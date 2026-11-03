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How To Get The Quarry Free?

Here’s how to get The Quarry free legally: earn store credit through rewards rather than trust an unofficial download. The Quarry is a cinematic horror adventure where your choices decide which camp counselors survive the night. Its regular Steam price is $59.99, currently reduced to $5.99. You can work toward a copy through Snakzy or buy a discounted key through Eneba if you want to play now.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns time spent completing offers into coins redeemable for a Steam gift card you can use for The Quarry. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper purchase, rather than a free copy. Both routes end with a permanent, legitimate Steam license. Below, you’ll find the prices, ratings, PC requirements, and steps to choose your route.

Game price $59.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 79 critic / 6.6 user Genre Choice-driven cinematic survival horror adventure Developer Supermassive Games Publisher 2K Games

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How To Get The Quarry Free: Full Game Overview

The Quarry has 83% positive feedback across 16,652 Steam reviews, earning a “Very Positive” rating. Its PC Metacritic critic score is 79, alongside a 6.6 user score. Those ratings suggest a broadly well-received horror adventure, though the user score is more reserved than the Steam reception.

Developed by Supermassive Games and published by 2K Games, The Quarry launched on June 9, 2022. The setting is Hackett’s Quarry, where teenage counselors celebrate the end of summer camp. Their party turns into a desperate night as threatening locals and creatures stalk the grounds. You control the counselors rather than watch their mistakes from the couch.

The appeal is a horror story shaped by your decisions. Relationships develop or fracture under pressure, and characters can die before daylight. Investigating a strange noise, opening a trap door, or choosing self-preservation can change how events unfold.

The presentation leans into cinematic performances and facial capture, with a cast that includes David Arquette, Brenda Song, and Justice Smith. Adjustable gameplay difficulty makes the interactive elements more approachable, while Movie Mode lets you watch a selected story unfold. Between solo play, shared decisions, and different character outcomes, there are several ways to experience the same dangerous night.

How Much Does The Quarry Cost?

The regular The Quarry price is $59.99 on Steam, but the current sale brings it down to $5.99, a 90% discount. That makes the live sale important when comparing offers. Eneba‘s listed key costs $3.46, so it is cheaper than the current Steam sale as well as the regular price. Neither purchase makes the game free to play.

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Seasonal storefront sales are useful times to check The Quarry, but a future discount or its size isn’t certain. Compare the checkout price rather than assuming the regular price is what you must pay today. If you’d rather spend time than money, Snakzy offers a route to get The Quarry for free through earned wallet credit. The cash-out threshold still applies even while the game is discounted.

The Quarry Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 79 PS5 74 PS4 Not rated Xbox Series X|S 78 Xbox One Not rated

The Quarry is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Metacritic lists critic scores of 79 for PC, 74 for PS5, and 78 for Xbox Series X|S. PS4 and Xbox One have no listed critic scores.

This guide uses Steam as the purchase point because the rewards route ends with a Steam gift card. Redeeming that card adds funds to your Steam Wallet, which you then use to buy the PC version. It does not buy a console copy or transfer a license to a console account.

Console players should buy through their own console store instead. Check the platform on any key listing before purchasing, too: the Steam key discussed here is for Steam. Pick your platform first, then compare the relevant purchase options rather than treating the different editions as interchangeable.

The Quarry System Requirements

The Quarry requires Windows 10 64-bit, with 8 GB RAM at minimum and 16 GB RAM recommended. Both tiers call for 50 GB of available storage, so check your drive before installing.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU AMD FX-8350 \ Intel i5-3570 AMD Ryzen 7-3800XT \ Intel i9-10900K RAM 8 GB RAM 16 GB RAM GPU Nvidia GTX 780 / Radeon RX 470 Nvidia RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 5700 Storage 50 GB available space 50 GB available space

Compare your graphics card and processor with the full requirements, rather than checking memory alone. The recommended RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 5700 is a useful reference when assessing your PC against the listed hardware.

The Quarry Mechanics

The Quarry revolves around exploration, conversations, and decisions made while controlling different counselors. You investigate the camp and respond to situations that shift from awkward social encounters to survival. A choice can affect a relationship, steer a scene, or put someone in danger. The central question is often less “Can I defeat this enemy?” and more “Who should I trust right now?”

Progress means moving through a branching story, rather than building a combat loadout. Each counselor has a role in the wider narrative, and anyone can become its focus or die before morning. That structure gives repeat playthroughs a purpose: make different decisions and see how the cast’s fate changes. Living with an uncomfortable choice fits the premise.

Shared play changes who makes those calls. Online, invited friends watch and vote on key decisions; couch co-op assigns counselors to players who control their actions. Movie Mode removes the need to play through the interactive elements, while adjustable difficulty lets you customize them. The caveat is the format itself: this is a cinematic, choice-led adventure, so players seeking sustained combat should look elsewhere. Its appeal depends on enjoying conversations, performances, and responsibility for the story. For another choice-led thriller, try our accessible route to get Heavy Rain free.

Experience the tense decisions and camp horror of The Quarry without paying for the game out of pocket. Download Snakzy, complete eligible offers or partner games, and redeem earned coins for a Steam gift card to fund your purchase.

The Quarry Top Features

Nine Playable Counselors: Control the camp counselors throughout the night, with decisions affecting their relationships and survival. Each character can become central to your version of the story. Branching Survival Story: Small choices and desperate decisions shape events. Someone who survives one playthrough may not reach daylight when you take a different path. Cinematic Performances: Facial capture, filmic lighting, and a Hollywood ensemble support the horror-film presentation. David Arquette, Ariel Winter, and Brenda Song are among the cast. Shared Decisions: Invite up to 7 friends to watch and vote online, or assign counselors to players in couch co-op. Responsibility for a bad decision can become a group affair. Adjustable Gameplay and Movie Mode: Customize the difficulty of gameplay elements or select how the story unfolds in Movie Mode. These options let you choose between interactive horror and a viewing-focused experience.

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How To Get The Quarry Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, app downloads, surveys, and partner games earn coins. No credit card is required. You’re investing time instead of paying for the game yourself, so read each offer’s conditions before starting. Choose activities you actually want to complete, and treat progress as variable rather than a fixed daily income.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: compare the requirements and coin rewards for apps, surveys, and partner games, then choose suitable activities. Complete offers to earn coins: track your progress toward the $35 minimum cash-out, even though the current Steam sale price is $5.99. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: after reaching the $35 minimum, select a card that covers the current price. If the sale ends, build enough credit for the $59.99 regular price instead. Buy The Quarry on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out, so that average does not yet unlock a redemption. One minimum-threshold cash-out can cover the current sale price; the regular price requires more earnings. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get The Quarry Cheaper With Eneba

If you’d rather play now, Eneba lists The Quarry at $3.46, compared with the $59.99 official regular price, a saving of 94%. That saving is against full price, not Steam’s current $5.99 sale. A compatible Steam key activates as a permanent license on your Steam account. This is a paid alternative to Snakzy, useful when you don’t want to spend time completing offers. Before purchasing, read the listing’s platform, region, and activation conditions. You’re looking for a key that works with your account, not merely the lowest number on the page. Keep the distinction simple: rewards can fund a free copy, while a discounted key reduces what you pay.

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Eneba prices shift, so check the live listing. Choose the compatible product, complete checkout, and redeem the code on Steam. Your routes are Snakzy for an earned copy, an Eneba key for a discounted purchase, or an Eneba gift card for wallet funds. Each ends with a legitimate copy when purchased and redeemed for the correct account.

Is It Legal To Get The Quarry Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to fund an official purchase is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then buy The Quarry through Steam and receive a permanent license tied to your account. The game is paid for through earned credit rather than your own cash.

Piracy is illegal and risky. An unofficial “The Quarry free download” can expose you to malware, account bans, and a copy with no real license. It also denies Supermassive Games support for its work. Treat promises of a free Steam key for The Quarry from unknown generators as a warning, not a shortcut around buying the game.

Stick with official purchases and compatible retail keys. If you enjoy story-led games, our varied adventure games guide offers more options to explore after The Quarry. A rewards-funded purchase keeps the same clear ownership chain as paying directly.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s flexible Steam gift card hub offers a card with $100 in wallet value.

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That $100 card leaves $40.01 after buying The Quarry at its regular $59.99 price; the current sale requires less wallet credit.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get The Quarry Free

The Quarry suits players who want responsibility for a horror cast rather than a combat-heavy survival game. Its 83% positive Steam reception, 79 PC Metascore, and branching counselor story make it worth considering. The caveat is its cinematic focus: you’ll need to enjoy dialogue and decisions as much as immediate danger.

Snakzy lets you get The Quarry for free by exchanging time spent completing offers for wallet credit that funds a legitimate Steam purchase.

Check the current Steam price, confirm your PC meets the requirements, and choose offers you can reasonably complete. Keep the cash-out minimum in mind rather than planning around the discounted price alone. That’s how to get The Quarry free: earn the coins, redeem the card, and buy it through Steam.

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