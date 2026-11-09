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Here’s how to get Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 free legally: earn a Steam gift card through rewards, then buy the game through the official store. Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 combines anime arena battles with a custom fighter’s journey through Dragon Ball history. Its $19.99 Steam price is the barrier, but Snakzy offers a time-based route around it, while Eneba offers a cheaper purchase for anyone ready to play now.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that trades time spent completing offers for coins redeemable toward a Steam gift card you can use for Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a discounted key instead. Both routes end with a permanent, legitimate license. Below, you’ll find the price, ratings, platform details, PC requirements, and the steps for earning your copy.

Game price $19.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 78 critic / 7.5 user Genre Anime arena fighting action RPG Developer QLOC, Dimps Corporation Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment

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How To Get Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 Free: Full Game Overview

Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 holds a 78 Metacritic critic score and a 7.5 user score. On Steam, its reception is Very Positive, with 90% positive feedback across 45,631 reviews. Those figures make it worth considering if you want a Dragon Ball game built around your own character rather than only the established cast.

The premise gives that character a clear purpose: protect Dragon Ball history from threats to its timeline. You explore Conton City, meet familiar characters, and train under teachers from the series before heading into battle. Iconic locations and altered historical conflicts let the game combine fan service with a personal progression arc. Your avatar becomes the link between those encounters.

Steam credits QLOC and Dimps Corporation as developers, with Bandai Namco Entertainment publishing the game. The Steam release arrived on October 27, 2016. Its appeal rests on pairing recognizable Dragon Ball battles with control over your fighter’s race, appearance, abilities, and moveset.

Beyond the story, Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 offers online fights, cooperative Raid Battles, and in-game events. There is also an extensive catalog of additional content. DLC is sold separately, so don’t assume every character or scene shown on the store page comes with the base game. That distinction matters when deciding what your gift-card balance needs to cover.

How Much Does Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 Cost?

The official Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 price is $19.99 on Steam for the base game. Is Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 free on the official store? No, it is a paid purchase, and separate DLC can add to the cost. Eneba‘s listed key costs $11.56, a 42% saving against the official price, giving readers an alternative to earning rewards.

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Seasonal storefront sales are sensible times to check for discounts, but don’t build your plans around an assumed future price. Compare the base game with any bundles carefully, especially if particular additional characters interest you. The Snakzy method sidesteps the out-of-pocket purchase price by turning completed offers into wallet funds. It requires time rather than a sale alert, and the gift card must cover the checkout total.

Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 78 PS5 Not rated PS4 72 Xbox Series X|S Not rated Xbox One 73 Switch 75

Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Switch. The rated versions have different Metacritic results: PC holds 78, PS4 72, Xbox One 73, and Switch 75. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S have no listed Metascore here.

This guide uses Steam as the purchase point because the rewards route ends with a Steam gift card. Redeeming that card adds funds to your Steam account, which you then use to purchase the PC version. It does not unlock a console copy or transfer the purchase to another platform.

Console players should buy through their own console store rather than follow the Steam redemption steps. Before choosing a key or wallet code, check its platform and regional restrictions. Confirm those details before spending money or working toward a reward, since the version you redeem determines where you can play Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2.

Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 System Requirements

Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 lists 4 GB RAM at both minimum and recommended levels, with DirectX 11 required. The minimum operating system is 64-bit Windows 10, while the recommended tier lists 64-bit Windows 10 or Windows 11.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10 / Windows 11 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i5-3570 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 AMD Ryzen 3 3100 / Intel Core i5-6400 RAM 4 GB RAM 4 GB RAM GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1030 / AMD Radeon HD 7770 Nvidia GeForce 750 Ti / AMD Radeon HD 7850 / Intel Arc A380 DirectX Version 11 Version 11

Compare your processor and graphics card with the listed requirements before redeeming funds for Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2. Meeting the RAM requirement alone does not establish how well your computer will handle its battles.

Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 Mechanics

Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 centers on creating a fighter, training, and taking that character into battles across the series’ history. Conton City serves as the place to explore and interact with familiar faces between encounters. Teachers help prepare your avatar for the challenges ahead, tying character development to the Dragon Ball cast. The result is a story where your custom fighter participates in established events instead of watching from the sidelines.

Character customization gives that journey its staying power. You choose your race and appearance, then shape your abilities and moveset as you progress. Changing your fighter’s setup gives you a reason to experiment rather than treat every encounter identically. Battles range from individual matchups to fights involving multiple enemies.

The online side adds competitive battles against other players and cooperative Raid Battles against gigantic threats. In-game events offer further reasons to return beyond the main story. The rough edge is the additional-content split: the storefront mixes base-game footage with separately purchased DLC, making the complete package harder to judge at a glance. Decide which content you actually want before assuming the base purchase includes everything on display. For another fighting-game option, our practical guide to getting TEKKEN 8 free explains a similar rewards route.

Experience the custom-fighter battles and timeline-rescuing action of Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for free through earned store credit. Download Snakzy to earn rewards by playing partner mobile games, then redeem your coins for a Steam gift card that covers your purchase.

Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 Top Features

Your Own Fighter: Choose your character’s race and appearance, then customize abilities and movesets. The avatar gives the campaign a personal focus beyond playing as familiar heroes. Conton City: Explore a Dragon Ball hub and interact with recognizable characters. It connects your training and battles to the wider setting. History-Rescuing Story: Travel through Dragon Ball locations and timelines to protect history. Familiar events become the backdrop for your custom fighter’s adventure. Teachers From the Series: Train with iconic characters as you develop your fighter. The teacher system brings the established cast into your character’s progression. Online Battles and Raids: Challenge other players in competitive encounters or cooperate against gigantic enemies in Raid Battles. These modes give your customized fighter somewhere to go beyond the story.

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How To Get Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, app downloads, surveys, and partner games earn coins redeemable for store credit. No credit card is required. Getting Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for free this way means investing time rather than paying out of pocket. Read each offer’s completion conditions before committing, so you understand what earns the reward.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: choose partner games, apps, or surveys that fit your interests, and read their requirements before starting. Complete offers to earn coins: track your credited balance as you work toward the $35 minimum cash-out, rather than stopping at the game’s lower price. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you reach the $35 threshold, choose a card that covers the $19.99 Steam purchase. Buy Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. That exceeds Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2‘s price, but the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out. A qualifying redemption can cover this base game; the average earnings figure alone cannot. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 Cheaper With Eneba

If you want to play now, Eneba lists the key at $11.56, compared with the official $19.99 Steam price, a saving of 42%. The key activates as a permanent license on Steam. This is a discounted purchase, not a free reward, and it suits readers who would rather pay less today than complete offers first.

Check the listing’s region, platform, and edition before buying Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2. A base-game key should not be confused with additional content or a bundle. A Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 free Steam key is not what this listing offers: you are paying for a code, then redeeming it on your account. Snakzy remains the route for readers seeking no out-of-pocket purchase.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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Prices shift, so check the live listing on Eneba. The buying flow is simple: select the compatible product, complete checkout, and redeem the code. Snakzy rewards, a discounted key, and wallet funding offer different ways to reach a legitimate copy. Choose based on your budget and patience, keeping the free rewards route separate from the paid alternatives.

Is It Legal To Get Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to fund an official purchase is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then purchase Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 through Steam and receive a permanent license. The game is paid for through earned store credit rather than money from your pocket.

Piracy is illegal and carries risks including malware, account bans, and no legitimate license. An unofficial Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 free download can expose you to those risks while denying QLOC and Dimps Corporation payment for their work. Claims of a Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 free Steam key should also raise suspicion when they depend on cracks or account access.

Stick to official downloads and legitimate redemption codes for Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2. If you’re building a broader play list, our varied adventure games guide offers other games to consider through legitimate stores.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s Steam gift card hub offers a card with $20 in wallet value.

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That $20 card covers Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 at $19.99, leaving $0.01 in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 Free

Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 makes sense for fans who want a custom fighter, recognizable timelines, and online Raid Battles. Its 90% positive Steam reception and 78 PC Metascore support that appeal, though separately sold DLC makes the full content picture less straightforward. Decide whether the base game meets your expectations.

Snakzy lets you work toward Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for free by completing offers, reaching the cash-out threshold, and using earned credit for a legitimate Steam purchase.

Check your PC, confirm the edition you want, and choose offers whose requirements you can reasonably complete. Keep the $35 threshold in mind instead of treating the game’s price as the withdrawal target. That’s how to get Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 free: earn the coins, redeem the card, and complete the official purchase.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 Free Get Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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