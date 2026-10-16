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How To Get Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (GOTY) Free?

Here’s how to get Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (GOTY) free legally through rewards, with a discounted Eneba key as the paid alternative. This open-world action adventure mixes stealth, sword combat and enemy hunting in Mordor. The supplied Steam listing costs $9.99, currently $2.49, but there’s a crucial catch: it’s the GOTY Edition Upgrade, not a standalone copy.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that exchanges time for a Steam gift card. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper GOTY key for readers who want to buy now. Both routes can provide permanent, legitimate licenses, but an upgrade license doesn’t replace the required base game. Below, you’ll find the gameplay, requirements and purchase checks needed to choose the right product.

Game Info Details Game price $9.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 84 critic Genre Open-world fantasy action adventure Developers Monolith Productions, Inc. Publishers WB Games

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How To Get Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (GOTY) Free: Full Game Overview

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor has a Metacritic critic score of 84. The supplied Steam upgrade listing has 606 reviews, with 88% positive and a Very Positive label. Those figures cover different products: the critic score evaluates the game, while the supplied store reviews belong to the upgrade listing.

Developed by Monolith Productions, Inc. and published by WB Games, the supplied Steam product lists September 30, 2014 as its release date. The adventure follows Talion through Mordor, mixing main quests with strongholds, side objectives and battles against Sauron’s forces. Reviews describe fluid climbing, useful ranged attacks and stealth that fits naturally alongside melee combat.

The GOTY content adds reasons to return beyond Talion’s main campaign. Lord of the Hunt focuses on Mordor’s wild beasts, while The Bright Lord lets you play as Celebrimbor and wield the One Ring against Sauron. Guardians of the Flaming Eye sends you against elite defenders before the Black Gate for the Wolf’s Head rune.

I would separate that playable content from the listing’s older promises. Its description still mentions “future content,” community challenges and live events, but that wording doesn’t establish their current availability. Buy for the listed missions, runes and skins, after checking the live contents. Existing owners can consider the upgrade; newcomers should look for a standalone GOTY package.

How Much Does Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (GOTY) Cost?

The supplied Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (GOTY) price is $9.99 on Steam, with a current 75% discount bringing it to $2.49. That price belongs to the GOTY Edition Upgrade. Don’t treat it as the price of the complete standalone game. The Eneba product below is labeled GOTY, so compare its included content and activation requirements before buying.

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Seasonal Steam sales are useful times to check prices, but no future discount is certain. Compare the upgrade and complete edition rather than choosing by price alone. An upgrade only makes sense if your account already has the required game. The Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (GOTY) price also determines how much wallet credit you need, while Snakzy lets you earn that credit instead of paying out of pocket.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (GOTY) Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 84

The supplied listing confirms PC through Steam. A review also explicitly covers PlayStation 4, confirming a version of the underlying game there. That does not establish that the console package matches this PC upgrade, or that its pricing and included content are identical.

For this guide, Steam is the purchase point because the reward is a Steam gift card. It funds the PC store purchase only. It cannot buy the PlayStation 4 version, transfer a PC license to a console, or unlock content on another account.

Console players should buy through their own console store. On PC, check the upgrade’s required base game before redeeming your reward. If you’re starting without any version, find the complete GOTY product first and confirm its live price. Don’t assume the upgrade’s listed cost covers that purchase.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (GOTY) System Requirements

The supplied PC minimum calls for 3 GB RAM, an Intel Core i5-750 or AMD Phenom II X4 965, and a GeForce GTX 460 or Radeon HD 5850. Recommended memory rises to 8 GB RAM, with stronger processor and graphics requirements.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS 64-bit: Vista SP2, Win 7 SP1, Win 8.1 64-bit: Win 7 SP1, Win 8.1 CPU Intel Core i5-750, 2.67 GHz | AMD Phenom II X4 965, 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7-3770, 3.4 GHz | AMD FX-8350, 4.0 GHz RAM 3 GB RAM 8 GB RAM GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 | AMD Radeon HD 5850 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 | AMD Radeon HD 7950 DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 25 GB available space 40 GB available space

Allow 25 GB at minimum or 40 GB for the recommended storage specification. The listed operating systems are older, so check current Steam client compatibility separately rather than assuming the original requirements settle that question.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (GOTY) Mechanics

Shadow of Mordor builds its action around choosing how to approach enemy groups. You can climb into a stronghold, pick off targets with ranged attacks, sneak toward an objective or enter a melee. The review describes releasing imprisoned caragors to scatter nearby guards. That kind of environmental disruption makes scouting worthwhile: a cage can offer a more useful opening than a direct attack.

Progression comes through quests, combat and stronger opponents. Side activities award XP and Mirian, which feed skills and passive improvements such as health and arrow capacity. Advancing also requires power earned by defeating captains and warchiefs. These high-ranking enemies drop runes that improve weapons, giving enemy hunting a practical role beyond clearing the map. I like how this ties character growth to seeking out tougher fights instead of repeating easy encounters.

The added campaigns change the focus while retaining quest-driven progression. Lord of the Hunt emphasizes beasts, while The Bright Lord shifts to Celebrimbor and the One Ring. Bonus objectives encourage cleaner approaches, such as avoiding detection or targeting particular enemies. The rough edge highlighted by the PC review is movement: automatic climbing can pull Talion toward objects you didn’t intend to grab. That can interrupt an otherwise smooth approach. Replay appeal comes from trying different tactics, tackling side objectives and exploring the added campaigns, rather than expecting every activity to introduce a new system.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (GOTY) Top Features

Stealth and Open Combat: Approach enemy positions quietly or switch to melee and ranged attacks. The reviewed game makes stealth part of its regular action rather than an isolated activity. Captains and Warchiefs: Defeating high-ranking enemies supplies power for progression and runes for your weapons. Hunting them connects combat challenges with character growth. Lord of the Hunt: This story content explores Mordor’s wild beasts and offers unique runes. It’s a distinct addition for players interested in the creatures roaming the world. The Bright Lord: Play as Celebrimbor, confront Sauron and wield the One Ring. The campaign offers a different playable perspective from Talion’s adventure. Guardians of the Flaming Eye: Face Sauron’s elite defenders before the Black Gate. Completing the exclusive Warband mission awards the Wolf’s Head rune.

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How To Get Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (GOTY) Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, apps, surveys and partner games earn coins that can become store credit. No credit card is required. If you’re learning how to get Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (GOTY) free through rewards, read each offer’s conditions before committing your time. To get Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (GOTY) for free, you’ll need enough credit for the correct product, including any required base game.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: choose activities that fit your interests and read the completion requirements before starting. Complete offers to earn coins: track progress toward the $35 minimum cash-out, not merely the upgrade’s lower price. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: reach the $35 threshold and select a card covering the $9.99 upgrade price, or confirm sufficient credit for the complete package you need. Buy Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (GOTY) on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out. A qualifying redemption can cover this upgrade, but the average earnings figure isn’t a payout or deadline. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (GOTY) Cheaper With Eneba

If you want to play without completing rewards, Eneba lists a Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (GOTY) Steam key at $1.73. The supplied comparison is 83% below the $9.99 official reference price. However, that reference is the upgrade’s standard price, and Steam currently lists the upgrade at $2.49. These are not interchangeable product descriptions. Check whether the key includes the standalone game and GOTY content, along with its region and activation restrictions. A compatible key activates as a permanent Steam license. I would make those checks before treating a cheap Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (GOTY) Steam key as the complete package you need.

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Prices shift, so check the live listing. Choose the compatible product, review the checkout total, pay and redeem the supplied code. Snakzy is the earned-credit route; an Eneba key is a discounted purchase; an Eneba gift card funds an official purchase. Each can provide a legitimate license, provided you select the right product and meet its requirements.

Is It Legal To Get Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (GOTY) Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy this way is legal. Advertisers pay for completed activities, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then make an official store purchase and receive a permanent license. For the upgrade, that license covers the purchased content; it doesn’t remove the base-game requirement.

Piracy is illegal and risky. An unofficial Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (GOTY) free download can expose you to malware, account bans and no legitimate license. It also bypasses payment for the work of Monolith Productions, Inc. Avoid sites presenting cracked copies as a shortcut, regardless of how convincing their download pages look.

Stick with official purchases and compatible activation codes. If you’re comparing what to play next, this varied adventure games selection offers another place to look without relying on unauthorized downloads.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s Steam gift card hub also stocks cards: here is the closest one above the supplied upgrade’s standard price.

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The $10 card leaves $0.01 after a $9.99 upgrade purchase; that supplied leftover applies to the standard price, not the current sale.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (GOTY) Free

Shadow of Mordor suits players who enjoy stealth, melee combat and hunting stronger enemies for upgrades. Its 84 Metacritic score and added Lord of the Hunt and The Bright Lord campaigns make it worth considering. The purchase caveat matters most: the supplied official listing is an upgrade, so newcomers need the complete game.

Snakzy lets you get Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (GOTY) for free by earning store credit, provided that credit covers the correct product and any required base game.

Check your library, confirm the package you need and then choose suitable offers. Build toward the $35 cash-out minimum rather than stopping at the upgrade price. That’s how to get Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (GOTY) free through rewards: redeem earned credit and complete the correct official purchase.

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