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Here’s how to get ENDLESS Legend™ 2 free legally: earn rewards through Snakzy, then use a gift card to buy it. ENDLESS Legend™ 2 combines fantasy empire-building, asymmetric factions and tactical warfare on a changing ocean world. Its $49.99 Steam price is the barrier, but earning store credit offers a route that costs time instead of money.

Snakzy is a free rewards app whose coins convert into a Steam gift card, with no credit card required. Buying the game with that balance gives you a permanent, legitimate license through the official store. This guide covers the game, its hardware demands and the earning threshold you need before checkout.

Game Info Details Game price $49.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 76 critic / 7.6 user Genre Turn-based fantasy empire-building strategy Developers AMPLITUDE Studios Publishers Hooded Horse

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How To Get ENDLESS Legend™ 2 Free: Full Game Overview

ENDLESS Legend™ 2 has a 76 Metacritic critic score and a 7.6 user score. On Steam, 83% of 4,334 reviews are positive, earning it a Very Positive rating. That reception offers a useful starting point, although your interest in managing cities and learning faction-specific rules matters more than the aggregate score.

Developed by AMPLITUDE Studios and published by Hooded Horse, ENDLESS Legend™ 2 lists a release date of September 17, 2026 on Steam. Its setting blends fantasy civilizations with science-fiction remnants. Your people must build an empire on an ocean world threatened by extinction, while uncovering secrets beneath its surface. Cataclysmic changes reshape the world and create fresh opportunities for exploration and conquest.

The factions give that premise its character. Cursed knights, warriors descended from the stars and hungry hive-minded creatures approach survival differently. Their traits influence commerce, diplomacy, construction and combat, rather than simply changing the appearance of your troops. I find that distinction more compelling than a long list of interchangeable armies: choosing a people also means choosing a different set of priorities.

Cities, heroes, political influence and tactical battles provide the campaign’s depth. GamingBolt’s early-access review highlighted the familiar empire-building loop, alongside lore and events that give decisions context. Its account supports the appeal of exploring this world, though it describes an earlier build. You can create custom factions by combining affinities, traits, units and populations, giving you new combinations to explore in repeat campaigns.

How Much Does ENDLESS Legend™ 2 Cost?

The official ENDLESS Legend™ 2 price is $49.99 on Steam. It is a paid game, and the supplied store information lists no current discount. Budget around that full amount when planning your reward balance. A legitimate ENDLESS Legend™ 2 Steam key is a purchase route, not evidence that the game itself is free.

Seasonal storefront events and publisher promotions are sensible times to check for discounts, but there is no verified sale price to promise here. The ENDLESS Legend™ 2 price you see at checkout is the amount your wallet must cover. If your goal is learning how to get ENDLESS Legend™ 2 free, Snakzy sidesteps the out-of-pocket purchase by letting you earn that store balance instead. The trade-off is the time spent completing eligible offers.

ENDLESS Legend™ 2 Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 76 PS5 Not rated Xbox Series X|S Not rated

ENDLESS Legend™ 2 is available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The supplied Metacritic listing gives the PC version a 76 score; the console versions are not rated there. That distinction matters when comparing reception across platforms, since the PC score should not be presented as a console review score.

The free method in this guide gets you the Steam PC version. You redeem a Steam gift card into your account and purchase the game from that storefront. That balance does not buy the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S edition.

Console players need to purchase through their own console store. Likewise, an ENDLESS Legend™ 2 Steam key activates on Steam, not on a console account. Choose your intended platform before spending rewards or buying a code, and check any product’s activation region before redeeming it.

ENDLESS Legend™ 2 System Requirements

ENDLESS Legend™ 2 lists 8 GB RAM and a GTX 960 or RX 5500 XT as minimum requirements. Recommended hardware rises to 12 GB RAM and a GTX 1070 or RX 5700 XT, so compare your graphics hardware as well as memory.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 11 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i5-4430 (quad-core) / AMD FX-Series FX-8350 (quad-core) Intel Core i7-6700 (quad-core) / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (quad-core) RAM 8 GB RAM 12 GB RAM GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (8 GB) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (8 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8 GB) DirectX Version 11 Version 12 Storage 20 GB available space 20 GB available space

Both requirement tiers list 20 GB of available storage. Check your processor, operating system and graphics card against the full table before investing time in rewards for a copy your PC cannot run.

ENDLESS Legend™ 2 Mechanics

The core loop in ENDLESS Legend™ 2 moves between exploration, city development, research, diplomacy and war. Establish a city, then build districts that exploit nearby resources. Dust serves as currency, Science advances research, Industry supports construction, and Food grows your population. Influence and Luxury Resources add further decisions to city development. Expansion therefore means more than claiming land: each district should support what your empire needs next. GamingBolt’s early-access account describes districts developing as neighboring districts surround them, making placement part of your planning.

Faction asymmetry changes those priorities. Some peoples benefit from continued fighting, while others build strength through cooperation and relationships with minor factions. The official description also outlines a faction with an unusual economy built around consuming its own kind. Military infrastructure differs as well: the Kin of Sheredyn use fortifications and orbital support, while the Aspects spread coral to sustain themselves beyond friendly territory. These systems give repeat campaigns a reason to exist beyond starting on a different patch of land.

Armies fight in turn-based tactical battles, while the wider empire depends on cities, political influence and exploration. Changes to the ocean world reveal fresh opportunities, so a promising position may demand a revised plan later. The practical drawback is the learning burden: faction-specific economies and military rules make switching peoples less straightforward. I would pick a faction whose central idea sounds enjoyable, learn its dependencies, and experiment with custom combinations afterward. This is a game to approach for layered decisions rather than a quick, interchangeable empire-building session. For another game you might want to play next, our practical guide to getting Beast of Reincarnation free explains a similar route.

ENDLESS Legend™ 2 Top Features

Asymmetric Factions: Faction traits affect commerce, diplomacy, empire-building and warfare. Your choice changes the problems you solve, rather than merely supplying a different army appearance. An Evolving Ocean World: Cataclysmic events reshape the environment and reveal opportunities for exploration and conquest. Your plans need room to adapt as the world changes. District-Based Cities: Expand cities with districts that exploit resources and support growth. Food, Industry, Science and Dust connect local building decisions to your empire’s wider needs. Turn-Based Tactical Battles: Raise armies and command troops directly in battle. Faction-specific military systems extend preparation beyond the battlefield, including fortifications, orbital support and coral networks. Custom Faction Creation: Combine affinities, traits, units and populations from across the game. Once you understand the existing factions, custom combinations offer another way to explore its strategic systems.

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How To Get ENDLESS Legend™ 2 Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app with offers involving apps, surveys and partner games. Completing eligible activities earns coins that can become store credit. No credit card is required. To get ENDLESS Legend™ 2 for free this way, you invest time instead of purchase money, so offer conditions and the balance required deserve attention before you begin.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Use the app to review the rewards available to your account. Browse available offers: choose activities that suit your interests and read their completion conditions. Check what action earns the reward before spending time on an offer. Complete offers to earn coins: track your progress toward enough redeemable value to cover the game’s $49.99 price. Reaching the minimum cash-out alone does not cover this purchase. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you have sufficient eligible rewards, redeem for Steam gift-card value covering $49.99. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before cashing out. Buy ENDLESS Legend™ 2 on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. That is earnings, not a promise of a completed payout, and it falls short of this game’s $49.99 price. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out. You may need multiple payouts; offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Is It Legal To Get ENDLESS Legend™ 2 Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to fund an official purchase is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. Redeeming the card adds store funds that pay for the game through normal checkout. The result is a permanent license tied to your account. You are earning the purchasing power, rather than bypassing the publisher’s payment system or downloading an unauthorized copy.

Piracy is illegal and carries risks including malware, account bans and no legitimate license. An ENDLESS Legend™ 2 free download advertised as a crack is not a substitute for the official game. It also deprives AMPLITUDE Studios of payment for its work. Avoid instructions that ask you to disable security software or install unknown executables. To get ENDLESS Legend™ 2 for free legitimately, keep the reward activity and the final store purchase within their normal rules.

Official purchases leave a clear record of ownership without those piracy risks. If you want to understand the store-credit side before redeeming, Eneba‘s prepaid Steam gift cards page provides a useful comparison point for purchased wallet funds. Those cards cost money, unlike credit earned through rewards; keep that distinction clear when deciding how to fund your account.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get ENDLESS Legend™ 2 Free

ENDLESS Legend™ 2 looks well suited to players who enjoy distinct factions, district-based cities and tactical warfare. Its 76 Metacritic score and 83% positive Steam reviews give that recommendation some support. The caveat is the learning burden: changing factions can mean changing economic and military habits. I would choose it for that depth, rather than expect a light strategy diversion.

Snakzy lets you exchange time spent on eligible offers for store credit, then use that credit to buy a legitimate copy without paying out of pocket.

Check your PC against the requirements, review the offers available to you, and work toward enough redeemable value for the full $49.99 purchase. Once the earned card covers checkout, that’s how to get ENDLESS Legend™ 2 free through rewards rather than piracy.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get ENDLESS Legend™ 2 Free Get ENDLESS Legend™ 2 Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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