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How To Get Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter Free?

Here’s how to get Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter free, legally, by earning store credit instead of paying out of pocket. This story-driven Japanese RPG follows Estelle Bright through a personal search and a kingdom-wide conspiracy. Its $59.99 Steam price is the barrier, but Snakzy rewards offer a route around it. An Eneba key provides a discounted alternative for anyone ready to buy now.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns time spent completing offers into coins redeemable toward a Steam gift card you can use for Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper purchase rather than a free copy. Both routes end with a permanent, legitimate Steam license. Below, you’ll find pricing, platform details, requirements, and the reward steps.

Game price $59.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 92 critic / 8.8 user Genre Story-driven Japanese action role-playing game Developer Nihon Falcom Publisher Nihon Falcom, GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc., Clouded Leopard Entertainment

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter Free Get Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter Free: Full Game Overview

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter has a Metacritic critic score of 92 and a user rating of 8.8. On Steam, 96% of 2,405 reviews are positive, earning it an “Overwhelmingly Positive” label. RPGFan praised the remake’s balance of familiar storytelling and fresh additions, while Game Informer highlighted Estelle’s character development, voice acting, and visual improvements.

The story follows Estelle across the Kingdom of Liberl after Joshua disappears, leaving her searching for someone whose past has become painfully important. Her journey brings her into conflict with Ouroboros, a secretive organization threatening the kingdom. Personal stakes give the larger conspiracy a clear emotional center: finding Joshua matters as much as understanding the danger facing Liberl.

Developed by Nihon Falcom, the game launched on September 16, 2026. Its publishers are Nihon Falcom, GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc., and Clouded Leopard Entertainment. This is a direct continuation rather than a disconnected adventure. RPGFan recommends knowing the preceding story, and Game Informer emphasizes how deliberately the sequel builds on its events, locations, and systems.

Beyond the main plot, Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter includes fishing, poker, and cooking, alongside returning characters who become playable party members. Clear data from the preceding chapter grants bonus items. I would approach this as a story to follow in sequence, with side activities providing breathing room between its larger revelations.

How Much Does Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter Cost?

The official price of Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter is $59.99 on Steam. It is a paid game, so earning a copy through rewards still involves an official purchase, funded with redeemed store credit. If that upfront price is the obstacle, the distinction matters: Snakzy covers the purchase through your time, while an Eneba key reduces what you spend.

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Seasonal storefront sales are sensible times to compare prices, but there’s no need to assume a particular discount or wait for an unverified historical low. Check the price when you’re ready to redeem your rewards. The Snakzy method sidesteps paying out of pocket by letting you earn enough Steam credit for Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter. You still need sufficient wallet funds at checkout, including any applicable tax.

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 92 PS5 90 Switch 2 88 Switch Not rated

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter is available on PC, PS5, Switch 2, and Switch. Metacritic lists scores of 92 for PC, 90 for PS5, and 88 for Switch 2. The Switch version has no listed Metascore. Those ratings belong to their respective platforms, rather than being interchangeable assessments of every edition.

This guide uses Steam as the purchase point because the rewards route redeems into Steam wallet credit. That credit buys the Steam PC version only. It doesn’t purchase a console edition, and a Steam key doesn’t activate through a console store.

Console players should buy Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter through their own console store. Before choosing a reward or discounted listing, confirm that its platform and region match your account. Keeping that distinction clear prevents earning or purchasing credit you can’t use for the version you want.

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter System Requirements

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter requires Windows 10/11, 64-bit, with an AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 8 GB RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 at minimum. Steam lists DirectX 11 and 52 GB of available storage, but no separate recommended requirements.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10/11 (64-bit) Not listed CPU AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Not listed RAM 8 GB RAM Not listed GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Not listed DirectX Version 11 Not listed Storage 52 GB available space Not listed

Compare your processor and graphics card against the minimum before redeeming credit for Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter. Without a recommended tier, don’t treat those minimum specifications as a promise of any particular visual settings or performance.

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter Mechanics

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter combines a story-led journey across Liberl with combat, party building, and optional activities. Estelle’s search provides the main direction, while the growing threat from Ouroboros pulls her companions into a wider crisis. The appeal is following those personal relationships as they intersect with the kingdom’s troubles. If character-driven RPGs are your preference, that continuity is a stronger draw than treating each destination as a separate adventure.

Combat expands through Crafts, S-Crafts, and Brave Rush. Brave Rush links characters’ attacks during Quick Battles, while the orbment system gives access to Arts. Those systems provide different ways to develop your approach as the party grows. Returning playable characters also make the cast part of the mechanical appeal. I would spend time learning how the available options fit together rather than judging the combat from its earliest encounters alone.

Outside battles, fishing, poker, and cooking with companions offer changes of pace. Carrying over clear data from the preceding chapter grants bonus items to help progression. The honest caveat is the sequel’s dependence on earlier events: reviews strongly recommend knowing the previous story. Its familiar locations and systems are deliberate continuations, which may disappoint anyone expecting a wholly separate starting point. For returning players, experimenting with party options and revisiting the cast are clearer draws than any unsupported promise of endless replayability.

Follow Estelle’s search across Liberl and get Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter for free through earned rewards. Download Snakzy to earn coins by playing partner mobile games and completing offers, then redeem eligible rewards for Steam credit toward your purchase.

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter Top Features

Estelle’s Search for Joshua: A personal journey drives the wider conflict with Ouroboros. The story connects a missing companion to the threats facing the Kingdom of Liberl. Brave Rush: Link characters’ attacks during Quick Battles with this new combat option. It joins Crafts and S-Crafts as another tool to explore. Orbments and Arts: Use the orbment system to access Arts alongside character-specific combat abilities. Learning the available options is part of building your party’s approach. Clear Data Bonuses: Carry over clear data from the preceding chapter to receive bonus items. These rewards support progression without replacing the importance of understanding the earlier story. Activities With Companions: Fishing, poker, and cooking provide breaks from the main conflict. Returning characters also join as playable party members, connecting the side content and battles to the broader cast.

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How To Get Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, app downloads, surveys, and partner games earn coins. No credit card is required. To get Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter for free this way, you invest time rather than money. Read each offer’s conditions before starting, and choose tasks you can reasonably complete instead of focusing solely on the advertised reward.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: choose partner games, apps, or surveys that match your interests, and read their completion requirements. Complete offers to earn coins: track your progress toward enough Steam credit to cover the $59.99 game price, plus any applicable tax. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your eligible balance covers the $59.99 purchase, redeem sufficient Steam credit from the available reward options. Buy Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before cashing out. That average doesn’t cover this game: expect to build beyond the initial earnings, potentially across several redemptions. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter Cheaper With Eneba

Eneba is the alternative if you want to buy now rather than complete reward offers. The official Steam price is $59.99, while the Eneba key is $38.95, a saving of 35%. That makes it a discounted purchase, not a free method. The key activates as a permanent license on Steam, so check that the listing specifies the correct platform and an activation region compatible with your account.

Compare the total shown at checkout before paying for Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter. Read the product description and activation instructions, then redeem the purchased key through Steam. This route suits readers who already know they want the sequel and prefer spending less now over building a rewards balance. It remains an alternative to Snakzy, rather than a replacement for the no-out-of-pocket route.

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Eneba prices shift, so check the live listing before checkout. The buying flow is straightforward: choose the compatible product, pay, and follow its redemption instructions. Your routes are Snakzy for earned credit, an Eneba key for a discounted purchase, or an Eneba gift card for wallet funds. Each ends with a legitimate copy when redeemed through the appropriate account.

Is It Legal To Get Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy for this purchase is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and eligible coins become a real Steam gift card. You then purchase Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter through Steam. The result is a permanent license tied to your account, with rewards funding the transaction instead of your own payment card.

Piracy is illegal and risky. An unofficial Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter free download can expose you to malware, account bans, and a copy with no legitimate license. It also denies Nihon Falcom payment for its work. A site promising the full paid game without an authorized purchase isn’t equivalent to earning store credit and buying it officially.

Stick to authorized purchases and clear redemption terms for Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter. For other stories to explore afterward, our varied RPG games collection offers a broader starting point without relying on unofficial downloads.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s flexible Steam gift card hub offers a card with $100 in wallet value.

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That $100 card covers Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter at $59.99, leaving $40.01 in your Steam Wallet before any applicable tax.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter Free

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter looks especially appealing for players already invested in Estelle’s story. Its 92 PC Metascore, 96% positive Steam feedback, and expanded combat options make a strong case for continuing. The main caveat is narrative dependence: this isn’t the cleanest place to start without knowing the preceding chapter. For another RPG-focused reward guide, try a budget-friendly route to Clair Obscur free.

The Snakzy route trades time completing offers for Steam credit, letting you obtain a legitimate permanent copy without paying out of pocket.

Check your PC against the requirements, confirm your account region, and choose offers whose conditions you understand. Build enough credit for the full checkout total rather than stopping at the minimum cash-out. That’s how to get Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter free: earn the coins, redeem Steam credit, and complete the official purchase.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter Free Get Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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