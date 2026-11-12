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Here’s how to get Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered free through legitimate rewards, with a discounted purchase option if you’d rather play now. This action-adventure collection follows Lara Croft through ancient tombs, buried secrets, and a murder conspiracy. Its $29.99 Steam price is the barrier, but Snakzy rewards can cover an official purchase, while Eneba offers a cheaper key.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns time spent completing offers into coins redeemable toward a Steam gift card for Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace for readers who prefer to buy at a discount. Both routes lead to a permanent, legitimate license. Below, you’ll find the collection’s ratings, platform details, PC requirements, and the steps for earning your copy.

Game price $29.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 70 critic / 7.8 user Genre Classic action-adventure remaster collection Developer Aspyr, Crystal Dynamics Publisher Aspyr

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How To Get Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Free: Full Game Overview

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered has a 70 Metacritic critic score and a 7.8 user score. Steam players are more enthusiastic: 89% positive feedback across 1,561 reviews earns it a Very Positive rating.

The collection brings together The Last Revelation, Chronicles, and The Angel of Darkness. In The Last Revelation, Lara discovers the Egyptian god Set’s tomb and unwittingly unleashes him. Chronicles follows her presumed death, with people close to her recalling adventures from her past. The Angel of Darkness changes the setup again, making Lara a murder suspect caught in a conspiracy involving alchemical experiments and ancient artifacts.

Developed by Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics, and published by Aspyr, the collection arrived on February 14, 2025. Its defining presentation feature is the ability to swap between original polygonal models and remastered graphics at any time. The graphics switch lets players compare the visual changes directly instead of relying on memory.

The appeal extends beyond the graphics switch. Lara’s travels include Cairo, Rome, and Paris, while the stories explore her past and disappearance. The collection offers distinct narrative setups rather than a continuous adventure with an unchanged tone. For returning players, that’s a chance to revisit different chapters of her history; newcomers get a darker introduction to classic Lara.

How Much Does Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Cost?

The official Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered price is $29.99 on Steam. It is a paid collection, so earning it through rewards means covering that purchase rather than finding a hidden free edition. If you’d prefer a cheap Steam key for the collection, Eneba‘s $7.23 listing offers an alternative to paying the official price.

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Seasonal storefront sales are worth checking if your purchase can wait, but a future discount isn’t something to budget around before it appears. Compare the checkout total and confirm that any key matches your region and intended platform. The Snakzy method sidesteps the out-of-pocket price by letting you earn the wallet funds instead. That takes time completing offers, so the useful comparison is between spending money now and working toward a reward-funded purchase.

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 70 PS5 65 PS4 Not rated Xbox Series X|S 62 Xbox One Not rated Switch Not rated

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Switch. Metacritic lists scores of 70 for PC, 65 for PS5, and 62 for Xbox Series X|S. PS4, Xbox One, and Switch do not have scores listed, so those ratings shouldn’t be treated as direct reviews of every version.

The rewards method in this guide gets you the Steam PC version. A Steam gift card adds funds to your Steam account; it does not buy a console edition or transfer a license to another platform. Console players should purchase through their own console store.

If you play across different systems, choose your purchase platform before redeeming anything. Snakzy rewards used for a Steam card belong to the Steam purchasing route described here. Likewise, check that an Eneba key explicitly activates on Steam before buying it.

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered System Requirements

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered lists 4 GB RAM and an Intel i3 or AMD FX-4100 at minimum. The recommended tier rises to 16 GB RAM and an Intel i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10+ (64-bit) Windows 10+ (64-bit) CPU Intel i3 / AMD FX-4100 Intel i7 / AMD Ryzen 7 5800 RAM 4 GB RAM 16 GB RAM GPU GeForce GT 620 1gb / Radeon HD 8670D NVIDA RTX 2080 / Radeon RX 6750

Check your graphics hardware against the listed minimum and recommended tiers before purchasing Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered. Meeting the minimum requirements isn’t a promise of any particular resolution or frame rate, so avoid treating the table as a performance prediction.

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Mechanics

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered centers on Lara’s action-adventure journeys, with ancient locations, dangerous discoveries, and mysteries driving each campaign. The Last Revelation starts with an archaeological discovery that becomes a supernatural threat. Chronicles frames its adventures through memories of Lara, while The Angel of Darkness makes her a fugitive. Those changing premises give the collection variety beyond simply moving between destinations.

The most clearly defined remaster feature is the on-demand graphics switch. You can use the original polygonal presentation or swap to updated visuals while playing. Compare the same location in both styles, then stick with whichever makes the spaces easier to read. Revisiting familiar scenes with a different presentation also gives returning players a reason to look closely at environments they remember.

The collection’s strength is its range of Lara stories, but its anthology structure also creates a limitation: the narrative changes direction between games. A presumed death, retrospective adventures, and a fugitive conspiracy don’t form a seamless campaign. Pick it for those distinct classic adventures and the presentation options, rather than expecting the consistency of a newly built game. The darker premises are the common thread, even as Lara’s immediate goals change. For another adventure-focused option, try our practical guide to getting UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection free.

Experience the tomb discoveries and globe-trotting mysteries of Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered for free through a reward-funded purchase. Download Snakzy to earn coins by playing partner games and completing offers, then redeem them for a Steam gift card that covers the game.

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Top Features

The Last Revelation: Lara’s discovery of Set’s tomb unleashes an Egyptian god and fulfills an ancient prophecy. That supernatural threat provides the starting point for this chapter’s adventure. Chronicles: Following Lara’s presumed death, people close to her recall secrets from her past. The retrospective framing gives this part of the collection a different narrative perspective. The Angel of Darkness: Lara becomes a fugitive after being accused of murder. Her search for answers leads into a conspiracy involving alchemical experiments and ancient artifacts. Switchable Visuals: Swap between original polygonal models and remastered graphics at any time. It’s a direct way to compare the classic presentation with the updated look while playing. International Locations: Follow Lara through Cairo, Rome, Paris, and other destinations. The changing settings support a collection built around discoveries, hidden histories, and the mystery of her disappearance.

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How To Get Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, apps, surveys, and partner games earn coins toward store gift cards. No credit card is required. To get Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered for free this way, you invest time rather than purchase money. Read each offer’s conditions before starting, and choose activities you can realistically finish instead of chasing a headline reward.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: choose partner games, app offers, or surveys that suit your interests, and read their completion requirements carefully. Complete offers to earn coins: track your progress toward the $35 minimum cash-out, even though the game’s official price is lower. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: after reaching the $35 threshold, choose an available card that covers the $29.99 purchase. Buy Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. That is below both this game’s price and the $35 minimum payout threshold, which applies before cash-out. A single qualifying cash-out can cover the game if redeemed for sufficient Steam value. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Cheaper With Eneba

If you want to play now instead of completing rewards offers, Eneba lists the collection at $7.23, compared with the official $29.99 price, a 76% saving. A compatible Steam key activates as a permanent license on Steam. This is a discounted purchase, not a free copy, and it remains an alternative to the Snakzy route.

Check the activation region and product details before paying for a cheap Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Steam key. Confirm that the listing is for the collection you want and works with your account. The practical benefit here is avoiding the rewards process when you’d rather spend money and start playing. It doesn’t change what Snakzy offers: a way to fund an official purchase without paying out of pocket.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

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Prices shift, so check the live Eneba listing before checkout. The buying flow is simple: select the compatible product, pay, and redeem its code. Your routes are Snakzy for a reward-funded copy, an Eneba key for a discounted purchase, or an Eneba gift card for wallet funds. Each can end with a legitimate copy when redeemed correctly.

Is It Legal To Get Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to fund an official purchase is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real store gift card. Redeeming that card on Steam lets you buy the game through the official checkout. The resulting permanent license belongs to your account, just as it would after an ordinary purchase.

Piracy is different: it is illegal, can expose you to malware or account bans, and gives you no legitimate license. An unauthorized Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered free download also denies support to developers Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics. Don’t trust a download site simply because it copies store artwork or claims its files are safe.

A legitimate purchase keeps the licensing chain clear and avoids those unnecessary risks. If you’re choosing your next Lara-style adventure, our curated adventure games guide offers more places to look. Keep Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered purchases and downloads tied to recognized storefronts.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s Steam gift card hub offers a card with $30 in wallet value.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

That $30 card covers the $29.99 price of Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered with $0.01 left in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Free

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered makes sense for players curious about Lara’s darker adventures and the option to switch between classic and remastered visuals. Its 89% positive Steam reception is encouraging, while the 70 Metacritic score keeps expectations grounded. The changing story setups can feel fragmented, so approach it as a collection rather than a seamless campaign.

Snakzy lets you get Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered for free by completing offers, reaching the cash-out threshold, and turning rewards into an official Steam purchase.

Check your PC against the requirements, then choose between earning the purchase funds and paying for a discounted key. If you’re taking the Snakzy route, start with manageable offers and track your balance. Now you know how to get Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered free: earn the coins, redeem the card, and complete checkout.

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