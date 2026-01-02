EA Sports FC 26 Review: When Career Mode Fights Back

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Released September 26th, 2025 Developer EA Romania, EA Vancouver Publisher Electronic Arts Platforms PS5, PS4, Windows, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, Switch, Switch 2

I’ve been playing this game for way too long. I’m talking FIFA 08 long. Back when defending meant spamming tackle and hoping for the best. I didn’t even touch World Class properly until FIFA 15, and since then, Manager Career Mode has basically been my comfort zone.

So yeah, when a new EA Sports FC drops, I already know what I’m signing up for: small changes, big promises, and another year of “okay… let’s see what you’ve done this time.”

EA Sports FC 26 feels like one of those entries where I genuinely enjoy the game, but at the same time, I also want to throw my controller at my TV in the same session.

Career Mode is where FC 26 shows its best side, and also where my biggest frustrations live. There’s more structure and more realism than we’ve had in years, but the difficulty balance can feel completely out of whack.

This review is basically me unpacking that love–hate relationship: what FC 26 gets right, what still drives me crazy, and whether or not it’s actually worth your money depending on how you play.

Gameplay Feel & Match Flow (Competitive vs Authentic)

The first thing I noticed in FC 26 is that everything feels heavier. And I don’t mean that in a bad way, well, at least not at first.

Here’s the take: players take longer to turn, touches feel more deliberate, and you actually have to think before hitting sprint or forcing a pass. This immediately makes it feel like EA is pushing hard toward realism, especially if you’re playing offline like I do most of the time.

Authentic mode is where this version of FC 26 really clicks for me. The pacing is slower and build-up play actually matters. Your opponents hold their shape better, pressing feels more structured, and you can’t just muscle your way through every situation. When it’s working, this amazing football game feels way closer to real football than what we’ve had recently.

Competitive mode is a different story. It’s snappier and way more forgiving at the same time, which makes sense for Ultimate Team and Clubs, but it also feels like a completely different game.

Jumping between Competitive and Authentic can be kind of jarring, especially when you realize how much the game changes depending on the preset. One minute you’re carefully building play, the next you’re back to end-to-end chaos.

And that’s kind of FC 26 in a nutshell. When everything lines up, the match flow feels amazing. But when it doesn’t, the realism can turn into frustration real quick, especially when the AI starts feeling a little too perfect for its own good. The idea is solid but the consistency just isn’t always there.

Game Modes Breakdown: Where FC 26 Actually Improves

If there’s one place where FC 26 actually feels like it tried to grow up a bit, it’s in the game modes, specifically the offline ones. Not everything lands, and some decisions are still questionable, but compared to recent entries, this is the first time in a while where I felt like EA was at least thinking about how different people actually play this game.

Career Mode: FC 26 at Its Best

Career Mode is easily the biggest winner in FC 26, and somehow also where most of my frustration lives.

On paper, there’s a lot to like. The objectives feel more grounded in real-world football logic, and restrictions finally push you to play a bit more realistically instead of hoarding wonderkids every window.

Here, I’m constantly managing expectations, results, and long-term planning. Throw in unexpected events like injuries and PTO requests for a “family matter”, and Manager Career Mode starts feeling closer to a light version of Football Manager than it ever has.

But then we get to the difficulty balancing, and this is where things start to fall apart for me.

I’ve been playing Manager Career Mode on World Class difficulty for years. Since FIFA 15, that’s been my comfort zone. In FC 26, though, World Class feels insanely punishing. Pressing from opponent players is relentless, passing lanes feel permanently shut down, and winning the ball back can feel borderline impossible at times. It honestly feels closer to Legendary than what World Class used to be.

So naturally, I dropped the difficulty to Professional, and suddenly the game turned into a joke. I’m winning 8–0, 10–0, even against top teams, barely breaking a sweat. There’s no middle ground. The difficulty jump between Professional and World Class feels way too steep, and it completely messes with the immersion of a long-term save.

Pro tip If Professional is too easy and World Class is too brutal, adjusting sliders is currently the only way to get a balanced Career Mode experience.

What makes this even more frustrating is that it’s clearly not just a “me problem”. Manager Career Mode players have been complaining about the exact same thing. Right now, sliders feel like the only way to find a balanced experience which is fine for hardcore players, but not something you should have to rely on.

When Manager Career Mode clicks, it’s genuinely great. When the difficulty tuning doesn’t, it can be exhausting.

Clubs & Player Career: More Identity, Less Freedom

Clubs and Player Career get a pretty big shake-up this year thanks to the new Archetypes system.

Instead of being a do-everything monster, your player now leans into a defined playstyle, like Magician, Creator, Engine, and so on, each with its own progression path.

I actually like the idea. Having separate leveling for each archetype gives your player more identity, and being able to join multiple clubs adds flexibility. The trade-off is obvious, though: you gain specialization, but you lose freedom. You can’t just switch roles on the fly anymore, and that won’t be for everyone.

Still, it’s a meaningful change, and one that actually makes Player Career feel different instead of just recycled.

Ultimate Team: Better to Play, Still Expensive

I’m not a heavy Ultimate Team player, and FC 26 didn’t suddenly convert me, but credit where it’s due, it does feel better to play. Gameplay improvements reduce some of the usual frustration, and quality-of-life updates make the mode smoother overall. Live events and tournaments add variety, and matches feel less chaotic than in FC 25.

That said, the monetization is still aggressive. If you’re already deep into FUT, you’ll probably enjoy the improvements. If you’re not, FC 26 doesn’t really give you a reason to jump in.

Mode Restrictions & Missed Opportunities

One of the more confusing decisions in FC 26 is locking Authentic gameplay to offline modes like Kick Off and Career Mode. Online modes are strictly Competitive-only, which makes sense from a balance perspective but it’s still frustrating for players who want realism outside of offline play.

It feels less like a technical limitation and more like a design choice that leaves realism fans out of the conversation.

AI, Goalkeepers & On-Pitch Realism

One thing FC 26 definitely does better than previous entries is how the AI behaves on the pitch, well, at least most of the time.

Defending, especially in Career Mode, feels more structured and more punishing. Teams don’t leave massive gaps as often, and breaking them down takes patience. And attackers, they actually make smarter runs instead of just charging forward for no reason. That’s the good part.

The flip side is that the AI can sometimes feel too perfect. Pressing is incredibly precise and there are moments where it feels like the opponent knows exactly what you’re about to do before you even do it. This, again, is what frustrates me the most.

Goalkeepers in FC26 are a mixed bag but overall, an improvement. Positioning is better, parries feel more natural, and you see fewer of those completely ridiculous near-post goals. Keepers react more realistically to deflections and long shots, and crosses don’t automatically turn into free goals anymore.

That said, inconsistency is still an issue. One match your keeper pulls off world-class saves and the next he forgets how to dive. The same goes for AI decision-making, where most of the time it’s solid, but every now and then you’ll get a moment that completely breaks immersion.

FC 26’s on-pitch realism is clearly moving in the right direction. The football looks better and demands more thought than before. It’s just not always as balanced or consistent as it wants to be.

Presentation, User Interface & Accessibility

Visually, there’s no denying it. FC 26 is the best-looking sports game EA has ever made. Everything is smoother and sharper, and the overall broadcast presentation finally feels like something EA is genuinely proud of.

Match intros in particular stand out this year. The camera work, walkouts, and pre-match build-up actually hype you up before kickoff, especially in big games. It’s one of those small touches that makes matches feel more important.

And yeah, the soundtrack is solid. It’s not an all-time classic (no Two Door Cinema Club here, sorry) but it fits the game well, and it’s one of those playlists that slowly grows on you the more hours you put in. I caught myself letting the menus sit a bit longer just to let tracks play, which is always a good sign.

That said, the UI still has some familiar frustrations. The console-first design doesn’t translate perfectly to PC, and menu navigation can feel clunky when you’re bouncing between different sections. There are moments where you’re clicking through more screens than necessary, especially in Career Mode, and it breaks the flow more than it should.

On the accessibility side, EA deserves credit. FC 26 offers a strong set of options that let players tweak visuals, controls, and difficulty to suit their preferences. Between accessibility settings and sliders, you can get pretty close to your ideal experience even if you sometimes have to work around some questionable default tuning.

Overall, FC 26 achieves the spectacle. The matches look great, sound great, and feel like a proper broadcast. It’s just a shame that the UI friction still holds the experience back from feeling truly seamless.

What do players say about EA Sports FC 26 on Reddit and Steam?

My Final Verdict: Is EA Sports FC 26 Worth It?

EA Sports FC 26 is one of those games I enjoy playing, even when it drives me insane. It refines the series in meaningful ways, especially if you spend most of your time offline. Career Mode finally has real structure again and the overall presentation is the best the series has ever looked.

At the same time, FC 26 isn’t always kind to its players. Difficulty balancing issues especially in Career Mode can turn long sessions into a test of patience, and some long-standing UI frustrations are still hanging around. It’s a game that clearly knows what it wants to be, but doesn’t always stick the landing.

If you’re a Career Mode player who values realism and match flow, FC 26 is a strong step forward. Just be ready to tweak sliders and live with a few rough edges. If you’re looking for a massive leap or a frustration-free experience, this year’s entry might feel a bit too familiar.

