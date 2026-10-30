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Here’s how to get Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions free legally, using rewards rather than an unofficial download. This fantasy sports game puts you on a broom for position-based matches, career competitions, and online play. The $29.99 Steam price is the barrier, but Snakzy offers a way to cover it with earned rewards. Eneba also has a discounted key for readers who want to buy now.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns time spent completing offers into coins redeemable for a Steam gift card you can use for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper purchase instead. Both routes end with a permanent, legitimate Steam license. Below, you’ll find the game’s price, ratings, requirements, and the steps for choosing your route.

Game price $29.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 63 critic / 5.4 user Genre Fantasy team sports action game Developer Unbroken Studios Publisher Warner Bros. Games

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How To Get Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Free: Full Game Overview

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has 73% positive feedback across 2,831 Steam reviews, earning a Mostly Positive rating. Its Metacritic critic score is 63, with a 5.4 user score. That split suggests a game with clear appeal for interested players, rather than a universally praised sports adaptation. Weigh the broom-riding premise against those mixed critical reactions before buying.

Developed by Unbroken Studios and published by Warner Bros. Games, the game launched on September 3, 2024. It centers on the wizarding world’s airborne sport, letting you play as a Chaser, Seeker, Keeper, or Beater. Each position has its own play style, so the appeal goes beyond simply flying around familiar scenery.

The career takes you from the Weasley Burrow to the Quidditch World Cup, with solo play and online co-op available. Exhibition matches let you choose teams, maps, and difficulty, while competitive online matches pit your team against other players. Those options give you room to learn the sport before deciding how much competition you want.

Progression includes skill points, broom upgrades, and cosmetic customization. You can create your own look or use classic Harry Potter character designs, while different brooms let you change your flight style. Steam’s description also explicitly promises no microtransactions.

How Much Does Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Cost?

The official Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions price is $29.99 on Steam. It is a paid game, so the rewards method covers an ordinary purchase rather than unlocking a free-to-play edition. If that price is your main obstacle, you can either earn enough rewards to fund checkout or consider Eneba‘s discounted Steam key.

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Seasonal storefront sales are worth checking if you prefer buying directly, but don’t assume a particular future discount. Compare the price at checkout with the version and platform you actually want. Waiting for a sale and completing rewards offers are different approaches: a sale still requires payment, while Snakzy lets you work toward the gift card that covers the purchase. The method below sidesteps the $29.99 out-of-pocket cost without depending on a sale.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 63 PS5 66 PS4 Not rated Xbox Series X|S 64 Xbox One Not rated Switch Not rated

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Switch. The PC version has a Metascore of 63, compared with 66 on PS5 and 64 on Xbox Series X|S. The other listed versions do not have rated Metascores here. Those scores describe their respective releases, so avoid treating a console score as the PC result.

For this guide, Steam is the purchase point because the reward is a Steam gift card. Redeeming that card adds Steam Wallet funds, which you then spend on the Steam PC version. It does not buy a console copy or transfer the game between platforms. Console players should purchase through their own console store instead. If your main machine is a console, keep that distinction in mind before spending time earning rewards for a Steam purchase.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions System Requirements

The minimum PC requirements include 8 GB RAM, Windows 10 (64-bit), and an Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD FX-4350. Both the minimum and recommended tiers list 15 GB of available storage and DirectX Version 12.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-2300 OR AMD FX-4350 Intel Core i7-2700k or AMD Ryzen FX-8300 RAM 8 GB RAM 8 GB RAM GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650, 2 GB or AMD Radeon R9 255, 2 GB, Intel Iris XE NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 4 GB or AMD Radeon R9 380, 4 GB or Intel Arc A380, 6 GB DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 15 GB available space 15 GB available space

Compare your graphics hardware with the listed minimum and recommended options before buying through Steam. Meeting the minimum is a compatibility starting point, not a promise of your preferred visual settings or frame rate.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Mechanics

The central loop in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is learning a position, playing matches, and developing your approach through progression. Chaser, Seeker, Keeper, and Beater are distinct roles, so your responsibilities change with your choice. That gives practice a practical purpose: you’re learning how a particular position contributes to the team, rather than repeating an identical task across every role.

Career Mode supplies the competition structure, moving from backyard matches at the Weasley Burrow toward the Quidditch World Cup. You can play solo or share the career through online co-op. Exhibition matches offer a more flexible practice space because you choose the teams, map, and difficulty. Competitive online play is the separate option for testing your skills against other teams. Start with career or exhibition play to discover which position suits you before moving into competitive matches.

Progression lets you spend skill points to tailor each role, while switching between and leveling different brooms changes your flight style. Cosmetics and classic character designs provide another way to personalize your team. Trying different roles, brooms, and match settings gives you reasons to return beyond finishing the career. The caveat is the narrow focus: this is a Quidditch sports game, so don’t buy it expecting a broader wizarding adventure. Its mixed Metacritic reception also deserves consideration if the sport itself isn’t your main attraction. For another team-sports option, explore a similar guide to getting REMATCH free.

Experience the airborne matches of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions with a purchase funded entirely by earned rewards. Download Snakzy to complete offers and play partner games, then redeem your coins for a Steam gift card that covers the game.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Top Features

Distinct Quidditch Positions: Play as a Chaser, Seeker, Keeper, or Beater, each with its own play style. Changing roles gives you a different way to contribute during matches. Career Mode: Work from the Weasley Burrow toward the Quidditch World Cup. Play solo or share the career through online co-op. Flexible Exhibition Matches: Choose your teams, map, and difficulty before playing. This mode gives you control over the setup when you want to practice or arrange a particular matchup. Role and Broom Progression: Spend skill points to tailor your approach for each position. Switch between brooms and level them up to change your flight style. Customization Without Microtransactions: Create a personalized look or use classic Harry Potter character designs. Steam’s description states that there are no microtransactions, keeping the focus on the game you’ve purchased.

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How To Get Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app with offers involving apps, surveys, and partner games. Completing eligible tasks earns coins that can become Steam gift card value, with no credit card required. The trade-off is time instead of money. To get Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions for free this way, read offer conditions carefully and choose tasks you’re comfortable completing.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: look through apps, surveys, and partner games, checking the completion conditions before choosing an offer. Complete offers to earn coins: track your progress toward the $35 minimum cash-out, rather than stopping at the game’s lower purchase price. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: after meeting the $35 minimum, choose an available card that covers the $29.99 Steam price. Buy Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. That’s below both this game’s price and the $35 minimum payout threshold, which applies before you can cash out. A qualifying redemption can cover this purchase, but that average is not a checkout deadline. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Cheaper With Eneba

If you want to play without completing rewards offers first, Eneba lists Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions for $1.37, compared with the official $29.99 Steam price, a saving of 95%. A compatible key activates as a permanent license on Steam. This is a discounted purchase, not a free copy, and it remains an alternative to the Snakzy route. Check that the listing matches your region, intended edition, and Steam account before paying. Compare those details before focusing on the headline saving, since the right platform matters more than a low price on an incompatible product.

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Eneba prices shift, so check the live listing before checkout. The buying flow is simple: choose the compatible listing, pay, and redeem the delivered code. Your routes are Snakzy for a rewards-funded purchase, an Eneba key for a discounted purchase, or an Eneba gift card for wallet funds. Each ends with a legitimate copy when purchased and redeemed for the correct platform.

Is It Legal To Get Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to fund this purchase is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then make an official Steam purchase and receive a permanent license. You’re changing how you fund checkout, rather than bypassing payment or the game’s licensing system.

Piracy is illegal and risky. A Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions free download from an unofficial site can expose you to malware, account bans, and files that give you no real license. Piracy also denies Unbroken Studios payment for its work. Skip cracked installers and any supposed Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions free download that asks you to disable security software.

The legitimate route keeps your purchase inside Steam’s normal checkout process. You don’t need a modified game client or an unofficial installer to turn earned rewards into a properly licensed copy.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s flexible Steam gift card hub offers a card with $30 in wallet value.

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That $30 card covers the $29.99 purchase and leaves $0.01 in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Free

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions makes the clearest case for players who want role-based broom sports, career competitions, and customization without microtransactions. Its 73% positive Steam feedback shows an audience for that idea, though the 63 Metacritic score warrants tempered expectations. Choose it for Quidditch itself, rather than a wider wizarding adventure.

Snakzy lets you get Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions for free by trading time on eligible offers for the Steam gift card that funds a permanent purchase.

Start with the requirements, then check the available offers and their conditions before committing your time. Build toward the cash-out threshold, redeem a suitable card, and use Steam’s official checkout. That’s how to get Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions free through earned rewards, without relying on an unofficial download.

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