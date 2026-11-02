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Here’s how to get Hollow Knight: Silksong free legally, using rewards rather than an unofficial download. This action-adventure sends Hornet through a haunted insect kingdom, combining acrobatic combat with exploration and tool crafting. The $19.99 Steam price is the barrier, but Snakzy offers a way to cover it without spending money. Eneba also has a discounted key for readers who want to buy now.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns time spent completing offers into coins redeemable for a Steam gift card you can use for Hollow Knight: Silksong. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper purchase instead. Both routes end with a permanent, legitimate Steam license. Below, you’ll find the game’s price, ratings, requirements, and the steps for choosing your route.

Game price $19.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 90 critic / 8.9 user Genre Acrobatic action-adventure with exploration and crafting Developer Team Cherry Publisher Team Cherry

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Hollow Knight: Silksong Free Get Hollow Knight: Silksong Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Hollow Knight: Silksong Free: Full Game Overview

Hollow Knight: Silksong has a 90 Metacritic critic score and an 8.9 user score. Steam reception is also strong: 89% positive across 390,560 reviews, earning a Very Positive rating. Those figures make a persuasive case for the sequel, though its demanding battles deserve as much attention as its praise.

Developed and published by Team Cherry, the game launched on September 4, 2025. You play as Hornet, a lethal hunter captured and carried into an unfamiliar kingdom. Her journey is an ascent through Pharloom, toward a shining citadel, with mysteries tied to her nature and past waiting along the way.

Pharloom brings together mossy grottos, gilded cities, and misted moors. Exploration shares the spotlight with swift combat, crafted tools, and quests for the kingdom’s inhabitants.

The scope includes over 200 foes and over 40 bosses, ranging from beasts and hunters to fallen kings. Christopher Larkin supplies an orchestral score with melancholy melodies and forceful boss themes. After conquering the kingdom, Steel Soul mode offers a more formidable challenge. There’s plenty here for players who want to keep testing their skills after reaching the peak.

How Much Does Hollow Knight: Silksong Cost?

The official Hollow Knight: Silksong price is $19.99 on Steam. It is a paid game, not a free-to-play release. Earning wallet funds through rewards changes how you fund the purchase, rather than making the store listing free. If you’d rather pay less and start sooner, Eneba lists a discounted Steam key below.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Seasonal storefront sales are sensible times to check for discounts, but don’t plan around an unannounced reduction. Compare the actual checkout price before buying, and make sure you’re looking at the correct game and platform. To get Hollow Knight: Silksong for free instead, Snakzy lets you work toward gift-card funds that cover the purchase price.

Hollow Knight: Silksong Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 90 PS5 92 PS4 Not rated Xbox Series X|S 90 Xbox One Not rated Switch 2 91 Switch 94

Hollow Knight: Silksong is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch 2, and Switch. Metacritic scores differ by platform, so the PC score shouldn’t be treated as a universal console rating. The table separates those ratings and identifies versions without a score.

For this guide, Steam is the purchase point because the reward you’re working toward is a Steam gift card. Redeeming that card adds funds to your Steam Wallet, which you then use to buy the PC version.

The free method described here gets you the Steam PC version only. It doesn’t provide a console copy or transferable console credit. If you play on a console, buy through your own console store instead. Check the platform before choosing any discounted product, too: a Steam key and a console release are separate purchases.

Hollow Knight: Silksong System Requirements

Hollow Knight: Silksong lists 4 GB RAM at minimum and 8 GB RAM recommended, with 8 GB of available storage required. The minimum graphics options are a GeForce GTX 560 Ti or Radeon HD 7750, each with 1 GB of memory.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 version 21H1 (build 19043) or newer (64-bit) Windows 10 version 21H1 (build 19043) or newer (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i3-3240, AMD FX-4300 Intel Core i5-3470 RAM 4 GB RAM 8 GB RAM GPU GeForce GTX 560 Ti (1 GB), Radeon HD 7750 (1 GB) GeForce GTX 1050 (2 GB), Radeon R9 380 (2 GB) DirectX Version 10 Version 10 Storage 8 GB available space 8 GB available space

Compare your processor and graphics card against the full Steam requirements rather than checking RAM alone. Both tiers require 64-bit Windows 10 version 21H1, build 19043, or newer, so check your operating system before buying.

Hollow Knight: Silksong Mechanics

The central rhythm of Hollow Knight: Silksong is exploration, combat, and discovery as Hornet climbs through Pharloom. Her acrobatic moves make movement part of the fighting, with encounters built around dancing between enemies rather than standing still. The setting gives that action a direction: you’re pushing toward the kingdom’s peak while uncovering what happened to this unfamiliar land. Different environments give the journey variety beyond the next battle.

Progress also involves an expanding arsenal of crafted tools, including weapons, traps, and mechanisms. These serve both combat and exploration, giving you reasons to think about how you approach an obstacle. Quests send you after rare beasts and ancient mysteries while helping Pharloom’s downtrodden inhabitants.

The challenge is substantial, with over 40 bosses and a wide range of hostile creatures. That’s also the main caveat: players seeking relaxed exploration should expect combat to demand attention. Steel Soul mode adds a tougher test after you’ve conquered the kingdom, providing a clear reason to return if mastering encounters is your favorite part. For a related rewards guide, try a practical way to get Nine Sols free before deciding what to pursue next.

Experience the acrobatic combat and haunted exploration of Hollow Knight: Silksong for free through earned rewards. Download Snakzy to earn coins by playing partner games and completing offers, then redeem them for a Steam gift card that covers the game.

Hollow Knight: Silksong Top Features

Pharloom’s Varied Regions: Explore mossy grottos, gilded cities, and misted moors while ascending toward the shining citadel. The journey follows Hornet through an unfamiliar insect kingdom. Acrobatic Combat: Hornet uses swift, lethal moves to weave between foes. The appeal is active movement through encounters, backed by a broad range of enemies. Crafted Tools: Build and master weapons, traps, and mechanisms for fighting and exploration. Your expanding arsenal supports the climb toward new heights. Boss Battles and Steel Soul: Face over 40 bosses, including fabled heroes and fallen kings. After conquering the kingdom, Steel Soul mode presents a more formidable challenge. Christopher Larkin’s Score: Orchestral music combines melancholy melodies, symphonic strings, and forceful boss themes. It gives both the quieter journey and major battles a distinct musical backdrop.

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How To Get Hollow Knight: Silksong Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, app downloads, surveys, and partner games earn coins. No credit card is required. You’re investing time instead of money, so choose activities whose requirements fit your schedule. This isn’t a direct game giveaway or an unlimited source of keys: your reward funds an ordinary Steam purchase.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: choose offers, apps, surveys, or partner games that suit your interests, and read their completion requirements before starting. Complete offers to earn coins: track your progress toward the $35 minimum cash-out, rather than stopping when your balance reaches the game’s lower price. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you meet the $35 minimum, redeem a card that covers the $19.99 purchase. Buy Hollow Knight: Silksong on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold still applies before you can cash out, so that average isn’t a withdrawal promise. A qualifying redemption can cover Hollow Knight: Silksong without combining several payouts. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Hollow Knight: Silksong Free Get Hollow Knight: Silksong Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Hollow Knight: Silksong Cheaper With Eneba

If you want to play now rather than complete Snakzy offers, Eneba provides a paid alternative. Its Hollow Knight: Silksong Steam key costs $16.29, compared with the official $19.99, a saving of 19%. The key activates as a permanent license on Steam. This is a discounted purchase, not a free Steam key for Hollow Knight: Silksong, and it doesn’t replace the rewards method. Before paying, check the product’s activation region and platform so the listing matches your account. Choose it if the lower upfront price suits you better than spending time on offers.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices shift, so check the live listing before checkout. The buying flow is straightforward: select the correct product, pay, and redeem the code according to its instructions. Your choices are Snakzy rewards for a free purchase, a discounted Eneba key, or an Eneba gift card for wallet funds. Each route ends with a legitimate copy when redeemed and purchased correctly.

Is It Legal To Get Hollow Knight: Silksong Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy for this method is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You redeem the card and make an official purchase of Hollow Knight: Silksong. The result is a permanent license tied to your account. You’re changing the source of the purchase funds, not bypassing payment or access controls.

Piracy is illegal and risky. An unofficial Hollow Knight: Silksong free download can expose you to malware, account bans, and files that provide no legitimate license. It also hurts Team Cherry, the developer and publisher responsible for the game. Avoid pages promising a free Steam key for Hollow Knight: Silksong in exchange for suspicious downloads or account credentials.

Stick with an official purchase or properly redeemed key rather than a cracked copy. If exploration is the main attraction, our varied adventure games guide offers more ideas for what to play next.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s flexible Steam gift card hub offers a card with $20 in wallet value.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

That $20 card covers Hollow Knight: Silksong at $19.99, leaving $0.01 in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Hollow Knight: Silksong Free

Hollow Knight: Silksong is a strong fit for players who enjoy exploration and demanding action. Its 90 PC Metascore, 89% positive Steam feedback, and over 40 bosses support that recommendation. The caveat is the same as the appeal: combat is a major commitment, not background scenery.

Snakzy lets you trade time spent completing offers for gift-card funds, then buy a permanent Steam copy without paying out of pocket.

Check your PC against the requirements, read offer conditions, and work toward the $35 cash-out minimum rather than the game’s lower price. Once you have enough redeemable value, the purchase itself is straightforward. That’s how to get Hollow Knight: Silksong free: earn the coins, redeem the card, and buy it on Steam.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Hollow Knight: Silksong Free Get Hollow Knight: Silksong Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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