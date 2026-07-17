Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

How To Get Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin Free?

How to get Dark Souls 2 free is the question every Bearer of the Curse asks before setting foot in Drangleic. Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin is the complete, remixed edition of the action RPG fans have argued about for a decade, and it still lists for $39.99 on Steam. This guide removes that price barrier entirely.

Two paths get you there. Snakzy is a free app that pays coins for playing mobile games, which you redeem for a Steam gift card at no cost. Eneba sells a legitimate Scholar of the First Sin key well below list price if you would rather buy in now. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license, and below I cover the game, its cost and platforms, the Snakzy steps, and the Eneba alternative.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 on Steam Metacritic rating 79 (PC) / 87 (PS4) / 89 (Xbox One) Genre Action RPG, soulslike Developers FromSoftware Publishers Bandai Namco Entertainment Time to earn: Main story ~38 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~65 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~107 hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin Free Get Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Dark Souls 2 Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve spent more time defending Dark Souls 2 than any other entry in the series, and Scholar of the First Sin is the version that finally makes that argument easy. This release bundles the base game with all three Lost Crowns DLCs (Sunken King, Old Iron King, and Ivory King), some of FromSoftware‘s best post-launch content, and remixes enemy and item placement across the entire map. Even veterans who cleared the 2014 original find themselves relearning ambushes they thought they knew.

As the Bearer of the Curse, you cross the broken kingdom of Drangleic seeking a cure for undeath, moving from the hub of Majula through poison mills, sunken crypts, and a frozen Eleum Loyce toward King Vendrick’s ancient sin. The original Dark Souls II launched in March 2014 on PS3, Xbox 360, and PC, and scored 91 on Metacritic. Scholar of the First Sin followed in April 2015 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, directed by Yui Tanimura while Hidetaka Miyazaki was building Bloodborne.

The trilogy’s deepest build systems live here: powerstancing (true dual-wielding), a full hexes magic school, and an active-by-design PvP culture built around covenants. The black sheep debate around Dark Souls 2 has run for over a decade, and that tension is exactly why so many players search for how to get Dark Souls 2 free before deciding for themselves.

How Much Does Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin Cost?

The Dark Souls 2 price starts at $39.99 on Steam. As a 2015 catalog title, it discounts hard during seasonal sales, with cuts of 75% bringing it down to around $9.99, making it one of the cheapest complete Souls packages available. That is still real money out of pocket if you catch it at list price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Historical lows on Steam have landed near $9.99 during major sales, and Bandai Namco tends to discount catalog Dark Souls titles heavily around winter and summer sale windows. If you would rather get Dark Souls 2 for free instead of waiting on a markdown, the Snakzy method below sidesteps the current price entirely. You earn a Dark Souls 2 Steam key through time, not through your bank account, so the sale calendar stops mattering.

Dark Souls 2 Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 79 PS5 87 (via backward compatibility) Xbox 89 (via backward compatibility) Switch N/A

Scholar of the First Sin is available on PC through Steam, plus PS4 and Xbox One, both playable on current-gen consoles through backward compatibility. There is no Nintendo Switch release, unlike the original Dark Souls Remastered, and the older PS3/Xbox 360 version of the 2014 original is a separate, DX9 product, so make sure any key you redeem specifically says Scholar of the First Sin. If you searched for a Dark Souls 2 Scholar of the First Sin free download link outside official stores, the routes in this guide are the only ones that end with a real Steam license. On Steam, the game carries a Verified Steam Deck badge, and since the Snakzy method pays out in Steam gift cards, Steam is the natural purchase point here.

Dark Souls 2 System Requirements

Scholar of the First Sin runs on a DX11 upgrade of FromSoftware‘s 2015 engine, and it remains one of the better-optimized PC ports the series has had.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 SP1 64-bit Windows 8.1 64-bit or newer CPU Intel Core i3-2100 or AMD A8-3870 Intel Core i7-2600 or AMD FX-8150 RAM 4 GB 8 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 465 or AMD Radeon HD 6870 NVIDIA GTX 750 or AMD Radeon HD 7850 Storage 23 GB 23 GB

Any mid-range PC from the last several years clears these requirements easily, and Scholar of the First Sin holds a steady 60fps at native resolution on modest hardware.

Dark Souls 2 Mechanics

The core loop starts at Majula, the series’ most melancholy hub, and branches outward into multiple regions from the very first hour. You learn enemy patterns, die, bank the souls you are carrying with the Emerald Herald, and level up before pushing further into Drangleic. Toppling a boss usually opens a new great soul and a new path deeper into the kingdom.

Scholar of the First Sin layers extra structure on top of that loop. Three DLC kingdoms, reachable mid-game, add some of the trilogy’s best content. New Game Plus remixes enemy placement and adds new foes and red phantoms, a feature unique to this entry in the series. Bonfire ascetics let you re-fight bosses at higher difficulty on demand, and covenants like the Rat King and Bell Keepers turn PvP into a structured, ongoing system rather than a side mode.

The build variety is where Dark Souls 2 separates itself from the rest of the trilogy. Powerstancing lets you dual-wield nearly any weapon pair, hexes add a full dark-magic school, and Adaptability governs your dodge frames directly. Life gems supplement Estus for sustain outside of bonfires. These systems make combat feel weightier and more deliberate than Dark Souls or Dark Souls III, and ELDEN RING later borrowed powerstancing outright. The remixed, gank-heavy encounters are exactly what fans either defend or blame for the black sheep label, and that tension is part of what makes this edition worth experiencing yourself.

Dark Souls 2 Top Features

The complete edition: All three Lost Crowns DLCs, some of FromSoftware‘s best post-launch content, come bundled in from the start. The deepest builds in the trilogy: Powerstancing, hexes, and dual-wield freedom that ELDEN RING later borrowed. A remixed Drangleic: Scholar reshuffles enemy and item placement, so even 2014 veterans get ambushed in familiar rooms. NG+ that actually changes: The only Souls game where a second run adds new enemies and red phantoms. Majula: The series’ most beloved hub, built around one sad guitar riff and an endless sunset.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin Free Get Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Dark Souls 2 Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you earn coins by completing offers, playing partner mobile games, and hitting simple milestones. No credit card is required at any point. This is a time-investment method, not a money-investment one, and it is how plenty of readers get Dark Souls 2 for free without waiting on a sale: you trade attention for coins, and those coins convert into real gift card value you can spend on Scholar of the First Sin.

Here is how to get Dark Souls 2 free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $39.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $39.99 or more Buy Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin on Steam: apply the gift card and purchase

With sale and key prices near $10, and even the full $39.99 list price coverable in a single average payout, Scholar of the First Sin is a quick target through Snakzy. On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of install, and the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before any cash-out. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin Free Get Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Dark Souls 2 Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to spend weeks stacking Snakzy coins before buying in. Eneba is a trusted marketplace for readers who would rather get Scholar of the First Sin today at a lower price than the official $39.99 Steam listing, and it sells a legitimate Dark Souls 2 Steam key redeemed the same way as a direct purchase. Think of this as the immediate option next to Snakzy‘s free, patient one, not a replacement for it. Both routes end with the same game in your library, and neither one touches a cracked file or an unofficial download site.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

A $50 Steam Wallet Gift Card covers Scholar of the First Sin with about $10.01 left over in your wallet for something else. Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before you buy. The process is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code instantly. Pick whichever fits: Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (wallet funds for an official Steam purchase). All three end with a legitimate copy of Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin.

Is It Legal to Get Dark Souls 2 Free With Snakzy?

So, how to get Dark Souls 2 free without breaking any rules? The Snakzy method is completely legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for your attention, Snakzy shares that revenue back to you as coins, and you redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card. You then use that gift card to buy Scholar of the First Sin through the official Steam store, ending up with a permanent license tied to your account, exactly like a normal purchase.

Cracked copies and unofficial free download sites are a different story entirely, and they are illegal. Sites promising a direct Dark Souls 2 Scholar of the First Sin free download outside Steam fall into exactly this category, and they carry real risks: malware that can damage your PC, permanent Steam account bans, and no legitimate license at all. Cracked copies are also locked out of the online layer, meaning no summons, invasions, or covenants, which is a big part of what makes Dark Souls 2 worth playing. FromSoftware and Bandai Namco only get paid when you buy through official channels.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support FromSoftware while keeping your wallet closed. If you are working through FromSoftware’s catalog after this one, Eneba‘s action RPG buying guides cover a similar range of build-focused titles, and the Steam gift card hub on Eneba is worth a look if you want a general-purpose wallet top-up instead of a single-game key.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Dark Souls 2 Free

Scholar of the First Sin earns its reputation on real numbers: high-80s critic scores on consoles, three genuinely good DLC kingdoms, and the deepest build variety in the trilogy. This method benefits budget-conscious players, trilogy completionists filling in the middle chapter, and anyone still relitigating the decade-long black sheep debate. If FromSoftware’s catalog is your thing, ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN and Lies of P sit in the same free-games cluster on Eneba Hub and are worth a similar look.

Getting started is simple: download Snakzy, pick a high-payout offer, build your coin balance, and redeem it for a Steam gift card once you cross the $35 threshold. From there, buy Scholar of the First Sin on Steam like any other purchase. If the Dark Souls 2 price was the only thing holding you back, both routes above remove it entirely, and once your gift card is ready, how to get Dark Souls 2 free stops being a question and becomes a checkout screen.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin Free Get Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

FAQs