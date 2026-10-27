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Here’s how to get Survival Log free legally: earn store credit through Snakzy, then buy the game through Steam. This zombie survival simulation mixes last-minute supply runs with home fortification and stronghold management. Its $10.99 price on Steam is the barrier if you’d rather avoid spending money, but rewards can cover that purchase.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that lets you invest time instead of money, collecting coins toward a Steam gift card. Redeeming that card and buying Survival Log gives you a permanent, legitimate license on your account. This guide covers the game, its PC requirements, and the cash-out threshold you need to reach before buying. Start with what you’re working toward, then follow the rewards steps below.

Game Info Details Game price $10.99 (Steam) Genre Zombie survival and stronghold management simulation Developers Midnight Workshop Publishers Lilith Games

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Survival Log Free Get Survival Log Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Survival Log Free: Full Game Overview

Survival Log comes from developer Midnight Workshop and publisher Lilith Games, with a Steam release dated August 12, 2026. No Metacritic critic score is listed. Its store description instead gives a clear reason to look closer: preparation matters as much as surviving the outbreak itself.

Your character has already died and glimpsed the future. With the apocalypse arriving in 10 hours, you get another chance to prepare. Supermarkets, hardware stores, and farmers’ markets become places to gather supplies before the city collapses. Food, water, building materials, and fuel compete for your limited time and money, making each shopping trip part of a larger survival plan.

The home you reinforce becomes your stronghold after the outbreak. Survival Log lets you arrange furniture, install appliances, upgrade defenses, and expand into spaces for storage, living, power generation, and farming. That links your early scavenging decisions to later needs. A shelter packed with supplies still needs a workable plan for electricity, meals, and protection.

Longer-term survival involves managing hunger, stamina, and morale while dealing with weather, blackouts, and zombie attacks. You can rescue neighbors, trade through drones, and explore abandoned locations for resources. Different character backgrounds also change how you approach the scenario. For me, the appeal is that Survival Log treats a prepared home as an ongoing project rather than a finished reward.

How Much Does Survival Log Cost?

The official Survival Log price is $10.99 on Steam. Earned rewards can cover that purchase price. The rewards route still involves buying the paid game through the official store. You simply use earned wallet credit instead of paying out of pocket. It doesn’t depend on finding a discounted Survival Log Steam key, and it doesn’t turn the game into a free-to-play release.

Check the current store listing before planning your purchase. Check the Survival Log price on its store page before redeeming rewards, especially if you’re saving for other games too. The $35 minimum cash-out is higher than this game’s cost, so reaching it matters more than matching the sticker price. Snakzy sidesteps that purchase cost once your redeemed credit covers checkout.

Survival Log Platform Availability

Survival Log is available on PC, with Steam serving as the purchase point for this guide. No other platform release is listed. Its listed operating-system requirements are for Windows, which is what you should check against your computer before starting the rewards process.

The Snakzy method described here gets you the Steam PC version specifically. A Steam gift card adds funds to the corresponding account; it doesn’t grant a transferable copy for another platform. The listed availability is PC only.

I would confirm both your hardware and your account’s gift-card compatibility before investing time in offers. Having enough credit solves the purchase cost, not the question of whether Survival Log runs on your machine. Keep that distinction in mind when choosing your redemption.

Survival Log System Requirements

Survival Log lists 16 GB RAM at both minimum and recommended settings, with 10 GB of available storage required. Its minimum graphics options are a GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 6500 XT, so check more than free disk space before buying.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10/11 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i5-8500 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Intel Core i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600 RAM 16 GB RAM 16 GB RAM GPU GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 6500 XT GeForce RTX 3060 / Radeon RX 6700 XT(8 GB+) DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 10 GB available space 10 GB available space

Compare your processor and graphics card with the listed tiers rather than assuming any Windows computer will work. The recommended tier lists a GeForce RTX 3060 or Radeon RX 6700 XT, giving you a separate target beyond the minimum requirements.

Survival Log Mechanics

The core loop in Survival Log begins before the zombies take over. You travel around the city, gather or purchase resources, and decide what deserves space in your preparation plan. The Loot Spotter helps track what you’ve collected and identify gaps. That makes inventory knowledge part of the strategy: another food run might help less than securing fuel or materials for an unfinished defense. The countdown gives those choices a deadline, so preparation is about priorities rather than collecting everything without limits.

Back home, you design the safe house layout and install the equipment needed to keep it functioning. Storage rooms hold your stockpile, farming areas support food production, and generators or solar power supply electricity. After the outbreak, the emphasis moves toward maintaining that system while managing hunger, stamina, and morale. Survival Log also asks you to fortify the building, set traps, and defend it against hordes. I like the connection between those phases: what you neglect before the outbreak can become a problem afterward.

Exploration continues through abandoned supermarkets, schools, and city ruins, while rescuing neighbors and drone trading add ways to obtain help and resources. Background choices include a worker, student, and warehouse clerk, offering different starting identities for another attempt. The premise treats failure as experience and encourages adjusting your preparation. The trade-off is the amount of management involved. Survival Log asks you to watch supplies, power, personal needs, and defenses together, so its appeal depends on enjoying competing demands rather than expecting uninterrupted zombie combat. For another game centered on management, try a practical guide to getting The Crust free.

Survival Log Top Features

Before-and-After Survival: Prepare while the city still functions, then manage your stronghold after the outbreak. Resources gathered early become the foundation of your later survival. Loot Spotter: Track collected supplies and identify missing essentials through the live inventory system. It helps turn scavenging into targeted preparation rather than a directionless shopping trip. Custom Safe House: Arrange furniture, install appliances, and expand your home into dedicated living, storage, farming, and power spaces. Your layout supports the survival strategy you choose. Self-Sufficient Stronghold: Grow crops, cook meals, and choose between diesel, manual generators, and solar power. Hunger, stamina, and morale keep the focus on the people inside the defenses. Neighbors and Drone Trading: Rescue stranded neighbors and trade with survivors through drones. These systems sit alongside exploration and fortification, giving your survival plan a community dimension beyond the stockpile.

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How To Get Survival Log Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app offering apps, surveys, partner games, and other offers that award coins. Those coins can become store credit, letting you get Survival Log for free through an official purchase. No credit card is required. You’re exchanging time for rewards, so choose no-spend offers and judge their requirements before committing to them.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Start by checking the offers and redemption choices shown in the app so you know what you’re working toward. Browse available offers: look for tasks that match your interests and available time. Read the completion conditions, including any required milestones, and avoid paid offers if your goal is spending nothing. Complete offers to earn coins: work toward the $35 minimum cash-out, rather than stopping when your balance matches the game’s $10.99 price. Track completed tasks and your credited balance inside the app. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you reach the $35 threshold, choose an available card that covers the $10.99 purchase. Check its region and compatibility with your Steam account before confirming. Buy Survival Log on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out, so that average doesn’t establish when you’ll be ready. A single suitable redemption can cover this game’s price once you qualify. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Survival Log Free Get Survival Log Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Is It Legal To Get Survival Log Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy this way is legal. Advertisers pay for completed activities, you receive coins, and those coins become a real gift card. You then make an official Steam purchase and receive a permanent license. You can get Survival Log for free by using earned rewards to cover the purchase instead of your own money. Follow the offer terms and the store’s redemption rules throughout the process.

Piracy is illegal and carries risks including malware, account bans, and having no real license. Avoid any unofficial Survival Log free download advertised as a cracked copy. Piracy also denies Midnight Workshop payment for its work. A file that launches isn’t proof of ownership or safety, and it isn’t a substitute for an official purchase. Treat an unusually cheap Survival Log Steam key with care too: check the product, seller, region, and activation terms before paying.

The legitimate answer to how to get Survival Log free is to fund the purchase through earned rewards and keep the transaction within the official store. If you’re comparing its scavenging premise with other games, this selection of varied adventure games offers another starting point. Decide what you want to play before spending time on rewards.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Survival Log Free

Survival Log looks suited to players who enjoy planning a shelter as much as defending it. The 10-hour preparation premise, Loot Spotter inventory tracking, and power-management choices give that planning a concrete purpose. The caveat is the constant juggling of resources and personal needs, which won’t suit everyone seeking straightforward action.

Snakzy lets you exchange time for the store credit needed to buy a legitimate copy, provided you reach the cash-out threshold and select a compatible redemption.

Check your PC requirements first, read the available offer conditions, and work toward the $35 minimum rather than the lower game price. Once your card is ready, that’s how to get Survival Log free: redeem the credit on Steam and complete the official purchase.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Survival Log Free Get Survival Log Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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