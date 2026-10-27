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Here’s how to get Grand Theft Auto IV (Complete Edition) free legally: earn a Steam gift card through Snakzy, then purchase the game. This open-world crime adventure follows intersecting lives in Liberty City, with $19.99 standing between you and its campaigns. There’s also an Eneba key listing to compare, although its listed price is higher than buying directly.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that lets you invest time instead of money toward a store gift card. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace for readers considering a purchase now, but its listing needs price and edition checks. Both purchase routes can provide permanent, legitimate licenses. Below are the contents, requirements and steps to get Grand Theft Auto IV (Complete Edition) for free through rewards.

Game Info Details Game price $19.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 90 critic / 8.0 user Genre Open-world crime action adventure Developers Rockstar North, Rockstar Toronto Publishers Rockstar Games Game Length: Main story ~30.5 hours Game Length: Main + Extra content ~52 hours Game Length: 100% Completionist ~100 hours

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How To Get Grand Theft Auto IV (Complete Edition) Free: Full Game Overview

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition has a Metacritic critic score of 90 and a user score of 8.0. Those ratings support its reputation, while GameSpot and Kikizo highlight the underlying game’s writing, characters and convincing urban setting. I would put its crime drama ahead of its sandbox chaos when explaining the appeal.

Liberty City worships money and status, but its protagonists experience the cost of chasing them. Niko Bellic arrives hoping to escape his past and build a different life. Johnny Klebitz is caught in a biker turf war, while Luis Lopez navigates competing loyalties around nightclub owner Tony Prince. Their stories cross paths through the city’s violence and corruption.

The developers listed on Steam are Rockstar North and Rockstar Toronto, with Rockstar Games publishing. The storefront dates this edition to March 24, 2020. That date belongs to this Steam listing, rather than the original game’s debut. The package includes Grand Theft Auto IV, The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony, bringing the main story and its episodes together.

There is substantial room to explore beyond the central plot. HowLongToBeat lists 30.5 hours for the main story, 52 hours with extras and 100 hours for completionist play. Those are player-reported guides, not deadlines. They also help explain why this package suits someone looking for a longer game rather than a quick evening’s entertainment.

How Much Does Grand Theft Auto IV (Complete Edition) Cost?

The official Grand Theft Auto IV (Complete Edition) price is $19.99 on Steam. Use that listed price as your rewards target, but check the live Steam price before redeeming a gift card. The available Eneba listing is $25.21, which is higher, not a bargain. Its product name also says Grand Theft Auto IV, so confirm the included edition before buying.

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Check the live Steam price before deciding whether to buy now or wait. I would compare the live Grand Theft Auto IV (Complete Edition) price with any marketplace listing instead of assuming a key must be cheaper. You can wait for an offer if you prefer paying less out of pocket. Alternatively, Snakzy sidesteps the personal spending by letting you earn the wallet funds needed for an official purchase.

Grand Theft Auto IV (Complete Edition) Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 90

The verified platform for Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition is PC, with Steam serving as the purchase point in this guide. That distinction matters because the rewards method buys the version sold by that storefront. A Steam gift card adds funds to your Steam account; it does not provide a transferable copy for a console store.

If you play on a console, buy through your own console’s store and check its available editions separately. This guide does not establish availability for those editions. Its verified platform list covers the PC Complete Edition only.

Choose Steam here because the earned gift card can fund the PC release directly.

Grand Theft Auto IV (Complete Edition) System Requirements

Steam lists Windows 10 (64-bit), 1.5 GB RAM and 22 GB of storage as minimum requirements. Its processor options are an Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8GHz or AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4GHz, alongside the listed legacy graphics cards.

Spec Minimum OS Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8GHz, AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4GHz RAM 1.5 GB GPU 256 MB Nvidia 7900 / 256 MB ATI X1900 Storage 22 GB of Hard Disc Space

Steam lists no separate recommended requirements, so the minimum specification should not be read as a performance promise. Compare your hardware with the Steam requirements and make sure you have the required storage before purchasing.

Grand Theft Auto IV (Complete Edition) Mechanics

Grand Theft Auto IV moves between open-world travel and missions for Liberty City’s criminal employers. Driving, stealing vehicles and armed confrontations form much of the action. Niko’s arrival becomes entangled with his cousin Roman’s debts, giving the jobs a personal context. The city provides room to wander, but its characters keep pulling you back into their problems.

Progress also involves choices about how to treat people. GameSpot’s review of Grand Theft Auto IV describes opportunities to spare targets rather than follow orders, with possible consequences later. I find that a more useful selling point than simply calling the world large. Decisions connect the action to Niko’s character, while optional activities and side missions create reasons to step away from the main path. Plot branches and different endings offer reasons to revisit the story.

The included episodes shift the focus to Johnny and Luis, showing Liberty City through biker conflict and nightclub loyalties. Their circumstances give the package variety without abandoning its setting. The honest drawback is mission repetition: many jobs revolve around deliveries or killing targets, as the review notes. If that basic loop wears thin, the writing may not be enough to carry every session. Players who enjoy character-led crime stories have a stronger reason to stay than those looking for constant mechanical reinvention. For a different pace, this practical Master of Pottery free guide covers another rewards-funded option.

Grand Theft Auto IV (Complete Edition) Top Features

Liberty City: The urban setting grounds the crime drama in everyday street life. GameSpot emphasizes how convincingly its population brings the city to life. Niko Bellic’s Story: A search for a new life collides with old wounds and Roman’s troubles. Personal motives give the criminal work weight beyond completing another job. The Lost and Damned: Johnny Klebitz’s episode follows a veteran member of The Lost biker gang. Its turf war provides another perspective on the city’s violence. The Ballad of Gay Tony: Luis Lopez works for Tony Prince while balancing family and friends. The nightclub setting shifts the social world around the central action. Consequential Choices: Some missions let Niko decide how to handle a target. Plot branches and different endings give players reasons to reconsider decisions on another playthrough.

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How To Get Grand Theft Auto IV (Complete Edition) Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app with offers involving apps, surveys and partner games. Completing eligible activities earns coins that can become a real Steam gift card. No credit card is required. This is a time-based route, so judge each offer by its conditions and effort rather than treating the game as an instant giveaway.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Read the app’s current terms before choosing activities. Browse available offers: look through apps, surveys and partner games. Choose activities whose requirements you understand, and check what completion involves before starting. Complete offers to earn coins: track your progress toward the $35 minimum cash-out, not merely the game’s $19.99 price. Read each offer’s completion conditions carefully. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you reach the $35 minimum, select an available card that covers the $19.99 purchase. Check its currency and account-region compatibility. Buy Grand Theft Auto IV (Complete Edition) on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out, so that average is not a redemption promise. A qualifying cash-out can cover this game’s price without several payouts. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

To get Grand Theft Auto IV (Complete Edition) for free through this method, keep the purchase funded by earned rewards. Snakzy exchanges your time for value, so avoid offers requiring spending if your goal is no out-of-pocket cost.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get Grand Theft Auto IV (Complete Edition) Cheaper With Eneba

The listed Eneba offer is not cheaper: it lists Grand Theft Auto IV at $25.21, against $19.99 for the Complete Edition on Steam. The listed saving is -26%, meaning a premium rather than a discount. I would not recommend paying more on the assumption that a marketplace always has the lower price. Readers seeking a Grand Theft Auto IV (Complete Edition) Steam key should also check the package carefully. The product name does not explicitly identify the Complete Edition. A compatible key activates as a permanent Steam license, but you must confirm its edition, platform and regional restrictions before paying.

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Prices shift, so check the live listing. The buying flow is simple: review the product, pay and redeem the supplied code. Snakzy offers the free, time-based route; an Eneba key is a paid alternative; and a suitable Eneba gift card funds an official purchase. Each can lead to a legitimate copy, provided the listing and redemption conditions match your needs.

Is It Legal To Get Grand Theft Auto IV (Complete Edition) Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy for this method is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then buy the game through the official storefront. The result is a permanent license tied to your account, rather than an unauthorized copy or temporary access.

Piracy is illegal and carries risks including malware, account bans and no valid license. An unofficial Grand Theft Auto IV (Complete Edition) free download promising a cracked copy is not an equivalent route. It also deprives Rockstar North, Rockstar Toronto and their publisher of a legitimate sale. Keep the purchase on the official storefront instead of handing your account details to download sites.

If you’re researching how to get Grand Theft Auto IV (Complete Edition) free, stick with an official Steam purchase funded by earned rewards. For another genre-focused read, this varied adventure games selection offers ideas beyond Liberty City’s crime stories.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s Steam gift card hub also stocks cards: here is the closest one above Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition‘s price.

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The $20 card covers the $19.99 purchase with $0.01 left in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Grand Theft Auto IV (Complete Edition) Free

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition suits players who want a lengthy, character-led crime adventure. Its 90 Metacritic score, included episodes and 30.5-hour main-story estimate make a strong case. Repetitive mission objectives are the caveat, especially if you value mechanical variety above writing.

Snakzy lets you trade time on eligible offers for a gift card, then buy a permanent copy without spending your own money.

Start by checking the available offers and work toward the $35 cash-out minimum. If you decide to pay instead, compare the official store first and verify any Grand Theft Auto IV (Complete Edition) Steam key. For the rewards route, that’s how to get Grand Theft Auto IV (Complete Edition) free: earn the coins, redeem the card and purchase on Steam.

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