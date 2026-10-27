Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

How To Get Remnant: From the Ashes Free?

Here’s how to get Remnant: From the Ashes free, legally: earn store credit through Snakzy, then use it to buy the game. This third-person survival action shooter blends RPG progression with tough boss fights and cooperative exploration. Its $39.99 Steam price is the barrier, but earning that cost through rewards or buying a discounted Eneba key gives you alternatives to paying full price.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that trades time for coins redeemable toward a Steam gift card. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper purchase for readers who want to play sooner. Both routes lead to a permanent, legitimate license. This guide explains how to get Remnant: From the Ashes free through rewards, alongside the paid alternative, platform details and hardware requirements.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 78 critic / 6.8 user Genre Third-person survival action shooter RPG Developers Gunfire Games Publishers Arc Games, THQ Nordic

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Remnant: From the Ashes Free Get Remnant: From the Ashes Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Remnant: From the Ashes Free: Full Game Overview

Remnant: From the Ashes has a Metacritic critic score of 78 and a 6.8 user score. Those ratings suggest a game with clear appeal and some divisive edges. Its draw is specific: methodical shooting, dangerous bosses and RPG equipment choices in worlds designed to change between playthroughs. It suits players who enjoy learning encounters rather than charging through them.

Developed by Gunfire Games, the game lists Arc Games and THQ Nordic as publishers on Steam. Its listed release date is August 19, 2019. The setting follows humanity after an invasion by an ancient evil from another dimension. Survivors use portal technology to explore other realms, search for answers and gather the resources needed to fight back.

The enemy is the Root, and your journey takes you through hostile environments where rebuilding humanity means confronting creatures far stronger than an ordinary survivor. The review excerpts praise the underlying lore and world-building more than the straightforward main story. I would approach it for the combat and exploration first, with background reading adding context along the way.

The base game’s four worlds use dynamically generated maps, encounters, quests and events. Weapons, armor, modifications and upgrade materials give those repeat visits a practical purpose. You can travel alone or alongside up to two other players, making it a flexible choice for solo exploration or a regular cooperative group.

How Much Does Remnant: From the Ashes Cost?

The official Remnant: From the Ashes price is $39.99 on Steam. That is the purchase cost used for the rewards target in this guide. A discounted Remnant: From the Ashes Steam key on Eneba is listed at $4.32, with a supplied saving of 89%. That key is a paid alternative, not a way to claim the game free.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Seasonal storefront events are sensible times to check for discounts if you are happy to wait. No current Steam discount is supplied here, so I would budget around the official price rather than an assumed sale. Check the Remnant: From the Ashes price again before redeeming rewards, since your wallet balance must cover checkout. Snakzy sidesteps the out-of-pocket price by letting you earn the funds instead, although completing offers still takes time.

Remnant: From the Ashes Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 78 PS4 77 Xbox Series X|S Not rated Xbox One 81 Switch 70

Remnant: From the Ashes is available on PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Those are separate platform purchases. Choose the version that matches your hardware and, if cooperative play matters, check the relevant store’s multiplayer information before buying. The supplied sources do not establish cross-play support, so this guide does not promise it.

The Snakzy method here gets you the Steam version for PC. A Steam gift card adds funds to a Steam account; it does not purchase a console copy or transfer the license to another platform. Console players should buy through their own console store instead. The discounted key discussed here also activates on Steam. For this route, check that your computer meets the requirements below before spending time building a rewards balance.

Remnant: From the Ashes System Requirements

Remnant: From the Ashes lists 8 GB RAM in both its minimum and recommended requirements. The minimum graphics card is an AMD Radeon RX 470, while the recommended tier names an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 / 8 / 10 64 bit Windows 7 / 8 / 10 64 bit CPU Intel Core i3-7350K (4.20 GHz) or better Intel Core i5-4590 (3.70 GHz) or better RAM 8 GB RAM 8 GB RAM GPU AMD Radeon RX 470 Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 DirectX Version 11 Version 11

Compare your processor and graphics card with the listed tiers before committing to the PC version. Meeting the minimum does not promise a particular frame rate, so start with conservative settings if your hardware sits near that tier.

Remnant: From the Ashes Mechanics

The core loop in Remnant: From the Ashes is exploration, combat and equipment improvement. You enter hostile areas, fight enemies and bosses, and collect experience, loot and upgrade materials. Those rewards feed back into your weapons, armor and modifications. Shooting works within a methodical action framework: reading an encounter and choosing when to attack matters alongside aim. I would treat equipment choices as tools for solving encounters rather than simply chasing a stronger-looking weapon.

Progression gives you reasons to revisit the game’s dynamically generated worlds. Different runs can change layouts, optional dungeons, events, enemies, bosses and available gear. Adventure Mode offers another way to explore those variations. The appeal is discovering encounters and equipment that were absent from a previous visit, then adapting your setup around what you find. Repeated exploration therefore has a purpose beyond replaying familiar scenery, especially if experimenting with modifications is your main interest.

Cooperative play lets you bring up to two other survivors into those fights, with teamwork emphasized in the official description. Solo play remains available, but the supplied review notes that encounter variation can make it tough. The rough edges are worth acknowledging: randomness can frustrate players looking for specific content, and one review reports crashes. The story is also fairly simple on the surface. For me, the strongest reason to play is the combination of dangerous encounters, changing worlds and build experimentation, rather than expecting a tightly directed narrative campaign. For another game worth checking out, try this accessible way to get Master of Pottery free.

Remnant: From the Ashes Top Features

Dynamically Generated Worlds: Maps, enemy encounters, quests and events can change between playthroughs. Repeat visits offer chances to find content missing from your earlier route. Survivor Co-op: Travel alone or with up to two other players. Working together is central to the official description of the game’s toughest challenges. Weapons, Armor and Modifications: Collect loot and upgrade materials to develop your arsenal. Equipment choices give you different ways to approach dangerous encounters. Four Hostile Worlds: Explore four worlds populated by monstrous enemies and bosses. Portal travel connects humanity’s struggle with the mysteries of other realms. The Root and Humanity’s Survival: Fight an invading threat while uncovering the setting’s background. The supplied reviews highlight the lore and world-building as stronger than the simple main plot.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Remnant: From the Ashes Free Get Remnant: From the Ashes Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Remnant: From the Ashes Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, apps, surveys and partner games earn coins. No credit card is required. You invest time instead of money, then exchange eligible rewards for store credit. If you want to get Remnant: From the Ashes for free, the important distinction is that this funds an official purchase rather than supplying a separate game download.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: review the tasks and their completion conditions, then choose offers that fit your interests and available time. Complete offers to earn coins: track your progress toward enough redeemable value to cover the $39.99 game price. Reaching the $35 minimum alone does not cover this purchase. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you have sufficient eligible rewards, choose a Steam gift card option covering the $39.99 price. Check the available denominations and account compatibility before redeeming. Buy Remnant: From the Ashes on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. That average does not cover this game’s $39.99 price, and the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before cash-out. Keep earning until your available redemption covers the purchase; the average is not a completion deadline. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Remnant: From the Ashes Free Get Remnant: From the Ashes Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Remnant: From the Ashes Cheaper With Eneba

If you want to play now rather than spend time completing Snakzy offers, Eneba provides a discounted purchase alternative. The supplied Remnant: From the Ashes Steam key costs $4.32, compared with the official $39.99 price, with a saving of 89%. It activates as a permanent license on Steam. Check the listing’s platform, region and edition before paying, since those details determine whether the product fits your account. I would use this route when the immediate purchase fits the budget, while keeping the rewards method separate: a cheap key still costs money. Neither route changes which game you receive, but they ask for different resources, money for the key or time for the rewards.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Prices shift, so check the live listing. The buying flow is simple: select a compatible product, complete payment and redeem the supplied code. Snakzy funds a free purchase through rewards; an Eneba key offers a discounted purchase; and an Eneba gift card adds wallet funds for store checkout. Each route ends with a legitimate copy when you buy the correct product.

Is It Legal To Get Remnant: From the Ashes Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to fund this purchase is legal. Advertisers pay for completed activities, you receive coins, and eligible coins become a real Steam gift card. You then buy the game through the official storefront. That creates a permanent license on your account, following the same checkout process as a purchase funded with your own money. You are earning the purchase funds, not bypassing payment.

Piracy is illegal and risks malware, account bans and no legitimate license. Avoid any Remnant: From the Ashes free download advertised as a cracked copy or an unofficial installer. It also deprives Gunfire Games of a legitimate sale. The rewards route keeps the developer’s work within the official purchasing system, which is the point of earning store credit rather than searching for unauthorized files.

Stick with official purchases and compatible activation codes. If you want more games to consider after Remnant: From the Ashes, this selection of notable RPG games offers a broader place to start.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s Steam gift card hub offers a $50 card to cover your purchase of Remnant: From the Ashes.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

The $50 card covers the $39.99 game price and leaves $10.01 in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Remnant: From the Ashes Free

Remnant: From the Ashes makes sense for players who want cooperative shooting with RPG equipment choices. Its 78 Metacritic critic score, four worlds and dynamically generated encounters support that appeal. Randomness can frustrate anyone hunting specific content, though. I would choose it for repeat exploration rather than a tightly scripted story.

Snakzy lets you get Remnant: From the Ashes for free by earning enough eligible rewards for a Steam gift card, then completing an official purchase.

Check your hardware, choose suitable offers and build toward the full $39.99 purchase cost rather than stopping at the minimum withdrawal threshold. Keep the discounted key in mind only if you decide to pay instead. Once your rewards cover checkout, that’s how to get Remnant: From the Ashes free: redeem the card and buy it on Steam.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Remnant: From the Ashes Free Get Remnant: From the Ashes Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

FAQs