Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Here’s how to get Sephiria free legally: earn a Steam gift card through a rewards app, then buy the game through the official store. Sephiria is a top-down action RPG roguelite about saving a bunny village, with fast combat and an inventory that doubles as a build puzzle. Its $17.99 Steam price is the barrier this method helps you clear.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that lets you invest time instead of money, earning coins redeemable for a Steam gift card. Your purchase ends with a permanent, legitimate license, rather than a temporary trial or borrowed account. This guide explains the game’s appeal, PC requirements and earning process, including the cash-out threshold you need to reach before buying.

Game Info Details Game price $17.99 (Steam) Genre Top-down action RPG roguelite Developers TEAM HORAY Publishers TEAM HORAY Game Length: Main story ~13 hours Game Length: Main + Extra content ~48 hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Sephiria Free Get Sephiria Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Sephiria Free: Full Game Overview

Sephiria has a strong player reception: 94% positive across 13,469 Steam reviews, earning a Very Positive label. Metacritic lists an 8.6 user score, but no critic score. Those are different measures, so I wouldn’t treat the user rating as a substitute for a professional review average. They do show considerable enthusiasm from players who have spent time with the game.

Developed and published by TEAM HORAY, the studio behind Dungreed, Sephiria reached its full release on July 31, 2026. Its story begins with the Day of Destiny, when an omen foretells Bunnyville’s destruction by demons. You play a brave bunny who ventures into a tower to stop that fate. The cheerful hero gives the mission a lighter face, but the journey revolves around combat, upgrades and dangerous encounters.

The campaign spans 6 chapters, with more than 60 enemy types and over 10 bosses. You can play alone or join online co-op for up to 4 players. Trading items and reviving companions make teamwork part of the adventure, rather than simply putting extra characters into the same battles.

I find the inventory system the clearest reason to look beyond the familiar roguelite premise. Artifacts supply effects, while Tablets empower them through careful arrangement. Alongside 6 weapons, each offering over 50 upgrades, that gives you several ways to shape a run. The appeal is learning how those systems work together, then using that knowledge on your next attempt.

How Much Does Sephiria Cost?

The official Sephiria price is $17.99 on Steam. It is a paid game, and the supplied store information does not list a current discount. If you’re researching how to get Sephiria free, the distinction matters: Snakzy supplies earned store credit, rather than changing the game’s price. You still make an ordinary purchase through the official storefront.

Seasonal storefront events are reasonable times to check for discounts, but I wouldn’t plan around an unverified sale price or promise a particular saving. You also don’t need a Sephiria Steam key for the method here, because wallet credit pays for a direct store purchase. Check the live Sephiria price before redeeming your rewards, especially if your account uses another currency. Snakzy sidesteps paying that price out of pocket, although completing enough offers still takes time and attention.

Sephiria Platform Availability

Sephiria is available on PC, and Steam is the purchase point used throughout this guide. Its online co-op supports up to 4 players, with item trading and revivals built into team play.

A Steam gift card adds credit to your Steam account. It does not provide a transferable copy for another storefront or device ecosystem. The free method therefore gets you the Steam PC version, and you should check your computer against the requirements before spending your earned balance.

Console players would need to purchase any available console release through their own console store; this guide does not establish that such a release exists. I also wouldn’t assume Steam Deck compatibility from the PC listing alone. The verified requirements below describe the computer setup supplied by the developer.

Sephiria System Requirements

Sephiria lists Windows 10 64-bit, 8 GB RAM and 2 GB of available storage at both requirement tiers. The minimum pairs a Ryzen 5 1400 with a GeForce GTX 750, while the recommended tier names a Ryzen 5 1700X and GeForce GTX 760.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Ryzen 5 1400 or better Ryzen 5 1700X or better RAM 8 GB RAM 8 GB RAM GPU Geforce GTX 750 or better Geforce GTX 760 or better DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 2 GB available space 2 GB available space

Check your processor and graphics hardware rather than judging compatibility from Sephiria‘s pixel-art presentation. Meeting the listed requirements is the useful starting point; the supplied specifications do not promise a particular frame rate or resolution.

Sephiria Mechanics

Sephiria centers on fighting through the tower, collecting upgrades and building a character capable of surviving the threats ahead. You master a weapon while choosing new Talents during each run. The combat gives those decisions an immediate test: can your current setup handle the enemies in front of you? With 6 distinct weapons and over 50 upgrades for each, changing your weapon also changes the options you can explore. I would start by learning a weapon’s behavior before trying to optimize every upgrade choice.

The Artifact and Tablet system adds a spatial puzzle to that action. Artifacts can grant effects such as faster attacks, cold damage or a lightning-producing storm cloud. Categories also matter: collecting related Artifacts, such as those in the Ember group, unlocks additional bonuses. Tablets empower Artifacts, making placement part of your build rather than a matter of keeping the bag tidy. An appealing pickup therefore raises several questions. Does it support your current effects, strengthen a category or justify rearranging the inventory around it?

Replay value comes from experimenting with those combinations and trying different weapons, Talents and team arrangements. In online co-op, Sephiria lets you trade items and revive fallen companions, giving friends practical ways to help a struggling build. The review excerpt identifies boss design as a weakness, so strong customization does not mean every major encounter is equally satisfying. That is a useful caveat if bosses are your main reason for playing action roguelites. The stronger draw here is the interaction between combat decisions and an inventory you can keep refining. For another rewards walkthrough, try this accessible guide to getting Dressmaker free.

Sephiria Top Features

Artifacts and Tablets: Collect Artifacts, arrange them strategically and empower them with Tablets. Your inventory layout becomes part of combat preparation, so placement deserves attention alongside each item’s effect. Weapon-Specific Upgrades: Master 6 weapons, each with over 50 unique upgrades to unlock. Different weapon choices give you room to explore builds beyond the setup you learn first. Artifact Categories: Related Artifacts can unlock additional bonuses when collected together. The Ember category supports fire-focused experimentation, while other effects include cold damage, faster attacks and lightning. A Threat-Filled Tower: Fight more than 60 enemy types and over 10 bosses across 6 chapters. Bunnyville’s threatened destruction gives that journey a clear purpose beyond collecting equipment. Cooperative Rescue Tools: Online co-op supports up to 4 players, with item trading and fallen-companion revivals. Friends can share useful finds and help keep a promising tower run alive.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Sephiria Free Get Sephiria Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Sephiria Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, apps, surveys and partner games earn coins that can become store credit. No credit card is required. This is a time commitment rather than a cash purchase: you complete eligible activities and work toward a redeemable balance. Read each offer’s requirements carefully before starting, so you understand what completion involves.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Open the app and review the rewards available to your account before choosing activities. Browse available offers: compare the completion requirements and coin rewards. Choose activities you can realistically finish, rather than judging an offer only by its advertised reward. Complete offers to earn coins: track your progress toward the $35 minimum cash-out. Although the game costs $17.99, reaching its price alone is not enough to redeem your balance. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: after reaching the $35 minimum, select an available Steam reward that covers the $17.99 purchase. Check its currency and account-region compatibility before confirming. Buy Sephiria on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. That exceeds this game’s price, but the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before cash-out. A qualifying redemption can cover this inexpensive game; the average is not a promise of when yours will arrive. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Sephiria Free Get Sephiria Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Is It Legal To Get Sephiria Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to get Sephiria through earned store credit is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then purchase the game officially and receive a permanent license tied to your account. The funding source changes, but the checkout remains an ordinary store transaction. That is how you can get Sephiria for free without using an unauthorized copy.

Piracy is illegal and creates risks including malware, account bans and having no legitimate license. A supposed Sephiria free download from a cracked-game site does not provide the ownership this guide describes. It also cuts TEAM HORAY out of the sale. Avoid installers that ask you to disable security software or use someone else’s account. You don’t need a Sephiria Steam key from an unknown source when earned wallet credit can fund the official purchase.

I recommend keeping the process within the rewards app and official storefront, while reading the terms attached to each offer. If you’re comparing future games before committing your time, these varied RPG games offer a broader starting point. Legitimate ownership is the goal here, with a clear purchase record and a copy attached to your own account.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Sephiria Free

Sephiria looks well suited to players who enjoy experimenting between fights: its Artifact arrangements, 6 weapons and online co-op offer several ways to approach the tower. The 94% positive Steam reception supports that appeal, though the reported boss-design weakness deserves consideration. I would choose it for build tinkering rather than expect every boss to be a highlight.

Snakzy lets you get Sephiria for free by exchanging time spent on eligible offers for store credit, then buying a permanent copy through Steam.

Check the requirements, review the available offers and work toward the $35 redemption minimum before planning your purchase. Don’t mistake the lower game price for a lower cash-out requirement. Once your eligible reward is ready, that’s how to get Sephiria free: redeem the card and complete the official checkout.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Sephiria Free Get Sephiria Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

FAQs