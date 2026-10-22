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Here’s how to get The Crust free legally: earn rewards for a store gift card instead of paying out of pocket. The Crust mixes lunar colony management with factory automation, putting conveyor networks and human needs in the same fragile settlement. Its $31.99 price on Steam is the barrier, but there are two routes worth considering: earn the purchase through Snakzy or buy a discounted key through Eneba.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that trades your time for coins redeemable toward a Steam gift card. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper purchase for readers who want to play sooner. Both routes lead to a permanent, legitimate license. Below, you’ll find the costs, PC requirements, gameplay details and steps needed to choose between earning the game and buying it now.

Game Info Details Game price $31.99 (Steam) Genre Lunar colony management and factory simulation Developers VEOM Studio Publishers Crytivo

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How To Get The Crust Free: Full Game Overview

The Crust has a Mostly Positive reception on Steam, with 75% positive feedback across 4,514 reviews. There is no Metacritic critic score in the supplied listing, so that player feedback is the clearest available reception measure. I would read it as an encouraging response to a specialized simulation, rather than evidence that every factory-building fan will enjoy its colony-management demands.

Developed by VEOM Studio and published by Crytivo, The Crust released on September 10, 2026. Its premise makes the Moon more than a remote industrial playground: Earth depends on your colony. You mine lunar resources, build processing machinery and organize production above and below the surface. Satellites and batteries help power a settlement whose output matters beyond its own borders.

The human side gives those production lines a different purpose. Colonists have health, moods, needs, traits and skills, so hiring experts is only part of the job. You also need a team that works together. Meanwhile, contracts connect your resource economy to rival factions on Earth, letting commercial decisions influence the political landscape.

The campaign includes multiple endings, while Planning Mode and Sandbox provide other ways to approach construction. Rover expeditions open up the Moon’s mysteries beyond your factory floor. What interests me most is that mix of scales: a conveyor problem is local, but the resources moving along it can feed research, support your people or fulfill an Earth contract.

How Much Does The Crust Cost?

The official The Crust price is $31.99 on Steam. That buys the paid game; the supplied store data does not show a current discount. If you’re researching how to get The Crust free, the distinction matters: Snakzy funds an official purchase rather than unlocking a separate free edition. For readers comparing cash prices instead, Eneba offers a discounted The Crust Steam key as an alternative for buying now.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Seasonal Steam sales are sensible times to check for offers, but there is no verified sale history here to support a predicted discount or historical low. I would compare the live storefront price with the key’s activation terms before choosing a paid route. Waiting for a sale also leaves the timing outside your control. Snakzy takes a different approach: accumulate enough rewards to fund the purchase, sidestepping the out-of-pocket price rather than relying on a future promotion.

The Crust Platform Availability

The Crust is available on PC, the platform in the verified availability list. The requirements supplied here describe its Windows configuration. There is no verified compatibility information here for other hardware configurations, so I would check the game’s current store listing before purchasing for a setup outside those requirements.

For this guide, Steam is the purchase point because the Snakzy reward becomes Steam wallet credit. You redeem the card to your account, then use that balance to buy the game from its official listing. The free method therefore gets you the Steam PC version, not a copy that transfers between stores.

A Steam gift card only funds purchases on Steam. Console players buy through their own console store, and this guide does not establish a console release for The Crust. Check the intended store and supported hardware before earning or purchasing a code.

The Crust System Requirements

The Crust lists 8 GB RAM and a GeForce 1060 with 6 GB of video RAM at minimum. Its recommended configuration raises those to 16 GB RAM and a GeForce 1070 with 8 GB of video RAM.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 64-bit or newer Windows 7 64-bit or newer CPU Intel i5-4590K or equivalent AMD-Hardware Intel i5-7700 or equivalent AMD-Hardware RAM 8 GB RAM 16 GB RAM GPU GeForce 1060 or equivalent with 6 GB of video RAM GeForce 1070 or equivalent with 8 GB of video RAM DirectX Version 11 Version 12 Storage 8 GB available space 8 GB available space

Allow 8 GB of available storage, and compare your processor and graphics hardware with the listed configurations before buying. I would use the recommended tier as the comparison point rather than assuming that meeting the minimum means identical performance across every colony.

The Crust Mechanics

The core loop in The Crust starts with extracting lunar resources and turning them into useful production. You place processing machinery, connect material flows with conveyors and use drones to automate resource movement. Building above and below the surface adds another layer to the layout problem. Power comes into that planning through satellites and batteries, so an efficient factory needs more than a clear path between machines. Planning Mode gives you a dedicated tool for working out construction rather than relying entirely on improvisation.

Research and staffing turn that industrial foundation into colony progression. Three research trees expand your technological options, while colonists bring skills and traits that affect production and research. Their health, moods and needs also require attention. I like the tension in that design: the factory asks for efficient output, but the people supporting it cannot be treated as interchangeable conveyor components. Choosing experts means considering how they fit into the wider team.

Contracts with Earth give you somewhere to send the output and a reason to consider who receives it. You can support a faction or navigate competing interests for profit, with decisions affecting politics. Rover expeditions provide exploration beyond the production network, and the campaign’s multiple endings give choices a longer horizon. Sandbox offers another setting for experimenting with colony layouts. The rough edge is the planning burden: this mixes factory logistics with colonist care, so players seeking a hands-off production sandbox may find the competing demands tiring. The Crust asks you to manage a settlement, not merely watch resources move.

The Crust Top Features

Above- and Below-Surface Industry: Build lunar production across the surface and underground. Mining, processing and power planning give your colony a practical infrastructure problem to solve. Conveyors and Drones: Automate material movement with connected transport systems. Their role makes factory layout central to how your resource economy comes together. Colonist Traits and Needs: Hire experts while tracking health, mood and personal needs. Useful skills matter, but assembling a team is part of the management challenge. Earth Contracts and Factions: Trade resources with Earth and choose which interests to support. Commercial decisions can influence politics as well as your colony’s income. Campaign, Planning Mode and Sandbox: Follow a story with multiple endings, plan construction or experiment with colony building. Rover expeditions also take your attention beyond the machinery.

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How To Get The Crust Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, apps, surveys and partner games earn coins. Those coins become gift-card value, making this a time commitment instead of a cash purchase. No credit card is required. To get The Crust for free, you need enough redeemable value to cover the game, while also meeting the app’s cash-out minimum.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: choose tasks that fit your interests and schedule, and read their completion conditions before starting. Complete offers to earn coins: track your progress toward the $35 minimum cash-out, which is higher than the game’s $31.99 price. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you meet the $35 threshold, select a reward that covers the $31.99 purchase and check its redemption conditions. Buy The Crust on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. That is below this game’s price, and the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out. A qualifying redemption can cover this purchase, but the average does not establish your completion date. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get The Crust Cheaper With Eneba

Eneba offers an alternative for readers who want to buy now rather than complete Snakzy offers. Against the official $31.99 price, the supplied listing costs $7.50, a saving of 77%. Redeem your The Crust Steam key on Steam to add the game to your account. You pay for the key, redeem it through the designated storefront and keep the game in your account. I would check the listing’s region and activation requirements before purchasing, especially if your account uses a different market. This is a discounted purchase, not a way to earn the game free. The Crust price comparisons are useful if saving money matters more to you than avoiding a cash payment altogether.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Prices shift, so check the live listing. The buying flow is simple: select the correct product, review its conditions, pay and follow the redemption instructions. Snakzy funds a free purchase through rewards; an Eneba key offers a discounted purchase; an Eneba gift card adds wallet funds. Each route ends with a legitimate copy when redeemed for the correct account and region.

Is It Legal To Get The Crust Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to fund an official purchase is legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real gift card. You then purchase The Crust through Steam, receiving a permanent license tied to your account. The funding source changes, but the purchase still happens through the official storefront.

Piracy is different. An unofficial The Crust free download offering a cracked copy is illegal and can expose you to malware, account bans and files without a real license. It also deprives VEOM Studio of payment for its work. A reward-funded purchase avoids that trade-off: you can keep your cash while still obtaining the game through a legitimate sale.

I would stick to official purchases and clearly stated activation terms rather than promises of unlocked copies. If lunar management appeals to you, these varied simulation games offer more ideas to explore alongside The Crust.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s Steam gift card hub also stocks cards: here is the closest supplied option above The Crust‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

The $50 card covers The Crust‘s $31.99 price and leaves $18.01 in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get The Crust Free

The Crust makes sense for players who want factory automation with a human management layer. Its 75% positive Steam reception, branching campaign and Earth contracts give me reasons to consider it, while the planning burden is a clear caveat. This is a settlement to supervise, not an idle production line.

Snakzy lets you exchange time for rewards and use them to get The Crust for free through an official, permanent Steam purchase.

Check your PC first, then read the available offers and build toward the $35 cash-out minimum. Keep the game’s purchase price and reward conditions in view as you progress. That’s how to get The Crust free: earn the coins, redeem the card and complete the official purchase.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get The Crust Free Get The Crust Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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