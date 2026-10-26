Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Here’s how to get Stellar Blade free legally: earn store credit through Snakzy, then use it for an official purchase. Stellar Blade blends fast sword combat, monstrous bosses, and post-apocalyptic exploration, but its $59.99 Steam price is a barrier. This guide covers the rewards route and a discounted Eneba key for readers who want to play sooner.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns time spent completing offers into coins redeemable for a Steam gift card you can use for Stellar Blade. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper purchase instead. Both routes end with a permanent, legitimate license. Below, you’ll find the game’s price, reception, PC requirements, and the steps for turning rewards into your copy.

Game price $59.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 84 critic / 9.1 user Genre Sci-fi action-adventure with RPG progression Developer SHIFT UP Corporation Publisher PlayStation Publishing LLC (excluding China)

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Stellar Blade Free Get Stellar Blade Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Stellar Blade Free: Full Game Overview

Stellar Blade has strong reception behind its stylish combat: 93% positive feedback across 62,227 Steam reviews, earning a Very Positive label. Metacritic lists a PC critic score of 84 and a 9.1 user score, while the PS5 version holds an 81 critic score. Those ratings make it worth considering if you enjoy action adventures built around learning enemy encounters.

Developed by SHIFT UP Corporation and published on Steam by PlayStation Publishing LLC, excluding China, Stellar Blade reached Steam on June 11, 2025. You play as EVE, who arrives from humanity’s space Colony to reclaim an Earth overrun by the Naytiba. Her apparently clear mission becomes more complicated as she uncovers the truth behind civilization’s collapse. The setting combines ruined human spaces and unsettling creatures, giving exploration a different mood from the graceful combat.

The appeal lies in switching between fast fights and searching those abandoned environments. EVE gains new moves and weapon upgrades, while boss encounters demand more than repeating the same attack. Reviews describe open spaces alongside tighter, gauntlet-like routes, so the adventure doesn’t stay in a single structural lane.

There’s substantial game length here: HowLongToBeat lists 22.5 hours for the main story, 37.5 hours with extras, and 57 hours for completionists. The PC release also supports unlocked frame rates, ultrawide displays, and graphics technologies such as NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR. Boss Challenge Mode adds another place to test your combat skills. ZTGD’s PS5 review listed a demo as available; check the console store for current availability before buying.

How Much Does Stellar Blade Cost?

The official Stellar Blade price is $59.99 on Steam. It’s a paid purchase rather than a free-to-play game, so getting it without spending your own money means earning enough store credit to cover checkout. If you’re comparing the Stellar Blade price with a marketplace offer, check that you’re viewing the same game and an activation compatible with your account.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Steam’s major seasonal sales are sensible times to check for discounts, but don’t plan around an unannounced reduction. A cheaper listing still requires payment, while rewards take time instead. You can get Stellar Blade for free through Snakzy by redeeming earned coins for Steam credit, then completing an ordinary store purchase once you have enough.

Stellar Blade Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 84 PS5 81

Stellar Blade is available on PC and PS5. The PC version is the focus of this guide because the rewards method uses a Steam gift card. That credit goes into your Steam Wallet and buys the Steam PC version only. It does not grant a PS5 copy or transfer the purchase to your console account.

The PC release supports mouse and keyboard controls, along with a wired DualSense controller connection. Ultrawide monitor support and unlocked frame rates give PC players additional display options, although your hardware still determines performance. These features don’t change which version you’re buying.

If you play on PS5, buy through your own console store instead. Before starting the rewards process, make sure the Steam version suits where you actually play. Earning the right amount of credit won’t help if you’re expecting a console license from a PC storefront purchase.

Stellar Blade System Requirements

Stellar Blade requires 16 GB RAM and 75 GB of available storage at both listed PC tiers. Steam’s minimum graphics options are a GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or Radeon RX 580 8 GB, with Windows 10 64-bit required.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-7600k Processor / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Processor Intel Core i5-8400 Processor / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Processor RAM 16 GB RAM 16 GB RAM GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 75 GB available space 75 GB available space

Compare your graphics card and processor with the recommended tier before choosing demanding visual settings in Stellar Blade. Leave room for the installation, and treat the optional texture enhancements as something to assess against your hardware rather than enable automatically.

Stellar Blade Mechanics

The core loop in Stellar Blade combines exploration, close-range combat, and upgrades. EVE uses quick and heavy attacks to build combinations, then brings stronger abilities into tougher encounters. Beta Skills charge as you land attacks, giving ordinary exchanges a purpose beyond draining an enemy’s health. ZTGD’s review highlights their usefulness against bosses, including an attack that damages armor and knocks enemies down. That makes deciding when to spend a charged ability part of the fight.

Exploration moves between broad spaces and more directed routes through Earth’s ruins. Your accompanying drone also provides ranged combat options, though swordplay remains central. New moves and weapon upgrades expand your choices as you progress, so the next encounter can be an opportunity to try a different combination. Unlocking new moves gives you more combat options to learn.

Boss encounters are the main test of that growing toolkit, and Boss Challenge Mode offers a focused reason to return to combat. Cosmetic unlocks provide another incentive to explore and keep playing. The rough edge is environmental repetition: TheSixthAxis found that the game spends too much time in desert settings. If you need constant changes of scenery, those stretches may wear thin even when the fights remain engaging.

Experience the sword combos, Naytiba battles, and ruined landscapes of Stellar Blade through an official copy funded by rewards. Download Snakzy, complete eligible offers, and redeem your coins for Steam gift cards you can use to get the game for free.

Stellar Blade Top Features

EVE’s Sword Combat: Combine quick and heavy attacks, unlock new moves, and use weapon upgrades to develop your combat options. Boss encounters give those choices a demanding target. Beta Skills: Charge powerful abilities by landing attacks, then bring them into difficult fights. These skills add another decision beyond choosing your next basic combination. Earth’s Ruins: Explore a post-apocalyptic world blending beauty and horror. Wider spaces and more directed routes change the pace between battles against the Naytiba. Boss Challenge Mode: Return to focused combat challenges, including a fight against Mann, leader of the Sentinels. It’s an option for players who want more encounters beyond exploration. PC Display and Control Options: Use ultrawide displays, unlocked frame rates, and supported graphics technologies to tailor the presentation. Play with mouse and keyboard or a wired DualSense controller.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Stellar Blade Free Get Stellar Blade Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Stellar Blade Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where eligible offers, app downloads, surveys, and partner games award coins. No credit card is required. You invest time rather than buying the game with your own money, so choosing manageable offers matters more than rushing. Read each offer’s completion conditions before committing, especially when it involves reaching a milestone in a partner game.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: compare the available apps, surveys, and partner games, then choose activities whose conditions you understand and can complete. Complete offers to earn coins: track your balance toward the $59.99 needed for the game, rather than stopping at the lower $35 cash-out minimum. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: choose available redemptions that together cover the $59.99 price, and account for any tax shown at checkout. Buy Stellar Blade on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

You don’t need to finish the whole process in a single sitting. Keep the game’s purchase price as your target, and check the available redemption options before cashing out. To get Stellar Blade for free, your earned wallet credit must cover the final checkout total; a partial balance only reduces what you pay.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out. That average doesn’t cover this full-price game, so plan for further earning and potentially multiple payouts. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Stellar Blade Free Get Stellar Blade Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Stellar Blade Cheaper With Eneba

If you want to play now, Eneba offers a paid alternative to earning rewards. The official Steam price is $59.99, while the Eneba key is $38.83, a 35% saving. A compatible key activates as a permanent license on Steam, adding the game to your library without the rewards process.

This option suits readers whose available gaming time matters more than avoiding an upfront purchase. Check the listing’s platform, activation region, and product details before paying. You’re looking for the right Stellar Blade Steam product for your account, not simply the lowest visible price. Buying a key is still spending money; it doesn’t replace Snakzy‘s free route.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices shift, so check the live listing before checkout. The buying flow is straightforward: choose a compatible product, pay, and redeem the delivered code. Your options are Snakzy rewards for a free purchase, an Eneba key for a discount, or an Eneba gift card for wallet funds. Each route ends with a legitimate copy when used for the appropriate Steam purchase.

Is It Legal To Get Stellar Blade Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to fund an official purchase is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then purchase the game through Steam and receive a permanent license. The funding comes from rewards rather than your own payment card, but the game purchase remains an ordinary store transaction.

Piracy is illegal and carries real risks. A site advertising a Stellar Blade free download outside legitimate distribution can expose you to malware, account bans, and files that provide no genuine license. It also denies SHIFT UP Corporation payment for its work. Don’t confuse earning store credit with downloading a cracked copy: the first funds a purchase, while the second bypasses it.

Stick to official purchases and compatible activation codes for Stellar Blade. If you’re choosing what to play afterward, our varied adventure games selection offers more games to consider without turning to unauthorized downloads.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s flexible Steam gift card hub offers a card with $100 in wallet value.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

That $100 card covers Stellar Blade‘s $59.99 price with $40.01 left over before any applicable tax.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Stellar Blade Free

Stellar Blade makes a strong case for action-adventure fans with its 84 PC Metascore, 93% positive Steam feedback, and 22.5-hour main-story game length. The desert-heavy stretches are the caveat, especially if varied scenery matters as much as combat. It suits players drawn to bosses and move-based progression. For another action-focused option, explore our similar guide to getting Black Myth: Wukong free.

Snakzy lets you exchange time spent completing offers for credit toward a permanent Steam copy, without paying out of pocket once rewards cover checkout.

Check your PC against the requirements, confirm that Steam is your intended platform, and choose offers you can realistically finish. Keep earning until your redeemed credit covers the purchase. That’s how to get Stellar Blade free: turn completed offers into coins, redeem the credit, and buy through Steam.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Stellar Blade Free Get Stellar Blade Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

FAQs