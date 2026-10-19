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How To Get Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Free?

Here’s how to get Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault free legally, using rewards to fund an official purchase. This action-RPG with roguelike elements pairs dungeon expeditions with running a shop, making your next upgrade depend on your last sale. The $29.99 Steam price is the barrier. You can cover it through Snakzy, or buy a discounted key from Eneba if you’d rather start now.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that trades time instead of money for a Steam gift card. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper purchase, rather than a free copy. Both routes end with a permanent, legitimate license. Below are the prices, platforms, requirements and steps to get Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault for free through rewards.

Game Info Details Game price $29.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 72 critic / 7.7 user Genre Action RPG with roguelike shopkeeping Developers Digital Sun Publishers 11 bit studios

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How To Get Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Free: Full Game Overview

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault has a 72 PC Metacritic score and a 7.7 user score. On Steam, 81% of 4,243 reviews are positive, earning it a Very Positive rating. Those results suggest a well-liked sequel, especially among players drawn to its blend of fighting, collecting and selling. The appeal is how closely those activities connect.

Developed by Digital Sun and published by 11 bit studios, the game released on September 2, 2026. You return as Will, an adventurer and merchant stranded without money in Tresna. Rebuilding a shop gives him a foothold, while trips into dangerous dimensions supply the relics he needs to sell. Beyond the daily business lies Moloch, an interdimensional collector who has claimed Will’s home.

The sequel moves the series into 3D, with vibrant environments and an isometric view. Reviews describe a backpack system that makes item placement an active puzzle rather than a storage chore. I find that connection especially appealing: a relic’s value can depend on how you organize your haul before reaching the shop.

The Endless Vault gives that cycle a larger goal, with growing challenges tied to town upgrades and increasingly valuable rewards. Weapon classes, armor sets, combat perks and shop improvements offer different ways to invest your profits. Rather than separating combat from management, the game makes each successful business decision a contribution to the next expedition.

How Much Does Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Cost?

The official Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault price is $29.99 on Steam. Check the live Steam price before redeeming rewards. If you’re comparing a Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Steam key against buying directly, check the edition, activation platform and region before paying. The discounted key below is the paid alternative.

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Seasonal storefront events are sensible times to check for discounts, but there’s no verified sale schedule or historical low to promise here. The Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault price may change before you buy, so check your checkout total before redeeming rewards. If you’re researching how to get Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault free, Snakzy sidesteps paying that price yourself. You still make an official purchase, using earned store credit.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 72 PS5 77 Xbox Series X|S Not rated Switch 2 79

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault is available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Switch 2. The listed Metacritic scores are 72 on PC, 77 on PS5 and 79 on Switch 2. The supplied data does not list a score for Xbox Series X|S. Those are platform-specific scores, rather than interchangeable ratings for every version.

The rewards method here gets you the Steam PC version. Snakzy provides the route to a Steam gift card, which adds funds to that storefront’s wallet for the purchase. It does not provide a console copy, and the card cannot fund a purchase through another platform’s store.

Console players should buy through their own console store instead. I would choose the platform first, then compare the appropriate purchase options. Don’t redeem a Steam card expecting to transfer the resulting game license to PS5, Xbox Series X|S or Switch 2.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault System Requirements

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault requires Windows 10 64-bit, at least 12 GB RAM and 6 GB of available storage. The recommended tier increases memory to 16 GB RAM, so check more than the small installation size.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU AMD Ryzen 7 2700 or Intel Core i5-10400F AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5-12500 RAM 12 GB RAM 16 GB RAM GPU AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT or NVidia GeForce GTX 1650 or Intel Arc A750 AMD Radeon RX 5700 or NVidia GeForce RTX 3060 or Intel Arc A770 DirectX Version 11 Version 12 Storage 6 GB available space 6 GB available space

Compare your processor and graphics card with Steam‘s listed minimum and recommended tiers before spending rewards. The storage requirement alone says little about whether your computer can handle the game comfortably.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Mechanics

The core loop in Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault starts with entering dangerous dimensions, fighting enemies and collecting ancient relics. Weapon classes, armor sets and powerful perks shape your combat options, while bosses test whether your current gear is enough. Your backpack adds another decision to each find: what deserves space, and where should it go? Reviews explain that placing certain relics beside other items can improve their value or effects. A full bag therefore asks you to think about arrangements as carefully as individual pickups.

Back in Tresna, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault switches to merchant work. You stock displays, set prices and watch customer reactions to judge whether you’re asking too much or leaving money behind. Shop customization, sales perks and special events give you tools to improve those returns. Profits then feed into gear and town development, making a successful selling session useful beyond its immediate income. I like that the shop gives dungeon loot a purpose beyond clearing space in an inventory screen.

The Endless Vault adds growing challenges and valuable rewards to that progression. Unpredictable dungeon runs, different equipment choices and backpack synergies create reasons to adjust your approach instead of repeating a fixed routine. The rough edge is movement: The Gaming Outsider found Will more deliberate than in the original and initially disliked that change. Players expecting the earlier game’s snappy feel may need time to adjust. Its merchant side also deserves equal attention, so this suits players who enjoy managing the haul as much as earning it. For another rewards-funded purchase, see an accessible way to get Resident Evil 0 free.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Top Features

Adventurer and Merchant: Fight for relics, then sell them yourself. Dungeon success supplies your shop, and shop profits help fund the equipment needed for tougher trips. Backpack Synergies: Relic placement can affect value and item effects. Organizing your haul becomes a puzzle during exploration, rather than a cleanup job after returning home. Customer Reactions: Set prices and read shoppers to find a profitable balance. Their responses give you useful feedback instead of leaving every pricing decision to guesswork. The Endless Vault: Face an ancient artifact’s growing challenges to earn valuable rewards and improve Tresna. It gives your expanding business a goal beyond filling displays. Shop Progression: Customize your store, unlock sales perks and take advantage of special events. Improvements let the business side develop alongside Will’s combat equipment and dungeon ambitions.

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How To Get Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, apps, surveys and partner games earn coins that can become store credit. No credit card is required. This is a time-based route, not an instant giveaway: you complete eligible activities instead of paying for the game yourself. Read each offer’s requirements before committing time, and choose activities you’re comfortable completing.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Start with the app and review the rewards currently available to your account. Browse available offers: look through apps, surveys and partner games. Check the completion conditions and coin rewards, then choose offers that fit your interests and available time. Complete offers to earn coins: follow the stated requirements and track your balance toward the $35 minimum cash-out. The game’s $29.99 price is below that threshold, but reaching its price alone does not unlock redemption. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you reach the $35 minimum, choose an available card covering the $29.99 purchase. Check the card’s currency and region compatibility with your Steam account. Buy Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. That is below this game’s price, and the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out. A single qualifying cash-out can cover this game, but the average is not a completion deadline. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Cheaper With Eneba

If you’d rather play now than complete rewards offers, Eneba provides a discounted purchase route. The official Steam price is $29.99, while the listed Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Steam key costs $17.60, a saving of 41%. That key activates as a permanent license on Steam. Check the listing’s activation region and product details before purchasing, then redeem the code through the stated platform. I would use this option when time matters more than avoiding an out-of-pocket purchase. It is an alternative to Snakzy, not a free method, and the lower price should not be confused with an earned copy.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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Prices shift, so check the live listing before checkout. The buying flow is simple: choose the compatible product, pay and redeem the supplied code. Snakzy funds a free purchase through earned rewards; an Eneba key offers a discounted purchase now. An Eneba gift card instead adds wallet funds for an official purchase. Each route ends with a legitimate copy.

Is It Legal To Get Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to get Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault for free is legal. Advertisers pay for completed activities, you receive coins, and eligible coins become a real Steam gift card. You then purchase the game through the official storefront. That transaction creates a permanent license on your account, just as a purchase funded with your own money would.

Piracy is illegal and risky. A supposed Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault free download from a cracked-game site can expose you to malware, account bans and files that provide no legitimate license. It also harms Digital Sun, whose work makes the game possible. Earning store credit avoids those risks without bypassing the official purchase process or the developer’s right to payment.

I would stick with official purchases and properly activated keys, then choose your next game from varied RPG games if this mix of combat and progression appeals. Snakzy changes how you fund the purchase, not the game’s ownership rules.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s available Steam gift card hub also stocks cards: here is the closest one above Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

The $30 card covers the $29.99 game with $0.01 left over in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Free

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault makes sense for players who want their dungeon loot to support a business, with backpack synergies and customer-driven pricing connecting its halves. Its 81% positive Steam reviews support that appeal, though Will’s more deliberate movement may disappoint fans of the original’s feel. I would pick it for the combined loop, rather than combat alone.

Snakzy lets you exchange time spent on eligible offers for store credit, then use it to buy a permanent copy without paying out of pocket.

Check your computer against the requirements, review available offers and work toward the $35 redemption minimum. Keep the reward currency matched to your account before claiming a card. That’s how to get Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault free: earn the coins, redeem compatible Steam credit and complete the official purchase.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Free Get Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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