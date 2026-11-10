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How To Get Ori and the Will of the Wisps Free?

Here’s how to get Ori and the Will of the Wisps free, legally, by earning rewards toward an official purchase. This fantasy action-platformer pairs challenging exploration with hand-painted scenery and an emotional story, but its $29.99 Steam price stands between you and the adventure. Snakzy offers a time-based route to covering that cost, while Eneba has a discounted key for readers who want to play sooner.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns time spent completing offers into coins redeemable toward a Steam gift card you can use for Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper purchase now. Both routes end with a permanent, legitimate Steam license. Below, you’ll find the price, ratings, requirements, and steps for earning your copy.

Game price $29.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 88 critic / 8.9 user Genre Fantasy action-platformer and Metroidvania adventure Developer Moon Studios GmbH Publisher Xbox Game Studios

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Ori and the Will of the Wisps Free Get Ori and the Will of the Wisps Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Ori and the Will of the Wisps Free: Full Game Overview

Ori and the Will of the Wisps has a Metacritic critic score of 88 and a user score of 8.9. Steam players are enthusiastic too, with 96% positive feedback across 143,001 reviews, earning an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating. Those figures make a strong case for looking beyond the artwork: this is an adventure with substantial player approval behind it.

Developed by Moon Studios GmbH and published by Xbox Game Studios, the game launched on Steam on March 10, 2020. It follows Ori and the Blind Forest, continuing the studio’s focus on tightly crafted platforming and emotional storytelling. Expect challenging puzzles and towering enemies, not just attractive scenery.

The story begins when a fateful flight puts the owlet Ku in danger. Ori’s journey becomes a quest to reunite a family and heal a broken land, with new friends and enemies along the way.

The world combines hand-painted artwork and a fully orchestrated original score with towering enemies and challenging puzzles. Exploration, platforming, and encounters provide different demands across the adventure.

How Much Does Ori and the Will of the Wisps Cost?

Ori and the Will of the Wisps costs $29.99 on Steam. It is a paid game, so the rewards method covers an official purchase rather than unlocking a separate free edition. If you want a lower upfront cost without completing offers, Eneba lists a Steam key for $6.89, a 77% saving against the official price.

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Steam’s seasonal sales are sensible times to check for discounts, though there is no sale price to promise here. Compare the actual checkout total rather than assuming a promotion will beat another listing. Waiting for a sale still means paying something yourself. The Snakzy method instead lets you work toward enough gift-card value to cover Ori and the Will of the Wisps, sidestepping the out-of-pocket price through earned rewards.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 88 Xbox Series X|S 92 Xbox One 90 Switch 93

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Switch. Metacritic lists different critic scores across those releases, so the PC score should not be treated as a shared rating for every version. Choose the platform you actually intend to use before buying a key or redeeming store credit.

The method in this guide gets you the Steam PC version. A Steam gift card adds funds to Steam, and a Steam key activates there; neither gives you a console copy. That distinction matters even though the game appears on several platforms.

Console players should purchase Ori and the Will of the Wisps through their own console store. If your goal is specifically a console version, do not redeem rewards for Steam credit expecting it to transfer. Keep the store, account, and intended version aligned before you commit.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps System Requirements

Ori and the Will of the Wisps requires 8 GB RAM and 20 GB of available storage at both minimum and recommended settings. Steam lists an Nvidia GTX 950 or AMD R7 370 as the minimum graphics hardware.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 Version 18362.0 or higher Windows 10 Version 18362.0 or higher CPU AMD Athlon X4 | Intel Core i5 4460 AMD Ryzen 3 | Intel i5 Skylake RAM 8 GB RAM 8 GB RAM GPU Nvidia GTX 950 | AMD R7 370 Nvidia GTX 970 | AMD RX 570 DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 20 GB available space 20 GB available space

Compare your processor and graphics card with the appropriate tier before buying Ori and the Will of the Wisps. The recommended graphics options are an Nvidia GTX 970 or AMD RX 570; meeting the storage requirement alone does not establish how well your PC will run it.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Mechanics

Ori and the Will of the Wisps centers on moving through a vast fantasy world while handling platforming, puzzles, and enemies. The practical rhythm is to read the terrain, judge your movement, and respond to whatever blocks the route. Exploration provides the connective tissue between action sequences, giving the journey room to breathe without abandoning its focus on movement.

Progress in Ori and the Will of the Wisps follows the wider quest to help Ku, heal the land, and uncover Ori’s destiny. New friends and foes give that journey its changing context. Here, the platforming and puzzles are central parts of the appeal, rather than distractions from the story.

The challenging puzzles and towering enemies are also the clearest caveat. Do not mistake the gentle-looking protagonist and painted environments for a promise of an effortless game. If you mainly want uninterrupted storytelling, the action may demand more attention than you prefer. Returning to the adventure makes most sense if you enjoy refining your movement and revisiting its visual and musical atmosphere. A second visit is about enjoying that craft again, rather than expecting a different genre of experience. For another action-platforming option to research, see our handy guide to getting Sonic Frontiers free.

Experience the painted landscapes, challenging platforming, and emotional journey of Ori and the Will of the Wisps for free through earned store credit. Download Snakzy to earn rewards by playing partner mobile games, then redeem coins for a gift card that covers your purchase.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Top Features

Tightly Crafted Platforming: Movement is central to Ori and the Will of the Wisps. The action-platformer structure makes navigating the world part of the challenge, rather than simply traveling between story scenes. Hand-Painted World: The adventure unfolds through richly illustrated environments filled with new friends and foes. Its visual identity gives the fantasy setting an immediately recognizable character. Ku’s Rescue: A dangerous flight sets the story in motion. Ori’s effort to reunite a family grounds the larger quest to heal a broken land. Enemies and Puzzles: Towering opponents and challenging puzzles bring different obstacles to the journey. Expect to engage with the action rather than coast through the scenery. Orchestrated Original Score: A fully orchestrated soundtrack accompanies the adventure. Alongside the painted artwork, it helps establish the emotional tone that runs through Ori’s journey.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Ori and the Will of the Wisps Free Get Ori and the Will of the Wisps Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Ori and the Will of the Wisps Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app offering coins for completing offers, trying apps, answering surveys, and playing partner games. No credit card is required. You invest time rather than money, then exchange eligible rewards for store credit. To get Ori and the Will of the Wisps for free, choose activities whose completion conditions you understand before starting.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: choose partner games, apps, or surveys that fit your interests, and read the requirements before committing your time. Complete offers to earn coins: track your credited rewards and work toward the $35 minimum cash-out, even though the game costs less. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: after reaching the $35 minimum, choose an available redemption that covers the $29.99 Steam price. Buy Ori and the Will of the Wisps on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. That is earnings, not a payout: the $35 threshold still applies, and the average alone does not cover this game’s price. A qualifying redemption covering the purchase can fund the game. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Ori and the Will of the Wisps Free Get Ori and the Will of the Wisps Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Ori and the Will of the Wisps Cheaper With Eneba

Eneba is the alternative if you want to play now instead of spending time building rewards. Its listed price for Ori and the Will of the Wisps is $6.89, compared with $29.99 on Steam, a saving of 77%. The key activates as a permanent license on Steam. Before paying, check the listing’s activation region and platform so the product matches your account. Buying a discounted key still means spending money, so this route is cheaper rather than free. Consider this paid alternative when immediate access matters more than avoiding an out-of-pocket purchase. It sits alongside the Snakzy method, not above it.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

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Eneba prices shift, so check the live listing before checkout. Choose the correct product, review its restrictions, pay, and redeem the code as directed. Your routes are Snakzy rewards for a free purchase, a discounted Eneba key, or Eneba wallet credit toward an official purchase. Each ends with a legitimate copy when redeemed for the correct account and store.

Is It Legal To Get Ori and the Will of the Wisps Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to fund an official purchase is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and eligible coins become a real Steam gift card. You then buy Ori and the Will of the Wisps through Steam. The result is a permanent license attached to your account, with rewards covering the cost instead of your own payment.

Piracy is illegal and risky. An unofficial Ori and the Will of the Wisps free download can expose you to malware, account bans, and files that provide no legitimate license. Piracy also denies Moon Studios GmbH compensation for its work. A download page claiming to bypass payment does not replace an authorized purchase or establish ownership.

Keep to official purchases and legitimate rewards. Avoid any Ori and the Will of the Wisps free download that asks you to run a crack or bypass store protections. The rewards route changes how you fund the purchase, not whether the developer’s game is purchased.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s convenient Steam gift card hub offers a card with $30 in wallet value.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

That $30 card covers Ori and the Will of the Wisps at $29.99, leaving $0.01 in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Ori and the Will of the Wisps Free

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a strong fit for players who want challenging platforming alongside an emotional adventure. Its 88 Metacritic score, overwhelmingly positive Steam reception, and hand-painted world make a persuasive combination. The caveat is straightforward: challenging puzzles and enemies mean this is not simply a relaxing sightseeing trip.

The Snakzy route lets you get Ori and the Will of the Wisps for free by investing time in offers and redeeming earned coins toward an official Steam purchase.

Check your PC against the requirements, read the offer conditions, and build your balance toward a qualifying redemption. Keep the cash-out minimum in mind rather than treating early earnings as spendable credit. That’s how to get Ori and the Will of the Wisps free: earn the rewards, redeem your card, and complete the Steam checkout.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Ori and the Will of the Wisps Free Get Ori and the Will of the Wisps Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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