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Here’s how to get Party Animals free legally: earn a Steam gift card through rewards, then use it to buy the game. Party Animals is a physics-based party brawler where puppies, kittens, and other fuzzy fighters turn friendly competition into chaos. Its $19.99 Steam price is the barrier, but Snakzy offers a time-based route around that cost. A discounted Eneba key is the alternative if you’d rather buy now.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns time spent completing offers into coins redeemable toward a Steam gift card you can use for Party Animals. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper purchase, rather than a free copy. Both routes end with a permanent, legitimate Steam license. Below, you’ll find the price, ratings, PC requirements, and steps for choosing your route.

Game price $19.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 76 critic / 7.7 user Genre Physics-based multiplayer party brawler Developer Recreate Games Publisher Source Technology

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How To Get Party Animals Free: Full Game Overview

Party Animals has a 76 critic score and 7.7 user score on Metacritic, alongside a strong Steam reception. Steam lists 81% positive feedback across 56,688 reviews, earning it a Very Positive rating. Those figures make a useful starting point if you’re deciding whether this fuzzy fighting game belongs in your multiplayer rotation.

Developed by Recreate Games and published by Source Technology, Party Animals launched on September 20, 2023. Its premise is straightforward: choose an animal, fight your friends, and interact with the world through a physics engine. The cute cast contrasts with the competitive action. Puppies and kittens might look harmless, but the point is still to beat your opponents.

The main appeal is shared, physical comedy rather than a story campaign. You can play with friends remotely or gather around the same screen. The official description also emphasizes teamwork, so the competition isn’t limited to everyone fighting alone. Working together to eliminate opponents is part of the pitch, even if cooperation shares space with messing with your friends.

I see Party Animals as a game to judge by its social appeal, rather than a checklist of things to finish. Its physics-based interactions give familiar confrontations room to unfold differently. The important buying question is whether your group enjoys that kind of disorder. Cute characters alone aren’t a substitute for enjoying the brawling underneath them.

How Much Does Party Animals Cost?

The official Party Animals price is $19.99 on Steam. It is a paid game, so earning rewards doesn’t change its store status. Instead, rewards can fund the purchase for you. If you want the Steam version without waiting to build a rewards balance, Eneba lists a discounted key for $8.82, compared with the official price.

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Seasonal storefront sales are sensible times to check prices, but don’t plan around an unverified future discount. Compare the checkout total and the product’s activation restrictions before spending anything. There’s also no need to chase a supposedly free Steam key for Party Animals from an unknown giveaway page. Snakzy sidesteps the purchase cost by letting you earn the wallet funds instead, though completing offers takes time.

Party Animals Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 76 PS5 Not rated PS4 Not rated Xbox Series X|S 77 Xbox One Not rated Switch Not rated

Party Animals is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Switch. Metacritic lists a 76 score for PC and 77 for Xbox Series X|S. The other listed platforms do not have a score in that listing.

The method here gets you the Steam PC version. A Steam gift card adds funds to your Steam account, where you purchase the game. It does not buy a console copy, transfer the purchase to another platform, or act as credit in a console store.

Console players should purchase Party Animals through their own console’s store. For PC players following this guide, Steam is the purchase point because the rewards route uses Steam wallet funds. Check that you’re shopping for your intended platform before redeeming anything. The game supports remote play with friends and shared-screen play, but those features alone should not be read as a promise of cross-platform compatibility.

Party Animals System Requirements

Party Animals lists 8 GB RAM and a GTX 750-Ti or AMD RX 550 with 2 GB VRAM as minimum requirements. The recommended tier raises that to 16 GB RAM, with graphics options including a GTX 1060, AMD RX 580, or Intel Arc A380.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10, 64-bit / Windows 11, 64-bit Windows 10, 64-bit / Windows 11, 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 / AMD equivalent Intel Core i5 7500K / AMD equivalent RAM 8 GB RAM 16 GB RAM GPU NVIDIA GTX 750-Ti / AMD RX 550, 2 GB VRam NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD RX 580, 4 GB VRam / Intel Arc A380 DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 12 GB available space 12 GB available space

Set aside 12 GB of available storage and compare your full setup with the table before purchasing. Meeting the minimum requirements is a starting point, not a promise that every graphics setting will suit your PC.

Party Animals Mechanics

The core loop in Party Animals is a physical contest between animal characters. You fight, interact with the environment, and try to get the better of the opposing players. Because the world responds through a physics engine, movement and contact are central to the experience. The attraction is seeing how a confrontation develops when bodies and surroundings interact, rather than simply watching an attack animation play out.

Playing with friends gives those encounters their context. Remote multiplayer lets you bring a group together without sharing a room, while same-screen play offers a more immediate party setup. Teamwork also matters: the official description encourages players to eliminate others together. That creates a useful contrast between helping a teammate and trying to outplay a friend. Choose the setup around the group you actually have available, rather than buying solely for the animal designs.

Replay value comes from returning to that competition with other people. Party Animals is better approached as a social brawler than a game you need to rush through and finish. Its clearest caveat follows from the physics-based design: the disorder is part of the appeal, so players seeking tightly controlled, precise fighting should weigh that preference carefully. Shared laughter and competitive frustration can sit close together in this kind of game. If this style appeals to you, our similar guide to getting Gang Beasts free covers another social brawler.

Experience the fuzzy fighters and physics-based competition of Party Animals for free through earned rewards. Download Snakzy to earn coins by playing partner mobile games and completing offers, then redeem them for a Steam gift card that covers your purchase.

Party Animals Top Features

Animal Fighters: Party Animals puts puppies, kittens, and other fuzzy creatures into competitive brawls. The contrast between their appearance and the fighting gives the game its playful identity. Physics-Based Interactions: Characters interact with the world through a physics engine. Physical contact and the environment are part of the action, rather than just a backdrop. Remote Multiplayer: Play with friends without gathering in the same room. It’s an option for groups that want a shared party game across a distance. Same-Screen Play: Bring friends together around the same screen for local competition. This suits players who want the reactions in the room alongside the action. Teamwork and Rivalry: Work together to eliminate opponents, or focus on getting the better of your friends. Cooperation shares the spotlight with the game’s competitive, chaotic tone.

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How To Get Party Animals Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, app downloads, surveys, and partner games earn coins. No credit card is required. This is a time-instead-of-money approach: you complete eligible activities, then turn the rewards into store credit. Getting Party Animals for free this way still requires effort, so choose offers whose requirements you understand before committing your time.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: compare surveys, apps, and partner games, then choose activities that fit your interests and have clear completion requirements. Complete offers to earn coins: follow each offer’s conditions and track your balance toward the $35 minimum cash-out, rather than stopping at the game’s lower price. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you reach the $35 minimum, redeem an available card that covers the $19.99 purchase price. Buy Party Animals on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. That is earnings, not a cash-out: the $35 minimum payout threshold still applies. A single $35 cash-out covers the game’s $19.99 price. Offers and earning rates vary by region, so the average is not a personal deadline.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get Party Animals Cheaper With Eneba

If you’d rather play now than spend time completing offers, Eneba provides a discounted purchase option. The official Steam price is $19.99, while the Eneba key costs $8.82, a saving of 56%. This is a paid alternative, not a way to claim the game free. A compatible key activates as a permanent license on Steam, giving you the game in your account after redemption. Before purchasing, check the listing’s platform, region, and activation details. That’s especially important if you’re comparing products for different systems. I would use this route when the lower cash price matters more than avoiding an out-of-pocket payment altogether.

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Prices shift, so check the live listing. The buying flow is simple: choose the compatible product, complete payment, and redeem the code as instructed. Snakzy funds a free purchase through earned rewards; an Eneba key offers a discounted purchase; and an Eneba gift card adds wallet funds. Each route ends with a legitimate copy when purchased and redeemed correctly.

Is It Legal To Get Party Animals Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to fund your purchase is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then buy Party Animals through Steam’s official checkout. The result is a permanent license tied to your account, just as it would be if you had funded the wallet yourself. You’re earning the payment method, not bypassing the game’s payment system.

Piracy is illegal and carries risks including malware, account bans, and no legitimate license. Avoid any unofficial Party Animals free download advertised as a cracked copy. Piracy also hurts Recreate Games by distributing its work without a legitimate purchase. A page promising a free Steam key for Party Animals deserves scrutiny, too: a promise on a webpage is not proof of a valid license.

Stick to an official purchase or a compatible marketplace key for Party Animals. Keep your account credentials private, and follow the redemption instructions through the appropriate store rather than an unfamiliar download portal.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s flexible Steam gift card hub offers a card with $20 in wallet value.

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That $20 card covers the $19.99 price of Party Animals, leaving $0.01 in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Party Animals Free

Party Animals makes sense for groups who enjoy physics-based brawling, remote multiplayer, and same-screen competition. Its 81% positive Steam feedback is encouraging, and the 76 PC Metascore offers another useful reference point. The caveat is the same as the attraction: physical chaos won’t suit everyone who prefers precise fighting.

Snakzy lets you exchange time completing eligible offers for the Steam wallet funds needed to own Party Animals for free, without turning to piracy.

Check your PC requirements, decide who you’ll play with, and choose offers you can realistically complete. Build toward the $35 minimum cash-out, then redeem a card that covers the game. That’s how to get Party Animals free: earn the coins, redeem the card, and complete your Steam purchase.

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