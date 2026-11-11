Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Here’s how to get Sniper Elite V2 Remastered free, legally, by turning rewards into an official purchase. This stealth-action shooter puts patient sniping at the center of a mission through ruined Berlin. Its $9.99 Steam price is the barrier, but Snakzy offers a way to cover it with rewards. For readers who want to play now, Eneba offers a discounted key instead.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that trades time spent completing offers for coins redeemable toward a Steam gift card you can use for Sniper Elite V2 Remastered. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper purchase without the rewards work. Both routes end with a permanent, legitimate license. Below, you’ll find the price, reception, platform details, requirements, and steps for choosing your route.

Game price $9.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 61 critic / 6.9 user Genre Third-person tactical sniper stealth action Developer Rebellion Publisher Rebellion

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Free Get Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Free: Full Game Overview

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered has 78% positive feedback across 3,497 Steam reviews, earning a Mostly Positive rating. Metacritic lists a 61 critic score and a 6.9 user score. That split points toward a game with a more receptive player audience than its critic score alone suggests.

Developed and published by Rebellion, the remaster launched on May 13, 2019. You play Karl Fairburne, an elite sniper sent into Berlin during the closing days of World War 2. His mission is to stop Nazi V2 rocket technology from reaching the Red Army while helping scientists defect to the US.

The appeal is planning a shot before taking it. You stalk targets, prepare your position, and use stealth while caught between opposing armies. The X-ray kill camera follows the effects of a successful hit, giving the precision shooting its gruesome signature.

The remaster includes all DLC missions, including “ASSASSINATE THE FÜHRER,” alongside additional challenge levels and weapons. Updated rendering, lighting, textures, and particles refresh the presentation, while Photo Mode lets you capture the action. Campaign play, co-op, and competitive multiplayer broaden the package beyond its solo missions. The main attraction remains that specific mix of patience, positioning, and violent payoff.

How Much Does Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Cost?

The official Sniper Elite V2 Remastered price is $9.99 on Steam. It is a paid game, not a free-to-play release, and the rewards method still involves buying it through the store. You simply cover that purchase with earned wallet credit instead of your own money. If waiting on rewards doesn’t suit you, Eneba lists a discounted Steam key.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Games Like Sniper Elite V2 Remastered GET AN EXTRA 15% OFF! DISCOUNT CODE: HUB15 NOT SURE HOW TO USE IT? CLICK HERE SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA View all on Eneba

Seasonal store sales are sensible times to check for discounts, but there’s no need to assume a particular future price. Compare the live checkout total before deciding how to pay. Snakzy sidesteps the out-of-pocket price once you’ve earned enough redeemable credit, although reaching its cash-out threshold requires more value than this inexpensive game costs.

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 61 PS4 65 Xbox One 73 Switch 62

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. Metacritic lists different scores for those versions, so the PC rating shouldn’t be treated as the score for every release. Pick the version for the hardware you own rather than assuming the editions are interchangeable.

This guide’s Steam gift-card method gets you the Steam PC version only. The card adds funds to your Steam Wallet, which you then use at Steam checkout. It doesn’t provide a console copy or transfer the purchase to a console account.

PS4, Xbox One, and Switch players should buy through their own console store. Before earning rewards specifically for this game, make sure the Steam version is the one you want. The same platform distinction applies when checking a discounted key: its activation store needs to match your intended purchase.

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered System Requirements

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered lists 4 GB RAM and an Intel Core i3-2100 or AMD A8-5600K at minimum. The recommended tier raises memory to 8 GB RAM, with an AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or Intel Core i7-3770.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 SP1, 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel CPU Core i3-2100 or AMD A8-5600K AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or Intel CPU Core i7-3770 RAM 4 GB RAM 8 GB RAM GPU AMD Radeon HD 5570 (2 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 (2 GB) AMD Radeon RX570 or Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 1070 DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 15 GB available space 15 GB available space

Check your graphics card against the listed minimum and recommended GPUs before buying Sniper Elite V2 Remastered. Leave 15 GB of available storage for the installation, and compare the full requirements rather than judging compatibility by memory alone.

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Mechanics

The core loop in Sniper Elite V2 Remastered is to observe, move into position, and make a shot count. Karl’s mission puts stealth ahead of careless gunfire, with enemies standing between him and the scientists or technology he needs to reach. Preparing your position matters because the shot is only part of the encounter. The setup asks you to think about where you’re firing from and what you’re trying to accomplish.

Weapons give that preparation some variety. The included arsenal features the Lee Enfield MK III, M1D Garand, and M1 Carbine, among others. DLC missions and additional challenge levels provide more situations in which to use them. Co-op offers another way to tackle the action, while competitive modes change the objective entirely.

Multiplayer includes Deathmatch, Distance King, Dogtag Harvest, and Capture the Flag, with support for up to 16 players online. The X-ray kill camera keeps precise hits central to the spectacle, and Photo Mode lets you step through action frame by frame. The rough edge is the narrow appeal: slow setup and graphic impact effects won’t suit players seeking constant, fast-moving firefights. The remaster’s visual updates don’t change that underlying focus. If you’re exploring the series, see our related guide to getting Sniper Elite 5 free.

Get Sniper Elite V2 Remastered for free and experience its patient stealth, prepared shots, and graphic X-ray finishes. Download Snakzy to earn rewards through partner mobile games and other offers, then redeem coins for a Steam gift card that covers your purchase.

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Top Features

Karl Fairburne’s Berlin Mission: Work through the ruins of Berlin to prevent V2 rocket technology from reaching the Red Army. Helping defecting scientists is central to the assignment. X-Ray Kill Camera: Successful shots reveal the bullet’s impact inside an enemy’s body. The remaster improves the detail of this graphic signature feature. All DLC Included: Play “ASSASSINATE THE FÜHRER,” explore additional challenge levels, and use included weapons. The package brings the extra missions together with the main campaign. Photo Mode: Pause the action, advance frame by frame, and reposition the camera. Filters and lighting adjustments let you frame your own battlefield images. Co-op and Competitive Modes: Team up or compete across 7 multiplayer modes, supporting up to 16 players online. New playable characters from Rebellion’s Zombie Army series add another remaster feature.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Free Get Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, app downloads, surveys, and partner games earn coins redeemable for store credit. No credit card is required. You’re investing time instead of purchase money, so read each offer’s conditions before committing. For an inexpensive game like Sniper Elite V2 Remastered, the important hurdle is the cash-out minimum rather than the store price.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: choose partner games, apps, or surveys that fit your interests, and read the completion requirements before starting. Complete offers to earn coins: track your balance toward the $35 minimum cash-out, even though the game’s $9.99 price is lower. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you reach the $35 threshold, choose an available card that covers the $9.99 purchase. Buy Sniper Elite V2 Remastered on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out, so that average is not yet a redeemable payout. An eligible cash-out can cover this game’s price without several payouts. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Free Get Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Cheaper With Eneba

If you want to play now, Eneba offers a paid alternative to completing rewards offers. The official Steam price is $9.99, while the Eneba key costs $1.54, a saving of 85%. That key activates as a permanent license on Steam. It’s a cheaper purchase, not a way to get Sniper Elite V2 Remastered for free.

Check the listing’s activation region and product details before paying. Make sure you’re choosing the correct game and a key compatible with your account. This route makes sense when the discounted price suits your budget and you’d rather skip the rewards work. Snakzy remains the route for covering the purchase without spending your own money.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Games Like Sniper Elite V2 Remastered GET AN EXTRA 15% OFF! DISCOUNT CODE: HUB15 NOT SURE HOW TO USE IT? CLICK HERE SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA View all on Eneba

Prices shift, so check the live listing. The buying flow is simple: choose the compatible product, pay, and redeem its code. Your routes are Snakzy rewards, an Eneba key, or an Eneba Steam gift card for wallet funds. Each can end with a legitimate copy, but only the earned-rewards route avoids an out-of-pocket purchase.

Is It Legal To Get Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to fund the purchase is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You redeem the card and buy Sniper Elite V2 Remastered through Steam’s official checkout. The result is a permanent license attached to your account, rather than an unofficial copy with missing ownership rights.

Piracy is illegal and risky. An unofficial Sniper Elite V2 Remastered free download can expose you to malware, account bans, and files that come with no real license. It also denies Rebellion payment for its work. A low advertised cost doesn’t make a cracked download safe, and “free” on an unfamiliar download page isn’t evidence of permission to distribute the game.

Stick with official store purchases and legitimate activation codes. The rewards route changes how you fund the purchase, not the ownership process. You still acquire the game through the proper store rather than trusting an unauthorized installer.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s flexible Steam gift card hub offers a card with $10 in wallet value.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

That $10 card covers Sniper Elite V2 Remastered at $9.99, leaving $0.01 in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Free

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered makes the most sense for players who enjoy patient stealth and carefully prepared shots. Its 78% positive Steam feedback, included DLC, and co-op support give it appeal beyond the main solo mission. The slow setup and graphic kill camera won’t suit everyone.

Snakzy lets you trade time completing offers for wallet credit, then use that credit to buy a permanent Steam copy without spending your own money.

Check your PC against the requirements, review the available offers, and build toward the $35 cash-out threshold rather than stopping at the game’s price. Once your card is ready, you know how to get Sniper Elite V2 Remastered free: redeem the credit and complete the official Steam purchase.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Free Get Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

FAQs