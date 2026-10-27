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Here’s how to get Mortal Kombat 1 free legally: earn store credit through rewards instead of paying out of pocket. Mortal Kombat 1 combines brutal fighting, a cinematic story and Kameo assists in Fire God Liu Kang’s rebuilt universe. Its $49.99 Steam price is the barrier, but Snakzy offers a time-based route to owning it. A discounted Eneba key is another option if you want to play sooner.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns time spent on offers into a Steam gift card. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper purchase now. Both routes end with a permanent, legitimate license, but only the rewards route avoids spending your own money. Below are the costs, platforms, requirements and steps needed to choose your route.

Game Info Details Game price $49.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 82 critic / 6.5 user Genre Cinematic fighting game with assist combat Developers NetherRealm Studios, QLOC Publishers Warner Bros. Games Game Length: Main story ~7 hours Game Length: Main + Extra content ~15 hours Game Length: 100% Completionist ~61 hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Mortal Kombat 1 Free Get Mortal Kombat 1 Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Mortal Kombat 1 Free: Full Game Overview

Mortal Kombat 1 has a Metacritic critic score of 82 and a user score of 6.5, showing a gap between critical and player reception. GamersHeroes praises its cinematic storytelling and rewarding fights, while VG247 criticizes the progression grind. I see it as a strong fit for players who want a fighting game with a substantial story, provided they can tolerate repetitive unlock requirements.

The setting starts with Fire God Liu Kang’s reborn universe. Familiar characters return with altered origins, giving longtime fans recognizable faces without simply repeating their old histories. That makes the story an accessible entry point for returning players, too. GamersHeroes praises the voice acting and facial animation, while VG247 highlights the narrative’s twists and character work. The appeal extends beyond learning attacks: there’s a new version of this world to discover.

Developed by NetherRealm Studios and QLOC, and published by Warner Bros. Games, Mortal Kombat 1 launched on September 19, 2023. Its fighting system introduces Kameo partners who contribute Special Moves, Throws and defensive Breakers. Your supporting fighter therefore matters alongside your main character, adding another choice to how you approach a match.

Outside the story, Invasions offers a single-player campaign built around challenges, progression and RPG mechanics. HowLongToBeat lists 7 hours for the main story, 15 hours with extras and 61 hours for completionist play. Those estimates describe different goals, rather than a promise that every player will spend the same time unlocking content.

How Much Does Mortal Kombat 1 Cost?

The official Mortal Kombat 1 price is $49.99 on Steam. It is a paid game. That is the price to budget for when using reward-funded wallet credit. If you’re comparing a Mortal Kombat 1 Steam key instead, the Eneba listing offers a lower purchase price without waiting to earn enough coins.

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Seasonal storefront sales are sensible times to check for discounts, but there’s no verified historical low here to use as a target. I would compare the actual checkout cost rather than assume a future sale will beat today’s options. Your Mortal Kombat 1 price comparison should also account for the time spent completing rewards. Snakzy sidesteps the out-of-pocket price, but earning enough credit for the full game still takes effort.

Mortal Kombat 1 Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 82 PS5 83 Xbox Series X|S 84 Switch Not rated

Mortal Kombat 1 is available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. The Metacritic scores are 82 for PC, 83 for PS5 and 84 for Xbox Series X|S. The Nintendo Switch version has no listed Metascore. Those are separate platform entries, so a score for one version should not be treated as a rating for every release.

This guide uses Steam as the purchase point because the reward is a Steam gift card. The free method gets you the Steam PC version only, not a console copy. A Steam card adds funds to that store and cannot pay for the game through another platform’s store. Console players need to buy through their own console store. Choose your platform before completing offers, since earning the wrong store credit would not solve your purchase.

Mortal Kombat 1 System Requirements

Mortal Kombat 1 lists 8 GB RAM at both minimum and recommended settings, but its 140 GB storage requirement needs planning. The minimum operating system is 64-bit Windows 10.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-6600 | AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Ryzen 5 2600 Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 3600X RAM 8 GB RAM 8 GB RAM GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 590 or Intel Arc A750 Nvidia GeForce GTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Intel Arc A770 DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 140 GB available space 140 GB available space

Check your processor and graphics card against the listed tiers rather than judging readiness by memory alone. Clear sufficient space before installing Mortal Kombat 1, especially if your drive is already close to full.

Mortal Kombat 1 Mechanics

Mortal Kombat 1 builds its fights around your main character and a supporting Kameo. Kameos bring their own Special Moves and Throws, while defensive Breakers give them a role when you need to interrupt pressure. That makes partner selection a practical decision rather than a cosmetic one. I would start by learning what your chosen Kameo contributes, then practice bringing those assists into familiar situations. Understanding a partner’s purpose is more useful than switching constantly without learning the interaction.

The story provides a guided way into Liu Kang’s changed universe, while Invasions shifts toward a challenge-based structure. GamersHeroes describes a board-game-style map with branching paths and nodes containing fights or activities such as Test Your Might. RPG mechanics and rewards give these encounters a progression layer. Environmental effects and different enemies vary the challenges, though repeated fighting remains the center of the mode. It’s an option for players who want goals beyond finishing the narrative.

Longer-term progression includes character-specific levels and unlocks. VG247 describes rewards such as cosmetics, banners, Brutalities and Fatalities, with some content tied to account progress or story completion. That gives continued play a purpose, but the unlock grind is a real weakness: desirable rewards can require repetitive matches. I would approach Mortal Kombat 1 for its combat and story first, treating the completion checklist as optional. The HowLongToBeat gap between 7 hours for the story and 61 hours for completionist play makes that distinction especially useful. For another fighting-game guide, there’s a practical way to get Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game free.

Mortal Kombat 1 Top Features

Liu Kang’s Reborn Universe: Familiar characters receive changed origins within Fire God Liu Kang’s new timeline. It gives returning players a different context for recognizable rivalries and relationships. Kameo Fighters: Supporting characters assist with Special Moves, Throws and defensive Breakers. Your partner becomes part of your fighting plan instead of simply watching from the sidelines. Cinematic Story Mode: The supplied reviews praise the narrative, performances and facial animation. The story offers a focused reason to play even if competitive fighting isn’t your main interest. Invasions: This single-player campaign combines distinct challenges with progression and RPG mechanics. Its board-game-style layout gives repeated fights a broader structure and rewards to pursue. Character Progression: Continued play unlocks character rewards, including cosmetics and finishers described by VG247. It supports longer-term goals, although the repetitive grind won’t appeal to everyone.

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How To Get Mortal Kombat 1 Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app offering coins for completing offers, trying apps, answering surveys and playing partner games. No credit card is required. Here’s how to get Mortal Kombat 1 free with Snakzy: invest time instead of money, then exchange earned coins for store credit. If you want to get Mortal Kombat 1 for free, that credit needs to cover the official purchase rather than a discounted marketplace key.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Open the app and review the available rewards before committing time to an offer. Browse available offers: choose activities that suit your interests, and read each offer’s completion conditions. A reward is useful only if you can meet its requirements. Complete offers to earn coins: follow the offer instructions and track your balance toward the $49.99 needed for the game. Reaching the cash-out minimum alone does not cover this purchase. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you have enough eligible coins, choose a card or available combination covering the $49.99 price. Check the reward’s region and redemption conditions. Buy Mortal Kombat 1 on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out. Neither figure covers this game’s $49.99 price, so expect to keep earning beyond that initial average. A minimum-sized payout would need further rewards. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get Mortal Kombat 1 Cheaper With Eneba

A discounted Mortal Kombat 1 Steam key suits readers who want to buy now rather than complete offers. The Eneba listing costs $8.76, compared with the official $49.99, a saving of 82%. The key activates as a permanent license on Steam. This is a paid alternative to Snakzy, not another way to get Mortal Kombat 1 for free. I would check the listing’s platform, region and edition before purchasing, so the product matches your account and expectations. A lower price is useful only when you’re buying the correct version.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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Prices shift, so check the live listing before checkout. On Eneba, choose the correct product, review its activation conditions, pay and redeem the supplied code. The routes serve different needs: Snakzy funds a free purchase with your time, a key lowers the purchase price, and a wallet card funds an official store purchase. Each ends with a legitimate copy when redeemed correctly.

Is It Legal To Get Mortal Kombat 1 Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to fund an official purchase is legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then buy Mortal Kombat 1 through the official storefront. The result is a permanent license tied to your account. The payment source changes, but the store transaction remains a normal purchase.

Piracy is illegal and carries risks including malware, account bans and no legitimate license. An unofficial Mortal Kombat 1 free download offering a cracked copy bypasses the purchase rather than funding it. Piracy also hurts NetherRealm Studios and the other creators whose work makes the game possible. Reward-funded credit avoids that problem because the developer’s game is still bought through an authorized transaction.

Snakzy offers a legitimate way to replace personal spending with time spent completing advertiser-funded activities. Keep the process tied to the rewards app and the official storefront, and avoid sites asking you to disable security tools to install a supposedly free copy.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s convenient Steam gift card hub also stocks cards: here is the closest one above Mortal Kombat 1‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

The $50 card covers Mortal Kombat 1‘s $49.99 price with $0.01 left in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Mortal Kombat 1 Free

Mortal Kombat 1 makes sense for players drawn to cinematic fighting: its 82 Metacritic critic score, Kameo system and 7-hour story offer clear reasons to try it. The progression grind is the caveat, especially if you want every unlock rather than a focused campaign.

Snakzy lets you trade time completing offers for store credit, then use that credit to buy a permanent, legitimate Steam copy without paying out of pocket.

Check your computer against the requirements, choose offers you can realistically complete, and build enough credit for the full $49.99 purchase. The first earnings average isn’t enough for this game, so plan for continued progress rather than an immediate download. That’s how to get Mortal Kombat 1 free: earn the coins, redeem sufficient store credit and complete the official purchase.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Mortal Kombat 1 Free Get Mortal Kombat 1 Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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