PlayStation Visa Card Review in 2026: Is It Worth It?

If you buy games, hardware, and subscriptions straight from PlayStation, a card tied to that spending can turn it into points. This PlayStation Visa card review covers the card’s rewards, APR, fees, and PlayStation Plus Premium perk. The PlayStation Visa Credit Card, issued by Comenity Bank, pays 5% back in points on direct PlayStation and Sony Store purchases, charges no annual fee, and earns 1% on most other spending. We compare it with three cash-back cards to show who should skip it.

The card pays its top rate only on direct purchases from PlayStation and the Sony Store. The 3% tier covers monthly bills such as internet, streaming, and subscriptions, and the 2% tier covers groceries and dining. Everything else earns 1%, so the card works best as a companion to a flat-rate card.

PlayStation Visa Credit Card BEST FOR PLAYSTATION FANS NO ANNUAL FEE 5% AT PLAYSTATION Card Details Best for Shoppers who buy directly from PlayStation and the Sony Store and pay in full Skip if Most of your spending happens outside PlayStation, or you carry a balance Rewards rate 5% at PlayStation and the Sony Store; 3% on internet, streaming, and subscription bills; 2% on groceries and dining; 1% elsewhere Welcome bonus None Annual fee $0 Intro APR 0% for 6 months on purchases (offer expires January 8, 2027) Purchase APR 17.74% to 31.74% variable Foreign transaction fee 3% Balance transfer fee Greater of $10 or 5% of the transfer Penalty APR Up to 39.99% variable Minimum interest charge $3 in any billing period in which interest is due Issuer and network Comenity Bank; Visa Last verified October 29, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

PlayStation Visa Credit Card Pros and Cons

The card rewards loyalty to one store and charges you for using it anywhere else. Most of the cons below matter only if you spend outside PlayStation or carry a balance.

Pros Cons ✅ No annual fee



✅ 5% back in points on direct PlayStation and Sony Store purchases



✅ 3% on internet, streaming, and subscription bills



✅ 0% intro APR for 6 months on purchases (offer expires 1/8/2027) ❌ Earns only 1% on purchases outside its bonus categories



❌ Charges a 3% foreign transaction fee and a 17.74% to 31.74% variable APR after the intro period

Interest can erase those rewards quickly. As an illustration, carrying a $1,000 balance for 12 months costs about $177 in interest at 17.74% or $317 at 31.74%, using simple interest at the standard rate and ignoring payments and compounding. The 0% intro rate pays off only if you clear the balance before the 6 months end.

How We Scored the PlayStation Visa Credit Card

In this PlayStation Visa card review, the card scores 3.2 out of 5. The 5% rate lifts it for PlayStation shoppers, while a 1% base rate and several fees hold it back.

PlayStation Visa Credit Card Overall Score: 3.2 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from the issuer’s and PlayStation’s own pages. Rewards value (40%): 3 out of 5. Earns 5% at PlayStation and the Sony Store, 3% on internet, streaming, and subscription bills, 2% on groceries and dining, and 1% elsewhere, but the rate is weak outside PlayStation spending.

Fees and transparency (25%): 3.5 out of 5. No annual fee and a disclosed 0% intro APR for 6 months, offset by a 3% foreign transaction fee, a balance transfer fee of the greater of $10 or 5%, and footnotes on the card page that list different APR figures.

Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3 out of 5. Comenity does not state a minimum credit score, so approval rests on individual underwriting.

Perks and support (15%): 3.5 out of 5. Points redeem for PlayStation Store codes, gift cards, statement credits, and hardware and electronics, and the card adds a 12-month PlayStation Plus Premium membership after $6,000 in a calendar year.

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What You Earn With the PlayStation Visa Credit Card

Our PlayStation Visa card review shows that your share of spending at PlayStation and the Sony Store decides whether this card beats a flat 2% card. The table assumes $2,400 in annual spending, treats the rest as earning 1%, ignores the 3% and 2% tiers, and values one point at one cent, which the issuer does not state. It is illustrative.

Share of spending at PlayStation and the Sony Store PlayStation Visa Credit Card Flat 2% card 10% ($240) $33.60 $48.00 25% ($600) $48.00 $48.00 50% ($1,200) $72.00 $48.00

The break-even sits at 25%. If less than a quarter of your spending goes to PlayStation and the Sony Store, a flat 2% card earns more.

Seller matters more than the item. Only purchases made directly at PlayStation and the Sony Store earn the 5% rate, so a game bought from another retailer earns 1% or falls into another category. Check where you usually buy before you apply.

How PlayStation Points Work

The card earns points, not cash back. You can redeem them in Account Center for PlayStation Store codes, gift cards, statement credits, or hardware and electronics. The issuer states no cash value per point, so check the points a reward requires before you count it as savings.

PlayStation Plus Premium Perk

You earn a 12-month PlayStation Plus Premium membership after spending $6,000 in a calendar year. Claim it by email within 90 days of receiving the offer. At the current $159.99 yearly price, the perk equals about 2.7% of the $6,000, but it is worth that only if you would pay for the tier anyway. The membership renews automatically at the then-current price, so cancel before renewal if you don’t want it.

The 0% intro APR runs 6 months from account opening on purchases, and the offer expires 1/8/2027.

Who Should Get This Card?

Direct-store buyers get the clearest value. If you already buy games, hardware, or subscriptions from PlayStation or the Sony Store, the card rewards spending you would make anyway and costs nothing to keep.

Skip it if most of your spending happens elsewhere, if you carry a balance, or if you travel abroad often. Wells Fargo Active Cash and Citi Double Cash pay a flat 2% on everything. Don’t shift lower-earning purchases onto this card just to reach the $6,000 threshold.

How to Apply for the PlayStation Visa Card

The application process is pretty straightforward:

Start at the official page. Use the card application page instead of an ad from an unfamiliar site. Check eligibility. Have your government-issued ID and Social Security number ready. Keep your email consistent. Use the email on your PlayStation account if you want to claim the membership perk. Read the pricing disclosure. Confirm the intro period, the standard APR, and other fees before accepting. Set up Account Center. After approval, use it to track purchases, payments, and points.

If you’re looking for other credit cards for gaming, check out our roundup for the best credit cards for gamers.

PlayStation Visa Credit Card Alternatives

Our PlayStation Visa card review compares three cash-back cards that fit different needs. Figures come from each issuer’s page as of October 29, 2026.

Card Best for Key figures Annual fee Wells Fargo Active Cash Everyday flat-rate rewards 2% cash rewards on purchases; $100 bonus after $500 in purchases in the first 3 months $0 Citi Double Cash Simple buy-and-pay rewards Unlimited 2% cash back: 1% when you buy and 1% as you pay $0 Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Dining and entertainment 3% on groceries (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target), dining, entertainment, and popular streaming; $200 bonus after $500 in purchases within 3 months $0

Wells Fargo Active Cash is a great alternative if your spending spreads across ordinary categories. Its flat 2% beats the PlayStation card’s 1% base rate, and it adds up to $600 of cell phone protection with a $25 deductible.

Citi Double Cash is recommended for those who want one simple rate with no categories to track, including on PlayStation purchases. Pick Capital One Savor Cash Rewards if you spend heavily on dining, groceries, and streaming, where its 3% beats this card’s 2% tier. It also charges no foreign transaction fees.

Explore more options by reading our guide to the best credit cards for cash back.

Why Trust Eneba I evaluate every account and card in our Financial guides using the same process: Verified at the source: Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website.

Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website. Clear scoring: I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another.

I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another. Honest trade-offs: I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements.

I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements. Up-to-date numbers: I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it.

I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it. Transparency: Eneba may earn a commission through some links, at no extra cost to you. Affiliate partners, if any, don’t affect how I score or rank products. I spent 12 years in banking, working in branch management and operations, and I’ve spent the past 10 years writing and editing content on banking, credit cards, and business/personal finance. – Benilyn Suralta, Financial Content Editor at Eneba Show details

Final Verdict on the PlayStation Visa Credit Card

This PlayStation Visa card review concludes the card suits direct-store loyalists who pay in full. Its 5% back in points on PlayStation and Sony Store purchases and no annual fee fit that spending, and the PlayStation Plus Premium perk adds value if you reach $6,000 a year. If you want one card for everything, Wells Fargo Active Cash pays a flat 2%.

BEST FOR PLAYSTATION LOYALISTS Comenity Bank 3.2 Our score weighs rewards value, fees and transparency, approval odds and eligibility, and perks and support. PlayStation Visa Credit Card Apply Now

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