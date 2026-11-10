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Here’s how to get LEGO City: Undercover free, legally, by earning the funds for an official purchase. This open-world action adventure mixes undercover police work, LEGO humor, and a city full of collectibles, but its $19.99 Steam price stands between you and the chase. You can earn a gift card through Snakzy or buy a discounted key through Eneba if you’d rather start playing now.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns time spent completing offers into coins redeemable for a Steam gift card you can use for LEGO City: Undercover. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper purchase instead of the rewards route. Both methods end with a permanent, legitimate Steam license. Below, you’ll find the price, ratings, PC requirements, and the steps for choosing your route.

Game price $19.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 80 critic / 8.4 user Genre Open-world police adventure with co-op Developer Traveller’s Tales Publisher TT Games

PLAY-TO-EARN Get LEGO City: Undercover Free Get LEGO City: Undercover Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get LEGO City: Undercover Free: Full Game Overview

LEGO City: Undercover has a PC Metacritic score of 80, a user score of 8.4, and a strong response from Steam players. Its 91% positive feedback across 7,517 reviews earns a “Very Positive” rating. Those figures make a solid starting point if you’re weighing a playful police adventure against more serious open-world games.

You play as Chase McCain, a police officer sent undercover to track down escaped criminal Rex Fury and stop his citywide crime wave. The appeal is police work with a comic tone: car thieves, movie references, and LEGO humor share the streets. The story gives your exploration a purpose without making the setting feel grim.

Developed by Traveller’s Tales and published by TT Games, the Steam release arrived on April 4, 2017. Its sprawling metropolis contains more than 20 districts, with vehicles to drive and hundreds of collectibles to find. Approach it as a city to explore between story missions, rather than a game to rush straight through.

Two-player co-op lets you share that exploration with a friend. That matters for readers who enjoy having company while hunting collectibles or following a comic story. The mixture of an original police premise, open-world sightseeing, and shared play is its clearest draw. Your interest in collecting will also shape how much you get from the city beyond the central chase.

How Much Does LEGO City: Undercover Cost?

The official LEGO City: Undercover price is $19.99 on Steam. It is a paid game, so earning it through rewards means funding that purchase rather than finding an officially free edition. If you’re asking, “Is LEGO City: Undercover free on Steam?”, the answer is no. A discounted key offers a cheaper paid route, while Snakzy can cover the purchase through earned rewards.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Steam’s seasonal sales are sensible times to check for discounts, though a sale window doesn’t promise a particular price for LEGO City: Undercover. Compare the current checkout price before committing to a purchase, especially if you’re choosing between a key and wallet funds. The method using Snakzy sidesteps the out-of-pocket price by letting you earn the Steam funds instead.

LEGO City: Undercover Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 80 PS4 77 Xbox One 77 Switch 78

LEGO City: Undercover is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. Metacritic lists a score of 80 for PC, 77 for PS4, 77 for Xbox One, and 78 for Switch. Choose the version for the hardware you own rather than treating those editions as interchangeable purchases.

This guide’s rewards route gets you the Steam PC version. A Steam gift card adds funds to a Steam account; it does not buy the PS4, Xbox One, or Switch edition. Console players need to purchase through their own console store.

If you want LEGO City: Undercover free on PC, the important distinction is between earning store credit and downloading an unofficial copy. Here, you earn the credit, buy the game through Steam, and install it from your library. The Eneba key covered below also activates on Steam.

LEGO City: Undercover System Requirements

LEGO City: Undercover lists 4 GB RAM and 18 GB of available storage for both its minimum and recommended configurations. Its minimum graphics options are a GeForce 560 Ti or Radeon HD 5850, while the recommended tier names a GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon HD 7850.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7/8/8.1/10 x64 Windows 7/8/8.1/10 x64 CPU Intel Core i5-760 (4 2800) or equivalent, AMD Athlon X4 740 (2 3200) or equivalent Intel Core i7-950 (4 3000) or equivalent, AMD FX-6100 (6 3300) or equivalent RAM 4 GB RAM 4 GB RAM GPU GeForce 560 Ti (1024 MB), Radeon HD 5850 (1024 MB) GeForce GTX 660 (2048 MB), Radeon HD 7850 (2048 MB) DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 18 GB available space 18 GB available space

Compare your processor and graphics hardware with the full list before buying LEGO City: Undercover, especially on a laptop. Meeting the memory requirement alone doesn’t establish that the rest of your PC meets the listed specifications.

LEGO City: Undercover Mechanics

LEGO City: Undercover centers on Chase McCain’s hunt for Rex Fury, with a sprawling city around that main objective. You investigate districts, bust car thieves, drive vehicles, and follow the story’s comic police premise. The attraction is the change of pace between pursuing criminals and exploring. You can focus on the chase or let the surroundings pull your attention toward something else.

The city gives that wandering a clear collecting focus. With hundreds of collectibles spread across more than 20 districts, there is plenty to seek beyond following the central plot. The story can serve as the backbone, with collecting as an optional reason to keep exploring. That approach leaves room to enjoy the city without turning every session into a checklist. Movie references and LEGO humor also give you things to notice beyond the next objective.

Two-player co-op makes the adventure an option for shared play, especially if you enjoy exploring with company. Its broad, comic tone suits that approach better than expecting a gritty police simulation. The caveat is the collecting emphasis: if searching for scattered extras feels like busywork, the completion-focused side may wear thin. Replay value will depend on how much you enjoy returning to the city and finding what you missed, rather than simply seeing the story again. For another shared-play option, see our practical guide to getting PEAK free.

Experience the comic police chases and open-world exploration of LEGO City: Undercover for free through earned store credit. Download Snakzy to earn rewards by playing partner mobile games and completing offers, then redeem your coins for a gift card toward the purchase.

LEGO City: Undercover Top Features

Chase McCain’s Undercover Mission: Track escaped criminal Rex Fury and work to stop his citywide crime wave. The police premise gives the open-world adventure a clear central goal. More Than 20 Districts: Explore a sprawling LEGO metropolis with distinct districts to investigate. The city provides room to wander between story objectives and collectible hunts. Two-Player Co-op: Bring a friend into the adventure and explore together. Shared play offers another way to enjoy the city, its humor, and its sightseeing. Vehicles and Car Thieves: Drive around LEGO City and bust car thieves as part of its police-action setup. Vehicles are part of the appeal alongside exploration on foot. Hundreds of Collectibles: Keep searching beyond the main pursuit with a large collection of extras to find. Movie references and signature LEGO humor add personality to the exploration.

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How To Get LEGO City: Undercover Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, app downloads, surveys, and partner games earn coins toward gift cards. No credit card is required. Getting LEGO City: Undercover for free this way means investing time instead of paying out of pocket. Read each offer’s conditions before starting, and choose activities you are comfortable completing rather than chasing every available reward.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: look through partner games, apps, and surveys, then check the completion requirements before choosing an activity. Complete offers to earn coins: track your progress toward the $35 minimum cash-out, rather than stopping when your balance reaches the game’s lower price. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you meet the $35 threshold, choose an available card that covers the $19.99 Steam purchase. Buy LEGO City: Undercover on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold still applies, so those average earnings alone aren’t enough to cash out. A qualifying cash-out can cover LEGO City: Undercover‘s price without several payouts. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get LEGO City: Undercover Free Get LEGO City: Undercover Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get LEGO City: Undercover Cheaper With Eneba

Eneba is the paid alternative for readers who want to start playing without completing rewards offers first. The official Steam price is $19.99, while the Eneba key is $3.30, a saving of 83%. That key activates as a permanent Steam license, so you’re buying access to the game rather than temporary playtime. Check that the listing’s region and activation details match your account before checkout. This paid alternative suits readers who want to buy now rather than earn purchase funds through rewards. It doesn’t replace the Snakzy method: one is a discounted purchase, while the other uses your time to accumulate the funds.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

Eneba prices shift, so check the live listing. The buying flow is simple: select the correct product, complete payment, and redeem the code. Your options are Snakzy for an earned, free copy, an Eneba key for a discounted purchase, or an Eneba gift card for wallet funds. Each route ends with a legitimate copy.

Is It Legal To Get LEGO City: Undercover Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to fund LEGO City: Undercover is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then make an official purchase and receive a permanent license tied to your account. The rewards change how you fund the purchase, not the legitimacy of the game.

Piracy is illegal and risky. An unofficial LEGO City: Undercover free download can expose you to malware, account bans, and a copy with no real license. It also means Traveller’s Tales loses out on payment for its work. Avoid sites advertising a cracked LEGO City: Undercover free download instead of an official store purchase.

Keep your installation tied to a legitimate store license and use the normal redemption process. If you’re still asking, “Is LEGO City: Undercover free through this method?”, the distinction is simple: you earn the purchase funds rather than bypassing payment.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s convenient Steam gift card hub offers a card with $20 in wallet value.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba VIEW STORE PAGE

That $20 card covers LEGO City: Undercover‘s $19.99 price with $0.01 left in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get LEGO City: Undercover Free

LEGO City: Undercover looks like a strong fit for players who want a comic open world, shared exploration, and plenty to collect. Its 80 PC Metascore and 91% positive Steam feedback support that appeal. The caveat is the collectible-heavy structure, which may feel repetitive if you prefer a direct story.

Snakzy lets you trade time completing offers for store credit, then use that credit to own LEGO City: Undercover for free through an official Steam purchase.

Check your PC against the requirements, read the available offers, and work toward the cash-out threshold rather than the sticker price alone. If you want LEGO City: Undercover free on PC, keep the redemption tied to Steam. That’s how to get LEGO City: Undercover free: earn the coins, redeem the gift card, and complete the official purchase.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get LEGO City: Undercover Free Get LEGO City: Undercover Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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