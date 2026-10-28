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Here’s how to get Drug Dealer Simulator free, legally: earn store credit through rewards instead of paying out of pocket. Drug Dealer Simulator mixes crime simulation with business management, turning a small neighborhood operation into a growing underground enterprise. Its $19.99 Steam price is the barrier, but Snakzy offers a time-based route around it. A discounted Eneba key is the alternative if you’d rather pay less and start now.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that trades your time for coins redeemable toward a Steam gift card. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper purchase, rather than a free copy. Both routes end with a permanent, legitimate license. Read on for the game’s strengths, limitations, requirements and the steps to get Drug Dealer Simulator for free through rewards.

Game Info Details Game price $19.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 59 critic / 4.9 user Genre First-person crime management simulation Developers Byterunners Publishers Movie Games S.A.

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How To Get Drug Dealer Simulator Free: Full Game Overview

Drug Dealer Simulator has a Metacritic critic score of 59 and a user score of 4.9, so expectations should stay grounded. This is a niche management game with a crime theme, rather than a broadly acclaimed blockbuster. Its appeal comes from juggling supply, customers, police pressure and expansion, with your neighborhood acting as both a workplace and an obstacle course.

Developed by Byterunners and published by Movie Games S.A., Drug Dealer Simulator launched on Steam on April 16, 2020. You begin in a shabby hideout with limited resources and work toward controlling territory. Cartel deliveries supply the early operation, while customers and gangs provide opportunities to grow. Getting merchandise home safely is part of the job, not a background transaction.

The current Steam description includes seven free updates that add environments, mechanics, characters and visual effects. Progression stretches beyond street sales into hiring staff, opening laboratories and building an independent operation. I find that shift more interesting than the criminal premise alone: the game asks you to manage a business while physically navigating the risks around it.

There is also a free-to-play related release, Drug Dealer Simulator: Free Sample, which arrived on April 3, 2020. That is a separate listing, not a free license for the paid game discussed here. For the full experience, the purchase routes below cover the original title and its progression from small deliveries to a larger organization.

How Much Does Drug Dealer Simulator Cost?

The official Drug Dealer Simulator price is $19.99 on Steam. That is the full game’s listed price, with no current storefront discount supplied for this guide. If you’re comparing the cost with the game’s mixed reception, it makes sense to weigh the management loop against your tolerance for rough presentation. A discounted Drug Dealer Simulator Steam key offers a lower-cost purchase without changing which game you receive.

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Major seasonal Steam sales are sensible times to check for offers, but a future discount or historical low shouldn’t be assumed. Compare the checkout total rather than treating any advertised saving as permanent. The Drug Dealer Simulator price also matters when choosing wallet credit: your card needs to cover the purchase. Snakzy sidesteps the out-of-pocket price by letting you earn that store credit instead, although reaching its cash-out threshold takes time.

Drug Dealer Simulator Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 59 PS5 Not rated PS4 Not rated Xbox Series X|S Not rated Xbox One Not rated

Drug Dealer Simulator is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The supplied Metacritic listing gives the PC edition a score of 59; the listed console editions are not rated. Those are separate purchase options, so choose the version for the hardware you actually use.

The free method in this guide gets you the Steam PC version. A Steam gift card adds funds to your Steam account, where you purchase the game and keep its license in your library. It does not buy a console edition or transfer the purchase to another platform.

Console players should buy through their own console store. The same distinction applies to the Eneba key discussed here: it activates on Steam, so it is an alternative for readers seeking that version, not a shortcut to console ownership.

Drug Dealer Simulator System Requirements

Drug Dealer Simulator lists 8 GB RAM, an i5-2500 at 3.30 GHz and 15 GB of available storage among its minimum requirements. The minimum graphics options are an NVIDIA GeForce 780 GTX or AMD Radeon R7 260X series card or higher; no recommended tier is listed.

Spec Minimum OS Windows 7 64-bit or later CPU i5-2500 3.30 GHz RAM 8 GB RAM GPU NVIDIA GeForce 780 GTX or AMD Radeon Radeon R7 260X series card or higher Storage 15 GB available space

Compare your hardware with the full Steam requirements before buying or redeeming rewards. Meeting the minimum is a starting point, not a promise of a particular frame rate or graphics setting.

Drug Dealer Simulator Mechanics

The core loop in Drug Dealer Simulator starts with arranging supplies through your laptop, collecting a shipment and getting it back to your hideout. You prepare orders, arrange meetings and deliver to customers, then reinvest the proceeds. Police patrols interrupt that routine, making movement through the neighborhood part of the management challenge. Carrying valuable stock creates a reason to think about your route instead of walking straight toward every objective.

Progression changes the scale of the work. Small customer orders give way to larger gang transactions, new territory and hired dealers. Hideouts become places to expand production, while staff can be trained as lab assistants. The game’s recipe and portioning systems add another layer of management, with customer reactions making careless decisions costly. I like the connection between street-level errands and business growth: expansion gives your daily work a purpose beyond simply increasing a cash balance.

Replay appeal comes from experimenting with how you organize the operation, invest profits and respond to pressure. Buying equipment, hiring people and gaining independence all compete for resources. The rough edge is the presentation: the supplied review describes dated-looking graphics, and the Metacritic reception supports approaching this as a niche purchase. Drug Dealer Simulator suits players who enjoy repeated management routines with moments of stealth, rather than those seeking a polished cinematic crime story. The errands are central to the experience, so the loop itself needs to appeal to you. For another management-focused direction, try an alternative route to get Ostranauts free.

Drug Dealer Simulator Top Features

Cartel Deliveries: Collect shipments and bring them back to your hideout while avoiding police attention. Moving supplies makes the neighborhood an active part of your business. Customer and Gang Orders: Build from small individual sales toward wholesale deals with local gangs. The growing scale gives expansion a clear purpose beyond accumulating money. Hideouts and Laboratories: Turn properties into working spaces and establish production labs as your resources grow. Expansion requires investment rather than happening automatically. Dealers and Lab Assistants: Hire people and train staff to support a larger operation. Your role gradually broadens from handling deliveries to organizing the business around them. Territory and Independence: Raise your influence, gain territory and work toward independence from outside suppliers. Profits can fund equipment and staff, or a mansion you can decorate.

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How To Get Drug Dealer Simulator Free With Snakzy

If you’re exploring how to get Drug Dealer Simulator free, Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, apps, surveys and partner games earn coins that can become store credit. No credit card is required. The trade is time instead of money: you’re completing activities to fund a normal Steam purchase. It is a legitimate route for patient readers, rather than an instant game giveaway.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: choose activities that fit your interests and read their completion conditions before starting. Compare the effort involved rather than picking an offer solely because its reward looks larger. Complete offers to earn coins: follow the offer requirements and track your progress toward the $35 minimum cash-out. The game’s $19.99 price does not lower that threshold. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you reach the $35 minimum, choose an available Steam reward that covers the $19.99 purchase. Check that the reward is suitable for your account before redeeming. Buy Drug Dealer Simulator on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out, so that average does not mean you can redeem yet. A qualifying cash-out can cover this game’s price. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get Drug Dealer Simulator Cheaper With Eneba

A discounted Drug Dealer Simulator Steam key is the paid alternative for readers who want to start without completing rewards offers. The supplied Eneba listing is $1.27, compared with the official $19.99 price, a saving of 94%. The key activates as a permanent license on Steam. You pay for the key, redeem it on your account and download the game through the storefront. Check the product’s activation region and platform before buying, since a low price is only useful when the listing matches your account. This route doesn’t get Drug Dealer Simulator for free, and it doesn’t replace Snakzy. It serves a different priority: spending less now rather than spending time earning store credit.

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Prices shift, so check the live listing on Eneba. The buying flow is simple: select the compatible product, complete checkout and follow its redemption instructions. Choose Snakzy for earned credit, an Eneba key for a discounted purchase, or an Eneba gift card for wallet funds. Each route ends with a legitimate copy when redeemed for the correct account and region.

Is It Legal To Get Drug Dealer Simulator Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy rewards for an official purchase is legal. Advertisers pay for completed activities, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then use the balance to buy the game through Steam. The result is a permanent license tied to your account, rather than an unauthorized copy or a temporary workaround. You’re changing how you fund the purchase, not bypassing the purchase itself.

Piracy is illegal and carries risks that rewards-funded purchases avoid. A Drug Dealer Simulator free download advertised by a crack site can expose you to malware, account bans and files that provide no real license. It also takes support away from Byterunners, the developer behind the game. Avoid unofficial installers and sites asking you to disable security software to run a supposedly free copy.

Snakzy keeps the route within an official checkout, so there is no reason to substitute an unauthorized download. If the game’s management focus appeals more than its crime setting, explore varied simulation games for other directions the genre can take.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s Steam gift card hub also stocks cards: here is the closest one above Drug Dealer Simulator‘s price.

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The $20 card covers the $19.99 game with $0.01 left over in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Drug Dealer Simulator Free

Drug Dealer Simulator makes the most sense for players drawn to territory growth, staff management and risky deliveries. Its 59 critic score and 4.9 user score suggest keeping expectations measured, particularly around the dated presentation. The seven free updates give the current package more scope, but the daily routine still needs to appeal to you.

Snakzy lets you trade time for store credit and use it to buy a permanent, legitimate copy without paying out of pocket.

Check your system, decide if the gameplay fits, and compare the paid key if you want to start sooner. For the rewards route, read the available offers and work toward the cash-out threshold. That’s how to get Drug Dealer Simulator free: earn the coins, redeem the card and purchase it on Steam.

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