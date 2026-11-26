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How To Get Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition Free in 2026

If you’re wondering how to get Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition free, look into earning store credit or catching an official promotion. Resident Evil Requiem is CAPCOM’s newest survival horror, pairing FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft’s investigations with Leon S. Kennedy’s combat.

Its $79.99 Steam price may limit players on a budget, and any site promising an instant unrestricted download is a red flag. Real options exist: watch for official giveaways, try the free demo, buy a discounted key, or use Snakzy to earn rewards toward a copy.

This guide explains which methods can work, what the game costs, and what to avoid before you download anything.

Game price $79.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 92 critic / 9.3 user Genre Survival horror action adventure Developer CAPCOM Co., Ltd. Publisher CAPCOM Co., Ltd.

Is Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition Free to Download?

No, Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition is not free to play, as it costs $79.99 on Steam. Steam sells both the base game and the Deluxe Edition, and the game only launched on February 26, 2026, so no authorized store has listed it at $0. I found no Epic Games Store listing for it either.

A Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition free download is legitimate only when an authorized store lists the game at $0 or you already own a valid license. Earning store credit before you buy is the other legitimate route.

That price only matters if you’re spending your own money. Snakzy covers the checkout with gift-card credit earned from completed offers, so the copy you buy is a normal Steam purchase. You still need enough credit to cover the full $79.99.

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Austria

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Brazil

Canada

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Czechia

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

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Hungary

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Italy

Japan

Lithuania

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Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition – What to Expect

CAPCOM Co., Ltd. develops and publishes Resident Evil Requiem, and this entry runs on two playable leads. FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft investigates an abandoned hotel tied to her mother’s death, while DSO agent Leon S. Kennedy tracks a string of killings in the Midwest. Their paths lead back to Raccoon City, the site of the 1998 outbreak and the missile strike the government buried.

The reception is strong. Steam reports an Overwhelmingly Positive rating, with 96% of 116,745 reviews positive, and Metacritic lists a 92 critic score next to a 9.3 user score.

You can switch between first-person and third-person views whenever you like, so the camera matches your playstyle. Combat, investigations, puzzles, and resource management all get screen time, and supplies stay tight enough that walking past a fight is sometimes the smart play.

The campaign is short. HowLongToBeat puts the main story at 11 hours, which feels thin against a $79.99 asking price, though completion rewards give you a reason to run it again. For another survival horror entry from the same series, you can also read how to get Resident Evil 4 free.

How Much Does Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition Cost?

The official Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition price is $79.99 on Steam. If you would rather pay than complete offers, a discounted Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition Steam key on Eneba takes 34% off that figure.

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If you want to compare other horror picks, browse through more games like Resident Evil Requiem below.

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Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition Platforms

You can play Resident Evil Requiem on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch 2. Metacritic scores differ by version: 93 on Xbox Series X|S, 92 on PC, 90 on Switch 2, and 89 on PlayStation 5. Each version is a separate store purchase, so a Steam key never unlocks a console copy.

Platform Metacritic score PC 92 PS5 89 Xbox Series X|S 93 Switch 2 90

Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition System Requirements

Both tiers ask for Windows 11 64-bit and 16 GB RAM. The minimum lists an Intel Core i5-8500 or AMD Ryzen 5 3500 with a GeForce GTX 1660 6 GB. The recommended tier moves to a Core i7-8700 or Ryzen 5 5500 and an RTX 2060 Super 8 GB.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 11 (64bit required) Windows 11 (64bit required) CPU Intel corei5-8500 / AMD Ryzen 5 3500 Intel Core i7-8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500 RAM 16 GB RAM 16 GB RAM GPU GeForce GTX 1660 6 GB / Radeon RX 5500 XT 8 GB GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8 GB / Radeon RX 6600 8 GB DirectX Version 12 Version 12

Why Play Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition?

Horror works best when you never know what waits behind the next door, and Requiem keeps that pressure on for its whole run. Grace’s hotel sections run on scarce supplies and slow searching, while Leon’s chapters hand you the tools to fight back. The camera switch means you choose the view that unsettles you most.

The two leads suit different moods. Grace’s investigations reward reading a room carefully and solving what it hides, and Leon’s fights reward aim and timing. You get two horror games in one campaign.

If you want survival horror built on combat, investigations, puzzles, and resource management, Resident Evil Requiem covers all four.

How to Get Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition Free With Snakzy?

Snakzy gives you a legitimate way to play Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition without spending cash, using time instead of money. The app awards coins for completing offers, trying apps, answering surveys, and playing partner games. Those coins become store gift cards, and no credit card is required. The trade-off is the effort of building that balance.

Step 1

Download Snakzy free on Android, or visit Snakzy.app via your iOS browser. Set up your Snakzy account so you can see which activities and rewards are open to you.

Step 2

Browse available offers, pick activities that match your interests, and read the completion conditions before starting. Check what each offer asks of you rather than choosing it for the advertised coin amount alone.

Step 3

Complete offers to earn coins and track your progress toward the $79.99 this edition costs. The $35 minimum cash-out applies, but reaching that minimum alone will not cover a game at this price.

Step 4

Redeem coins for a Steam gift card. Cash out enough eligible value to cover the $79.99 purchase, keeping the $35 minimum payout threshold in mind. Check the card’s region and currency before redeeming it.

Step 5

Buy Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition on Steam and apply the gift card to complete your free purchase.

The same steps work on the PlayStation Store or Xbox Store. Redeem a gift card for that store instead, since a Steam card only funds a Steam checkout.

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Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Czechia

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

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Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Lithuania

Mexico

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On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out, and that first average falls well short of the $79.99 price. Plan on several payouts to fund the full edition. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Alternative Ways to Download Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition Free

Besides earning rewards through Snakzy, a few other legitimate routes can get Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition for free or close to it.

Official giveaways: Watch the Epic Games Store, Steam, and CAPCOM’s own announcements for a Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition giveaway. A new release at this price rarely gets one.

Watch the Epic Games Store, Steam, and CAPCOM’s own announcements for a Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition giveaway. A new release at this price rarely gets one. Limited-time free trials: Steam lists Resident Evil Requiem – Demo at no cost, and console stores sometimes run free-play weekends. A weekend trial closes on a fixed date, and the demo covers only part of the game.

Steam lists Resident Evil Requiem – Demo at no cost, and console stores sometimes run free-play weekends. A weekend trial closes on a fixed date, and the demo covers only part of the game. Gaming subscriptions: Resident Evil Requiem is not in Xbox Game Pass, and it is not in the PlayStation Plus Game or Classics Catalog today. Catalogs change month to month, and a membership costs money either way.

Claim and download the game only through official storefronts, so you avoid fake giveaways and unsafe installers.

What Doesn’t Work: Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition Cracked Download

Sites advertising a Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition crack download carry malware, hijack accounts, or install modified files that break with updates and online features. A Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition torrent, or a copy repackaged for emulators, is still a pirated copy that bypasses the license.

Any page promising an instant Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition free code after a survey is a scam, and never type your Steam password into a code generator. Genuine codes come from authorized promotions or purchases and are redeemed on the platform itself.

Get Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition Cheaper on Eneba

A discounted Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition Steam key is the paid route for readers who want to start playing tonight.

The official Steam price is $79.99, while Eneba lists the edition at $52.55, a stated saving of 34%. An eligible key activates as a permanent license on Steam. This is a cheaper purchase, not a way to get the game free. Check the edition, activation platform, and region restrictions before paying, since similarly named listings are easy to confuse. Prices shift, so check the live listing.

Snakzy remains the route for covering the whole purchase with earned rewards instead of your own money.

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If you would rather add funds to your Steam account at a discount, Eneba sells a Steam Wallet Gift Card $100 that covers the edition, or you can pick your amount below.

Is It Legal to Get Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to get Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition for free is legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for eligible completed offers, you collect coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then buy the game through Steam itself. The result is a permanent license tied to your account, paid for with rewards rather than your own money. That is how to get Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition free while staying inside Steam‘s rules.

Piracy is illegal and risky. An unofficial Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition free download can bring malware, account bans, and a copy with no real license behind it. It also hurts CAPCOM Co., Ltd., the studio whose work gets distributed without payment.

I recommend sticking to official purchases or eligible activation keys, then choosing games by the kind of horror you actually want to play. For more ideas, this list of the best adventure games offers another place to look.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition Free

Resident Evil Requiem mixes a tense investigation with Leon’s combat, and the 96% positive Steam rating says CAPCOM got that balance right. The $79.99 price is steep for an 11-hour main story, which makes a rewards-funded copy worth the effort.

Snakzy trades your time for coins that become a Steam gift card and then a permanent copy. Check your PC against the requirements, review the offers available to you, and build the balance across a few payouts.

Work through the offers, cash out your Steam card, and you have the full answer to how to get Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition free on your own account.

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Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Czechia

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Lithuania

Mexico

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