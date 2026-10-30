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Here’s how to get Blasphemous free, legally: earn a Steam gift card through Snakzy, then use it to buy the game. This gothic action-platformer pairs brutal sword combat with a world of twisted religious imagery and hidden paths. Its regular Steam price is $24.99, although the current sale brings it to $6.24. You can earn the purchase through rewards or buy a discounted Eneba key if you’d rather play now.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns time spent completing offers into coins redeemable toward a Steam gift card you can use for Blasphemous. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper key for readers who prefer to pay. Both routes end with a permanent, legitimate license. Below, you’ll find the prices, platform details, requirements, and steps needed to choose your route.

Game price $24.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 77 critic / 7.9 user Genre Gothic action-platformer with nonlinear exploration Developer The Game Kitchen Publisher Team17

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Blasphemous Free Get Blasphemous Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Blasphemous Free: Full Game Overview

Blasphemous has a Very Positive Steam rating, with 90% positive feedback across 55,536 reviews. Metacritic lists a 77 critic score and a 7.9 user score. Those figures give you a useful starting point: the player response is strong, while the critic score leaves room for checking whether its demanding style suits you.

Developed by The Game Kitchen and published by Team17, Blasphemous launched on September 10, 2019. You play as The Penitent One, the sole survivor of the massacre of the Silent Sorrow. A curse called The Miracle has overtaken Cvstodia, trapping its inhabitants in suffering. Your journey follows the source of that anguish through a world shaped by twisted religion.

The appeal lies in nonlinear exploration and deliberate combat. You move through different landscapes, confront grotesque enemies, and search for secrets while building a stronger character. Tormented inhabitants may offer help or ask for something in return. Following their stories brings rewards and a clearer understanding of the world beyond its immediate violence.

The build options add depth through experimentation. Blasphemous gives you Relics, Rosary Beads, Prayers, and Sword Hearts to discover and equip, alongside new sword combos and special moves. That creates room to experiment rather than simply press onward with an unchanged moveset. The brutal imagery is central to the experience, so this isn’t a gentle fantasy adventure.

How Much Does Blasphemous Cost?

The regular Blasphemous price is $24.99 on Steam, with a current 75% discount bringing it to $6.24. It remains a paid game despite that sale. If you’re comparing ways to get Blasphemous for free, rewards fund an official purchase rather than unlock a separate free edition. Eneba also lists a key at $3.65, giving readers a paid alternative below the current Steam offer.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Seasonal storefront sales are sensible times to check prices, but don’t assume the current discount will remain available. Compare the checkout total before deciding between a store purchase and a key. If your goal is to get Blasphemous free on PC, Snakzy sidesteps the out-of-pocket price through earned rewards. You still need enough redeemable credit to cover the price when you buy, so plan around the current listing rather than an expiring offer.

Blasphemous Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 77 PS4 78 Xbox One 82 Switch 77 iOS Not rated

Blasphemous is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and iOS. Metacritic lists platform scores of 77 for PC, 78 for PS4, 82 for Xbox One, and 77 for Switch. The iOS version has no listed score. Those ratings belong to their respective versions, so the PC score shouldn’t be treated as a rating for every release.

This guide uses Steam as the purchase point because the rewards route redeems into a Steam gift card. That card funds the Steam PC version of Blasphemous only. It doesn’t buy a console or mobile copy, and owning it doesn’t grant those versions. Console players need to buy through their own console store; iOS players need the corresponding mobile storefront. Decide where you want to play before earning or purchasing store credit, since a discounted PC key follows the same Steam-only limitation.

Blasphemous System Requirements

Blasphemous lists 4 GB RAM and 4 GB available storage at both minimum and recommended settings. Its graphics requirements range from a GeForce GTX 260 or Radeon HD 4850 at minimum to a GeForce GTX 650 or Radeon HD 5770 recommended.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 64-bit Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core2 Duo E8400 or AMD Phenom II x2 550 Intel Core i5-750 or AMD Phenom II x4 945 RAM 4 GB RAM 4 GB RAM GPU GeForce GTX 260 or Radeon HD 4850 GeForce GTX 650 or Radeon HD 5770 Storage 4 GB available space 4 GB available space

Compare your processor and graphics hardware against the complete list before buying Blasphemous, especially on a laptop. Also check operating-system compatibility with the current Steam client, rather than relying solely on the game’s older minimum OS listing.

Blasphemous Mechanics

The core loop in Blasphemous combines exploration, combat, and character improvement. You venture through Cvstodia, overcome enemies and traps, then search for equipment and abilities that help you survive what comes next. Mea Culpa, a sword born from guilt, anchors the fighting. New combos and special moves expand your options, while executions turn defeated enemies into gory pixel-art animations. The appeal is in learning how to use those tools against different threats.

Your build comes from Relics, Rosary Beads, Prayers, and Sword Hearts. These grant abilities and stat boosts, giving you combinations to test as your needs change. Treat new equipment as an invitation to experiment rather than assume every discovery belongs in the same setup. Boss fights reinforce that approach: the creatures demand that you learn their movements and survive their attacks. Progress depends on understanding the encounter as well as improving your character.

The nonlinear world gives exploration a purpose beyond finding the next fight. Blasphemous hides secrets across its landscapes, and the people you meet have stories, requests, and rewards. Returning your attention to those encounters can deepen your understanding of Cvstodia. The rough edge is the game’s punishing mix of deadly traps and demanding combat. If you mainly want relaxed sightseeing, those obstacles can interrupt the appeal of exploring its gothic world.

Experience the brutal sword combat and secret-filled landscapes of Blasphemous for free through earned store credit. For another religious-horror direction, try our unsettling guide to getting FAITH: The Unholy Trinity free.

Download Snakzy to earn rewards by playing partner mobile games and completing offers, then redeem them for a gift card toward your purchase.

Blasphemous Top Features

Nonlinear Cvstodia: Explore different landscapes filled with dangerous enemies, deadly traps, and hidden secrets. The world gives you reasons to investigate beyond the immediate route through a fight. Mea Culpa Combat: Wield a sword born from guilt and acquire new combos and special moves. Your growing moveset adds options as you face increasingly threatening encounters. Build Customization: Equip Relics, Rosary Beads, Prayers, and Sword Hearts for abilities and stat boosts. Experiment with combinations that suit how you want to approach combat and exploration. Twisted Boss Battles: Confront gigantic creatures with attacks you need to learn and survive. These encounters put your understanding of enemy movement and your chosen tools to the test. Tormented Characters: Meet inhabitants who offer assistance or ask for something in return. Their stories provide rewards and reveal more about the suffering that shapes the world of Blasphemous.

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How To Get Blasphemous Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app offering coins for completing offers, trying apps, answering surveys, and playing partner games. No credit card is required. You invest time instead of money, with those coins eventually becoming store credit. For readers looking to get Blasphemous free on PC, the important distinction is that you’re funding a normal Steam purchase, not downloading a special version.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: choose surveys, apps, and partner games that fit your interests. Read each offer’s completion requirements before committing your time. Complete offers to earn coins: track your balance toward the $35 minimum cash-out, even though Blasphemous costs less. Finishing an offer and reaching a redeemable balance are separate milestones. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you reach the $35 threshold, choose an available card that covers the game’s checkout price. The regular price is $24.99, currently reduced to $6.24. Buy Blasphemous on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. That exceeds Blasphemous‘ regular price, but the $35 minimum payout threshold still applies before cash-out. A qualifying redemption can cover this game without several payouts; the average isn’t a promise of when you’ll qualify. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get Blasphemous Cheaper With Eneba

If you’d rather play now than complete rewards offers, Eneba lists Blasphemous at $3.65, compared with its $24.99 official regular price, a saving of 85%. That comparison uses the regular price, not Steam’s current sale price of $6.24. The Steam key activates as a permanent license on your account. Before paying, check the listing’s activation region, platform, and product details so you buy the version you need. This route is a discounted purchase, not a way to earn the game. This paid alternative suits readers who prefer buying now to spending time on offers. Snakzy remains the route for avoiding an out-of-pocket game purchase.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices shift, so check the live listing before checkout. The buying flow is simple: select the correct product, pay, and redeem the code. Your options are Snakzy rewards, a discounted Eneba key, or an Eneba Steam gift card for wallet funds. Each ends with a legitimate copy of Blasphemous, but only the rewards route replaces your spending with time.

Is It Legal To Get Blasphemous Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to fund Blasphemous is legal. Advertisers pay for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then make an official purchase through Steam. The result is a permanent license attached to your account, with the same ownership basis as a purchase funded from your own wallet.

Piracy is illegal and risky. An unofficial Blasphemous free download can expose you to malware, account bans, and a copy with no legitimate license. It also deprives The Game Kitchen of payment for its work. Avoid sites advertising a cracked Blasphemous free download, even when they dress the offer up as a convenient installer or claim their files are safe.

Stick to official purchases and properly redeemed keys when building your Blasphemous library. If exploration is the main draw, our varied adventure games guide offers more ideas for what to play next without turning to unauthorized copies.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s flexible Steam gift card hub offers a card with $25 in wallet value.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

That $25 card covers Blasphemous at its regular $24.99 price with $0.01 left in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Blasphemous Free

Blasphemous suits players who want nonlinear exploration, build experimentation, and demanding sword combat. Its 90% positive Steam feedback and 77 Metacritic critic score support giving it a closer look, but deadly traps and brutal encounters can frustrate players seeking something relaxed. Consider that fit before chasing the lowest price.

Snakzy lets you trade time completing offers for store credit, then use that credit to buy a legitimate Steam copy without paying out of pocket.

Choose suitable offers, read their requirements, and work toward the cash-out threshold rather than the game’s lower sticker price. Once your card is ready, check Steam’s current total and complete the purchase. That’s how to get Blasphemous free through rewards rather than unauthorized downloads.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Blasphemous Free Get Blasphemous Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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