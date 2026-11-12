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Here’s how to get Remnant II free legally, using rewards rather than risky downloads. This third-person action RPG mixes gunplay, melee combat, and character builds across hostile worlds, with solo exploration and cooperative boss fights. Its regular Steam price is $49.99, although the current sale brings it to $12.49. You can earn the purchase through Snakzy or buy a discounted key through Eneba if you’d rather start now.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns time spent completing offers into coins redeemable for a Steam gift card you can use for Remnant II. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper key for readers who prefer paying now. Both routes lead to a permanent, legitimate Steam license. Below, you’ll find the prices, platform details, PC requirements, and steps to choose your route.

Game price $49.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 80 critic / 7.2 user Genre Third-person action RPG with cooperative combat Developer Gunfire Games Publisher Arc Games, THQ Nordic

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How To Get Remnant II Free: Full Game Overview

Remnant II has a Metacritic critic score of 80 and a 7.2 user score. Steam players give it 82% positive feedback across 47,082 reviews, earning a Very Positive rating. Those figures make it worth considering if you enjoy challenging action RPGs, especially ones built around experimenting with equipment rather than following a fixed character build.

Developed by Gunfire Games and published by Arc Games and THQ Nordic, Remnant II launched on July 25, 2023. It’s the sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes, following humanity’s survivors into strange worlds filled with deadly creatures and god-like bosses. Your goal is to stop an evil threatening reality itself, giving the journey stakes beyond simply collecting better equipment.

The appeal lies in exploration tied to character progression. Different worlds contain their own creatures, weapons, and items, while branching quests encourage revisits. Dynamically generated dungeons and areas add variation to playthroughs.

You can play Remnant II alone or join two other friends. Its expanded Archetype system offers passive bonuses and active powers, with additional Archetypes unlocked and leveled through play. Equipping Archetypes together opens up different play styles. Between that flexibility, crafting, and upgradeable discoveries, there’s room to change your approach when an encounter exposes a weakness in your setup.

How Much Does Remnant II Cost?

The regular Remnant II price on Steam is $49.99, but the current 75% discount brings it down to $12.49. Is Remnant II free on Steam? No, the full game remains a paid purchase. Eneba currently lists its key at $9.06, so there’s also a lower-priced purchase option if you don’t want to complete reward offers.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Seasonal storefront sales are sensible times to check the Remnant II price, although future discounts aren’t certain. The current sale also changes how much gift-card value you need at checkout. Don’t assume that price will remain available while you earn rewards, and check the store again before redeeming. The Snakzy method sidesteps paying out of pocket by letting you earn the wallet funds instead, subject to its cash-out threshold.

Remnant II Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 80 PS5 80 Xbox Series X|S 85

Remnant II is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Metacritic lists scores of 80 for PC and PS5, and 85 for Xbox Series X|S. Those are platform-specific ratings, rather than a promise that every version will perform identically.

For this guide, Steam is the purchase point because the reward route uses a Steam gift card. Redeeming that card adds funds to your Steam Wallet, which you then use to purchase the PC version of Remnant II. It doesn’t supply a console copy or move the purchase to a different store.

Console players should buy Remnant II through their own console store. Before choosing a route, decide where you intend to play: a discounted Steam key and a Steam Wallet purchase both belong to the PC route described here. Neither should be mistaken for a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S entitlement.

Remnant II System Requirements

Remnant II requires 16 GB RAM and 80 GB available storage at both listed specification tiers. Steam’s minimum graphics options are a GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 590, rising to an RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 5700 for the recommended tier.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Win 10 Win 10 CPU Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel i5-10600k / AMD R5 3600 RAM 16 GB RAM 16 GB RAM GPU GeForce GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 590 GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 Storage 80 GB available space 80 GB available space

Compare your processor and graphics card with the recommended tier before buying Remnant II, rather than checking memory alone. Free up the listed storage space before installing, especially if your game drive is already crowded.

Remnant II Mechanics

The core loop in Remnant II connects exploration, combat, and equipment upgrades. You enter unfamiliar areas, fight their creatures, and gather items that help you face tougher challenges. Combat mixes methodical and frenetic ranged and melee action, so choosing suitable weapons matters alongside execution. Different biomes and battles give you reasons to reconsider your gear instead of treating every encounter the same way.

Progression revolves around the Archetype system, which supplies unique passive bonuses and powers. You can unlock additional Archetypes, level them, and equip them together to develop different play styles. Weapons, crafting, augments, and loot rewards add further choices around that foundation.

Replay value comes from Remnant II‘s dynamically generated dungeons and areas, branching quests, and stories woven through its worlds. Revisiting locations can serve both exploration and progression, while cooperative play lets friends tackle the challenges together. The rough edge is the demanding combat: this isn’t a relaxed sightseeing adventure, and the store description explicitly emphasizes tough encounters. Solo players should choose it for that challenge, while groups should expect their skills and teamwork to matter during large-scale boss battles. For the preceding game in the series, try our practical guide to getting Remnant: From the Ashes free.

Experience the hostile worlds and challenging boss fights of Remnant II for free through earned rewards. Download Snakzy to earn coins by playing partner mobile games and completing offers, then redeem them for a Steam gift card toward your purchase.

Remnant II Top Features

Expanded Archetypes: Unlock and level Archetypes with distinct passive bonuses and powers. Equipping them together lets you shape Remnant II around different play styles instead of staying with a fixed setup. Solo or Cooperative Exploration: Travel alone or join two other friends through hostile worlds. Cooperation gives your group a shared role in overcoming demanding encounters and keeping humanity’s survivors fighting. Ranged and Melee Combat: Mix shooting with close-range attacks against varied enemies. Choose weapons and equipment suited to the biome and battle ahead, particularly when preparing for a boss. Dynamically Generated Areas: Dungeons and areas introduce variation across playthroughs. Branching quests and stories woven through the worlds encourage exploration and give revisits a purpose beyond repeating familiar fights. Crafting and Equipment Progression: Discover items, upgrade useful gear, and work with crafting and augments. Those systems connect exploration rewards to your ability to handle the tougher challenges ahead.

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How To Get Remnant II Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, app downloads, surveys, and partner games earn coins. No credit card is required. You’re investing time instead of paying for Remnant II yourself, so read each offer’s completion conditions before committing. Choose activities that fit your interests and schedule rather than assuming every available offer will suit you.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: compare the activities and their requirements, then choose offers you’re comfortable completing. Complete offers to earn coins: track your progress toward the $35 minimum cash-out, which exceeds the current $12.49 sale price. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: after reaching the $35 threshold, choose a card that covers the checkout price. If the sale ends, work toward enough value for $49.99 instead. Buy Remnant II on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out. A qualifying redemption can cover the current sale price, but the full-price purchase needs more value. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get Remnant II Cheaper With Eneba

If you’d rather play now, Eneba lists Remnant II at $9.06, compared with the $49.99 official regular price, a saving of 82%. That saving is measured against the regular price, not Steam’s current $12.49 sale. The key activates as a permanent Steam license, making this a discounted purchase rather than a rewards-based route. Check that the listing matches your region and intended platform before paying. Snakzy remains the option to get Remnant II for free through earned rewards; Eneba is the alternative for skipping that time investment.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Prices shift, so check the live listing before buying through Eneba. The flow is straightforward: choose the appropriate listing, pay, receive the key, and activate it on Steam. Your routes are Snakzy for earned purchase funds, an Eneba key for a discounted purchase, or an Eneba gift card for wallet funding. Each leads to a legitimate copy when redeemed and purchased correctly.

Is It Legal To Get Remnant II Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to get Remnant II is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then make an official Steam purchase with the wallet funds. The resulting license is permanent and tied to your account, just like a purchase funded with your own money.

Piracy is illegal and risky. A site advertising a Remnant II free download through a crack can expose you to malware, account bans, and a copy without a legitimate license. It also denies Gunfire Games payment for its work. Keep the purchase inside legitimate channels rather than confusing a rewards-funded copy with an unauthorized download.

You can get Remnant II for free through earned rewards without bypassing the purchase process. If its character-building systems appeal to you, our varied RPG games guide offers more choices for your collection.

If you’d prefer to fund your Steam account directly, Eneba‘s flexible Steam gift card hub offers a card with $50 in wallet value.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

That $50 card covers Remnant II at its regular $49.99 price with $0.01 left over; the current sale would leave more wallet credit.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Remnant II Free

Remnant II suits players who enjoy challenging combat, cooperative exploration, and flexible character progression. Its 80 Metacritic critic score and 82% positive Steam feedback give that recommendation a solid foundation. The demanding encounters are the caveat: choose it because you want resistance, rather than a relaxed journey.

The Snakzy route exchanges time completing offers for Steam wallet funds, allowing you to earn a legitimate copy without paying out of pocket.

Check your PC against the requirements, look at the live Steam price, and choose offers you can realistically finish. An Eneba key remains a paid shortcut if you’d rather start immediately. For the rewards route, now you know how to get Remnant II free: reach the redemption threshold, claim your card, and complete the Steam purchase.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Remnant II Free Get Remnant II Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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