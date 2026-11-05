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Here’s how to get Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade free legally, or buy it at a discount if you’d rather play now. This action RPG blends real-time fighting with command-based decisions in the mako-powered city of Midgar. Its $39.99 Steam price is the barrier, but Snakzy rewards offer a route without spending money, while Eneba offers a cheaper purchase.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns time spent completing offers into coins redeemable toward a Steam gift card you can use for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace for readers who prefer a discounted key today. Both routes end with a permanent, legitimate Steam license. Below, you’ll find the price, reception, PC requirements, and steps to choose your route.

Game price $39.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 86 critic / 8.4 user Genre Story-driven action role-playing adventure Developer Square Enix Publisher Square Enix

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How To Get Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Free: Full Game Overview

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade has a Metacritic critic score of 86 and an 8.4 user score. Steam reception is also strong, with 86% positive feedback across 45,615 reviews, earning a Very Positive rating. Those figures make a solid case for the game, though its scope matters: this is the opening installment of a larger remake project.

Developed and published by Square Enix, the game arrived on Steam on June 17, 2022. It reimagines the original Final Fantasy VII, released in 1997, under the guidance of original key developers. Rather than covering that entire story, it follows events through the escape from Midgar, adding new elements along the way.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade follows Cloud Strife, an ex-SOLDIER operative working as a mercenary. He joins Avalanche in an operation against a mako reactor controlled by the Shinra Electric Power Company. Shinra exploits mako, the planet’s life-blood, to maintain its grip on the world. Cloud’s mission leads into a wider conflict, while visions of an enemy thought dead make his own past impossible to ignore.

The package includes FF7R EPISODE INTERmission, an additional adventure starring Wutaian ninja Yuffie Kisaragi. Her mission takes her into Midgar to steal Shinra’s ultimate materia. You also receive bonus weapons, armor, accessories, and summon materia.

How Much Does Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Cost?

The official Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade price is $39.99 on Steam. That purchase includes the main Remake game, FF7R EPISODE INTERmission, and the listed bonus equipment and summon materia. It is a paid release, so the rewards method covers a normal store purchase rather than unlocking a separate free edition.

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Seasonal storefront sales are worth checking if you are willing to wait, but don’t plan around an unconfirmed discount or historical low. Compare the live checkout price with any key listing, and make sure the edition matches what you want. Snakzy sidesteps the out-of-pocket price by letting you earn the wallet funds needed for an official purchase.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 86 PS5 89 Xbox Series X|S 88 Switch 2 89

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch 2. Metacritic lists platform-specific critic scores of 86 for PC, 89 for PS5, 88 for Xbox Series X|S, and 89 for Switch 2. Those ratings belong to their respective versions, so the PC score is the relevant comparison for this guide’s Steam route.

The Steam gift-card method gets you the Steam PC version only. Redeeming a Steam card adds funds to your Steam Wallet; it does not buy a console copy or transfer a license between platforms. Console players should purchase through their own console store. Before completing rewards offers, make sure the PC version is the one you want and that your computer meets its requirements.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade System Requirements

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade requires Windows 10 64-bit, version 2004 or later, and 100 GB of available storage. Steam lists 8 GB RAM at minimum and 12 GB RAM for the recommended configuration.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit (ver. 2004 or later) Windows 10 64-bit (ver. 2004 or later) CPU AMD FX-8350 / Intel Core i5-3330 AMD Ryzen 3 3100 / Intel Core i7-3770 RAM 8 GB RAM 12 GB RAM GPU AMD Radeon RX 480 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 / 3 GB VRAM required AMD Radeon RX 5700 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 / 8 GB VRAM required DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 100 GB available space 100 GB available space

Compare your graphics card with Steam’s listed models, including the 3 GB minimum VRAM and 8 GB recommended VRAM requirements. Check available storage before redeeming a card to make sure you have room to install the game.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Mechanics

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade combines real-time action with traditional command-based combat. That blend is its central hook: you participate directly in fights while making deliberate command choices. It offers a different rhythm from a purely turn-based RPG or an action game built entirely around reflexes. The appeal is seeing familiar story material rebuilt around this hybrid battle system, rather than receiving a visual update alone.

Progress follows Cloud’s involvement with Avalanche and its fight against Shinra. The reactor operation sets the conflict in motion, while Cloud’s visions create a personal thread alongside the struggle over mako. The setting stays focused on Midgar through the escape from the city.

FF7R EPISODE INTERmission changes the lead character and gives you Yuffie’s infiltration mission. Her objective is to steal ultimate materia while conspiring with Avalanche HQ, adding another perspective on Midgar. The included bonus gear and summon materia are available from the main menu’s Gift Box. Cacstar is restricted to Yuffie’s episode, so it is not a weapon Cloud can use. For another RPG game guide, try our accessible route to get Metaphor: ReFantazio free.

Experience Midgar’s hybrid combat and Yuffie’s infiltration story when you get Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for free through earned rewards. Download Snakzy to earn coins through partner games and other offers, then redeem them toward a Steam gift card for your purchase.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Top Features

Hybrid Battle System: Real-time action meets traditional command-based combat. The combination gives this reimagining its own identity beyond the updated presentation. Midgar Story Arc: Follow Cloud’s work with Avalanche against Shinra’s exploitation of mako. The story covers events through the escape from Midgar, rather than the entire original adventure. FF7R EPISODE INTERmission: Play as Wutaian ninja Yuffie Kisaragi during her mission to infiltrate Midgar. Her objective centers on stealing Shinra’s ultimate materia. Included Summon Materia: The package contains Carbuncle, Chocobo Chick, and Cactuar summon materia. These extras can be collected through the main menu’s Gift Box. Bonus Equipment: Included items cover weapons, armor, and accessories, such as the Midgar Bangle and Seraphic Earrings. The Cacstar weapon is usable only in Yuffie’s episode.

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How To Get Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, app downloads, surveys, and partner games can earn coins. No credit card is required. You invest time instead of money, then convert eligible rewards into store credit. To get Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for free, the goal is enough redeemable Steam value to cover its official price.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: choose activities that fit your interests, and read their completion conditions before starting. Complete offers to earn coins: track your balance toward the $39.99 needed for the game, rather than stopping at the lower cash-out minimum. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you have enough redeemable value, select a card or cards that cover the $39.99 purchase. Buy Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out, and neither amount covers this game’s full price. More earnings are needed. Offers and earning rates vary by region, so don’t treat that average as a purchase deadline.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Cheaper With Eneba

Eneba is the alternative for readers who want to buy now instead of completing rewards offers. The official Steam price is $39.99, while the Eneba listing is $13.23, a saving of 67%. A compatible Steam key activates as a permanent license on your Steam account. Before purchasing, check the listing’s platform, region restrictions, and edition. The lower price makes it a discounted purchase, not a free copy, and it remains separate from the Snakzy route.

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Eneba prices shift, so check the live listing before checkout. Buying is straightforward: select the compatible product, pay, and redeem the code as directed. Your routes are Snakzy rewards for a free purchase, a discounted Eneba key, or an Eneba Steam gift card for wallet funds. Each can end with a legitimate copy, but only the earned-rewards route avoids spending your money.

Is It Legal To Get Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy for this purchase is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and eligible coins become a real Steam gift card. You redeem that card and buy the game through Steam. The result is a permanent, legitimate license tied to your account, just like a purchase funded with your own money.

Piracy is illegal and creates risks that the rewards route avoids. An unofficial Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade free download can expose you to malware, account bans, and files that provide no legitimate license. It also deprives Square Enix of payment for its work. A cracked installer is not an alternative to earning store credit and completing an official purchase.

Stick with legitimate storefront purchases and compatible keys for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. If you’re comparing other adventures before choosing, our varied RPG games selection offers more games to consider.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s flexible Steam gift card hub offers a card with $50 in wallet value.

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That $50 card covers Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade‘s $39.99 price with $10.01 left in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Free

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade suits players who want a story-driven action RPG with command-based decisions woven into its battles. The 86 PC Metascore, 86% positive Steam feedback, and included Yuffie adventure support the recommendation. My main caveat is scope: this purchase ends with the Midgar portion, not the entire original story.

Snakzy offers a legitimate way to exchange time spent on offers for Steam credit, covering the purchase without out-of-pocket spending once you have earned enough.

Check your PC, confirm you want the Steam version, and read offer conditions before starting. Keep the full purchase price in mind rather than treating the minimum cash-out as the finish line. That’s how to get Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade free: earn sufficient coins, redeem your Steam credit, and complete the official purchase.

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