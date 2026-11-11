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How To Get Lords of the Fallen Free?

Here’s how to get Lords of the Fallen free legally: earn store credit through rewards, then buy it through Steam. Lords of the Fallen is a dark fantasy action RPG built around challenging combat and parallel worlds of the living and dead. Its official $29.99 price is the barrier, although Steam currently discounts it to $9.89. This guide covers the Snakzy rewards route and a cheaper upfront purchase through Eneba.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns time spent completing offers into coins redeemable toward a Steam gift card you can use for Lords of the Fallen. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a discounted key for readers who want to play now. Both routes end with a permanent, legitimate Steam license. Below, you’ll find the prices, platform details, requirements, and steps needed to choose your route.

Game price $29.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 75 critic / 6.8 user Genre Dark fantasy soulslike action RPG Developer CI Games Publisher CI Games

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How To Get Lords of the Fallen Free: Full Game Overview

Lords of the Fallen has a Metacritic critic score of 75 and a 6.8 user score. On Steam, 69% of 38,525 reviews are positive, giving it a Mixed rating. That reception calls for measured expectations: the dark fantasy setting and demanding combat offer plenty to consider, but player approval is far from universal.

You play a fabled Dark Crusader trying to stop the resurrection of Adyr, the demon God. The central hook is exploring parallel realms of the living and dead, each with its own paths, treasures, secrets, and enemies. That structure gives exploration a purpose beyond finding the next boss. A route through one realm can reveal a different side of the same world.

Developed and published by CI Games, Lords of the Fallen launched on October 13, 2023. Its current Steam description includes more than 70 post-launch updates, covering combat changes, performance improvements, difficulty balancing, quests, and quality-of-life features. The final major update, Version 2.5, adds Veteran Mode and deadlier boss battles, so the current package extends well beyond its launch offering.

Character building starts with nine classes, then opens into stat upgrades, weapon upgrades, and magic. You can tackle the campaign alone or use online co-op, including full shared progression sessions. The Free Friends Pass also lets an owner invite someone who doesn’t own the game into their session; that is an invitation-based way to join, not a free standalone copy.

How Much Does Lords of the Fallen Cost?

The official Lords of the Fallen price is $29.99 on Steam, with a current sale price of $9.89, or 67% off. The sale lowers the purchase barrier, but the full game remains paid. If you’re asking, “Is Lords of the Fallen free?”, the answer is no for standalone ownership. Eneba currently offers a Steam key for $7.69, giving readers another paid route without needing to build a rewards balance first.

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Steam’s seasonal sales are sensible times to compare prices, though future discounts and their timing aren’t promised. Check the edition, activation region, and final checkout amount before buying a key. An unsolicited Lords of the Fallen free Steam key offer is no substitute for a legitimate purchase. The Snakzy method instead sidesteps the out-of-pocket price by funding your official Steam purchase with earned rewards.

Lords of the Fallen Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 75 PS5 70 Xbox Series X|S 77

Lords of the Fallen is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Their Metacritic scores differ: PC holds 75, PS5 holds 70, and Xbox Series X|S holds 77. Those are platform-specific review aggregates, so they shouldn’t be treated as interchangeable ratings.

This guide’s rewards method gets you the Steam PC version. A Steam gift card adds funds to a Steam account, where you buy and keep that version. It doesn’t unlock a console copy or transfer the purchase to another store. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players need to purchase through their own console stores.

The game’s online co-op includes casual sessions and full shared progression options. That makes company an option for the campaign, but it doesn’t change which platform your purchase belongs to. Choose your platform before redeeming rewards, rather than assuming store credit works everywhere.

Lords of the Fallen System Requirements

Lords of the Fallen requires 12 GB RAM and a GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 590 at minimum. The recommended tier raises that to 16 GB RAM and an RTX 2080 or Radeon RX 6700.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64bit Windows 10 64bit CPU intel i5 8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600 intel i7 8700 | AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 12 GB RAM 16 GB RAM GPU 6GBs VRAM | NVIDIA GTX-1060 | AMD Radeon RX 590 8GBs VRAM | NVIDIA RTX-2080 | AMD Radeon RX 6700 DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 45 GB available space 45 GB available space

Allow 45 GB of available storage, and compare your processor and graphics card against the listed tiers before buying. Meeting the minimum requirements isn’t a promise of your preferred settings, so use the recommended specifications as the more useful comparison point.

Lords of the Fallen Mechanics

The core loop in Lords of the Fallen joins exploration, combat, and character development. You move through an interconnected dark fantasy world, fight enemies and bosses, and improve your build through stat and weapon upgrades. The parallel realms give exploration its particular identity. Both contain their own pathways and threats, so understanding the world matters alongside learning how to fight in it.

Combat supports melee weapons, ranged weapons, and magic, with options ranging from heavy flails to rapid-fire crossbows. Your starting class establishes an opening direction rather than replacing later build decisions. Choose based on the fighting style you want to learn, then develop stats and equipment around that approach. The range of weapons gives you room to experiment when your initial setup stops feeling comfortable.

Online play lets you tackle the campaign with another player, including full shared progression, where both players save their progress. Veteran Mode offers another challenge for players looking beyond the standard experience. The rough edge is the commitment demanded by fast, challenging combat: this isn’t a relaxed sightseeing RPG. Its Mixed Steam reception also makes it worth watching current gameplay before deciding whether that pressure sounds rewarding. For another action-focused option, our accessible guide to getting Black Myth: Wukong free explains a related rewards route.

Experience the challenging battles and parallel-realm exploration of Lords of the Fallen for free through earned store credit. Download Snakzy to earn rewards by playing partner mobile games and completing offers, then redeem your coins for a gift card that funds your purchase.

Lords of the Fallen Top Features

Parallel Realms: Explore the worlds of the living and dead, each with its own pathways, secrets, treasures, and enemies. The interconnected setting makes exploration a central part of the adventure. Flexible Character Building: Choose from nine starting classes, then develop your style through stat and weapon upgrades. Appearance customization helps make your Dark Crusader your own. Varied Combat Tools: Use heavy flails, rapid-fire crossbows, and other weapons, or focus on arcane attacks. Different equipment choices give you room to change your approach. Shared Campaign Progression: Online co-op supports casual sessions and full shared progression, where both players save progress. You can also play the campaign alone. Veteran Mode and Updates: Version 2.5 introduces Veteran Mode and deadlier boss battles. The package includes more than 70 post-launch updates addressing combat, performance, balance, and additional content.

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How To Get Lords of the Fallen Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, app downloads, surveys, and partner games earn coins. No credit card is required. You’re investing time instead of paying for the game yourself, so read each offer’s completion conditions before committing. The goal is enough redeemable credit to fund an official Steam purchase, not access to an unofficial game download.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: choose surveys, apps, or partner games that suit your interests, and read their requirements before starting. Complete offers to earn coins: track your progress toward the $35 minimum cash-out, even though the game’s regular and current sale prices are below that threshold. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you reach the $35 minimum, choose an available card that covers the $29.99 regular price or the active sale price. Buy Lords of the Fallen on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. That is earnings, not a cash-out: the $35 minimum payout threshold still applies. Reaching that threshold can fund this game’s price in a single redemption, but the average alone isn’t enough to redeem. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get Lords of the Fallen Cheaper With Eneba

If you’d rather play now, Eneba lists Lords of the Fallen for $7.69, compared with the $29.99 official price, a saving of 74%. That saving is measured against the regular price, not Steam’s current $9.89 sale. The key activates as a permanent license on Steam, so you’re buying the game rather than borrowing access. Check that the listing matches your activation region and intended platform before checkout. Compare the final amount with Steam’s active offer, then choose based on cost and convenience. This is the paid alternative to Snakzy, not a way to get Lords of the Fallen for free.

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Prices shift, so check the live listing before paying. The buying flow is simple: select the correct product, complete checkout, and redeem the code as directed. Snakzy funds a free purchase through rewards; an Eneba key offers a discounted purchase; an Eneba gift card funds a store purchase. Each route ends with a legitimate copy of Lords of the Fallen.

Is It Legal To Get Lords of the Fallen Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy for this purchase is legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then make an official Steam purchase and receive a permanent license. The game isn’t being distributed without permission; earned rewards are covering its checkout cost.

Piracy is illegal and risky. A Lords of the Fallen free download from a crack site can expose you to malware, account bans, and a copy with no legitimate license. An unsolicited Lords of the Fallen free Steam key can also be a scam rather than a valid activation code. Piracy denies CI Games payment for its work, while an official purchase supports the developer.

A legitimate purchase keeps the ownership chain clear and avoids cracked files. If you’re comparing this game with other character-building adventures, our varied RPG games guide offers more options to consider without relying on unauthorized downloads.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba’s flexible Steam gift card hub offers a card with $30 in wallet value.

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That $30 card covers Lords of the Fallen at its regular $29.99 price with $0.01 left over in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Lords of the Fallen Free

Lords of the Fallen makes the strongest case for players who enjoy challenging combat, interconnected exploration, and flexible builds. Its nine starting classes and shared-progression co-op give you different ways to approach the campaign. The 75 PC Metascore is respectable, but the Mixed Steam reception is a clear reason to check gameplay before committing.

Snakzy lets you exchange time spent completing offers for Steam credit, then use it to get Lords of the Fallen for free through an official purchase.

Start by checking your PC against the requirements and reading the available offer conditions. Build toward the cash-out minimum rather than stopping when your balance matches the sale price. That’s how to get Lords of the Fallen free: earn the coins, redeem the card, and complete your Steam purchase.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Lords of the Fallen Free Get Lords of the Fallen Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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