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How to get Uncharted free is the question every fan of Nathan Drake‘s saga keeps asking now that the series has finally landed on PC. UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection bundles two of Naughty Dog’s most celebrated adventures, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy, remastered for modern hardware. That quality costs $49.99 on Steam. This guide breaks down how to clear that price tag: one method costs nothing but time, and one costs a lot less money.

Two paths get you there. Snakzy is a free rewards app: earn coins playing mobile games, then redeem them for a Steam gift card, no credit card required. Eneba sells a legitimate Uncharted key for well below the official price if you want the collection today. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license, so keep reading for pricing, platforms, specs, and the full Snakzy process.

Game Info Details Game price $49.99 on Steam Metacritic rating 87 critic (PC), 88 (PS5) Genre Cinematic third-person action-adventure Developers Naughty Dog, with Iron Galaxy on the PC port Publishers PlayStation Publishing Time to earn (Main story) About 22 hours Time to earn (Main + Extra content) About 30 hours Time to earn (100% Completionist) About 45 hours

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How To Get UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been replaying Uncharted games since the PS3 era, and this collection is why Nathan Drake‘s story still holds up. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End won the 2017 BAFTA Best Game award and carries a 93 Metascore on PS4, one of the best-reviewed entries of its generation. On PC, the collection itself sits at 87 on Metacritic, with 87% of OpenCritic critics recommending it and roughly 90% positive user reviews on Steam. That reception is worth weighing against the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves price when you decide which method below fits you best.

The set covers two campaigns. Uncharted 4 follows retired treasure hunter Nathan Drake, pulled back into the hunt for pirate Henry Avery’s fortune alongside his brother Sam, who everyone believed was dead. The Lost Legacy hands the wheel to Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross, chasing the Golden Tusk of Ganesh through India’s Western Ghats. Both deliver Naughty Dog’s signature blend of blockbuster set pieces and character-driven storytelling.

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection launched on PS5 on January 28, 2022, then arrived on PC through Steam and Epic Games Store on October 19, 2022, ported by Iron Galaxy. That PC release marked Naughty Dog’s first launch outside PlayStation hardware, a real expansion for the studio. The original games came out in 2016 and 2017, respectively, both built on Naughty Dog’s proprietary engine.

Content runs deep for a two-campaign package. Expect over 100 collectible treasures, optional conversations, journal entries, and difficulty settings up to Crushing. An unlockable Speedrun Mode adds a timer for repeat runs, and the PC version adds 4K support, ultrawide monitors, FSR 2 upscaling, and DualSense haptics over a wired connection. The install runs 126 GB, so plan your drive space accordingly.

How Much Does UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection Cost?

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection costs $49.99 on Steam at full price. Sony discounts it aggressively during major Steam sales, where it regularly drops to around $19.99, and keyshop resellers have logged all-time lows near $12. That is still real money for two campaigns you may already be itching to play, which is exactly the gap the Snakzy method exists to close.

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This collection is still early in its sales cycle compared to older PlayStation ports, so expect the deepest discounts during Steam‘s big seasonal sales rather than random midweek drops. Searches for Uncharted Legacy of Thieves free spike every time one of those sales ends, though the Snakzy method gets you there without waiting for the next one. An Uncharted Steam key from Eneba is also worth considering if immediate ownership matters more than timing a sale. None of that changes much if you go the Snakzy route, since building up coins sidesteps the Steam price entirely regardless of what sale is running.

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 87 critic / 90% user PS5 88 Xbox N/A Switch N/A

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection is available on PS5 and PC through Steam and Epic Games Store. PS4 owners of the original games had an upgrade path to the PS5 version at launch. There is no Xbox or Nintendo Switch release, since the franchise remains tied to PlayStation and PC. The PC port is Steam Deck Verified, so handheld players get the full cinematic experience without a dock. Since Snakzy rewards convert into Steam gift cards, Steam is the natural purchase point for this method, and every step in this guide assumes the PC version. That focus also keeps the buying experience simple, since there is only one storefront to track for sales, keys, and gift card redemptions.

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection System Requirements

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection is forgiving at the low end but demanding if you want to match the PS5 experience. A GTX 960 handles 720p at 30 frames per second, while chasing higher resolutions and frame rates pushes into RTX 2070 territory.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i7-4770 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 960 (4 GB) / AMD R9 290X (4 GB) NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6 GB) / AMD RX 570 (4 GB) Storage 126 GB 126 GB SSD

Naughty Dog strongly recommends an SSD given the 126 GB install, and most mid-range gaming PCs built in the last five years will clear the minimum bar without trouble. Steam Deck owners get a verified profile out of the box, so no manual tweaking is needed for a stable frame rate on the go.

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection Mechanics

Each chapter in UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection blends cinematic exploration with cover-based firefights. You will climb sheer cliff faces, swing across gaps with a grappling hook, slide down collapsing structures, and pick off enemies from cover when a fight is unavoidable. Stealth options let you thin out a camp of guards before drawing a weapon, rewarding a quieter approach when you want one.

Both campaigns are selectable from the main menu, each with chapter select and encounter select once you have finished them. Difficulty ranges from Explorer, built for players who want the story without much resistance, up to Crushing for veterans. An unlockable Speedrun Mode adds an on-screen timer for repeat runs, and the PC version layers in extensive accessibility, rendering, and photo mode options.

The two campaigns play differently despite sharing a combat system. Nathan Drake‘s story is a sprawling, brotherly epic spanning Madagascar and beyond, while Chloe Frazer‘s Lost Legacy is tighter and more open, including the series’ largest semi-open chapter through the Western Ghats. Treasure hunting, optional dialogue, and journal collectibles reward players who wander off the main path in either story. That contrast, blockbuster spectacle against player-driven discovery, is part of what makes replaying both campaigns back to back worthwhile.

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection Top Features

Two complete adventures: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy pack roughly 22 hours of Naughty Dog’s storytelling into one purchase. Remastered for PC: 4K support, ultrawide monitor compatibility, unlocked frame rates, and AMD FSR 2 upscaling bring the collection up to modern PC standards. DualSense integration: Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers work over a wired connection on PC, a console-exclusive feel carried over to desktop. Grappling hook set pieces: The series’ most spectacular action sequences, including the Madagascar chase and the train cliff climax, show off Naughty Dog’s design at its peak. Steam Deck Verified: The full cinematic package runs on handheld hardware without compromise, validated directly by Steam.

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How To Get UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you earn coins by completing offers, downloading apps, filling out surveys, and playing partner games. No credit card is required at any step. This is a time investment rather than a money investment: you trade time completing offers for coins that convert into real Steam gift card value, which is a far better plan than typing Uncharted free download into a search engine and hoping for the best.

Here is how to get UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly, so pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests. Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance, and you can track progress toward $49.99 inside the app. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $49.99 or more. Buy UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection on Steam: apply the gift card and complete the purchase.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy, more than enough to cover $49.99 once you factor in the $10 welcome bonus. Remember the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out, and offers plus availability vary by region. If your goal is simply to get Uncharted for free without spending anything out of pocket, building your Snakzy balance today is the practical first step.

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Get UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to grind through Snakzy offers before playing. If you would rather own UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection today, Eneba is a trusted marketplace that sells legitimate Steam keys for well below the $49.99 official price. Buyer protection covers every purchase, and the key you receive activates a permanent, legitimate license on your Steam account, identical to buying directly from Valve. This route will not replace the Snakzy method for readers on a tight budget, but it is a practical option when you want the collection immediately instead of waiting through a few payout cycles. It also shows up constantly whenever someone searches Uncharted Legacy of Thieves free right after a Steam sale ends.

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If you would prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks Steam gift cards. Here is the closest card above UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection‘s price.

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Eneba prices shift regularly, so check the live listing before you buy. The process itself is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code right away. Whichever path you take, a free Snakzy payout backed by time rather than money, a discounted Eneba key, or an Eneba gift card added to your Steam wallet, you end up with a legitimate copy of the collection.

Is It Legal to Get UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is completely legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for user attention, Snakzy shares that revenue back to you as coins, and you exchange those coins for a real Steam gift card. You then use that gift card to buy UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection through an official Steam purchase. The result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, exactly like paying with your own card.

Avoid unofficial free download sites, cracked copies, and torrents claiming to offer the collection for nothing. Plenty of players type Uncharted free download into a search bar expecting a working torrent, but that road leads to malware and account bans, not a legitimate game. These are illegal, and the risks are serious: malware that can damage your PC, permanent Steam account bans, and no legitimate license at the end of it. Naughty Dog and PlayStation Publishing are the parties harmed when players choose piracy instead of a legitimate purchase.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support Naughty Dog while keeping your wallet closed. If you are building out your library further, Eneba’s helpful guide to adventure games covers other cinematic titles worth owning, and the convenient Steam gift card hub is worth a look for future purchases too.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection Free

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection backs up its price with real numbers: a 93 Metascore and BAFTA Best Game win for Uncharted 4, an 87 on PC with an 87% OpenCritic recommend rate, and roughly 90% positive Steam reviews for the collection itself. Fans of Horizon Forbidden West and other cinematic PlayStation ports making their way to PC will find a similar payoff here, and budget-conscious gamers with a long wishlist stand to benefit most from either method in this guide.

The Snakzy method turns that price into a matter of time rather than money, ending in a permanent, legitimate Steam license once you cash out.

Download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, build your coin balance, and make your official Steam purchase once you are ready. Once your gift card is loaded, how to get Uncharted free becomes just a checkout away.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection Free Get UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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