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Here’s how to get STAR WARS Zero Company free legally: earn a Steam gift card through rewards, then buy the game from the official store. This single-player, turn-based tactics game puts a customizable mercenary squad into the closing days of the Clone Wars. Its $49.99 Steam price is the barrier, but you can cover that cost with time instead of cash.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that converts coins earned through offers into a store gift card. Use that card to buy STAR WARS Zero Company, and you receive a permanent, legitimate license on your Steam account. Below, you’ll find the game’s reception, combat systems, platform details and PC requirements, followed by the earning and redemption process.

Game Info Details Game price $49.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 85 critic / 8.0 user Genre Single-player turn-based tactical role-playing game Developers Bit Reactor Publishers Electronic Arts Time to earn: Main story ~28 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~34 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~43.5 hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get STAR WARS Zero Company Free Get STAR WARS Zero Company Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get STAR WARS Zero Company Free: Full Game Overview

STAR WARS Zero Company has a Metacritic critic score of 85 and a user score of 8.0. On Steam, 83% of 23,518 reviews are positive, earning it a Very Positive rating. Those results make it worth a look for players who want tactical combat in a familiar setting, rather than another action game built around direct lightsaber control.

Developed by Bit Reactor and published by Electronic Arts, the game launched on August 27, 2026. You play as Hawks, a former Republic officer who now leads a mercenary outfit. An operation against an emerging threat draws Zero Company into covert work during the twilight of the Clone Wars. The story follows a smaller crew operating within that larger conflict.

Your squad can bring together scoundrels, astromechs and even a Jedi. Hawks’ appearance and combat specialization are customizable, while original and custom-made recruits let you shape the rest of the team. I find that combination more interesting than a fixed roster alone: the characters give the campaign personality, while loadouts and abilities leave room for your own tactical preferences.

The campaign also has substantial depth. HowLongToBeat lists 28 hours for the main story, 34 hours with extras and 43.5 hours for completionists. Missions alternate with time at your base, where you prepare the crew for the next deployment. RPGFan highlights the team’s camaraderie, while Kotaku praises how the game uses its setting beyond the obvious XCOM similarities.

How Much Does STAR WARS Zero Company Cost?

The STAR WARS Zero Company price on Steam is $49.99. That’s the official purchase price used throughout this guide, with no current discount supplied in the verified store data. The full game is a paid release, so learning how to get STAR WARS Zero Company free means finding a legitimate way to cover the purchase. Before buying a STAR WARS Zero Company Steam key elsewhere, check its region restrictions and activation platform.

Steam‘s seasonal sales are sensible times to check for an offer, but a future discount isn’t a price you can budget around today. I would compare the live store total with the funds available before making any purchase. A sale could reduce the amount needed for the game, but it doesn’t remove Snakzy’s cash-out rules. The Snakzy method below sidesteps paying the game price out of pocket by funding your official purchase with earned rewards.

STAR WARS Zero Company Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 85 PS5 83 Xbox Series X|S 85

STAR WARS Zero Company is available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Metacritic lists scores of 85 for PC, 83 for PS5 and 85 for Xbox Series X|S. Those are separate platform listings, so the PC score shouldn’t be presented as the review average for every version.

The free method here gets you the PC version on Steam. Your reward becomes a Steam gift card, which adds funds to that store account for the purchase. It does not buy the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S version, and it doesn’t transfer ownership to either console store.

A STAR WARS Zero Company Steam key likewise activates on Steam, rather than giving you a choice of console copies. Console players need to buy through their own console store. Choose the version that matches where you intend to play before spending money or starting toward a store-specific reward.

STAR WARS Zero Company System Requirements

STAR WARS Zero Company lists 16 GB RAM at minimum and 32 GB RAM recommended, alongside a minimum GTX 1080, RX 5600 XT or Intel ARC B580. This is a game to check against your hardware, especially if you’re using an older PC.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS 64 bit Windows 10/11 (Windows 11 Recommended) 64 bit Windows 10/11 (Windows 11 Recommended) CPU Intel Core i5-8400 or Ryzen 5 2600X Intel Core i7-10700K or Ryzen 7 3700X RAM 16 GB RAM 32 GB RAM GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080, Radeon RX 5600 XT, or Intel ARC B580 Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 7800 XT DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 50 GB available space 50 GB available space

Keep 50 GB of storage available, and compare both your processor and graphics card with the listed tiers before redeeming rewards. Windows 11 is recommended, though the requirements also list 64-bit Windows 10 support.

STAR WARS Zero Company Mechanics

The core loop in STAR WARS Zero Company moves between tactical missions and preparation at your base. During combat, you position operatives around cover, choose targets and spend their actions on movement, attacks or abilities. Shots have a chance to miss, so a promising position doesn’t make an attack certain. Grenades and special powers give you alternatives when a straightforward exchange of fire looks risky. I would treat a missed shot as something to plan around, rather than assume every favorable attack will land.

Squad development gives those battles a longer-term purpose. Operatives improve their skills through deployment and unlock combat synergies as they learn to work together. You can adjust appearances, loadouts and abilities to suit the team you’re building. Hawks also has a customizable combat specialization, letting your lead character fit into that plan. The useful question is how the squad’s abilities complement each other, rather than which recruit looks strongest in isolation. Back at base, preparation connects the last mission’s progress with the challenges of the next operation.

Replay value comes from different team combinations and decisions that affect how a playthrough unfolds. Tactical operations and investigations feed into the campaign, while conversations with the crew give the mission cycle a personal side. RPGFan describes the plot as enjoyable but predictable, so I wouldn’t choose STAR WARS Zero Company purely for surprising twists. The stronger attraction is building a crew you care about, then finding ways for its members to work together under pressure. That makes it a better fit for patient planners than players seeking constant real-time action. If you’d rather explore an action-focused alternative, our practical Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 free guide covers another rewards-funded purchase.

STAR WARS Zero Company Top Features

Zero Company’s Crew: Lead Hawks and a mercenary squad through an original Clone Wars story. Conversations between missions give the operatives a role beyond their battlefield abilities. Cover-Based Tactical Combat: Position your squad, weigh hit chances and use special powers to challenge enemy positions. A strong plan needs alternatives when an attack misses. Customizable Hawks: Change your lead character’s appearance and combat specialization. Build a protagonist whose role fits the squad you want to deploy. Operative Synergies: Improve skills through missions and unlock new ways for teammates to work together. Scoundrels, astromechs and Jedi bring different possibilities to your lineup. Base and Battlefield Decisions: Prepare at your base before deploying into tactical operations and investigations. Choices and squad customization give you reasons to approach another playthrough differently.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get STAR WARS Zero Company Free Get STAR WARS Zero Company Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get STAR WARS Zero Company Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app offering coins for completing offers, trying apps, answering surveys and playing partner games. No credit card is required. You trade time for reward value instead of paying for the game yourself. To get STAR WARS Zero Company for free through this route, you’ll need enough redeemable value to cover its full Steam checkout total.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Create your account and look through the offers available to you before choosing where to spend your time. Browse available offers: compare the requirements and coin rewards for surveys, apps and partner games. Pick tasks you understand and can finish, rather than choosing by the advertised reward alone. Complete offers to earn coins: follow each offer’s conditions and track your credited balance in the app. Work toward enough reward value to cover the $49.99 game price, not merely the minimum cash-out. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you have sufficient redeemable value, choose a card or cards covering the $49.99 purchase. Check the STAR WARS Zero Company price and your checkout total before redeeming. Buy STAR WARS Zero Company on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. That is earnings, not a cash-out: the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can redeem. This game’s $49.99 price exceeds both amounts, so keep earning enough to cover it rather than expecting that first average to fund the purchase. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get STAR WARS Zero Company Free Get STAR WARS Zero Company Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Is It Legal To Get STAR WARS Zero Company Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to fund the purchase is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then make an official store purchase and receive a permanent license tied to your account. You can get STAR WARS Zero Company for free by using earned rewards to cover the authorized purchase instead of paying out of pocket. The distinction matters: rewards cover the cost, rather than bypassing the game’s payment or ownership system.

Piracy is illegal and carries risks including malware, account bans and no legitimate license. An unofficial STAR WARS Zero Company free download offering a cracked copy isn’t a substitute for ownership. It also denies Bit Reactor support for its work. Keep account credentials away from sites promising unlocked copies, and install the game through the store where you own it.

An official purchase keeps the process straightforward: earned rewards pay for a licensed copy, and you download it through Steam. If you’re comparing other games before committing, our varied RPG games guide offers another place to explore the genre. Piracy is illegal and risky, so avoid any STAR WARS Zero Company free download page offering cracked copies or asking you to disable security tools.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get STAR WARS Zero Company Free

STAR WARS Zero Company looks like a strong fit for patient tactics fans: a 85 Metacritic score, 83% positive Steam reviews and a 28-hour main campaign support that recommendation. The predictable plot is a caveat, but squad customization and team relationships give it appeal beyond story twists.

Snakzy lets you exchange time spent completing offers for a gift card that funds a permanent, legitimate copy, provided you earn enough to cover checkout.

Check your PC against the requirements, confirm you’re buying the Steam version and choose offers whose conditions you can complete. Build enough redeemable value for the full price before buying. That’s how to get STAR WARS Zero Company free: earn the coins, redeem the card and complete the official purchase.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get STAR WARS Zero Company Free Get STAR WARS Zero Company Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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