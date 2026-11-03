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Here’s how to get Ultimate Chicken Horse free, legally: earn a Steam gift card through rewards, then use it to buy the game. Ultimate Chicken Horse is a multiplayer party platformer where friends build obstacle courses before racing through their own traps. Its $14.99 Steam price is the barrier, but Snakzy offers a time-based route around that cost. Eneba also has a discounted key for readers who want to play now.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns time spent completing offers into coins redeemable for a Steam gift card you can use for Ultimate Chicken Horse. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper purchase instead. Both routes end with a permanent, legitimate license. This guide covers the game, its requirements, and how each option works.

Game price $14.99 (Steam) Genre Multiplayer level-building party platformer Developer Clever Endeavour Games Publisher Clever Endeavour Games

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Ultimate Chicken Horse Free Get Ultimate Chicken Horse Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Ultimate Chicken Horse Free: Full Game Overview

Ultimate Chicken Horse has an Overwhelmingly Positive Steam rating, with 95% positive feedback across 41,261 reviews. Metacritic lists a 7.9 user score, while the PS4 and Switch versions each hold a critic score of 80.

Developed and published by Clever Endeavour Games, Ultimate Chicken Horse launched on Steam on March 4, 2016. You play as animals competing to finish a course that everyone helps construct. Placing a useful platform might save your own run, but it also gives your opponents somewhere safe to land. Every addition changes the challenge.

The appeal is building trouble you can still survive. You want a course difficult enough to stop your friends without making your own finish impossible. Strategic block placement feeds directly into twitch platforming, so a clever plan still needs a clean jump.

There are 21 levels, a library of construction blocks, customizable rules, and player-created courses to explore. Online and local multiplayer support competitive sessions, while Challenge levels let you build and play alone. The limitation is important: unlocking characters and levels requires multiplayer modes such as Party Mode. This is primarily a game to buy for shared play, rather than a solo campaign.

How Much Does Ultimate Chicken Horse Cost?

The official Ultimate Chicken Horse price is $14.99 on Steam. It is a paid game, rather than a free-to-play title, so downloading it through the store requires a purchase. A discounted key is an alternative if you already want it for your next game night. Eneba lists the game at $5.02, a 67% saving against the official price.

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Seasonal storefront sales are sensible times to check for discounts, although a future reduction is never certain. Compare the final checkout cost before choosing where to buy Ultimate Chicken Horse, especially if the listed offer changes. If you would rather put time toward the purchase, Snakzy sidesteps paying that price out of pocket by letting you earn the wallet funds instead.

Ultimate Chicken Horse Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC Not rated PS4 80 Xbox One Not rated Switch 80

Ultimate Chicken Horse is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. Its multiplayer options include online, cross-platform, and local play for up to 4 players. That makes the choice about where your group wants to play, rather than simply which device you own. Local sessions also support a shared-controller mode using a controller or keyboard.

The free method in this guide gets you the Steam PC version of Ultimate Chicken Horse. Snakzy rewards become a Steam gift card, which adds funds to your Steam account for that purchase. Those funds do not buy the PS4, Xbox One, or Switch version.

Console players should buy through their own console store. Cross-platform multiplayer does not make a Steam license transferable to another platform, so keep the version and the multiplayer feature separate when deciding which copy you need.

Ultimate Chicken Horse System Requirements

Ultimate Chicken Horse has modest listed requirements, starting at 2 GB RAM, a 1.5 GHz processor, and 512 MB VRAM. Steam lists 2 GB of available storage for both minimum and recommended configurations.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 or later Windows 7 or later CPU 1.5GHZ + Dual Core 2.3 GHZ RAM 2 GB RAM 4 GB RAM GPU 512 MB VRAM Intel HD 4000 / GeForce 200 Series / Radeon HD 4000 Series 1024 MB VRAM DirectX Version 9.0c Version 9.0 Storage 2 GB available space 2 GB available space

Compare your graphics hardware with the listed minimum before buying Ultimate Chicken Horse, rather than checking memory alone. The recommended tier raises RAM to 4 GB and calls for a dual-core 2.3 GHz processor.

Ultimate Chicken Horse Mechanics

Each round of Ultimate Chicken Horse connects construction with execution. You place platforms, traps, and hazards, then attempt to reach the finish through the resulting course. The goal is to create a route you can clear while your opponents fail. Helpful structures become part of everyone’s route, so generosity and sabotage can look surprisingly similar until the running starts.

The platforming asks you to follow through on those decisions. Wall-jumping and dodging hazards matter because a devious placement earns little if it stops you too. Watch how friends approach the course before adding another obstacle. In Ultimate Chicken Horse, a trap aimed at an obvious landing spot changes the choices available to everyone. The interesting question is how your own route survives that change.

Replay value comes from the changing construction, customizable rules, and shared custom levels. Challenge levels add global best-time competition across platforms, giving precise movement a separate outlet from party play. You can create and play those challenges alone, but the main progression has a firm restriction: character and level unlocks require multiplayer modes. Ultimate Chicken Horse is therefore a much better fit for players with willing opponents than someone seeking a self-contained solo adventure. For another physical party-game option, explore a straightforward way to get Gang Beasts free.

Build a course full of hazards, outjump your friends, and play Ultimate Chicken Horse free through earned store credit. Download Snakzy to earn rewards through partner mobile games and other offers, then redeem your coins for a Steam gift card.

Ultimate Chicken Horse Top Features

Build-As-You-Play Courses: Place platforms and hazards before attempting the course yourself. Every addition affects your opponents and your own chances of reaching the finish. Online and Local Multiplayer: Ultimate Chicken Horse supports up to 4 players, with cross-platform play available. Shared-controller mode also supports multiplayer with a controller or keyboard. 21 Distinct Levels: Different level features give construction choices a changing context. You must think about where a block belongs, rather than treating every course as the same layout. Custom Levels and Challenge Times: Build and share courses, or compete for global best times on Challenge levels. Those challenges can also be created and played alone. Customizable Rules and Animal Characters: Adjust rule sets and game modes to suit your group. Play as a chicken, horse, sheep, raccoon, or another animal while everyone negotiates the resulting obstacle course.

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How To Get Ultimate Chicken Horse Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, app downloads, surveys, and partner games earn coins. No credit card is required. The trade is time instead of purchase money: you complete eligible activities to build rewards toward store credit. Getting Ultimate Chicken Horse for free this way still takes effort, so read each offer’s requirements before committing to it.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: choose activities that fit your interests, and read their completion requirements before starting. Complete offers to earn coins: track your balance toward the $35 minimum cash-out, even though the game costs less. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: after meeting the $35 threshold, redeem for a card that covers the $14.99 purchase price. Buy Ultimate Chicken Horse on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. That exceeds this game’s price, but the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out. One qualifying redemption can cover Ultimate Chicken Horse; the earnings average is not a promise of that redemption date. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Ultimate Chicken Horse Free Get Ultimate Chicken Horse Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Ultimate Chicken Horse Cheaper With Eneba

If your friends are ready to play now, Eneba offers a paid alternative to completing rewards activities. The official Steam price is $14.99, compared with $5.02 on Eneba, a saving of 67%. The Steam key activates as a permanent license on your Steam account. You are buying the game, rather than borrowing access for a session.

Check the activation platform and regional restrictions before purchasing a key for Ultimate Chicken Horse. Make sure the listing matches the account where you intend to redeem it. This route does not make the game free, and it does not replace Snakzy‘s rewards method. It suits readers who prefer a discounted checkout to spending time building a coin balance.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices shift, so check the live listing before checkout. The buying flow is simple: choose the compatible product, pay, and redeem the code. Your routes are Snakzy for an earned copy, an Eneba key for a discounted purchase, or an Eneba gift card for wallet funds. Each ends with a legitimate copy when purchased and redeemed correctly.

Is It Legal To Get Ultimate Chicken Horse Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to earn your purchase funds is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then buy Ultimate Chicken Horse through Steam’s official checkout. The result is a permanent license attached to your account, just as it would be if you funded the purchase yourself. The reward changes how you obtain the funds, not how the game is licensed.

Piracy is illegal and carries risks that an official purchase avoids. An unauthorized Ultimate Chicken Horse free download can expose you to malware, account bans, and files that provide no legitimate license. It also takes support away from Clever Endeavour Games, the developer and publisher responsible for the game. Skip sites presenting cracked copies as a shortcut.

Getting Ultimate Chicken Horse for free through earned rewards keeps the purchase legitimate. You can support its developer without paying out of pocket, as long as you complete the rewards process and purchase through the official store.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s convenient Steam gift card hub offers a card with $20 in wallet value.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

That $20 card covers the $14.99 price of Ultimate Chicken Horse, leaving $5.01 in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Ultimate Chicken Horse Free

Ultimate Chicken Horse suits groups who enjoy making trouble for each other and then trying to survive it. Its 95% positive Steam feedback, 21 levels, and custom-course tools give that premise substance. The caveat is its multiplayer focus, especially for unlocking content. It fits competitive game nights rather than solo progression.

The Snakzy route lets you exchange time spent on eligible offers for Steam credit, then buy a permanent copy without spending purchase money.

Check your PC, confirm which version your group needs, and choose an offer you can realistically complete. To play Ultimate Chicken Horse free through rewards, keep building toward the cash-out minimum rather than stopping at the game’s lower price. That’s how to get Ultimate Chicken Horse free: earn the coins, redeem the card, and complete the Steam purchase.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Ultimate Chicken Horse Free Get Ultimate Chicken Horse Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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