legendary depth of HoMM3 with modern strategy expectations. You start each match with a single town and a lone hero, venturing into the fog of war of Jadame with limited movement points per turn.

Every step is a tactical choice: do you secure a gold mine to fuel your economy, or push toward a unit dwelling to bolster your ranks? Neutral armies guard these prizes, growing stronger as weeks pass. Wait too long, and they’ll outscale you, but strike too early, and your campaign might end in a humiliating defeat.

Building Empires and Breaking Armies

City management is where you’ll spend your hard-earned resources, like gold and mercury, to upgrade your faction’s headquarters. A standout addition is the Law system, which adds a layer of deliberate strategy beyond the classic template. By investing in specific laws, you can tailor your kingdom toward economic growth or military might, making every turn feel impactful.

When steel meets bone, the game shifts to iconic hex-grid battlefields where unit stacks, positioning, and synergy are paramount. The standout innovation is the Focus system, letting units build resources to pop active abilities, like the Graverobber summoning reinforcements mid-fight.

It strikes a perfect balance between classic HoMM stacks and the hero-led experimentalism of Heroes of Might & Magic IV Complete Edition. Pair that with four schools of magic, and even a lowly skeleton can become a battlefield god with the right support.

The Six Factions of Jadame

Each of the six launch factions offers a distinct tactical identity that mirrors the series’ high-water marks:

Temple : Armored knights and noble griffins that excel in defense with devastating charges and multi-counterattacks.

: Armored knights and noble griffins that excel in defense with devastating charges and multi-counterattacks. Grove : Elemental spirits focused on powerful nature-themed magic synergies.

: Elemental spirits focused on powerful nature-themed magic synergies. Dungeon : The aggressive home of dragons, hydras, and minotaurs; this faction takes center stage in the first campaign act.

: The aggressive home of dragons, hydras, and minotaurs; this faction takes center stage in the first campaign act. Necropolis : Undead legions like vampires and liches that drain life to “snowball” through battles by raising fallen warriors as skeletons.

: Undead legions like vampires and liches that drain life to “snowball” through battles by raising fallen warriors as skeletons. Schism : A new cosmic-horror faction composed of eldritch abominations.

: A new cosmic-horror faction composed of eldritch abominations. Hive: The sixth faction, specializing in insectoid “Swarm” mechanics and rapid battlefield expansion.

Early Access Realities

While the combat is incredibly polished, keep in mind this is an Early Access launch. The AI can sometimes take a few in-game months to truly become an aggressive threat, and custom game balance is still being refined by Unfrozen Studio.

Just a heads up – if you are planning to play Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era on your Steam Deck, be prepared for some minor friction. While it runs smoothly at 40-60fps, the lack of native controller support means you’ll be relying on trackpads, and the small text scaling can be a challenge for some players.

Despite these early setbacks, the core loop is arguably the best the franchise has seen in twenty years. Whether you are using the map editor to craft challenges or engaging in hotseat multiplayer, the “just one more turn” magic is back in full force.

Strategy First, Story Second: A Living Canvas

To be perfectly honest, Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era is a strategy game first and a narrative experience second. While the campaign provides a coherent plot and high production values, this isn’t Baldur’s Gate 3.

Players seeking novel-grade fantasy storytelling should adjust their expectations, as the story here primarily serves to drive the hex-grid action. Instead of a linear path, the world-building excels through non-linear exploration.

The campaign maps act as large-scale puzzles where the story unfolds through environmental cues and strategic choices about which territory to liberate first. This structure serves as a direct mechanical throwback to the Heroes of Might and Magic III: Complete campaign structure, where your progress on the map dictates the rhythm of the plot.

While critics like Steam Deck HQ praise the “gorgeous art and voice acting” found in the semi-animated cutscenes, it is an Early Access reality that there is no voice acting during actual missions.

A New Soul for Ancient Lands

The game’s atmosphere leans into the vivid, hand-painted charm found in Heroes of Might & Magic II: Gold, which gives each of the Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era factions a distinct cultural soul rather than just a list of stats.

This art direction is a deliberate choice; it moves away from the generic 3D grit of recent years to embrace a vibrant, “moving illustration” look.

The Temple and Grove hit those warm, high-fantasy nostalgia notes perfectly, while the Dungeon and Necropolis bring back the dark, moody vibes we’ve obsessed over for decades. The real standout, though, is the Schism and Hive: their cosmic-horror and bug-swarm aesthetics feel like a total breath of fresh air for the franchise.

That flavor carries over to the heroes, who act as your anchor in this world. Between hunting for game-changing artifacts and deep-diving into skill trees, the RPG-style progression makes every run feel like your own story.

While moral choices are still light and don’t sway the plot much yet, my HoMM: Olden Era review confirms the bones of a massive fantasy epic are all there.

Is Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era Worth It? Early Access Reality & Value

Deciding is Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era worth it? Depends entirely on your tolerance for Early Access friction versus your hunger for a true HoMM3 successor.

Unlike many modern releases, Olden Era offers a rare affordability bridge – it’s available on PC Game Pass hub day one. At roughly $10/month via Eneba, a single month of service costs about 25% of the $39.99 Steam price, making it an ideal risk-free trial for skeptics.

Choosing Your Path to Jadame

There are three primary ways to jump into this Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era review period:

Steam outright purchase (~$39.99): Best for die-hard veterans who know they will sink 50+ hours into the game. You own the title permanently and will receive all updates through the 1.0 launch, and you can buy it cheaper via Eneba‘s Steam key listing. Microsoft Store / Xbox Games Pass Ultimate (~$10-15/month): The smartest route for budget-conscious players. You get full access to the Game Preview build to decide if it’s for you before committing to a permanent Steam key.

Note that only Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass tiers include day-one access; Game Pass Essential and Premium subscribers are excluded. Check the Xbox Game Pass hub to compare tiers or get it for $10/month via Eneba.

Wait for 1.0: If you require a complete campaign, polished UI, and Steam Deck text-scaling fixes, waiting for the full release is a valid strategy, though no date is currently set.

Playtime and Long-Term Value

The current build offers substantial content: the first campaign act lasts about 5-10 hours, while skirmishes and multiplayer can easily provide dozens of hours of play.

DualShockers suggests completionists could find over 100 hours of gameplay exploring the map editor and various hero builds. As this Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era Early Access review notes, this value is extended by the beta map editor, a tool that kept the HoMM3 community alive for 25 years, and the active patching reputation of publisher Hooded Horse.

While some may wait for a sale, the day-one premium is only about $8-12. For many, this is a small price to pay to join the peak launch-week community for multiplayer and map sharing.

If you’re still unsure, consider grabbing Heroes of Might & Magic III HD Edition or Heroes of Might & Magic II: Gold for under $10 to learn the genre’s roots before diving into the new era.

Choosing Your Platform: PC Exclusivity and Handheld Performance

Before diving into the hardware specifics for this Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era review, it is important for me to note that the game is strictly PC and Xbox-only at its Early Access launch. Fans coming from Might & Magic Heroes VII Complete Edition will find that no Xbox, PS5, or Nintendo Switch versions of Olden Era have been announced.

On top of that, Mac and Linux are not officially supported, though Linux users can find a workaround via Steam Deck’s Proton compatibility.

If you are a console-only gamer, you may want to keep an eye on future roadmap announcements. Otherwise, here is how the game performs on available hardware.

Steam (The Recommended Baseline)

Steam is the definitive platform for most players. It offers the largest community, regular auto-updates, and essential cloud-save synchronization. It also holds the potential for a future Steam Workshop integration, which would be a massive boon for the map editor community.

If you are planning to play Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era on your Steam Deck, the Steam version is the recommended path due to cloud-save support and access to community-driven trackpad layouts that bridge the gap for the game’s lack of native controller support.

The game properly supports both 16:10 and 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratios, and Steam players can grab Olden Era on Eneba via this Steam key listing, often below Steam‘s MSRP.

Microsoft Store & PC Game Pass

For those looking to avoid a full $39.99 investment, the game is available via the Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass (Game Preview). The content is identical to the Steam version, but be warned – Microsoft Store saves don’t sync over to Steam.

Game Pass subscribers can grab a PC Game Pass subscription on Eneba: at a typical pricing of roughly $10/month, this is the cheapest way to test the Early Access state without a major commitment.

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era Steam Deck Experience

On the Steam Deck, the game is currently rated as Playable, but not Verified. Testing shows a respectable 40-60fps on the LCD model at high presets, though zooming out on the map can cause dips into the 30s.

The main hurdles are the lack of native controller support and no UI scaling, which makes text quite small on the 7-inch screen. For the best experience, cap your frame rate at 30fps and use the trackpads for cursor control.

Unfrozen will likely add UI scaling to the roadmap, so buy now if you don’t mind squinting, or wait if 100% text readability is a deal-breaker for you.

Other Handhelds and Requirements

On devices like the ROG Ally or Legion Go, things get a bit clunkier without trackpads, as navigating menus with a thumbstick-driven cursor feels pretty sluggish.

If you’re on one of those, you’ll probably want to dock up with a mouse and keyboard. The good news is the spec requirements are super forgiving: even a five-year-old NVIDIA GTX 1650 can handle it easily, keeping things accessible just like the classic entries in the series.

Reception: Slaying the Ghost of HoMM7

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era has pulled off something fans thought was impossible: a legit return to the series’ glory days.

Dropping 11 years after the messy HoMM7, this entry has already soared past its predecessor, and finally given the franchise the comeback fans have been chasing since Heroes of Might & Magic V: Tribes of the East. Early buzz is already calling it the best thing to happen to the franchise since the legendary Heroes 3.

Aggregate & Community Scores

The early numbers point to a very positive consensus:

Steam Early Access : 91% Positive from over 3,000 user reviews.

user reviews. Metascore (PC): Pulling high scores across the board, including a perfect 90 from Insider Gaming .

Pulling high scores across the board, including a . Sales: Smashed 250,000 copies sold in its first 24 hours.

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era Review – The Critic Verdict

Experts agree it’s a total win, praising how it nails the Heroes of Might & Magic III lineage while capturing that unfiltered high-fantasy wonder of HoMM2.

Outlets like GamesRadar+ and ComicBook.com are loving the tactical depth of the new Law and Focus systems, while DualShockers points out the insane amount of content, promising “well over 100 hours” of play even on day one.

Of course, it’s still Early Access. Prima Games and Steam Deck HQ have pointed out that the campaign is still just Act 1, and the AI can be a bit sluggish in custom games. Handheld players are also feeling the burn from the lack of UI scaling and native controller support.

Even with those kinks, this launch is a total dream for veterans who’ve waited decades for the series to reclaim the throne.

Visuals & Sound: A Return to High-Fantasy Artistry

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era moves away from the gritty 3D of recent entries, opting for a vivid, fantasy-illustration style. Unfrozen explicitly cites the vibrant, storybook aesthetic of Heroes of Might & Magic II: Gold as its inspiration, creating “marvelous dollhouse towns” that feel like sets of epic action figures.

For my Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era review, I found the 2.5D adventure map rewarding to explore, with distinct visual identities for all six factions and high tactical legibility on the hex-grid battlefields.

The orchestral soundtrack is a standout, blending nostalgic motifs with fresh arrangements that make every exploration phase feel pretty epic.

This is complemented by detailed environmental effects, like the shifting shadows of the Necropolis and the vibrant flora of the Grove, which ensure the world feels alive even when the action pauses for strategic planning.

My Overall Verdict on HoMM: Olden Era – The Comeback Fans Wanted

“Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era already feels like the most authentic successor to HoMM3 in over 25 years. The core loop is sharp, the Focus and Law systems add meaningful depth, and the six factions offer real variety. Even in Early Access, it carries the kind of polish expected from a Hooded Horse title.

The value is hard to ignore. Steam is the best baseline experience, while the PC Game Pass route is the smartest low-risk entry point. Steam Deck is playable but rough, and there is no other console version.

PROS CONS ✅Best Heroes since HoMM3



✅Focus combat adds tactical depth



✅Law system improves city management



✅Six distinct factions



✅Strong HoMM2-inspired visuals



✅Multiplayer, hotseat, map editor at launch



✅Day-one PC Game Pass



✅Active developer roadmap



✅Demo available ❌Early Access campaign is short



❌No controller support



❌Small text on Steam Deck



❌Slow AI engagement



❌Balance still evolving



❌No console version

Great for: HoMM3 veterans, strategy fans, Game Pass users, multiplayer groups.

HoMM3 veterans, strategy fans, Game Pass users, multiplayer groups. Less ideal for: Console-only players, Steam Deck users sensitive to small text, and strategy newcomers who should first learn the ropes with the more affordable Heroes of Might & Magic III HD Edition.

If you’re ready to dive back into Jadame, grabbing an Olden Era Steam key on Eneba is the best way to secure your spot in the early meta. For those still on the fence, the PC Game Pass hub offers a low-risk entry point to test the waters before committing.

Olden Era proves this legendary formula still has teeth in 2026. Provided the roadmap stays on track, the series has finally found its true successor.