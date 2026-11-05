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How to Get Cash Back on Game Purchases in 2026

Game spending adds up across consoles, digital stores, and subscriptions, and most of it earns nothing unless you know how to get cash back on game purchases and set up a program first. A flat 2% card, a store rewards program, or Eneba Cashback can return part of that spending, and this guide shows you how to set up, use, and redeem each one. Each method has its own limits, and some purchases, such as gift cards and wallet top-ups, can earn nothing at all.

The steps below match a method to the way you buy games. I checked every rate, fee, and step on the providers’ official pages on October 27, 2026, so confirm the numbers on the provider’s site before you buy.

What to Expect Time Setup for store rewards and Eneba Cashback takes minutes. A new card takes longer because of the application. Cost The cards in this guide charge no annual fee. Store rewards and Eneba Cashback attach to purchases you already plan to make. Difficulty Easy for store rewards and Eneba Cashback. Moderate for a card, since approval depends on your credit. What you need An Epic Games, Microsoft, or Eneba account, or a cash back card.

What You Need Before You Start

Gather a few things first so the steps go quickly. Which ones you need depends on the method you pick in Step 2.

An account with the store where you buy games : Epic Games, Microsoft (Xbox), PlayStation, or Eneba.

: Epic Games, Microsoft (Xbox), PlayStation, or Eneba. A Microsoft account for Rewards with Xbox . Gameplay rewards are for players 18 and older, and the program is available in select markets only.

. Gameplay rewards are for players 18 and older, and the program is available in select markets only. Credit approval if you want a card . Each issuer decides based on your credit history, income, and debt.

. Each issuer decides based on your credit history, income, and debt. A plan to pay your card balance in full . Interest charges can cancel out a 2% reward.

. Interest charges can cancel out a 2% reward. A clear idea of what does not earn. Wells Fargo excludes pre-paid gift cards and other cash equivalents from rewards, and Citi says balance transfers do not earn cash back.

How to Get Cash Back on Game Purchases: 6 Steps

The following steps take you from checking your balances to redeeming the money. Steps 3 through 6 depend on the method you choose, so each method section below lists its own details.

Check what you already have. Open your Epic Games, Xbox, and Eneba accounts and note any rewards balance, and look at which card you use for games today. You may already have money waiting. Choose your method. Match a method to where you buy games and whether you want a card. The next section compares them.

Flat-rate card: Buy across many stores.

Buy across many stores. Store-linked card: Buy directly at PlayStation.

Buy directly at PlayStation. Store rewards: Stay on one platform, such as Epic or Xbox.

Stay on one platform, such as Epic or Xbox. Eneba Cashback: Buy keys and gift cards on Eneba.

Set it up. Apply for a card, claim your first store points, or open your Eneba Cashback page, following the setup line under your method’s section. Pay the way the program requires. Use Epic’s payment system, buy directly at PlayStation, or pay with a card you clear in full. Track your cash back. Check your statement or rewards hub after a purchase to see which rate posted. Redeem it. Spend or cash out the balance before it sits idle, using the redeem line under your method.

Cash Back on Game Purchases: Methods Compared

Use the table to compare the methods.

Method Best for What you earn Main catch Flat-rate cards Players who buy across many stores 2% on purchases Needs approval. Pay the balance in full. Wells Fargo excludes pre-paid gift cards. Store-linked cards Players who buy directly at PlayStation and the Sony Store 5% back in points on direct purchases Points, not cash. Variable purchase APR of 17.74% to 31.74%. Store rewards Players who buy mostly on one platform Epic Rewards: 5% to 20% back. Xbox: points, up to 10 per dollar at the Member level and up to 40 with Game Pass Ultimate. Epic requires its payment system. Xbox pays in points, not cash. Bonus: Eneba Cashback Players who buy keys and gift cards on Eneba Cashback in your Eneba wallet Covers 30% of a later order, with a 5 EUR minimum and a 10 EUR limit per order.

Flat-rate rewards are the simplest starting point because the retailer’s category does not determine your purchase rate. Store-linked points can suit a more specific shopping pattern, and store rewards fit players who stay on one platform. If you buy keys and gift cards on Eneba, its Cashback can reduce the cost of a later order.

Flat-Rate Cards [Best for Multi-Store Buyers]

A flat-rate card pays the same rate on every purchase, so a game purchase never has to qualify for a bonus category. That helps when you buy a console at one store, digital games at another, and subscriptions on top.

What you earn Annual fee Redeem Citi Double Cash 2%: 1% when you buy, 1% as you pay $0 Statement credit or direct deposit with no minimum; check by mail with a $5 minimum Wells Fargo Active Cash Unlimited 2% on purchases $0 Purchases as small as $1, gift cards, or a credit to an eligible account

The Citi Double Cash Card is our top pick.It earns 2% (1% when you buy and 1% as you pay for those purchases), with no caps and no annual fee. You can also earn a $200 cash back bonus when you spend $1,500 in the first six months.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash Card is a good alternative.It earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases, with no annual fee, no categories to track, and rewards that do not expire while the account stays open. You’ll receive $100 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first three months.

Wells Fargolists pre-paid gift cards among the cash equivalents that earn nothing, so a gift card or wallet top-up may earn nothing on that card.

How to use a flat-rate card:

Set up: Review the terms on the issuer’s page, apply online, and add the approved card to your digital wallet or store account. Approval depends on your credit.

Review the terms on the issuer’s page, apply online, and add the approved card to your digital wallet or store account. Approval depends on your credit. Pay: Charge game purchases to the card, then pay the balance in full. Citi requires at least the minimum payment on time to earn cash back.

Charge game purchases to the card, then pay the balance in full. Citi requires at least the minimum payment on time to earn cash back. Track: On Citi, you earn 1 ThankYou Point per $1 spent each billing cycle, plus an extra point per $1 you pay on those purchases, as long as a matching balance sits in your Purchase Tracker.

On Citi, you earn 1 ThankYou Point per $1 spent each billing cycle, plus an extra point per $1 you pay on those purchases, as long as a matching balance sits in your Purchase Tracker. Redeem: Use the redemption options in the table above.

★ FLAT-RATE CARDS Citi Double Cash Card APPLY NOW Wells Fargo Active Cash Card APPLY NOW

Store-Linked Cards [Best for Console Players]

A store-linked card pays its best rate only at its own platform’s store, so it suits players who buy most of their games there. The top rates apply to purchases made directly with the seller.

What you earn Annual fee Redeem PlayStation Visa Credit Card 5% back in points at PlayStation and the Sony Store $0 PlayStation Store codes, gift cards, statement credits, hardware and electronics Xbox Mastercard 5X card points at the digital Microsoft Store $0 Credit on your billing statement for eligible purchases at xbox.com, Microsoft.com, on console, and in-game

The PlayStation Visa Credit Card is the pick for PlayStation buyers.It earns 5% back in points when you shop directly at PlayStation and the Sony Store, 3% on internet, cable, and streaming bills, 2% on groceries and dining, and 1% everywhere else Visa is accepted. You also get to enjoy 0% APR for six months from opening an account.

The Xbox Mastercard is the pick for Xbox buyers.It earns 5X card points per $1 on eligible products at the digital Microsoft Store, 3X on eligible streaming and dining delivery services, and 1X on everyday purchases. On top of that, you’ll earn 5,000 bonus card points ($50 in value) and three months of Game Pass Ultimate (for new members) after making your first purchase within the first 180 days of account opening.

Both cards carry high variable APRs: 17.74% to 31.74% on the PlayStation card and 19.49% to 29.99% on the Xbox card. A $1,000 balance that stays at $1,000 for a year costs roughly $177 to $317 on the first and $195 to $300 on the second, which can erase a year of bonus rewards on a modest budget. Barclays also says purchases through third parties, including online marketplaces and resellers, do not earn the additional points, and the bonus may not apply with a mobile or digital wallet.

How to use a store-linked card:

Set up: Review the terms on the issuer’s page, apply online, and add the approved card to your store account. For the PlayStation card, use the same email address on your PlayStation account and your card account, since a mismatch can cost you rewards.

Review the terms on the issuer’s page, apply online, and add the approved card to your store account. For the PlayStation card, use the same email address on your PlayStation account and your card account, since a mismatch can cost you rewards. Pay: Buy directly from PlayStation, the Sony Store, or the digital Microsoft Store with the card, then pay the balance in full. Both issuers say the bonus rate applies only when the merchant code matches an eligible category.

Buy directly from PlayStation, the Sony Store, or the digital Microsoft Store with the card, then pay the balance in full. Both issuers say the bonus rate applies only when the merchant code matches an eligible category. Track: For the PlayStation card, log in to your account center to check your points balance.

For the PlayStation card, log in to your account center to check your points balance. Redeem: Use the redemption options in the table above.

★ STORE-LINKED CARDS PlayStation Visa Credit Card APPLY NOW Xbox Mastercard APPLY NOW

Store Rewards [Best for One-Platform Players]

Store rewards programs pay you back when you buy inside the platform you already use, so they sit on top of the rest of your setup. They fit players who buy most of their games on one platform.

What you earn Where it works Redeem Epic Rewards 5% to 20% back Purchases made with Epic’s payment system: games, add-ons, and in-game currency on PC, iOS, Android, and the web Spend in Fortnite and other Epic games, or on Epic Games Store, with Epic’s payment system Rewards with Xbox Points per dollar that rise with your Game Pass tier, up to 40 with Ultimate Games and add-ons at the Microsoft Store 5,000 points for up to a $5 Xbox Gift Card, or a custom amount up to $100 at the Store

Epic Rewards is the pick for Epic Games Store shoppers.It pays from 5% to 20% back when you pay through Epic’s payment system, and it covers games, add-ons, and in-game currency on PC, iOS, Android, and the web.

Rewards with Xbox is the pick for Xbox players.You earn points when you buy games and add-ons at the Microsoft Store, and the points per dollar rise with your Game Pass tier: up to 10 for Members and Essential, 20 for Premium, and 40 for Ultimate.

Ultimate and Premium members also get up to 10% and 5% back in points on select Game Pass library games and add-ons, and quests pay extra points for playing, at 2x for Premium and 4x for Ultimate. Point values vary by market and Rewards level, and 5,000 points redeem for up to a $5 Xbox Gift Card.

How to use store rewards:

Set up: For Epic, sign in and plan to buy through its payment system. For Xbox, open the Rewards hub and claim your first points. You need a Microsoft account, and gameplay rewards require you to be 18 or older.

For Epic, sign in and plan to buy through its payment system. For Xbox, open the Rewards hub and claim your first points. You need a Microsoft account, and gameplay rewards require you to be 18 or older. Pay: On Epic Games Store, pay with Epic’s payment system. On Xbox, buy games and add-ons at the Microsoft Store while signed in.

On Epic Games Store, pay with Epic’s payment system. On Xbox, buy games and add-ons at the Microsoft Store while signed in. Track: Review your Epic Rewards balance after each purchase, and open the Xbox Rewards hub to see claimed points and limited-time offers.

Review your Epic Rewards balance after each purchase, and open the Xbox Rewards hub to see claimed points and limited-time offers. Redeem: Use the redemption options in the table above. Xbox Gift Cards apply to eligible Microsoft Store purchases within 90 days of redemption.

★ STORE REWARDS Epic Rewards GET STARTED Rewards with Xbox GET STARTED

Bonus: Eneba Cashback [Best for Key and Gift Card Buyers]

EnebaCashbackreturns part of the purchase price when you buy selected products, and you collect it in your Eneba wallet to apply to a later order. Products that offer it carry a CASHBACK logo, and Eneba runs new Cashback campaigns regularly. It suits players who already buy keys and gift cards there, and it works alongside any of the methods above.

What you earn Limits Redeem Eneba Cashback Cashback in your Eneba wallet on products tagged CASHBACK At least 5 EUR collected, up to 10 EUR per order, covering 30% of the order price; expires 12 months after you claim it Combined payment with “Use Eneba wallet balance” at checkout

EnebaCashback is the pick for key and gift card buyers.It covers 30% of a later order, and another payment method pays the rest.

Cashback is not money and earns no interest. You cannot withdraw it, transfer it between accounts, or use it outside Eneba, and amounts can differ slightly by account currency.

How to use Eneba Cashback:

Set up: Log in to your Eneba account, or register for one, then open your Cashback page and note the limits for your currency. Look for the CASHBACK logo on a product before you add it to your cart.

Log in to your Eneba account, or register for one, then open your Cashback page and note the limits for your currency. Look for the CASHBACK logo on a product before you add it to your cart. Pay: Buy a product tagged CASHBACK, then claim the Cashback if the order summary shows a claim option.

Buy a product tagged CASHBACK, then claim the Cashback if the order summary shows a claim option. Track: Open your Cashback page to see your claimed Cashback and the expiration date of each amount.

Open your Cashback page to see your claimed Cashback and the expiration date of each amount. Redeem: Use the redemption options in the table above, and use claimed Cashback within 12 months. If 30% of the order price falls below 5 EUR, Cashback will not apply, so raise the cart value.

BEST FOR KEY AND GIFT CARD BUYERS Eneba Cashback 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Earn Cashback in your Eneba wallet on products tagged CASHBACK Get Started

How Much Cash Back Can You Earn on Game Purchases?

Spending $1,200 a year earns $24 in cash back with either Citi Double Cash or Wells Fargo Active Cash under these paid-off examples. That is a modest reduction in your gaming costs, not enough to justify taking on interest or choosing a more expensive retailer.

Annual Game Spend Cash Back at 2% With Citi Double Cash or Wells Fargo Active Cash $600 $12 $1,200 $24 $2,400 $48

These figures assume eligible purchases, full payment, a $0 annual fee, and no sign-up or category bonus. For Citi Double Cash, they include both the purchase and payment portions of its rewards.

Epic Rewards can return more than a flat 2% card on purchases made through Epic’s payment system, because it pays from 5% to 20% back. A $60 game returns $3 to $12, and $1,200 a year returns $60 to $240. Spending $600 a year returns $30 to $120, and $2,400 returns $120 to $480.

Those top figures assume every purchase earns the 20% rate, so plan around the 5% low end and treat anything above it as a bonus. You can spend the rewards only in Fortnite, other Epic games, or on Epic Games Store.

EnebaCashback has per-order limits and no flat rate to calculate. You can apply up to €10 of Cashback on one order, and it covers at most 30% of the price, so an order of about €34 or more reaches that €10 ceiling. An order under about €17 can’t use Cashback at all, since 30% of it falls below the €5 minimum. If five orders in a year qualify, you could apply up to €50 of Cashback, as long as you have collected that much.

Compare the checkout price before the reward rate.A retailer with a lower total price may be the better choice even if another store offers a more appealing rewards category. Shipping costs and subscription terms also belong in that decision.

Rates and limits change, so re-check each program every few months. If you want to compare more cards before you choose, see our guide to the best credit cards for cashback.

How Merchant Category Codes Decide Your Cash Back

Every purchase carries a merchant category code that identifies the merchant’s line of business, and card issuers use it to decide the rate. You and your issuer don’t choose the code.

PlayStation says the 5% rate applies only when the merchant code matches an eligible category, and Barclays says the Xbox Mastercard’s bonus points depend on the codes merchants submit and that it isn’t responsible for incorrectly coded purchases.

A game storefront, a console retailer, or a subscription service may or may not land in a bonus category, and you cannot force a purchase into one. A flat-rate card avoids the category problem, which is why it works best when you want to get cash back on game purchases without guessing. Purchase-type exclusions, such as pre-paid gift cards on Wells Fargo, still apply.

Keep your receipt when you need to ask about a transaction. The checkout seller, posted merchant description, and reward entry give you something specific to discuss with support. Checking one purchase does not establish the category for every other retailer.

Common Problems and Fixes

Cash back sometimes fails to post, or posts less than you expected. Match your issue to a row below to find the cause and the fix.

Problem Cause Fix Eneba Cashback does not apply at checkout 30% of the order price falls below the €5 minimum, or your wallet funds are too low for wallet payment Raise the cart value, or choose Combined payment and switch on “Use Eneba wallet balance.” Eneba Cashback disappeared Claimed Cashback expires 12 months after the claim date Check your Cashback page for expiration dates and use it before then. A gift card or wallet top-up earned nothing Wells Fargo lists pre-paid gift cards among the cash equivalents that earn no rewards, and Barclays says purchases through resellers do not earn the additional Xbox Mastercard points Buy the game directly with the card when you can, and check each issuer’s terms before you buy a gift card. A bonus category did not apply to a game purchase The merchant’s category code did not match the category Check your statement after the purchase and use a flat-rate card for game spending. Xbox points will not buy a subscription Spending points at the Store currently covers single-item purchases only Use the points on a game or add-on, or redeem them for a gift card. Citi cash back is missing Cash back requires at least the minimum payment on time, and balance transfers earn nothing Pay on time and check your ThankYou Points balance. Epic Rewards did not post The program applies to purchases made with Epic’s payment system Pay through Epic’s payment system next time.

Why Trust Eneba I evaluate every program and card in our Financial guides using the same process: Verified at the source: Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, limits, and terms on the provider’s official website.

Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, limits, and terms on the provider’s official website. Honest trade-offs: I call out each method’s limits along with its strengths, including caps, minimums, and exclusions.

I call out each method’s limits along with its strengths, including caps, minimums, and exclusions. Up-to-date numbers: I re-check our guides when programs change, and each guide shows the date I last verified it.

I re-check our guides when programs change, and each guide shows the date I last verified it. Transparency: Eneba Hub may earn a commission from links on this page. Eneba Cashback is an Eneba feature, and I held it to the same checks as every other method. I spent 12 years in banking, working in branch management and operations, and I’ve spent the past 10 years writing and editing content on banking, credit cards, and business and personal finance. – Benilyn Suralta, Financial Content Editor at Eneba Show details

Methodology: How We Researched This Guide I checked every rate, fee, limit, and step against the provider’s own pages on October 27, 2026. Worked examples use only published rates, and I did not assume a cash value for points, since the PlayStation Visa Credit Card, the Xbox Mastercard, and Rewards with Xbox vary point values by redemption. I chose methods based on how reliably their rewards apply across game retailers, direct storefronts, and merchant categories. Show details

Final Verdict: How to Get Cash Back on Game Purchases

For most players trying to get cash back on game purchases, a flat 2% card such as Citi Double Cash or Wells Fargo Active Cash is the simplest answer, since it pays whatever code a store uses. Players who buy mostly at PlayStation, the Sony Store, or the Microsoft Store can add the PlayStation Visa Credit Card or the Xbox Mastercard for their direct-purchase rates, as long as they pay in full. Store rewards add savings on the platform where you already buy, and EnebaCashback is a good alternative if you buy keys and gift cards there.

BEST FOR KEY AND GIFT CARD BUYERS Eneba Cashback 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Earn Cashback in your Eneba wallet on products tagged CASHBACK Get Started

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