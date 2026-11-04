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How To Get Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Free?

Here’s how to get Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart free legally, using rewards toward an official purchase. This dimension-hopping action adventure pairs outrageous weapons with colorful alien worlds, but its $59.99 Steam price can stand between you and the fun. Snakzy offers a time-based route to covering that cost, while Eneba offers a discounted key for readers ready to buy now.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns time spent completing offers into coins redeemable toward a Steam gift card you can use for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper purchase instead. Both routes end with a permanent, legitimate license. Below, you’ll find the pricing, reception, hardware requirements, and steps needed to choose your route.

Game price $59.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 86 critic / 8.5 user Genre Science fiction action adventure platformer Developer Insomniac Games, Nixxes Software Publisher PlayStation Publishing LLC

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How To Get Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Free: Full Game Overview

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has a strong reception behind its colorful presentation. Steam lists 90% positive feedback across 11,692 reviews, earning a Very Positive label. Metacritic gives the PC version 86, alongside an 8.5 user score, while the PS5 version holds 88. Those ratings make a case for looking beyond the cartoon-like appearance.

The adventure follows Ratchet and Clank as they confront an evil emperor from another reality. Their own universe is threatened by a dimensional collapse, turning a galaxy-spanning journey into a fight to keep worlds intact. Rivet, a Lombax resistance fighter from another dimension, joins the cast with her own stake in stopping the robotic threat. The premise gives the changing worlds a purpose beyond scenery.

Developed by Insomniac Games, with Nixxes Software bringing it to PC, the game is published by PlayStation Publishing LLC. Its Steam release arrived on July 26, 2023. The PC version includes customizable controls, graphical options, achievements, and cloud saves, giving players ways to tailor the adventure to their setup.

I find the combination of strange weapons and dimension-hopping movement the clearest reason to consider it. The appeal comes from switching between explosive combat, traversal, and exploring varied environments. Optional ray-traced effects and ultrawide support add presentation choices, but the weapons and gadgets remain the main attraction.

How Much Does Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Cost?

The official Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart price is $59.99 on Steam. It is a paid game, so the rewards method covers a normal purchase rather than unlocking a separate free edition. If you’re looking for a cheap Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Steam key, Eneba‘s listing offers an alternative to paying the full storefront price.

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Seasonal storefront sales are sensible times to check for discounts, but don’t plan around an unconfirmed future price. Compare the live checkout total before spending, especially if you have wallet funds available. The Snakzy method sidesteps the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart price by letting rewards fund the purchase, though building enough credit requires time.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 86 PS5 88

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is available on PC and PS5. The platform scores differ: PC holds 86 on Metacritic, while PS5 holds 88. This guide uses Steam as the purchase point because the reward you’re working toward is a Steam gift card.

That distinction matters if you own both platforms. A Steam gift card buys the Steam PC version only. It does not fund a PS5 purchase or grant a console copy. PS5 players need to buy through their own console store instead.

On PC, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart supports mouse and keyboard customization as well as DualSense controller features. Choose the version for the hardware you actually intend to use. Earning enough wallet credit is only useful if the resulting copy works on your setup.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart System Requirements

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart requires 8 GB RAM at minimum and 75 GB of available storage. The recommended tier raises memory to 16 GB RAM, with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (version 1909 or higher) (64-bit) Windows 10 (version 1909 or higher) (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 8 GB RAM 16 GB RAM GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 Storage 75 GB available space 75 GB available space

Compare your processor and graphics card with both tiers before redeeming rewards for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Leave room for the installation, and treat optional graphics effects as settings to adjust rather than features every listed machine will handle equally.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Mechanics

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart centers on planet-hopping combat and traversal. You move through different environments, take on the emperor’s forces, and use gadgets to cross spaces that ordinary jumps cannot reach. Dimension-hopping ties the action to the story: the danger comes from colliding realities, and the journey carries you between them. Ratchet, Clank, and Rivet give that premise a cast to follow through the chaos.

The arsenal supplies much of the game’s personality. Weapons include the Burst Pistol, Topiary Sprinkler, Shatterbomb, and Enforcer, making equipment part of the spectacle rather than background detail. Zipping above cityscapes and boosting into combat complement the shooting. I would approach it for that mix of movement and unusual firepower, rather than expecting every encounter to revolve around a single weapon.

On PC, customizable controls and graphical options let you shape how the action feels and looks. You can use mouse and keyboard or a DualSense controller, with supported haptic feedback and adaptive trigger effects. Unlocked frame rates, upscaling options, and ray-traced effects provide further choices. The practical caveat is hardware: the recommended requirements are a meaningful step above the minimum, so visual ambition needs to match your machine. The varied worlds and weapon selection are reasons to return, without assuming a particular game length. For another fast-paced title, check out our accessible guide to getting Sonic Frontiers free.

Experience the dimension-hopping battles of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for free by funding an official purchase with rewards. Download Snakzy to earn coins through partner games and other offers, then redeem them toward a Steam gift card that covers the game.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Top Features

Dimension-Hopping Adventure: Fight an emperor from another reality while trying to stop a dimensional collapse. The changing worlds connect directly to the threat facing Ratchet and Clank. Rivet Joins the Cast: Meet a Lombax resistance fighter from another dimension. Her fight against the robotic scourge brings another hero into the adventure. Unusual Weaponry: Equip weapons including the Burst Pistol, Topiary Sprinkler, and Shatterbomb. The arsenal gives the firefights their playful science fiction character. Gadget-Based Traversal: Zip above cityscapes, boost into combat, and slip through dimensions. Movement helps link exploration with the game’s faster action sequences. Flexible PC Presentation: Adjust graphics settings, use supported upscaling technologies, and choose mouse and keyboard or a controller. Optional ray-traced effects and ultrawide support offer additional display choices.

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How To Get Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, app downloads, surveys, and partner games earn coins. No credit card is required. To get Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for free this way, you invest time instead of purchase money. Read each offer’s conditions before committing, since the work involved matters as much as the advertised coin reward.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: choose partner games, surveys, apps, or other offers that fit your interests, and read their completion conditions. Complete offers to earn coins: track progress toward enough redeemable value to cover the $59.99 Steam price, rather than stopping at the $35 minimum. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: cash out enough gift-card value to cover $59.99, observing the $35 minimum payout threshold. Buy Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out. That average does not cover this full-price game, so expect further earning and potentially several payouts. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Cheaper With Eneba

If you’d rather start playing without completing reward offers first, Eneba lists a cheap Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Steam key for $19.61, compared with the official $59.99, a saving of 67%. The key activates as a permanent license on Steam. This is a discounted purchase, not a way to get Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for free.

I would check the listing’s activation region and product details before buying, making sure it matches the Steam version you want. The choice is about how you prefer to cover the cost: Snakzy asks for time completing offers, while a key asks for money now. Neither route requires an unofficial game download, and the key is an alternative rather than a replacement for the rewards method.

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Eneba prices shift, so check the live listing before checkout. The buying flow is simple: choose the correct product, complete payment, and redeem the code as instructed. Snakzy-funded credit, an Eneba key, and an Eneba Steam gift card each lead to a legitimate copy through the appropriate purchase or activation process.

Is It Legal To Get Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to fund Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. Redeeming that card funds an official purchase and gives you a permanent license. The source of the wallet funds changes, but the purchase remains a normal storefront transaction.

Piracy is illegal and risky. An unofficial Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart free download can expose you to malware, account bans, and a copy with no legitimate license. It also deprives Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software of support for their work. Avoid cracked installers and sites that ask you to disable security tools before downloading.

Stick to official purchases and legitimate activation codes, rather than treating an unfamiliar download site as a shortcut. For more games to consider afterward, our varied adventure games guide offers ideas beyond this dimension-hopping trip.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s Steam gift card hub offers a card with $100 in wallet value.

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That $100 card covers the $59.99 game price and leaves $40.01 in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Free

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart makes a strong case for action-adventure fans, with 90% positive Steam reviews, a PC Metascore of 86, and a colorful arsenal built around dimension-hopping. The hardware requirements are the practical caveat, so check your PC before committing.

Snakzy gives patient players a legitimate route to a permanent Steam copy by turning completed offers into the wallet credit needed for an official purchase.

Check your hardware first, then decide if you prefer earning rewards or buying a discounted key. For the no-spend route, keep building your Snakzy balance until the redeemable value covers the purchase. That’s how to get Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart free: earn the coins, redeem the credit, and complete the official Steam checkout.

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