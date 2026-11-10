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Here’s how to get Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator free legally, by earning store credit rather than downloading a cracked copy. This driving and business simulation puts you behind the wheel in Barcelona, balancing passenger service with company growth. The regular Steam price is $29.99, though a current sale lowers that barrier. You can earn the purchase through Snakzy or buy a discounted key through Eneba.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns time spent completing offers into coins redeemable for a Steam gift card you can use for Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace for readers who prefer a cheaper purchase now. Both routes lead to a permanent, legitimate license. Below, you’ll find pricing, requirements, gameplay details, and the rewards steps.

Game price $29.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 51 critic / 4.8 user Genre Urban driving and taxi business simulation Developer Simteract Publisher Nacon

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Free Get Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Free: Full Game Overview

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator has a divided reception rather than a clear recommendation. Steam lists 62% positive feedback across 4,553 reviews, earning a “Mixed” rating. Metacritic gives the PC version 51 from critics and 4.8 from users. Weigh those ratings alongside the appeal of its Barcelona setting before buying.

Developed by Simteract and published by Nacon, the game launched on March 7, 2024. You arrive in Barcelona with a car and plans to build a taxi company. The setting includes 286 miles of roads, recreating a large part of the city at full scale. Between fares, you can explore its streets and discover points of interest.

The premise combines careful driving with customer service. Passengers need a safe ride, but they also ask for conversation, different radio stations, or an open window. Weather, rush-hour traffic, accidents, and roadworks change the conditions around you. A profitable journey depends on keeping the passenger happy while adapting to the road.

Progress goes beyond buying another car. Experience earned through driving, exploration, and customer interaction unlocks skills, including access to longer fares. You can also hire employees and assign their work, turning a personal driving job into a transport business. That mix gives the game its identity: individual trips matter, but so do the decisions you make after parking.

How Much Does Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Cost?

The regular Steam price for Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator is $29.99. It is currently on sale for $9.59, a 68% discount. That makes the immediate purchase less expensive than the standard price, but it remains a paid game. Eneba also lists a discounted key, giving readers another price to compare before checkout.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Seasonal storefront sales are useful times to check prices, but a future discount is not a reason to assume a particular saving. Compare the current offers and confirm which edition and region each listing covers. If you want to get Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator for free instead, Snakzy sidesteps the purchase cost by letting you earn the wallet funds. The trade-off is time spent completing offers before you can redeem them.

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 51 PS5 56 Xbox Series X|S 55

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Metacritic lists platform-specific critic scores of 51, 56, and 55, respectively, so check the score for the version you intend to play.

This guide uses Steam as the purchase point because the rewards route ends with Steam wallet funds. The free method gets you the Steam PC version only. It does not provide a console copy or credit for a console account.

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players should buy through their own console store. A Steam gift card cannot pay for those versions. For PC players, the official description also supports popular steering wheels and game controllers, although you should check compatibility for your particular peripheral rather than assume every model works.

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator System Requirements

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator requires 8 GB RAM at minimum, with 12 GB RAM recommended. Steam lists 6 GB of available storage for either tier, while recommended graphics include a GeForce GTX 1660S or Radeon RX 5600 XT.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 11 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i5-7600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel Core i7-11700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X RAM 8 GB RAM 12 GB RAM GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760, 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560, 4 GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660S, 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT, 6 GB DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 6 GB available space 6 GB available space

Compare your processor and graphics card with the full Steam requirements, rather than judging compatibility by storage space alone. The minimum tier lists Windows 10, while the recommended tier lists Windows 11, both 64-bit.

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Mechanics

The daily loop in Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator starts with finding a passenger and completing a fare. You follow road rules, avoid pedestrians and vehicles, and adjust your route when events disrupt traffic. Wet roads demand longer braking distances. Meanwhile, passenger requests turn a simple journey into a service task: your driving and attention help determine reviews and tips.

Progress comes from experience points and fare profits. Driving, exploring, and interacting with customers develop your skills, while earnings fund new cars and upgrades. Vehicles can use electric or gasoline power, with automatic, semi-automatic, or manual gearboxes. You also need to watch dashboard warnings, refuel or recharge, and arrange servicing.

The business layer asks you to match employees with cars, neighborhoods, and time slots. Special missions offer different priorities, including fast driving without speeding fines or strict obedience to traffic rules. These options add variety to the regular passenger loop. Player reception remains mixed. If you dislike repeated driving jobs, business progression may not be enough to keep you interested. For another transport-focused option, try our practical guide to getting Euro Truck Simulator 2 free.

Explore Barcelona, manage your taxi company, and get Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator for free through earned store credit. Download Snakzy to earn rewards by playing partner mobile games, then redeem coins for a gift card that pays for your copy.

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Top Features

Barcelona Road Network: Explore 286 miles of roads in a full-scale recreation of a large part of Barcelona. Take a break from fares to discover points of interest. Passenger Service: Respond to requests for conversation, radio changes, and open windows. Careful driving and attentive service help you earn stronger reviews and more generous tips. Changing Road Conditions: Adapt to accidents, roadworks, parades, and traffic jams. Wet surfaces also change how much braking distance you need. Taxi Company Management: Buy cars, hire employees, and assign them to neighborhoods and working hours. Your decisions shape how the business operates beyond your own fares. Vehicle Choices and Upgrades: Choose electric or gasoline vehicles and different gearbox types. Customize your car’s appearance and cabin, then use profits and experience to upgrade it.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Free Get Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, app downloads, surveys, and partner games earn coins. No credit card is required. You invest time instead of paying for the game directly, so choose activities you are comfortable completing. Read each offer’s conditions before starting, especially the requirements that determine when its reward is credited.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: compare the available activities and their completion conditions, then choose offers that fit your interests and schedule. Complete offers to earn coins: track your balance toward the $35 minimum cash-out, even though the game’s regular price is lower. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once eligible, choose a card that covers the checkout price, currently $9.59, or $29.99 at regular price. Buy Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold still applies before you can cash out, so that average does not mean immediate redemption. A suitable first cash-out can cover this game without several payouts. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Free Get Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Cheaper With Eneba

If you want to drive today, Eneba offers a paid alternative to waiting for rewards. The official regular price is $29.99, while Eneba lists the key at $7.99, a saving of 73% against that regular price. Steam’s current $9.59 sale is also worth comparing. The key activates as a permanent license on Steam, so you install and launch the game from your library after redemption. Check the listing’s platform, edition, and activation region before paying. This route costs money; Snakzy remains the route for earning the purchase instead.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Prices shift, so check the live listing. The buying flow is simple: choose a compatible product, pay, and redeem the code. Your choices are Snakzy for an earned free purchase, an Eneba key for a discounted purchase, or an Eneba gift card for wallet funds. Each route ends with a legitimate copy when you complete the corresponding purchase and redemption.

Is It Legal To Get Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy for this purchase is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then buy the game through Steam’s official checkout. The result is a permanent license attached to your account, with no cracked files or unauthorized activation involved.

Piracy is illegal and carries risks, including malware, account bans, and no real license. Treat any unofficial Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator free download promising the paid game without a purchase as a warning sign. Piracy also hurts Simteract, the developer whose work you are playing. Earning store credit is different: the game still goes through a legitimate transaction.

Keep your downloads tied to official storefronts and legitimate purchases. If the driving-business combination interests you, our varied simulation games guide offers other ideas before you commit.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s Steam gift card hub offers a card with $30 in wallet value.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

That $30 card covers the game’s regular $29.99 price with $0.01 left over in your Steam Wallet; the current sale leaves more.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Free

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator suits players drawn to Barcelona driving, passenger service, and managing a taxi company. Its 286-mile road network gives that premise room, but 62% positive Steam reviews are a clear caveat. Choose it for those specific activities rather than expect a universally praised simulator.

The Snakzy route means completing offers, reaching the cash-out threshold, and redeeming a suitable Steam gift card for a legitimate purchase without spending your own money on the game.

Check your PC against the requirements, then decide if the rewards tasks fit your schedule. Start with offers you understand, and keep the redemption threshold in mind. That’s how to get Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator free: earn the coins, redeem your card, and buy it on Steam.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Free Get Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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