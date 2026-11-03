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Here’s how to get Dragonkin: The Banished free legally, using rewards toward an official purchase. Dragonkin: The Banished is a fantasy action RPG built around dragon hunting, loot, and customizable skills, but its $24.99 Steam price is still a barrier. You can trade time for a copy through Snakzy or buy a discounted Eneba key if you’d rather start playing now.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns time spent completing offers into coins redeemable toward a Steam gift card you can use for Dragonkin: The Banished. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper purchase for readers who don’t want to wait. Both routes lead to a permanent, legitimate Steam license. Below, you’ll find pricing, ratings, PC requirements, and the steps for the rewards route.

Game price $24.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 65 critic / 4.5 user Genre Fantasy action RPG with cooperative combat Developer Eko Software Publisher Nacon

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Dragonkin: The Banished Free Get Dragonkin: The Banished Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Dragonkin: The Banished Free: Full Game Overview

Dragonkin: The Banished has 73% positive feedback across 2,290 Steam reviews, earning a Mostly Positive label. Its PC Metacritic score is 65, alongside a 4.5 user rating. That’s a mixed reception rather than a clear recommendation for every action RPG fan. Weigh its build systems against those ratings before committing.

The setting is a world corrupted by dragon blood, where creatures emerge from beneath the earth. Your hero hunts these enemies while working toward the Dragon Lords. The City of Montescail serves as humanity’s mountain refuge, giving the adventure a home base that develops alongside your character. Hunting monsters also helps you expand that refuge and unlock useful services.

Developed by Eko Software and published by Nacon, Dragonkin: The Banished carries a Steam release date of March 16, 2026. Its heroes include the Knight, Barbarian, Oracle, and Archer, covering close combat and ranged fighting styles. Your character, equipment, Wyrmling companion, and skill grid all evolve as you progress, so advancement extends beyond replacing an old weapon.

The Ancestral Grid is the main reason I’d look closely at this game. Skills drop as loot, and you arrange them with modifiers to shape your powers. Online co-op supports up to 4 players throughout the adventure, from arriving in Montescail to endgame activities. That combination gives build-focused players and regular co-op groups something concrete to consider beyond the dragon-hunting premise.

How Much Does Dragonkin: The Banished Cost?

The official Dragonkin: The Banished price is $24.99 on Steam. It is a paid game, so the free route here means earning rewards that fund the purchase, not claiming a free-to-play release. If you want a cheap Dragonkin: The Banished Steam key instead, Eneba‘s listing offers an alternative to paying the official store price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Major seasonal storefront sales are sensible times to check for discounts, though they don’t promise a particular price for Dragonkin: The Banished. Compare the edition and activation restrictions before choosing a listing. Waiting for a sale is optional: Snakzy lets you sidestep the out-of-pocket price by earning enough rewards for a Steam gift card, then using that balance for an official purchase.

Dragonkin: The Banished Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 65 PS5 78 Xbox Series X|S 79

Dragonkin: The Banished is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Metacritic lists different critic scores across those platforms: 65 on PC, 78 on PS5, and 79 on Xbox Series X|S. Keep those platform distinctions in mind when comparing reviews rather than treating every score as a verdict on the same version.

The Snakzy method in this guide gets you the Steam PC version. A Steam gift card adds funds to your Steam account; it does not buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S copy. Console players need to purchase through their own console store instead.

For PC players, Steam is the purchase point because that’s where the earned gift card is redeemed. Check that you’re funding the account you intend to use before redeeming the code. Online co-op is supported, but that alone doesn’t establish cross-play between platforms.

Dragonkin: The Banished System Requirements

Dragonkin: The Banished requires 8 GB RAM at minimum, with 16 GB RAM recommended. Steam lists a GeForce GTX 970 among the minimum graphics options and a GeForce RTX 2070 among the recommended options.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10-11 (64-bit) Windows 10-11 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i5-6600 ou AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i5-10500 ou AMD Ryzen 5 3700X RAM 8 GB RAM 16 GB RAM GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 ou ATI Radeon RX 470 (4Go VRAM) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 ou ATI Radeon RX 5700XT DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 42 GB available space 42 GB available space

Allow 42 GB of storage and check your processor and graphics card against the full requirements before buying. Treat the minimum tier as a compatibility starting point, not a promise of a particular frame rate.

Dragonkin: The Banished Mechanics

The action in Dragonkin: The Banished centers on fighting dragon creatures, collecting equipment and skills, and improving your hero for the next encounter. Your class shapes your approach: the Knight and Barbarian favor close combat, while the Oracle and Archer fight from a distance. Character progression also includes your Wyrmling companion, so your weapon isn’t the only part of the build that changes. The longer-term goal is to find and eliminate the Dragon Lords.

The Ancestral Grid turns skill progression into a placement problem. Abilities arrive as battle loot, and you fit them into your hero’s grid alongside modifiers. Rather than looking only at an item’s apparent strength, you’re considering how each addition works with the rest of your setup. Every hero has a separate grid, creating room to experiment with different combinations. For me, that is a more useful selling point than a vague promise of endless loot: there is a specific system to learn and adjust.

The City of Montescail adds another layer of progression between battles. You choose development priorities, upgrade buildings, welcome residents, and unlock equipment and services. Co-op groups can work together on the city as well as fight through the adventure and endgame. Different classes and grid combinations provide reasons to experiment again, although the mixed PC reception is a fair caution. Enjoying loot-driven combat doesn’t automatically mean this particular game will suit you. For another dungeon-action option, try our accessible guide to getting Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition free.

Experience the dragon hunts, evolving builds, and cooperative battles of Dragonkin: The Banished without paying out of pocket. Download Snakzy to earn rewards through partner mobile games and other offers, then redeem them toward a gift card that covers the game.

Dragonkin: The Banished Top Features

Ancestral Grid: Acquire skills as battle loot and place them alongside modifiers. Each hero has a separate grid, letting you shape powers through placement and combinations. Distinct Hero Classes: The Knight and Barbarian specialize in close combat, while the Oracle and Archer offer ranged approaches. Choose a fighting style before developing its abilities. Wyrmling Progression: Your Wyrmling evolves alongside your character, equipment, and Ancestral Grid. It adds another progression layer to the dragon-hunting adventure. Montescail Development: Upgrade buildings, welcome residents, and choose priorities for humanity’s refuge. Expanding the city unlocks additional equipment and services that support your characters. Adventure-Wide Co-op: Play online with up to 4 players, from your arrival in Montescail through endgame activities. Your group can contribute to city development as well as take on combat together.

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How To Get Dragonkin: The Banished Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, app downloads, surveys, and partner games earn coins. No credit card is required. If you want to get Dragonkin: The Banished for free through this route, the investment is your time. Read each offer’s requirements carefully, since completing its conditions is what counts toward your reward balance.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: choose activities that interest you, and read the completion conditions before starting. Complete offers to earn coins: track your progress toward the $35 minimum cash-out, rather than stopping at the game’s lower price. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: after reaching the $35 threshold, choose a card that covers the $24.99 purchase. Buy Dragonkin: The Banished on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out, even though the game costs less. A qualifying cash-out can cover this purchase without several payouts, but that average isn’t a personal deadline. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get Dragonkin: The Banished Cheaper With Eneba

If you’d rather play now, Eneba lists Dragonkin: The Banished for $10.71, compared with the official $24.99 Steam price, a saving of 57%. A compatible key activates as a permanent license on Steam. This is a paid alternative to earning rewards, not another way to get the game free. Check the activation region, platform, and edition before purchasing, especially when comparing several marketplace listings. A cheap Dragonkin: The Banished Steam key is useful only if it matches your account and the version you want. The appeal is straightforward: you pay less than the official price without first building a rewards balance.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Prices shift, so check the live listing on Eneba. The buying flow is simple: select a compatible product, complete payment, and redeem the code. Your choices are Snakzy for a reward-funded purchase, an Eneba key for a discounted purchase, or an Eneba gift card for wallet funds. Each route ends with a legitimate copy when redeemed correctly.

Is It Legal To Get Dragonkin: The Banished Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to fund Dragonkin: The Banished is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then make an official store purchase with that balance. The result is a permanent license on your account, rather than an unauthorized copy or a workaround that bypasses payment to the store.

Piracy is illegal and carries risks including malware, account bans, and no legitimate license. An unofficial Dragonkin: The Banished free download advertised as a cracked copy is not an equivalent alternative. Piracy also hurts Eko Software, the developer behind the game. Avoid download portals that ask you to disable security tools or replace game files to bypass ownership checks.

Stick with official purchases and compatible activation codes. The important distinction is how the purchase is funded: earning rewards can cover the cost legitimately, while downloading a crack does not create ownership.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s flexible Steam gift card hub offers a card with $25 in wallet value.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

That $25 card covers Dragonkin: The Banished at $24.99, leaving $0.01 in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Dragonkin: The Banished Free

Dragonkin: The Banished makes the strongest case for players interested in the Ancestral Grid, shared city development, and up to 4-player co-op. Its 73% positive Steam feedback suggests an audience, but the mixed PC reception deserves attention before you commit. Consider whether arranging skills and developing Montescail sounds appealing, rather than buying for the fantasy setting alone.

Snakzy lets you get Dragonkin: The Banished for free by investing time in offers, reaching the cash-out threshold, and funding a legitimate Steam purchase.

Check your PC first, then choose offers with clear completion conditions and track your balance toward $35. Once your card covers the purchase, that’s how to get Dragonkin: The Banished free: redeem the funds and check out on Steam.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Dragonkin: The Banished Free Get Dragonkin: The Banished Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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