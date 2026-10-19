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Here’s how to get Fields of Mistria free legally: earn a Steam gift card through rewards instead of paying out of pocket. Fields of Mistria blends farming, village relationships and magical adventures in a nostalgic life simulation RPG. Its $13.99 Steam price is the barrier, but a gift card earned with your time can cover that purchase without resorting to unauthorized downloads.

Snakzy is a free rewards app where completed offers become coins, which you can redeem for a Steam gift card. This takes time instead of money, and the resulting official purchase gives you a permanent, legitimate license. Below, you’ll find the game’s appeal, pricing, PC requirements and the reward balance you actually need before you can cash out.

Game Info Details Game price $13.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 89 critic / 8.0 user Genre Fantasy farming and life simulation RPG Developers NPC Studio Publishers NPC Studio

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How To Get Fields of Mistria Free: Full Game Overview

Fields of Mistria pairs a welcoming farming premise with strong reception. It holds a Metacritic critic score of 89 and a user score of 8.0. On Steam, 96% of 36,402 reviews are positive, earning it an Overwhelmingly Positive label. Those scores make it worth considering if you enjoy building a home while gradually becoming part of a community.

Developed and published by NPC Studio, the game has a listed Steam release date of August 5, 2026. Its setting is Mistria, a village tucked between forest and sea. An earthquake has damaged the town, and strange magic is spreading through the land. You’re offered an overgrown homestead in exchange for helping restore the community, giving your new farm a purpose beyond personal profit.

The activities connect that homestead to the wider village. You can farm, fish, mine and craft while getting to know 30+ villagers and following their stories. Changing seasons bring quests, festivals and different villager outfits. Romance includes 12 marriage candidates, with the option to start a family. Character, home and farm customization give you room to shape how this new life looks.

I find the combination of restoration and magic especially appealing. Alongside raising animals and breeding rare color variants, you can unlock spells that help with farming and adventuring. Ancient ruins add enemies and treasure to the quieter village routines. The breadth is attractive, although players looking for a narrowly focused farming game should consider how much attention they want to give relationships and exploration.

How Much Does Fields of Mistria Cost?

The official Fields of Mistria price is $13.99 on Steam. That’s the purchase price used throughout this guide, rather than an assumed sale price or an unverified marketplace offer. The game is paid, so a rewards-funded purchase still goes through the normal store checkout. You cover the cost with earned wallet funds instead of your own payment card.

Seasonal Steam sales are sensible times to check for discounts, but no current reduction is supplied here. Don’t plan around an invented historical low or assume a sale will arrive before you want to play. If you’re researching how to get Fields of Mistria free, Snakzy offers a different approach: earn the funds rather than wait for a lower price. To get Fields of Mistria for free through this route, you’ll need to reach the app’s $35 cash-out minimum, even though the game itself costs less.

Fields of Mistria Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 89

Fields of Mistria is available on PC, the platform listed in the verified release information. This guide uses Steam as the purchase point because the rewards method ends with a Steam gift card. Redeem the card to the account where you want to own the game, then use that account to complete the official purchase.

The free method gets you the Steam PC version only. A Steam gift card doesn’t purchase a copy through another platform’s store. Console players would need to buy through their own console store if a supported version were available; the verified platform list here contains only PC.

This walkthrough doesn’t depend on finding a Fields of Mistria Steam key. It uses wallet funds and a direct store purchase, so the important checks are your account, the card’s redemption conditions and your computer’s compatibility. Confirm those details before committing time to offers or redeeming your rewards.

Fields of Mistria System Requirements

Fields of Mistria lists 6 GB RAM at minimum and 8 GB RAM recommended, with 2 GB of available storage required. Both tiers specify Windows 10 64-bit and DirectX 11, so check the full component list rather than judging compatibility from the pixel-art presentation.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core2 Duo E6400 or AMD Phenom X2 Dual-Core GP-7730 Ryzen 3 3300X RAM 6 GB RAM 8 GB RAM GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460, 1 GB or AMD Radeon R7 240, 1 GB RX 480, 8 GB DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 2 GB available space 2 GB available space

Compare your processor and graphics hardware with the listed requirements before starting the reward process. I would also check available storage beforehand, so the gift-card redemption leads straight to a purchase you’re ready to install.

Fields of Mistria Mechanics

The core of Fields of Mistria is turning an overgrown homestead into a farm that reflects your preferences while helping a damaged village recover. Farming sits alongside fishing, mining and crafting, giving you different ways to engage with the restoration premise. Customizing your character, home and farm makes that progress personal. I like that the store description gives your work a community purpose: you’re settling into Mistria while contributing to its recovery, rather than treating the village as background scenery.

Relationships provide another strand of progression. You can meet 30+ villagers, follow their stories and pursue romance with 12 marriage candidates. The option to start a family makes those relationships part of the life you’re building. Seasonal quests, festivals and changing outfits give you reasons to pay attention to the village as well as your land. For players drawn to social simulation, these are substantial reasons to explore beyond farm customization and keep returning to the community.

Adventure gives the game a different pace. Ancient ruins contain enemies and treasure, while unlockable magic helps with both farming and exploration. Animal breeding adds another ongoing goal through rare color variants. Together, these systems offer different priorities for players who prefer collecting, relationships, decorating or adventuring. The trade-off is breadth: if you dislike juggling several kinds of activity, the mix may feel less focused than a dedicated farming simulation. I’d choose it for the combination of rural routine and fantasy discovery, rather than expect every session to revolve around crops alone. For a change of pace, an action-focused guide to getting Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 free covers another rewards-funded option.

Fields of Mistria Top Features

Restore Mistria: Help a village recover after an earthquake while building up your own homestead. The restoration premise connects your new life to the community around it. Farm, Fish, Mine and Craft: Choose among several activities as you develop your farm and assist the town. That variety suits players who enjoy switching between rural work and exploration. Village Relationships: Meet 30+ villagers, follow their stories and explore romance with 12 marriage candidates. Starting a family is part of the life-simulation offering. Magic and Ancient Ruins: Unlock magic useful for farming and adventuring, then battle enemies and discover treasure in ancient ruins. Fantasy exploration complements the quieter village activities. Personalized Homestead: Customize your character, home and farm, and raise animals with rare color variants. Seasonal quests, festivals and villager outfits add changes beyond your own property.

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How To Get Fields of Mistria Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app offering coins for activities such as surveys, app offers and partner games. No credit card is required. You’re spending time rather than money, so this suits readers willing to work toward a purchase instead of playing immediately. Read each offer’s conditions carefully before committing, and choose activities you understand and want to complete.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Set up your account and review the reward options before spending time on offers. Browse available offers: look through surveys, apps and partner games, then compare the stated rewards with their completion requirements. Pick tasks that fit your interests and available time. Complete offers to earn coins: follow each offer’s instructions and track your credited balance toward the $35 minimum cash-out. The game’s $13.99 price doesn’t lower that threshold. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you reach the $35 minimum, select a suitable Steam reward that covers the $13.99 purchase. Check its redemption conditions against your account before confirming. Buy Fields of Mistria on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. That’s earnings, not an eligible payout: the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out. A minimum-sized cash-out can cover this game’s price, but the average earnings figure doesn’t establish when you’ll reach that threshold. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Is It Legal To Get Fields of Mistria Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy for this purchase is legal. Advertisers pay the app for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins can become a real Steam gift card. Redeeming it lets you buy Fields of Mistria through the official store. You receive a permanent license tied to your account, just as you would when funding the purchase yourself. Earned rewards cover the official purchase, letting you get Fields of Mistria for free without spending your own money.

Piracy is illegal and carries risks including malware, account bans and no legitimate license. An unauthorized Fields of Mistria free download isn’t a substitute for an official purchase. It also denies NPC Studio payment for its work. Treat a purported Fields of Mistria Steam key listing as something to verify, not proof of legitimacy on its own. Avoid cracked installers and requests for account credentials.

The legal route keeps the rewards process separate from the game’s installation: earn the funds, make an official purchase and download through Steam. If you’re comparing similar experiences before choosing, engaging simulation games offer other directions for your collection. I would settle on a game you actually want before investing time in earning its price.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Fields of Mistria Free

Fields of Mistria looks well suited to players who want farming with relationships and fantasy exploration. Its 89 Metacritic score, 96% positive Steam reviews and 12 marriage candidates support that appeal. The broad activity mix is less suited to someone wanting a tightly focused crop-growing game.

Snakzy lets you trade time on eligible offers for the Steam funds needed to buy a legitimate, permanent copy without paying out of pocket.

Check your PC, review the available offers and work toward the $35 cash-out minimum rather than stopping at the Fields of Mistria price. Keep the reward conditions in view and redeem only a card suitable for your account. Once those funds are ready, that’s how to get Fields of Mistria free: redeem the card and complete the official purchase.

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