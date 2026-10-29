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Here’s how to get Haste free legally: earn store credit through rewards, or choose a discounted purchase if you’d rather play now. Haste is a third-person running adventure about building speed across worlds that are falling apart. Its $19.99 Steam price is the barrier, and this guide covers a way around that cost alongside a cheaper buying option.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that trades time for coins redeemable toward a Steam gift card. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a discounted key for readers who want the game now. Both routes end with a permanent, legitimate license, but only the rewards route avoids spending money on the game. The steps below explain how to get Haste free with earned store credit.

Game Info Details Game price $19.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 81 critic / 7.5 user Genre Third-person high-speed procedural running adventure Developers Landfall Publishers Evil Landfall?

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How To Get Haste Free: Full Game Overview

Haste holds a Metacritic critic score of 81 and a user score of 7.5. The supplied reviews praise its speed, responsive movement and soundtrack, while differing on how well the surrounding game holds together. That makes it an appealing pick for players who value the feel of movement above a wide range of activities.

Developed by Landfall and published by Evil Landfall?, Haste released on Steam on April 1, 2025. You play as Zoe, a mail carrier caught in a collapsing universe. Racing through broken worlds means reading the terrain, keeping your momentum and reaching safety before the landscape disappears beneath you. Characters along the way offer help and clues about the destruction.

The campaign contains 10 Shards, each built from procedurally generated levels that must be cleared to advance. There are four biomes, four abilities and four bosses, with an unlockable endless mode for continued runs. More than 90 items let you adjust a build instead of relying on movement alone. I find that combination more useful than a simple list of courses: changing terrain and items gives practice a purpose beyond memorizing a route.

The current Steam description also supports playing through the entire game in online co-op. Friends work toward shared progress while individual level times add some friendly competition. Unlockable skins help distinguish the different Zoes, so the appeal extends beyond solitary attempts to outrun the apocalypse.

How Much Does Haste Cost?

The official Haste price is $19.99 on Steam. That’s the full-game purchase this guide’s gift-card method covers; the supplied store facts show no current discount. If waiting for rewards doesn’t suit you, a discounted Haste Steam key provides a paid alternative without requiring you to wait for a storefront promotion.

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Seasonal Steam sales are sensible times to check for an offer, but there’s no verified historical low or future discount to promise here. Compare the live Haste price before committing, especially if you’re choosing between a key and wallet credit. A lower listed price still needs to match your region and intended platform. Snakzy sidesteps the game price by letting you earn the store funds, although reaching the cash-out threshold still requires time.

Haste Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 81 PS5 Not rated Xbox Series X|S Not rated Xbox One Not rated Switch 2 Not rated

Haste is available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch 2. The supplied Metacritic listing gives the PC version a score of 81, while the listed console versions are not rated. Don’t treat that missing score as a judgment on those editions.

For this guide, Steam is the purchase point because the reward is a Steam gift card. Redeeming it adds funds to your Steam account, and those funds buy the PC version of Haste. This method does not provide a console copy or credit for a console storefront.

Console players should buy through their own console store. Although Haste supports online co-op, the supplied facts don’t establish cross-play between platforms, so check compatibility before planning a purchase around friends. I would settle that question first rather than assume every edition can join the same session.

Haste System Requirements

Haste lists 8 GB RAM at both minimum and recommended settings, with Windows 10, 64-bit required. The minimum graphics options are a GeForce GTX 670 or AMD R9 270, while the recommended tier moves to a GeForce GTX 970 or AMD R9 290X.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Win 10 (64-bit) Win 10 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz or equivalent Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or equivalent RAM 8 GB RAM 8 GB RAM GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 or AMD R9 270 (2 GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD R9 290X (4 GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better) DirectX Version 10 Version 11 Storage 4 GB available space 6 GB available space

Compare your processor and graphics card with the full requirements above, rather than judging compatibility by memory alone. Leave room for the recommended 6 GB storage requirement before installing through Steam.

Haste Mechanics

The central loop in Haste is about turning terrain into speed. You run, launch into the air and line up a landing that preserves momentum instead of wasting it. A clean touchdown lets you carry that pace into the next stretch, while a fumble makes escaping the collapsing level harder. Reading slopes matters because the world changes around you. I like the clarity of that goal: the reward for better movement is immediately visible in how quickly Zoe crosses the landscape.

Progress is organized around Shards, collections of procedural levels that you must finish before running out of lives. During a run, you collect Sparks and spend them in shop levels to manifest items. Those items affect speed, damage, luck, health and other variables, giving you different ways to shape an attempt. With more than 90 items, experimentation sits alongside execution. A useful build helps, but you still need to land well and react to unfamiliar terrain.

Replay value comes from those changing routes, item combinations and the unlockable endless mode. Online co-op adds shared progression and recorded level times, letting a group cooperate while comparing performances. The limitation is that running remains the main attraction throughout. One supplied review found little appeal beyond that loop, while another criticized uneven polish outside the strongest sections. If you need constant changes in activity, Haste may feel narrow; if refining movement is the activity you want, its focus makes more sense. For a different kind of fast-paced action, check out our accessible guide to get Street Fighter 6 free.

Haste Top Features

Momentum-Based Landings: Speed depends on how you meet the ground after a jump. Good landings keep Zoe moving, making the terrain itself part of the challenge. Procedural Shards: The campaign’s 10 Shards contain changing levels that must be cleared to progress. You need to react to the route rather than rely entirely on memorization. Sparks and Item Builds: Collect Sparks and spend them in shop levels to manifest items. More than 90 items affect attributes such as speed, health and luck. Online Co-op Running: Play through the game with friends working toward shared progress. Individual level times leave room for friendly competition, and unlockable skins distinguish your characters. Abilities, Bosses and Endless Mode: Master four abilities and encounter four bosses across the adventure. An unlockable endless mode gives movement-focused players another reason to return after campaign progression.

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How To Get Haste Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, app downloads, surveys and partner games earn coins. Those coins can become a Steam gift card, replacing a money purchase with a time investment. No credit card is required. If you want to get Haste for free, treat the offer requirements as part of the cost: choose tasks you can realistically finish.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Set up your account so you can view the offers available to you. Browse available offers: compare the listed tasks, coin rewards and completion conditions. Pick activities that fit your interests and available time, and read the requirements before starting. Complete offers to earn coins: build your balance toward the $35 minimum cash-out, not merely the game’s $19.99 price. Track credited coins in the app as you complete eligible tasks. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you meet the $35 threshold, select an available Steam gift-card reward that covers the $19.99 purchase. Check the card’s currency and account-region compatibility before redeeming. Buy Haste on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out, so that average is not a ready-to-redeem balance. A suitable card from a single cash-out can cover Haste; several payouts aren’t needed for its listed price. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get Haste Cheaper With Eneba

If you want Haste now, Eneba lists it at $2.89, compared with the official $19.99 price, a saving of 86%. A Haste Steam key activates as a permanent license on Steam. This is a discounted purchase rather than a way to get Haste for free, so keep it separate from the rewards route. I would choose based on the trade-off you actually want: spend time completing Snakzy offers, or spend money on a lower-priced copy. Before paying, check the listing’s activation region and platform. The right product should match both your account and the version you intend to play.

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Prices shift, so check the live listing. The buying flow is simple: select the compatible product, complete checkout and redeem the supplied code. Snakzy funds a free purchase through earned rewards; an Eneba key is a cheaper direct purchase; an Eneba gift card adds wallet funds for an official checkout. Each route ends with a legitimate copy when redeemed correctly.

Is It Legal To Get Haste Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy for this method is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then buy Haste through the official store with that credit. The resulting license stays on your account like any other completed Steam purchase. You’re earning the means to buy the game, rather than bypassing payment or unlocking a copy without permission.

Piracy is illegal and carries risks including malware, account bans and no real license. An unofficial Haste free download advertised as a cracked copy isn’t an alternative to store rewards. It also denies Landfall payment for its work. Avoid installers that ask you to disable security software or claim an unauthorized copy is equivalent to owning the game.

Stick with authorized purchases and keep your account details private. If you’re exploring other games built around speed, our varied racing games guide offers more ideas beyond Haste.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s Steam gift card hub also stocks cards: here is the closest one above Haste‘s price.

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The $20 card covers Haste‘s $19.99 price with $0.01 left in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Haste Free

Haste suits players who enjoy turning repeated attempts into smoother, faster movement. Its 81 Metacritic score, procedural Shards and online co-op give it a clear appeal, though the running-focused loop won’t satisfy everyone. I would prioritize it if mastering landings sounds fun in itself, rather than expecting a broad mix of activities.

Snakzy lets you trade time for coins, redeem compatible store credit and make an official purchase without paying for the game out of pocket.

Start by checking the available offers and your Steam account region, then build toward the cash-out minimum. Keep the required balance in mind rather than stopping when you reach the game’s price. That’s how to get Haste free: earn the coins, redeem the card and complete your official purchase.

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