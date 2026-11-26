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Exploring how to get Mortal Shell II free? Your options include claiming a legitimate promotion or earning enough rewards to cover the purchase. Mortal Shell II is a standalone soulslike action RPG built around possessing dead warriors, shattering enemy posture, and exploring a compact, ruined world.

Its $49.99 Steam price is quite steep, and sites promising instant, unrestricted downloads are a red flag. There are honest options: install the Steam Open Beta, watch for official giveaways, or use Snakzy to earn rewards toward a copy.

This guide explains which methods can work, how much the game costs, and what to avoid before downloading anything.

Game price $49.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 82 critic / 7.8 user Genre Soulslike action RPG with shell possession Developer Cold Symmetry Publisher Playstack

Is Mortal Shell II Free to Download?

No, Mortal Shell II is not free to play, as it costs $49.99 on Steam. Steam sells the base game and the Devout Edition Upgrade, and the game also has PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions. Nothing on the official storefronts lists the full game at $0.

A Mortal Shell II free download is legitimate when an authorized store lists the game at $0 or you already own a valid license. Earning store credit through Snakzy instead of paying cash is another legitimate answer to how to get Mortal Shell II free.

The Mortal Shell II price matters most when you’re spending your own money. Snakzy sidesteps that expense by letting earned gift-card credit fund the official purchase. You still need enough credit to cover the checkout total.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Mortal Shell II Free Get Mortal Shell II Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players Available in 32 countries Available in 32 countries: Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Czechia

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Lithuania

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Türkiye

United Kingdom

United States

Mortal Shell II – What to Expect

Developed by Cold Symmetry and published by Playstack, Mortal Shell II arrived on August 20, 2026 as a standalone sequel. Their flesh is your weapon: you play the Harbinger, hunting the scattered Shells of eight lost warriors and possessing them to fight through a ravaged world.

The game holds a Very Positive reception on Steam, with 80% positive feedback across 22,153 reviews. Metacritic lists a critic score of 82 and a user score of 7.8. Reviewers point to the removed stamina bar and the highly distinct Shells as the sequel’s biggest departures from the original.

Combat runs without a stamina bar, so you can attack, dodge, and sprint without waiting on a meter. Spacing and timing still decide fights: animations can’t be canceled, and enemies can knock you out of your Shell. Melee and ranged weapons both take upgrades, and breaking an enemy’s posture opens a critical strike.

Each Shell behaves like a separate class, with fixed base stats and its own skill tree, and invested points can be refunded at any time. The world is compact and tightly interconnected, built so that wandering off the main path turns up new Shells, weapons, and curiosities. The story stays opaque, told through item descriptions and the memories of the bodies you inhabit, which won’t suit players who want a clear plot. For more punishing swordplay, you can also explore how to get Dark Souls: Remastered free.

How Much Does Mortal Shell II Cost?

The official Mortal Shell II price is $49.99 on Steam, and that is the regular listing rather than a temporary promotion. Check the current Steam price before buying. The Devout Edition Upgrade is sold separately, so count it as an extra cost if you want that version.

Mortal Shell II Platforms

You can play Mortal Shell II on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Metacritic lists a critic score of 82 for PC, 84 for PlayStation 5, and 83 for Xbox Series X|S, so the console versions landed slightly ahead. No other platforms are listed.

Platform Metacritic score PC 82 PS5 84 Xbox Series X|S 83

Mortal Shell II System Requirements

Mortal Shell II lists a minimum of 16 GB RAM, an Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600, and 70 GB of available space on Windows 10 or 11. Graphics start at a GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 8 GB or Radeon RX 6600 8 GB. Steam lists no recommended tier.

Spec Minimum OS Windows 10 / 11 CPU Intel Core i7-10700K @ 3.8 GHz or better or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 GHz or better RAM 16 GB RAM GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX 6600 8 GB DirectX Version 12 Storage 70 GB available space

Why Play Mortal Shell II?

Mortal Shell II rewards aggression in a genre that usually punishes it. With no stamina meter, you set the pace of every fight, pushing forward until an enemy’s posture breaks instead of retreating to recover. Spacing and timing still matter, so the pressure stays deliberate rather than reckless.

The Shell system gives you room to experiment. Eight warriors and eight skill trees, with free refunds, mean you can rebuild for a boss that keeps beating you. Switch to an armored knight for trades or a nimble thief for backstabs, then learn a world small enough to hold in your head.

If you want a demanding soulslike and the freedom to rebuild your character on the fly, you can strip points out of one Shell and put them into another better suited to the boss in front of you.

How to Get Mortal Shell II Free With Snakzy?

Snakzy gives you a legit way to get Mortal Shell II for free by spending time rather than money. The app awards coins for completing offers, trying apps, answering surveys, and playing partner games. Those coins become store credit, and no credit card is required. The trade-off is the effort needed to build that balance.

Step 1

Download Snakzy free on Android, or visit Snakzy.app via your iOS browser. Set up your account so you can review the activities and rewards available to you.

Step 2

Browse available offers, pick activities that suit your interests, and read their completion conditions before starting. Check what each offer asks for rather than choosing it only for the advertised reward.

Step 3

Complete offers to earn coins and track your progress toward enough redeemable value to cover $49.99. The $35 minimum cash-out applies, but reaching that minimum alone won’t cover this game.

Step 4

Redeem coins for a Steam gift card. Cash out enough eligible value to cover the $49.99 purchase, while observing the $35 minimum payout threshold. Check the card’s region and currency before redeeming it.

Step 5

Buy Mortal Shell II on Steam and apply the gift card to complete your free purchase.

The same steps apply if you want the game on the PlayStation Store or Xbox Store. Redeem a gift card for that store and use it to buy your copy there.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Mortal Shell II Free Get Mortal Shell II Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players Available in 32 countries Available in 32 countries: Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Czechia

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Lithuania

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Türkiye

United Kingdom

United States

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out, and that average doesn’t cover the $49.99 price. You’ll need further earnings and possibly more than one redemption, depending on the cards available. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Alternative Ways to Download Mortal Shell II Free

Besides earning rewards through Snakzy, there are other legitimate ways to get Mortal Shell II for free or at least play it without paying full price.

Official giveaways: Watch the Epic Games Store, Steam, and Playstack‘s announcements for a Mortal Shell II giveaway. Promotions like that are rare, run for a few days at most, and may never come back.

Watch the Epic Games Store, Steam, and Playstack‘s announcements for a Mortal Shell II giveaway. Promotions like that are rare, run for a few days at most, and may never come back. Limited-time free trials: Steam lists a Mortal Shell II – Open Beta that you can install and play at no cost. Beta access can close once the testing period ends, so it isn’t a permanent copy.

Steam lists a Mortal Shell II – Open Beta that you can install and play at no cost. Beta access can close once the testing period ends, so it isn’t a permanent copy. Gaming subscriptions: Mortal Shell II isn’t in Xbox Game Pass or the PlayStation Plus Game and Classics Catalogs today. Those catalogs change month to month, and a membership costs money either way.

Claim and download the game only through official storefronts to avoid fake giveaways and unsafe installers.

What Doesn’t Work: Mortal Shell II Cracked Download

Sites advertising a Mortal Shell II crack download carry malware, compromise accounts, or install modified files that break with normal updates and online services. A Mortal Shell II torrent, or a copy running through emulators, is still a pirated build that bypasses the game’s license.

A page promising an instant Mortal Shell II free code after a survey, or asking for your Steam password, is another warning sign. Real codes come from authorized promotions or purchases and are redeemed on the proper platform. Never type your login details into a code generator.

Is It Legal to Get Mortal Shell II Free With Snakzy?

Yes, earning Mortal Shell II through Snakzy is legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for eligible completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then buy the game on Steam. The result is a permanent license tied to your account, paid for with earned rewards rather than your own money. That’s how to get Mortal Shell II free without an unauthorized copy.

Piracy is illegal and risky. An unofficial Mortal Shell II free download offering a cracked copy can expose you to malware, account bans, and a game with no real license. It also hurts Cold Symmetry, the studio whose work gets distributed without payment. A rewards-funded purchase stays inside the normal storefront process.

Stick to official purchases or eligible key activations, then pick games by the kind of combat you want. For more ideas, this list of the best RPG games offers another place to look beyond Mortal Shell II.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Mortal Shell II Free

Mortal Shell II is a demanding action RPG with combat that trusts you to stay on the offensive, plus eight Shells that reshape how you fight. The $49.99 Steam price is reasonable for the scope, but it is still money leaving your account.

Snakzy is a free app that trades your time for coins, which become Steam credit and then a permanent copy. Check your PC against the requirements, review the offers available to you, and build toward the full amount.

That’s the practical answer to how to get Mortal Shell II free: collect the coins, cash out a Steam gift card, and buy your own copy.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Mortal Shell II Free Get Mortal Shell II Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players Available in 32 countries Available in 32 countries: Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Czechia

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Lithuania

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Türkiye

United Kingdom

United States

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