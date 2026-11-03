Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

How To Get NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) Free?

Here’s how to get NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) free through legitimate rewards, with a discounted purchase option if you’d rather play now. This science-fiction action RPG mixes fast melee combat, ranged attacks, and an android war story. Its $39.99 Steam price is the barrier: Snakzy offers a way to cover it with rewards, while Eneba offers a cheaper key.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that trades time spent completing offers for coins redeemable toward a Steam gift card you can use for NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition). Eneba is a legitimate marketplace for readers who prefer a discounted purchase today. Both routes lead to a permanent, legitimate license. Below are the price, ratings, PC requirements, and steps to get started.

Game price $39.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 84 critic / 8.8 user Genre Science-fiction action RPG with android protagonists Developer Square Enix, PlatinumGames Inc. Publisher Square Enix

PLAY-TO-EARN Get NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) Free Get NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) Free: Full Game Overview

NieR: Automata has 88% positive feedback across 115,993 Steam reviews, earning a Very Positive rating. Metacritic lists a 84 critic score for PC and an 8.8 user score. Those figures make a strong starting point for anyone weighing the game against the time needed to earn rewards. Its appeal centers on fluid combat wrapped around a story about androids, machines, and humanity’s absence.

The premise starts with humanity driven from Earth by mechanical beings from another world. The human resistance sends android soldiers to reclaim the planet, setting up a conflict that threatens to expose a forgotten truth. Androids 2B, 9S, and A2 anchor that story. Desolate environments give the fighting a distinctive backdrop, with sub-events alongside the main storyline offering reasons to explore beyond the next objective.

Steam credits Square Enix and PlatinumGames Inc. as developers, with Square Enix also publishing. The Steam release arrived on March 17, 2017. The action combines light attacks, heavy attacks, quick evasions, and ranged support rather than committing to a single fighting style. That combination offers more options for players who want variety beyond straightforward melee combat.

Underneath the fighting is RPG-style character growth: you level up, obtain weapons, learn combat skills, and adjust your loadout. Pods provide support both during battles and while moving through the world. That gives you several systems to develop alongside the story, rather than relying entirely on learning enemy attacks.

How Much Does NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) Cost?

The official Steam price for NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) is $39.99. It is a paid game, so the rewards method covers a normal store purchase rather than unlocking a special free version. If you want a cheaper purchase instead, Eneba lists a NieR: Automata key at $14.32, a 64% saving. Check the product’s edition before paying, since the key’s displayed name does not specify the YoRHa Edition.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Games Like NieR: Automata GET AN EXTRA 15% OFF! DISCOUNT CODE: HUB15 NOT SURE HOW TO USE IT? CLICK HERE SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA View all on Eneba

Seasonal Steam sales are worth checking if you are happy to wait, but a future discount should not be treated as a fixed price. Compare the current listing with your available wallet balance before buying. The Snakzy method sidesteps the out-of-pocket price by letting you earn the funds for an official purchase instead.

NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 84 PS4 88

NieR: Automata is available on PC and PS4. Metacritic lists 84 for PC and 88 for PS4, so distinguish the platform scores when comparing reviews. This guide’s gift-card method targets the Steam PC version.

A Steam gift card buys the Steam version only. It does not grant a PS4 copy, transfer a purchase to a console account, or act as console-store credit. PS4 players should buy through their own console store rather than follow the Steam redemption steps below.

For PC readers, Steam is the purchase point because the earned card becomes Steam Wallet funds. Check the store page, confirm the edition, and complete the purchase on the account where you want to keep the game. Owning a different platform version does not change which version this method buys.

NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) System Requirements

NieR: Automata lists 4 GB RAM at minimum and 8 GB RAM recommended, with dedicated graphics hardware in both tiers. The listed storage requirement is 50 GB.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 /8.1 /10 64bit Windows 8.1 /10 64bit CPU Intel Core i3 2100 or AMD A8-6500 Intel Core i5 4670 or AMD A10-7850K RAM 4 GB RAM 8 GB RAM GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 VRAM 2 GB or AMD Radeon R9 270X VRAM 2 GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 VRAM 4 GB or AMD Radeon R9 380X VRAM 4 GB DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 50 GB available space 50 GB available space

Compare your graphics card against the listed Steam requirements rather than judging compatibility by memory alone. Leave enough storage available before starting the download, and check the operating-system requirements against your current setup.

NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) Mechanics

NieR: Automata builds its combat around switching between melee and ranged attacks while staying mobile. Light and heavy attacks give you different offensive options, and quick evasions let you reposition when enemies crowd in. Weapon switching adds another layer to that loop. Rather than treating every encounter as a test of a single combo, the game gives you tools to change your approach as a fight develops. Hordes of enemies and boss battles put those options to work across open field maps.

Progression in NieR: Automata combines action practice with RPG growth. You gain levels through battle, obtain different weapon types, learn combat skills, and customize your loadout. Pods contribute ranged support in manual and lock-on modes, and upgrades add attack methods and variations. Their usefulness extends outside combat, including helping you glide through the air. Experimenting with weapons, skills, and Pod support gives you ways to vary encounters as you progress.

The world joins its locations without area loading and includes sub-events beyond the main storyline. Exploration therefore sits alongside combat rather than serving only as travel between fights. The caveat is that this is still an RPG: levels, equipment, and loadout choices matter alongside execution. Players wanting pure action without character management should account for that. Beginners can use Auto Mode for easy attacks and evasions, making the combat more approachable while they learn its systems. If another Japanese RPG interests you, you can check out our practical guide to getting Persona 3 Reload free.

Experience the android battles and desolate landscapes of NieR: Automata through a rewards-funded purchase. Download Snakzy to earn coins by playing partner games and completing offers, then redeem them for a Steam gift card that covers the game.

NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) Top Features

Fluid Weapon Combat: NieR: Automata combines light and heavy attacks with fast evasions and weapon switching. Ranged attacks give you another way to pressure enemies. Android-Led Story: Follow 2B, 9S, and A2 through a war against machine lifeforms. Humanity’s attempt to reclaim Earth sets the conflict in motion. Connected Desolate World: Explore environments joined without area loading. Sub-events supplement the main storyline and give you reasons to look beyond your next destination. Pod Support System: Pods assist with attacks and movement, including gliding. Upgrade them to add attack methods and variations as you develop your preferred approach. Adjustable Combat Progression: Gain levels, acquire weapons, and learn combat skills to shape your loadout. Auto Mode provides easy attacks and evasions for newcomers who want assistance.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) Free Get NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, app downloads, surveys, and partner games earn coins. No credit card is required. Treat this as an investment of time rather than money: it is a way to get NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) for free by earning store credit, not a promise of immediate access.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: choose tasks that fit your interests, and read their completion conditions before starting. Complete offers to earn coins: track your progress toward the $39.99 needed to cover the game’s official Steam price. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you have enough redeemable value, select a card that covers the $39.99 purchase. Buy NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out, and that first earnings average does not cover this game’s full price. Expect further earning or multiple redemptions as needed; offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) Free Get NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) Cheaper With Eneba

If you want to play now, Eneba offers a paid alternative to earning rewards. The listed NieR: Automata key costs $14.32, compared with the official $39.99 Steam price, a saving of 64%. A compatible Steam key activates as a permanent license on your account. Before buying, check the activation region, platform, and edition shown on the product page. The key name here is NieR: Automata, so do not assume it includes every item associated with the YoRHa Edition. Confirm the edition before comparing the final checkout cost. This route suits readers who value starting sooner, while Snakzy remains the option for covering the purchase through rewards rather than personal spending.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Games Like NieR: Automata GET AN EXTRA 15% OFF! DISCOUNT CODE: HUB15 NOT SURE HOW TO USE IT? CLICK HERE SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA View all on Eneba

Eneba prices shift, so check the live listing before checkout. The buying flow is simple: choose a compatible product, pay, and redeem the code. Your options are Snakzy for a rewards-funded purchase, an Eneba key for a discounted purchase, or an Eneba gift card for wallet funds. Each ends with a legitimate copy when the appropriate product is selected.

Is It Legal To Get NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to fund the purchase is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then purchase the game through Steam, receiving a permanent license tied to your account. Earning the payment funds does not change the legitimacy of that official transaction.

Piracy is illegal and risky. An unofficial NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) free download can expose you to malware, account bans, and files that provide no real license. It also denies payment to the creators, including Square Enix and PlatinumGames Inc. Treat any cracked NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) free download as a warning sign, not a shortcut around earning rewards.

Stick with official purchases and legitimate activation codes. If you want more ideas for your library, this curated RPG games guide offers other games to consider alongside NieR: Automata. Check each game’s own purchase options rather than assuming the same offer applies everywhere.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s Steam gift card hub offers a card with $50 in wallet value.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

That $50 card covers the $39.99 purchase with $10.01 left over in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) Free

NieR: Automata is worth considering if you enjoy melee action with RPG progression: its 84 PC Metascore and 88% positive Steam feedback support that recommendation. Pod support and adjustable loadouts offer room to experiment, although the character-management side will not suit everyone seeking pure action.

Snakzy lets you exchange time completing offers for a Steam purchase, making it possible to obtain NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) for free without using a cracked copy.

Check your PC first, then choose offers you can realistically complete and work toward enough redeemable value for the purchase. Keep the cash-out threshold separate from the game’s price when tracking progress. That’s how to get NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) free: earn the coins, redeem the card, and buy it through Steam.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) Free Get NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

FAQs