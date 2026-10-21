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Here’s how to get Graveyard Keeper 2 free, legally: earn the purchase funds through rewards rather than pay out of pocket. Graveyard Keeper 2 mixes medieval cemetery management, crafting and dark comedy, with zombie workers keeping your business running. Its $24.99 Steam price is the barrier. This guide covers a free route through Snakzy and a discounted Eneba key for readers who want to start sooner.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that trades time for coins redeemable toward a Steam gift card. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper purchase now, rather than a free copy. Both routes lead to a permanent, legitimate license. Read on for the game’s reception, mechanics, platforms and requirements, followed by the earning and buying steps.

Game Info Details Game price $24.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 72 critic / 6.8 user Genre Medieval graveyard management and crafting simulation Developers Lazy Bear Games Publishers tinyBuild Game Length: Main story ~34 hours Game Length: Main + Extra content ~46 hours Game Length: 100% Completionist ~65.5 hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Graveyard Keeper 2 Free Get Graveyard Keeper 2 Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Graveyard Keeper 2 Free: Full Game Overview

Graveyard Keeper 2 has a 72 Metacritic critic score and a 6.8 user score. On Steam, 75% of 10,394 reviews are positive, earning a Mostly Positive rating. That suggests a game with a receptive audience, though not universal appeal. Reviews highlight the sequel’s more measured introductions to its management systems, alongside the familiar dark humor.

Developed by Lazy Bear Games and published by tinyBuild, Graveyard Keeper 2 launched on September 22, 2026. You become the Grand Inquisitor, responsible for restoring the Town and helping save the realm from a zombie apocalypse. That lofty job still involves managing a cemetery, handling human remains and finding profitable uses for unsettling materials.

The appeal is how those responsibilities connect. Graveyard work supplies resources, crafting supports production, and undead workers handle labor while you pursue quests around the city. Restoring residents’ homes becomes another business opportunity. Meanwhile, fortifications and an armed zombie army extend your duties beyond the cemetery fence. Your workers and your fighting force make the undead both the problem and part of your solution.

I see the strongest reason to investigate Graveyard Keeper 2 in that interconnected setup. HowLongToBeat lists 34 hours for the main story and 46 hours with extras, leaving room for a substantial management project. CGMagazine praised its more restrained unlock pacing, while Analog Stick Gaming described the crafting dependency chains that still shape everyday progress. Expect a gradual build, not immediate access to every system.

How Much Does Graveyard Keeper 2 Cost?

The official Graveyard Keeper 2 price is $24.99 on Steam. It is a paid game, and earning purchase funds through Snakzy does not change its store price. For an upfront purchase, the supplied Eneba listing offers a Graveyard Keeper 2 Steam key for $17.86, a saving of 29% against the official price. Check the product’s activation details before buying.

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Seasonal storefront sales are sensible times to check for discounts, but there’s no verified sale history here to justify promising a future price. If you’re deciding how to get Graveyard Keeper 2 free, waiting for a discount isn’t the same as earning the purchase funds. Snakzy sidesteps the out-of-pocket cost by letting you build a rewards balance instead. You still buy through Steam, so check the checkout total when you’re ready rather than assuming today’s price will remain unchanged.

Graveyard Keeper 2 Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 72 PS5 Not rated PS4 Not rated Xbox Series X|S Not rated Xbox One Not rated Switch 2 Not rated Switch Not rated

Graveyard Keeper 2 is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch 2 and Switch. The supplied Metacritic rating applies to the PC version; the console versions have no listed Metascores. Don’t treat that absence as a review verdict or assume the available score measures every version’s performance.

The Snakzy method in this guide gets you the Steam PC version. You redeem rewards for a Steam gift card, add those funds to your account and purchase the game there. That card does not buy a console copy, and a Steam license does not transfer to the other platforms listed above. Console players should purchase through their own console store. I would choose the platform first, then check the reward or product details, rather than collect funds for a store that cannot supply the version you want.

Graveyard Keeper 2 System Requirements

Graveyard Keeper 2 requires Windows 10 x64 or higher, with 6 GB RAM and a GeForce GTX 1650 or similar at minimum. The recommended tier raises those requirements to 8 GB RAM and a GeForce RTX 3060 or similar.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 x64 or higher Windows 10 x64 or higher CPU Intel Core i3 (13 gen) or similar Intel Core i5 (13 gen) or similar RAM 6 GB RAM 8 GB RAM GPU GeForce GTX 1650 or similar GeForce RTX 3060 or similar DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 4 GB available space 4 GB available space

Compare your processor against the listed Intel Core i3 (13 gen) minimum or Intel Core i5 (13 gen) recommendation. Also leave the required 4 GB of storage available; don’t judge hardware demands from the game’s presentation alone.

Graveyard Keeper 2 Mechanics

The working day in Graveyard Keeper 2 revolves around gathering materials, processing them and turning the results into useful improvements. You manage the graveyard while harvesting flora, fauna and human remains for crafting. Those resources feed machinery and production, which support further expansion. A task is rarely isolated: building something can require materials from another process, making the order of your jobs important. Planning the supply chain matters as much as collecting its ingredients.

Zombie-based automation lets you move routine labor into the background. Undead workers keep production moving while you complete quests and help restore the Town. Residents need assistance with their homes and problems, and those needs create opportunities for profit. I find that division of labor the most interesting part of the design: the goal is to build a business that keeps working when your attention moves elsewhere. Trying different production priorities gives the management side room for experimentation.

Your role as Grand Inquisitor also includes preparing for battle. You build towers and fortifications, craft armor and weapons, and arm and train your undead troops against the zombie threat. That adds competing demands for resources already needed by your business. The rough edge is the dependency-heavy crafting: even with gentler introductions, a simple goal can send you through a chain of prerequisite jobs. Players who enjoy organizing connected systems may like that rhythm; anyone seeking quick, self-contained tasks should take it seriously. If another work-focused premise appeals, try our handy guide to getting ReStory: Chill Electronics Repairs free for a different option.

Graveyard Keeper 2 Top Features

Medieval Graveyard Management: Run a cemetery where human remains are part of the resource economy. Expanding the business ties your graveyard duties to the wider crafting system. Zombie-Based Automation: Put undead workers on routine production while you handle quests elsewhere. The appeal is building a workflow that needs less direct attention as it develops. Restore the Town: Help residents rebuild their homes and turn their problems into profitable work. Town restoration gives your production network goals beyond the cemetery. Grand Inquisitor Battles: Arm and train an undead army, craft equipment and construct defenses. Preparing troops draws on the same resource planning that supports your business. Grotesque Comedy: Morally questionable work and strange characters keep the management premise deliberately absurd. The sequel retains that dark tone while reviews describe a more measured introduction to its systems.

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How To Get Graveyard Keeper 2 Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, app downloads, surveys and partner games earn coins. No credit card is required. Think of it as spending time instead of money, with those coins becoming store credit rather than a direct game giveaway. It’s a legitimate way to get Graveyard Keeper 2 for free, provided you’re willing to complete offers and reach the cash-out threshold.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: choose activities that fit your interests and read their completion conditions before starting. Check what each offer asks you to do rather than picking solely by its displayed reward. Complete offers to earn coins: track your credited balance and work toward the $35 minimum cash-out. The game’s $24.99 price is below that threshold, so reaching the purchase price alone is not enough. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you reach the $35 minimum, choose an available card redemption that covers the $24.99 game price. Check the card’s regional compatibility before redeeming. Buy Graveyard Keeper 2 on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out. A card covering that threshold can cover this game’s price in one redemption, but the average earnings figure is not a payout promise. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Graveyard Keeper 2 Free Get Graveyard Keeper 2 Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Graveyard Keeper 2 Cheaper With Eneba

If you’d rather play now, Eneba offers a paid alternative to earning rewards. The official Graveyard Keeper 2 price is $24.99, compared with $17.86 for the supplied key listing, a saving of 29%. A compatible Graveyard Keeper 2 Steam key activates as a permanent license on Steam. This is a discounted purchase, not a way to get Graveyard Keeper 2 for free. I would check the activation region and platform on the product page before paying, especially if browsing listings from another country. Buying a key suits readers who prefer an upfront cost to time spent completing offers. Snakzy remains the free route; the key simply gives you another choice.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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Prices shift, so check the live listing. The buying flow is straightforward: choose a compatible product, complete payment and follow the redemption instructions. Snakzy supplies the free route through earned rewards, an Eneba key supplies a discounted purchase, and an Eneba gift card supplies wallet funds for an official purchase. Each route ends with a legitimate copy when redeemed correctly.

Is It Legal To Get Graveyard Keeper 2 Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy for this method is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then make an official store purchase and receive a permanent license tied to your account. You’re earning the funds used at checkout, rather than bypassing payment or downloading an unauthorized copy. The game remains a paid product throughout that process.

Piracy is illegal and risky. An unofficial Graveyard Keeper 2 free download offering a cracked copy can expose you to malware, account bans and the absence of a real license. It also denies Lazy Bear Games compensation for its work. A page promising an immediate unlocked version is not equivalent to a rewards-funded purchase through an official storefront.

An official purchase keeps ownership clear and supports the developer. For other games to explore afterward, our varied RPG games selection covers more options across the genre. Keep the same distinction in mind wherever you browse: earning purchase funds is legitimate; an unauthorized download is not.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s Steam gift card hub also stocks cards: here is the closest one above Graveyard Keeper 2‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

That $25 card covers the $24.99 game price with $0.01 left over in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Graveyard Keeper 2 Free

Graveyard Keeper 2 looks suited to players who enjoy building production networks around unusual premises. Its 72 Metacritic score, 75% positive Steam reviews and 34-hour main-story estimate suggest a substantial game with a receptive audience. The crafting dependencies are the caveat: progress can mean preparing several linked jobs before reaching your goal.

Snakzy lets you exchange time spent completing offers for the Steam funds needed to buy a permanent, legitimate copy without paying out of pocket.

Check your hardware, confirm that you want the Steam version and choose offers whose requirements you understand. Build toward the $35 cash-out minimum rather than stopping at the game’s price. That’s how to get Graveyard Keeper 2 free: earn the coins, redeem the card and complete the official purchase.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Graveyard Keeper 2 Free Get Graveyard Keeper 2 Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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