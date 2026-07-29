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How to get Barotrauma free is worth asking before paying full price for a submarine crew game that gets better with more friends aboard. Barotrauma is a 2D co-op submarine simulator with survival horror elements, and the Barotrauma price on Steam sits at $39.99. This guide covers exactly how Snakzy, a free rewards app, lets you earn a Steam gift card and cover that price without spending your own money.

This is not about cracked installers or a risky Barotrauma free download from some unofficial site. Snakzy pays you in coins for playing mobile games, surveys, and offers, then lets you redeem those coins for a Steam gift card. It is a 100% legal method with no torrents and no account risk. Below, I cover the game overview, pricing, platforms, requirements, mechanics, and the Snakzy steps.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 on Steam Metacritic rating 81 (Generally Favorable) critic score; 95% Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam Genre 2D co-op submarine simulator, survival horror, up to 16 players; solo with AI bots supported Developers FakeFish, Undertow Games Publishers Daedalic Entertainment Time to earn – Main story ~52 hours Time to earn – Main + Extra content ~85 hours Time to earn – 100% Completionist ~138 hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Barotrauma Free Get Barotrauma Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Barotrauma Free: Full Game Overview

I have watched more “our engineer flooded the reactor room” clips than I can count, and Barotrauma is the reason those clips exist. The game holds a 95% Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam from more than 28,000 reviews, alongside a Metacritic critic score of 81, landing it in “Generally Favorable” territory. That mix of player love and critical respect is rare for a submarine simulator, and it holds up even at the current Barotrauma price point.

Barotrauma drops you into the flooded oceans of Europa, Jupiter’s icy moon, where humanity survives inside submarines and outposts after fleeing a ruined Earth. Crews take on roles like captain, engineer, mechanic, medic, and security officer, then run missions while managing hull breaches, fires, and mutated sea life. Some game modes add a traitor hiding among the crew, turning the biggest threat into one of your own.

The game began in Early Access on June 5, 2019, developed by Finnish studio FakeFish alongside Undertow Games, and reached its full 1.0 release on March 13, 2023, published by Daedalic Entertainment. It runs on Windows, Mac, and Linux, and it has stayed in active development since launch, with new updates continuing to arrive.

Beyond the base campaign, which strings missions between outposts with faction reputation, Barotrauma includes a submarine editor and one of Steam‘s most active Workshop mod scenes. Players have used those tools to build entire custom submarines and monster types, extending replay value well past the base game.

How Much Does Barotrauma Cost?

Barotrauma costs $39.99 on Steam at full price. Right now it is running a 50% discount, bringing it down to $19.99 for a limited time, which shows how often Daedalic and the developers put it on sale. Even at half off, that is still money out of pocket if the Barotrauma price is more than you want to spend right now.

Barotrauma has historically dropped by 50% or more during major Steam sales, so waiting for a seasonal discount is a reasonable backup plan if timing works out. It is harder to predict exactly when the next sale lands, though, and that uncertainty is exactly what the Snakzy method sidesteps. Instead of waiting on a sale, you can put that time toward earning a Barotrauma Steam key through Snakzy and buy in whenever your balance is ready.

Barotrauma Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 81 / Overwhelmingly Positive (user)

Barotrauma is available only on PC through Steam, running on Windows, Mac, and Linux, including Steam Deck compatibility. There is no PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch version, so every player in your crew needs a Steam account. That single-platform focus makes the Snakzy method clean: coins convert into a Steam gift card, which redeems directly on the same storefront that sells the game. The game shines in online multiplayer with up to 16 players, but solo play with AI-controlled bot crewmates is fully supported if you want to learn the systems first.

Barotrauma System Requirements

Barotrauma is a 2D game, but the simulation running underneath it, wiring, water physics, and a full crew of NPCs, means CPU matters more than raw graphics power. You do not need a high-end rig to run it comfortably.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7/8.1/10 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10 64-bit CPU Dual Core 2.4 GHz Quad Core 3.0 GHz RAM 4 GB 8 GB GPU 2 GB VRAM, Shader Model 2.0+ GeForce GTX 950 or Radeon R9 370, 2 GB+ VRAM Storage 2 GB 2 GB

A laptop from the last decade will likely meet the minimum spec without trouble, and a mid-range desktop from the past five years easily clears the recommended tier. The main thing to plan for is a stable internet connection, since the best Barotrauma sessions happen with a full 16-player crew online.

Barotrauma Mechanics

Every Barotrauma session starts the same way: take a contract, dive, and try to keep the submarine intact until you reach the destination. You steer by sonar through near-zero visibility, feed the reactor to keep power flowing, patch hull breaches before the ocean floods your ship, and treat injuries using a genuinely detailed medical system that tracks blood loss, burns, and specific wounds.

The campaign strings missions between outposts, and your standing with the four playable factions shapes which jobs and gear become available. Roles genuinely differ in practice: the captain reads the map and gives orders, the engineer keeps the reactor stable, the mechanic welds hull breaches, the medic manages the sickbay, and security handles the turrets and any hostile boarders. Some servers add a traitor mode, where one crew member secretly works against the rest, turning routine missions into a guessing game about who to trust. Outside of missions, the submarine editor and Steam Workshop let players build entirely custom subs and monsters, extending the systems well beyond what ships in the base game.

The core tension is that every system that can fail eventually will, and that turns into horror or comedy depending entirely on your crew’s competence. Fans of FTL: Faster Than Light, Lethal Company, or Space Station 13 will recognize the lineage immediately, though Barotrauma leans harder into simulation depth than any of those comparison points.

Barotrauma Top Features

16-Player Submarine Crews: Every role, from captain to medic, genuinely changes what you do each session, making this one of the most complete crew co-op setups on Steam. Europa’s Abyss: The deep, ice-locked oceans of Jupiter’s moon deliver constant dread, packed with mutated fauna that actively hunt your hull. True Simulation Depth: Wiring, reactors, ballast tanks, sonar, and a full medical system all genuinely matter to whether your crew survives. Traitor Mode Chaos: Optional deception settings can turn a crewmate into the biggest threat on the sub, adding a social layer on top of the simulation. Sub Editor and Steam Workshop: Build your own submarines and monsters, then share them through one of Steam‘s most active Workshop scenes.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Barotrauma Free Get Barotrauma Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Barotrauma Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete offers, download apps, fill out surveys, and play partner games to earn coins. No credit card is required at any point. This is a time investment rather than a money investment: you trade attention for coins that convert into real gift card value, and a crew game like Barotrauma is a good fit since surplus coins can go toward a friend’s copy too.

Here is how to get Barotrauma free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly, pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance, putting you closer to a Barotrauma Steam key worth $39.99 Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $39.99 or more Buy Barotrauma on Steam: apply the gift card and purchase

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of signing up, results vary based on your region and the offers available at the time. Keep in mind the $35 minimum payout threshold, since Snakzy will not let you cash out below that amount. One payout comfortably covers Barotrauma‘s full $39.99 price with room to spare.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Barotrauma Free Get Barotrauma Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Is It Legal to Get Barotrauma Free With Snakzy?

Yes, getting Barotrauma free through Snakzy is 100% legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for your attention, Snakzy shares that revenue back to you as coins, and you exchange those coins for a real Steam gift card. You then use that gift card to buy Barotrauma directly on Steam, ending up with a permanent license tied to your account, identical to paying with your own money.

Avoid unofficial “free download” sites, cracked installers, and torrents entirely. These are illegal, and they are especially self-defeating for a multiplayer game like Barotrauma, since cracked copies cannot connect to official servers or the Steam Workshop. Beyond losing multiplayer and mods, pirated copies also carry a real risk of malware that can damage your system. FakeFish and Undertow Games get paid in full when you use Snakzy or buy the game directly, unlike with piracy.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developers while keeping your wallet closed. If you are shopping around for more crew games afterward, Eneba runs a handy co-op buying guide that rounds up other party favorites, plus a dedicated Steam gift card hub if you would rather top up your wallet directly.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Barotrauma Free

Barotrauma earns its 95% Overwhelmingly Positive rating through crew-sim depth that few games match, and a Steam Workshop scene that keeps adding new submarines and monsters years after launch. It rewards budget-conscious gamers and groups of friends who want one game the whole crew can sink hours into. If your group already loves a systems-heavy co-op pick like Valheim or a chaotic co-op alternative like Sea of Thieves, Barotrauma fits the same slot with a very different flavor of danger.

If you want to get Barotrauma for free today, download Snakzy, browse the offers, and pick ones with strong payouts for your region. Build your balance toward the $35 minimum threshold, then redeem for a Steam gift card worth at least $39.99.

Once that gift card lands in your account, how to get Barotrauma free stops being a question and becomes a checkout screen.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Barotrauma Free Get Barotrauma Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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