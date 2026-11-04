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Here’s how to get Zombie Army Trilogy free legally: earn store credit through rewards, then buy it on Steam. Zombie Army Trilogy combines third-person shooting, undead hordes, and cooperative survival across a wartime horror campaign. Its regular $44.99 price is a barrier, although Steam currently lists it at $4.49. You can work toward a free purchase with Snakzy or buy a discounted key through Eneba.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns time spent completing offers into coins redeemable for a Steam gift card you can use for Zombie Army Trilogy. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper purchase for readers who want to play now. Both routes lead to a permanent, legitimate license. Below are the prices, platforms, requirements, and steps to choose your route.

Game price $44.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 72 critic / 6.9 user Genre Third-person cooperative zombie horror shooter Developer Rebellion Publisher Rebellion

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How To Get Zombie Army Trilogy Free: Full Game Overview

Zombie Army Trilogy has a 72 Metacritic critic score and a 6.9 user score. Steam reception is stronger, with 85% positive feedback across 14,342 reviews, earning a Very Positive rating. That split gives a useful starting point: players have responded warmly to its focused mix of cooperative shooting and gruesome horror, while its critic score is more moderate.

Developed and published by Rebellion, the game launched on March 6, 2015. Its setting twists the closing stages of World War II into an undead apocalypse. Hitler’s final gamble unleashes zombie super soldiers across Europe, leaving you to fight through the aftermath alone or with teammates. The premise makes room for armored skeletons, fire demons, and chainsaw-wielding elites, rather than sticking to shambling enemies.

The package combines remastered versions of the earlier Nazi Zombie Army games with a concluding campaign. You get three campaigns across 15 missions, plus Horde Mode for a different kind of challenge. That makes this a collection with both a campaign endpoint and a separate survival option, rather than a shooter built entirely around endless waves.

The combination of rifle ballistics and the X-ray Kill Camera is a clear draw. Careful shots get a gruesome close-up, while explosives handle crowds that refuse to stay at a comfortable distance. Customizable loadouts, difficulty settings, and enemy multipliers let you reshape the challenge. The included Left 4 Dead survivors also give fans familiar faces to bring into this very different zombie outbreak.

How Much Does Zombie Army Trilogy Cost?

The regular Zombie Army Trilogy price on Steam is $44.99, but the current sale brings it to $4.49, a 90% discount. Is Zombie Army Trilogy free on the official store? No, this is a paid game even during the sale. The discounted purchase still requires payment or enough Steam Wallet credit to cover checkout.

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Seasonal Steam sales are useful times to compare offers, but there’s no need to assume the current discount will return on a particular schedule. Check the live checkout total before choosing a rewards target, especially if the sale ends while you’re earning. The current Zombie Army Trilogy price makes a qualifying rewards cash-out more than sufficient. The Snakzy method sidesteps paying that price out of pocket by funding the official purchase with earned store credit.

Zombie Army Trilogy Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 72 PS4 62 Xbox One 62 Switch 70

Zombie Army Trilogy is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Metacritic lists the PC version at 72, the PS4 and Xbox One versions at 62, and the Switch version at 70. Those platform-specific scores shouldn’t be treated as interchangeable when comparing editions.

This guide uses Steam as the purchase point because the rewards route exchanges coins for a Steam gift card. Redeeming that card adds wallet credit to your Steam account, where you purchase the PC version of Zombie Army Trilogy. It does not buy a console copy or transfer the game to another platform.

Console players should purchase through their own console store instead. Before choosing a discounted key, PC players should also check that the listing activates on Steam and matches their account region. Store credit and activation keys serve different purposes, so choose the product that fits the version you intend to play.

Zombie Army Trilogy System Requirements

Zombie Army Trilogy lists modest memory and storage requirements: 2 GB RAM and 15 GB available space. Its minimum processor requirement is a dual-core CPU with SSE3, while the graphics requirement specifies DirectX-compatible hardware with 512 MB of memory.

Spec Minimum OS Microsoft Windows Vista (Service Pack 2) or Windows 7 or Windows 8. Windows XP is NOT supported. CPU Dual-core CPU with SSE3 (Intel Pentium D 3GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 4200) or better RAM 2 GB RAM GPU Microsoft DirectX 10.0 compatible graphics card with 512 MB of memory (ATI Radeon HD 5870) or better DirectX Version 11 Storage 15 GB available space

The minimum specification isn’t a promise of performance at your preferred settings. Compare your processor and graphics hardware with the full minimum list, and check compatibility before purchasing on a newer system.

Zombie Army Trilogy Mechanics

The core loop in Zombie Army Trilogy is about controlling the distance between your rifle and an approaching crowd. You shoot through undead formations, use explosives against packed groups, and keep moving when enemies close in. Rifle ballistics give aimed shots a different rhythm from close-range firearm use. The X-ray Kill Camera pauses to show the internal damage from a successful hit, making precision part of the spectacle.

Campaign progression takes you through demon-infested missions, either solo or in online co-op for two to four players. Loadouts let you choose weapons and explosives to suit your approach. Plan around the difference between clearing distant enemies and surviving a close-range rush, rather than choosing everything for the same job. Missions from any campaign can be selected in any order, which also makes revisiting a favorite encounter straightforward.

Outside the campaigns, Horde Mode supports one to four players across five maps. Difficulty settings and enemy multipliers let you raise the pressure without changing the basic controls. The caveat is that shooting repeated waves remains central to the experience, so players seeking frequent changes of activity should keep that focus in mind. Replay value comes from changing your loadout, teammates, or challenge settings, rather than leaving the combat loop behind. For another cooperative zombie option, see our practical guide to getting Back 4 Blood free.

Experience the gruesome rifle combat and cooperative survival of Zombie Army Trilogy without paying out of pocket. Download Snakzy to earn rewards through partner games and other offers, then redeem coins for store credit to get Zombie Army Trilogy for free.

Zombie Army Trilogy Top Features

Three Campaigns: Zombie Army Trilogy combines remastered earlier campaigns with a concluding chapter across 15 missions. You can select missions from any campaign in any order. Online Co-op: Fight alone or join two to four players in the campaigns. The same undead battlefield becomes a shared survival challenge when you bring teammates. X-ray Kill Camera: Successful shots can reveal gruesome internal damage in close-up. Rifle ballistics give precision shooting a distinct role alongside firearms and explosive traps. Horde Mode: One to four players face survival combat across five maps. It provides a separate destination when you want to keep fighting outside the campaign missions. Customizable Carnage: Choose from 16 characters, including all eight Left 4 Dead survivors, and customize weapons and explosives. Difficulty options and enemy multipliers let you adjust the pressure.

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How To Get Zombie Army Trilogy Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, app downloads, surveys, and partner games earn coins. No credit card is required. The trade-off is time instead of money: completing eligible activities builds a balance you can exchange for store credit. Read each offer’s requirements before committing, and choose activities that fit your interests rather than treating every offer as equally useful.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: compare partner games, apps, surveys, and other activities, then read the completion requirements before starting. Complete offers to earn coins: track progress toward the $35 minimum cash-out, which exceeds the current $4.49 Steam sale price. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: after reaching the $35 threshold, choose a card covering the current price. If the sale ends, build enough credit for $44.99. Buy Zombie Army Trilogy on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold still applies before cash-out. A qualifying redemption covers the current sale price; the regular price needs more credit. Offers and earning rates vary by region, so that average isn’t a purchase deadline.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get Zombie Army Trilogy Cheaper With Eneba

If you want to play now, Eneba offers a paid alternative to collecting rewards. The listed key costs $1.36, compared with the regular Steam price of $44.99, a saving of 97%. That saving compares against the regular price, not Steam’s current $4.49 sale. The key also costs less than the current sale price, although you should compare the final checkout totals before buying. A compatible key activates as a permanent license on Steam. Check the product’s region restrictions and activation instructions before payment, especially if you’re buying for an account in another region. This route avoids waiting for a rewards balance, but it remains a purchase. Snakzy is the route for readers who prefer to invest time and get Zombie Army Trilogy for free.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices shift, so check the live listing before checkout. The buying flow is simple: choose the compatible product, pay, and follow its redemption instructions. Snakzy rewards fund a free purchase, an Eneba key offers a discounted purchase, and an Eneba gift card adds wallet funds. Each route ends with a legitimate copy when redeemed and used for the correct account.

Is It Legal To Get Zombie Army Trilogy Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy for this purchase is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and eligible coins become a real Steam gift card. You redeem the card through Steam and buy Zombie Army Trilogy officially. The result is a permanent license attached to your account, just as it would be if you had funded the wallet yourself.

Piracy is illegal and carries different risks. An unauthorized Zombie Army Trilogy free download can expose you to malware, account bans, and a copy without a legitimate license. It also denies Rebellion payment for its work. A cracked installer isn’t a substitute for the official purchase described here, regardless of how a download page labels it.

Keep the process inside the official purchase and redemption flow. Read offer conditions, protect your account details, and use the correct storefront. Rewards change how you fund the purchase; they don’t bypass the developer’s right to sell the game or the store’s activation rules.

If you’d prefer wallet funds, Eneba‘s flexible Steam gift card hub offers a card with $50 in wallet value.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

That $50 card covers the regular $44.99 price of Zombie Army Trilogy with $5.01 left over; buying during the current sale leaves more.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Zombie Army Trilogy Free

Zombie Army Trilogy suits players who want cooperative undead shooting, with 15 campaign missions, a separate Horde Mode, and 85% positive Steam reviews supporting its appeal. Its combat focus is also the caveat: repeated waves are the attraction, rather than a break between other activities.

Snakzy lets you exchange time completing eligible offers for store credit, then make an official Steam purchase without paying out of pocket.

Check the live Steam price before setting your target, remember the $35 cash-out minimum, and read each offer’s conditions before starting. Once your rewards cover checkout, that’s how to get Zombie Army Trilogy free: redeem your card and buy the game through Steam.

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