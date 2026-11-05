Best No Annual Fee Credit Cards in 2026

The welcome bonus, the everyday rewards rate, and the length of the 0% intro APR window set the best no annual fee credit cards apart. Our top credit card with no annual fee is Wells Fargo Active Cash, which earns an unlimited 2% on every purchase with a $0 annual fee. The other four picks lead on everyday categories, first-year value, dining, and groceries and gas.

We scored each card out of 5 on rewards and fee value (40%), fees and transparency (25%), approval odds and eligibility (20%), and perks and support (15%). Offers can change at any time, so confirm the current terms before you apply. See our full methodology below.

Best No Annual Fee Credit Cards: Top 5 Compared

Here’s how the top 5 best no annual fee credit cards stack up before you dig into the full breakdowns below. Because every card charges $0 a year, the table compares what each one pays back and what it costs to carry a balance.

Card Best for Rewards rate Welcome bonus Intro APR Regular APR (variable) Wells Fargo Active Cash Card Best flat-rate cash back 2% on all purchases $100 after $500 in 3 months 0% for 12 months 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Chase Freedom Unlimited Best everyday categories 1.5% on all purchases; 3% on dining and drugstores; 5% on travel through Chase Travel $200 after $500 in 3 months 0% for 15 months 18.49% to 27.99% Bank of America Travel Rewards Credit Card Best first-year value 1.5 points per $1 on everyday purchases 25,000 points ($250 value) after $1,000 in 90 days 0% for 15 billing cycles 17.74% to 27.74% Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card Best for dining and groceries 3% on dining, entertainment, streaming, and groceries; 5% on travel through Capital One Travel; 1% on everything else $200 after $500 in 3 months 0% for 12 months 18.74% to 28.74% Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express Best for groceries and gas 3% at U.S. supermarkets, on U.S. online retail, and at U.S. gas stations (up to $6,000 a year in each category, then 1%); 1% on other purchases $150 after $2,000 in 6 months 0% for up to 18 months (may be as short as 6) 19.74% to 28.74%

At a glance, Wells Fargo Active Cash pays the highest flat rate in this group, with 2% on every purchase and no categories to track. Chase Freedom Unlimited pays the biggest cash bonus at $200 and adds 3% back on dining and drugstores. Bank of America Travel Rewards has the largest bonus value at $250, and Capital One Savor and Blue Cash Everyday reward you most when your budget leans toward food and gas.

5 Best No Annual Fee Credit Cards, Reviewed

Below is the full breakdown of each of the best no annual fee credit cards on this list, in rank order, starting with our top pick.

1. Wells Fargo Active Cash Card [Best Flat-Rate Cash Back]

Wells Fargo Active Cash is our top pick among the best no annual fee rewards credit card options for cardholders who want strong rewards without tracking categories or paying a yearly fee. It earns an unlimited 2% in cash rewards on purchases, which comes to $240 on $12,000 of spending, and charges a $0 annual fee.

Here’s an overview of what Wells Fargo Active Cash offers.

Wells Fargo Active Cash Card BEST OVERALL FLAT 2% CASH REWARDS $100 BONUS Card Details Annual fee $0 Welcome bonus $100 cash rewards after $500 in purchases within 3 months Rewards rate Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases Intro APR 0% for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (transfers within 120 days) Regular APR 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% variable Redemption Gift cards, PayPal, purchases, or account credit; rewards don’t expire while the account is open Other perks Cell phone protection up to $600 per claim ($25 deductible, 2 claims per 12 months), auto rental collision damage waiver, roadside dispatch Eligibility note Intro APR and bonus offers may not apply if you opened this card within the last 48 months Last verified October 26, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Issuer's Website Offers updated regularly

You earn the same 2% on gas, groceries, and everything else, and rewards never expire while your account stays open. The 0% intro APR lasts 12 months from account opening, and balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate. Once the intro period ends, the variable APR settles at 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74%, depending on your creditworthiness.

Wells Fargo Active Cash Card Overall Score: 4.4 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Wells Fargo Active Cash Card’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best no annual fee credit cards. Rewards and fee value (40%): 4.8 out of 5. 2% flat on all purchases, about $340 in year one on $1,000 a month with the $100 bonus.

Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. $0 annual fee and a clearly listed three-tier APR.

Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 4 out of 5. No credit tier is listed, and the 48-month rule can block a repeat bonus.

Perks and support (15%): 4 out of 5. Cell phone protection, an auto rental waiver, and roadside dispatch.

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The welcome bonus of $100 is the smallest of the five best no annual fee credit cards recommended here, and Wells Fargo may withhold the intro APR and bonus if you opened this card in the past 48 months. The ongoing 2% rate is what pays off over time.

Pros Cons ✅ Unlimited 2% cash rewards with no categories. ✅ 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. ✅ Cell phone protection up to $600 per claim. ❌ Variable APR can reach 28.74% after the intro period. ❌ Bonus and intro offers may not apply if you held the card in the last 48 months.

Wells Fargo Active Cash is the best no annual fee credit card here for cardholders who value a simple flat rate. If you spend more on dining and drugstores, Chase Freedom Unlimited adds 3% in those categories, and Bank of America Travel Rewards pays the biggest bonus.

BEST FLAT-RATE CASH BACK Wells Fargo Active Cash Card 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 2% cash rewards and a $100 bonus, $0 annual fee Apply Now

2. Chase Freedom Unlimited [Best for Everyday Categories]

Chase Freedom Unlimited suits cardholders who want a bigger bonus and extra rewards in everyday categories, which puts it among the best no annual fee credit cards for varied budgets. It earns 1.5% cash back on all purchases, with 3% on dining and drugstores and 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and it charges a $0 annual fee.

The following details show how Chase Freedom Unlimited stacks up.

Chase Freedom Unlimited BEST FOR CATEGORIES $200 BONUS 0% APR FOR 15 MONTHS Card Details Annual fee $0 Welcome bonus $200 after $500 in purchases within 3 months of account opening Rewards rate 1.5% on all purchases 3% on dining (including takeout and eligible delivery) and drugstores 5% on travel purchased through Chase Travel Intro APR 0% for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers Regular APR 18.49% to 27.99% variable Redemption No minimum to redeem; rewards don’t expire while the account is open Other perks Zero liability protection, purchase protection up to $500 per item, trip cancellation and interruption insurance up to $6,000 per trip Eligibility note Bonus not available if you have the card or received its bonus in the past 24 months Last verified October 26, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Issuer's Website Offers updated regularly

The $200 bonus is double what Wells Fargo Active Cash pays, and the 0% intro APR runs for 15 months on both purchases and balance transfers. After the intro period, a variable APR of 18.49% to 27.99% applies. Chase lets you redeem cash back with no minimum, and the rewards stay put as long as your account is open.

Chase Freedom Unlimited Overall Score: 4.3 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Chase Freedom Unlimited’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best no annual fee credit cards. Rewards and fee value (40%): 4.7 out of 5. 1.5% base plus 3% and 5% categories, and a $200 bonus worth about $380 in year one at the base rate.

Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. $0 annual fee, a published APR range, and a balance transfer fee that applies.

Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 4 out of 5. No credit tier is listed, and the bonus is blocked for 24 months after a prior bonus.

Perks and support (15%): 3.5 out of 5. No-expiry rewards, no redemption minimum, and 5% back on travel through its portal.

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The flat rate sits at 1.5%, below the 2% on Wells Fargo Active Cash, so the extra categories need to match your spending. Chase also applies a balance transfer fee, and the offer excludes anyone who received this bonus within 24 months.

Pros Cons ✅ $200 bonus after $500 in 3 months. ✅ 3% on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel through Chase Travel. ✅ 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers. ❌ Balance transfer fee applies. ❌ Bonus is unavailable if you received it in the past 24 months.

Chase Freedom Unlimited is one of the best no annual fee credit cards on this list for cardholders who spend regularly on dining and drugstores. If you want 2% on everything with no categories, Wells Fargo Active Cash fits better.

BEST FOR EVERYDAY CATEGORIES Chase Freedom Unlimited 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. $200 bonus and 1.5% cash back, $0 annual fee Apply Now

Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card is the best no annual fee credit card here for first-year value, with a $0 annual fee, $0 foreign transaction fees, and a 25,000-point welcome bonus worth $250. It earns an unlimited 1.5 points per $1 on everyday purchases.

Here’s what the Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card offers.

Bank of America Travel Rewards Credit Card BEST FIRST-YEAR VALUE 25,000 POINTS BONUS NO FOREIGN TRANSACTION FEES Card Details Annual fee $0 Welcome bonus 25,000 online bonus points ($250 statement credit toward travel and dining) after $1,000 in purchases within 90 days Rewards rate Unlimited 1.5 points per $1 on everyday purchases Intro APR 0% for 15 billing cycles on purchases and on balance transfers made within 60 days Regular APR 17.74% to 27.74% variable Redemption Statement credit for flights, hotel stays, vacation rentals, baggage fees, and restaurants including takeout; points don’t expire while the account is open Other perks $0 liability guarantee, Balance Connect® for overdraft protection, account alerts Last verified October 26, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Issuer's Website Offers updated regularly

The card charges no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees, and points redeem as a statement credit with no blackout dates. Bank of America points never expire as long as the account stays open.

The 0% intro APR runs for the first 15 billing cycles, and after that the variable APR ranges from 17.74% to 27.74%. A $1,000 balance carried for a full year would cost about $177 in interest at the low end and about $277 at the high end.

Bank of America Travel Rewards Credit Card Overall Score: 4.3 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Bank of America Travel Rewards Credit Card’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best no annual fee credit cards. Rewards and fee value (40%): 4.5 out of 5. $250 bonus plus 1.5 points per $1, about $430 in year one on $1,000 a month.

Fees and transparency (25%): 5 out of 5. $0 annual fee, $0 foreign transaction fees, and a full fee summary on the page.

Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 4 out of 5. No credit tier is listed, and prequalification is available.

Perks and support (15%): 3 out of 5. Points redeem only as travel and dining statement credits.

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Points redeem as a statement credit for travel and dining purchases only, so the $250 bonus does not work like cash. Standard variable APR runs up to 27.74% once the 0% intro period ends.

Pros Cons ✅ $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees. ✅ 25,000-point bonus worth $250. ✅ Points never expire while the account stays open. ❌ Points redeem for travel and dining statement credits only. ❌ Balance transfer fee is 3% for 60 days, then 5%.

Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card suits cardholders who travel or eat out enough to use travel and dining credits and who want the largest first-year payout. If you prefer cash, Wells Fargo Active Cash pays 2% and takes over after year one.

BEST FIRST-YEAR VALUE Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 25,000-point bonus ($250 value), $0 annual fee Apply Now

4. Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card [Best for Dining and Groceries]

Capital One Savor is the best no annual fee rewards credit card in this group for food and entertainment spending, and it earns a place among the best no annual fee credit cards for families. It earns unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming, and grocery stores, with a $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees.

The details below show what Capital One Savor offers.

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card BEST FOR DINING AND GROCERIES $200 BONUS NO FOREIGN TRANSACTION FEES Card Details Annual fee $0 Welcome bonus $200 cash bonus after $500 in purchases within 3 months of account opening Rewards rate 3% on grocery stores, dining, entertainment, and popular streaming 5% on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel 1% on all other purchases Intro APR 0% for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers Regular APR 18.74%, 24.74% or 28.74% variable Redemption Redeem any amount; rewards don’t expire for the life of the account Other perks Complimentary 24/7 concierge, extended warranty, travel accident insurance Last verified October 26, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Issuer's Website Offers updated regularly

The $200 bonus arrives after you spend $500 in the first 3 months, which most households reach with ordinary groceries and takeout. The 0% intro APR lasts 12 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.74% to 28.74% applies. A balance transfer fee applies.

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card Overall Score: 4.2 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best no annual fee credit cards. Rewards and fee value (40%): 4.5 out of 5. 3% on food, entertainment, and streaming with a $200 bonus.

Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. $0 annual fee and $0 foreign transaction fees; a balance transfer fee applies.

Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 3.5 out of 5. The issuer lists this card for excellent credit, and you can check eligibility without a score impact.

Perks and support (15%): 4 out of 5. 24/7 concierge, extended warranty, and travel accident insurance.

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Everything outside the bonus categories earns 1%, so the card pays best when dining and groceries make up a large share of your budget. The issuer page lists this card for excellent credit.

Pros Cons ✅ 3% on dining, entertainment, streaming, and groceries. ✅ $200 bonus after $500 in 3 months. ✅ No foreign transaction fees. ❌ Intro APR lasts 12 months, shorter than Chase or Bank of America. ❌ Listed for excellent credit.

Capital One Savor is the best no annual fee credit card in this set for cardholders whose spending runs heavy on groceries and restaurants. If your largest bills are groceries and gas, Blue Cash Everyday is worth a look.

BEST FOR DINING AND GROCERIES Capital One Savor 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 3% on dining and groceries, $0 annual fee Apply Now

5. Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express [Best for Groceries and Gas]

Blue Cash Everyday from American Express is the best no annual fee credit card here for household basics. It earns 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, on U.S. online retail, and at U.S. gas stations, each on up to $6,000 a year, with a $0 annual fee.

Here is how Blue Cash Everyday breaks down.

Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express BEST FOR GROCERIES AND GAS $200 BONUS $0 ANNUAL FEE Card Details Annual fee $0 Welcome bonus $200 cash back after $2,000 in purchases within the first 6 months Rewards rate 3% at U.S. supermarkets, on U.S. online retail, and at U.S. gas stations (up to $6,000 per year in each category, then 1%) 1% on other purchases Intro APR 0% for up to 15 months on purchases and balance transfers; the duration may be as short as 6 months, and you may not be eligible for an offer Regular APR 19.74% to 28.74% variable Redemption Reward Dollars as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout Other perks $84 Disney streaming credit ($7 a month with an enrolled card) Amex Offers Presale ticket access Last verified October 26, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Issuer's Website Offers updated regularly

The welcome offer is $150 back after $2,000 in purchases in the first 6 months, a higher spend bar than the other four picks. American Express says the 0% intro APR can last up to 18 months, though your offer may be as short as 6 months, so check your own offer before you accept. After the intro period, the variable APR runs 19.74% to 28.74%.

Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express Overall Score: 4.0 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best no annual fee credit cards. Rewards and fee value (40%): 4.2 out of 5. 3% in three categories, each capped at $6,000 a year.

Fees and transparency (25%): 4 out of 5. $0 annual fee, but the intro APR length varies by applicant.

Approval odds and eligibility (20%): 4 out of 5. You can check approval with no credit score impact.

Perks and support (15%): 3.5 out of 5. $84 Disney streaming credit, Amex Offers, and presale tickets.

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After you reach $6,000 in a category within a year, that category earns 1%. The category rules also limit the 3% rate to U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail, and U.S. gas stations.

Pros Cons ✅ 3% in three everyday categories. ✅ Intro APR of up to 18 months. ✅ $84 Disney streaming credit. ❌ Each 3% category caps at $6,000 a year. ❌ Bonus needs $2,000 in 6 months.

Blue Cash Everyday is one of the best no annual fee credit cards for households that spend heavily on groceries, online shopping, and gas. If you want one flat rate, Wells Fargo Active Cash is simpler.

BEST FOR GROCERIES AND GAS Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 3% on groceries, online retail, and gas, $0 annual fee Apply Now

Wells Fargo Active Cash vs. Chase Freedom Unlimited

Between the two strongest picks among the best no annual fee credit cards, Chase Freedom Unlimited earns about $40 more in the first year on $1,000 a month of base spending, while Wells Fargo Active Cash pulls ahead from year two with a flat 2%. Readers who spend heavily on dining and drugstores may still prefer the extra 3% categories at Chase. For a broader look at travel-focused options, see best travel credit cards.

Feature Wells Fargo Active Cash Chase Freedom Unlimited Annual fee $0 $0 Welcome bonus $100 after $500 in 3 months $200 after $500 in 3 months Rewards rate 2% flat on all purchases 1.5% flat; 3% on dining and drugstores; 5% on travel through Chase Travel Base-rate rewards on $12,000 $240 $180 First-year value at the base rate $340 $380 Intro APR 0% for 12 months 0% for 15 months Regular APR (variable) 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% 18.49% to 27.99% Bonus restriction Not available if you opened the card within 48 months Not available if you have the card or got its bonus within 24 months Our score 4.4 out of 5 4.3 out of 5

BEST FLAT-RATE CASH BACK Wells Fargo Active Cash Card 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 2% cash rewards and a $100 bonus, $0 annual fee Apply Now

Other No Annual Fee Credit Cards to Consider

These two cards narrowly missed our top five, yet each earns more in a specific category. We verified every figure on the issuer’s own page.

Card Best for Rewards rate Welcome bonus Intro APR Regular APR (variable) Wells Fargo Autograph Card Travel, dining, and gas 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas and transit, streaming, and phone plans; 1X on other purchases 20,000 points after $1,000 in 3 months 0% for 12 months on purchases 18.74%, 24.74%, or 28.74% Capital One VentureOne Occasional travel 1.25 miles per $1 on every purchase; 5 miles per $1 on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars through Capital One Travel 20,000 miles after $500 in 3 months 0% for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers 18.74% to 28.74%

Both cards carry a $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees, and Wells Fargo Autograph also includes up to $600 of cell phone protection with a $25 deductible. A travel-focused no annual fee rewards credit card like either one fits best if you book flights and hotels often.

What Is a No Annual Fee Credit Card?

A no annual fee credit card is simply a card that charges $0 to hold each year, rather than a flat yearly fee in exchange for richer travel credits or elevated rewards. You pay nothing just to carry the card in your wallet, whether or not you use it every month.

Because there is no fee to offset, a no annual fee rewards credit card typically earns a flat or modest bonus rate on everyday spending. Fee-charging cards front-load higher earn rates and statement credits that can outweigh their fee, but only for someone who spends enough to use them. The APR on any of these cards applies only if you carry a balance past the due date; pay the statement in full each month and it never touches you.

How to Apply for a No Annual Fee Credit Card

Check for a preapproval tool if the issuer offers one, so a hard inquiry doesn’t hit your credit report before you’re ready to apply. Gather your Social Security number or ITIN and your income details. Apply online through the issuer’s official page for whichever of the best no annual fee credit cards fits your spending. Wait for a decision. Many applications return an answer within minutes; some take a few business days for manual review. Activate the card, set up autopay, and put your first purchase toward the welcome bonus if there’s a spend requirement.

Choosing the Best No Annual Fee Credit Card for You

The deciding factor for most readers is how they spend, and how long they need a 0% intro APR window. Here’s how the best no annual fee credit cards in this comparison split by use case. If you’re also weighing options outside this list, see our guide to the best rewards credit cards.

Want a flat, no-fuss rewards rate: Wells Fargo Active Cash fits best. It earns 2% on everything, with no categories to track.

Wells Fargo Active Cash fits best. It earns 2% on everything, with no categories to track. Spend a lot on dining and drugstores: Chase Freedom Unlimited fits best. It earns 3% in those categories on top of a 1.5% base.

Chase Freedom Unlimited fits best. It earns 3% in those categories on top of a 1.5% base. Want the biggest first-year payout: Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card fits best. Its bonus and 1.5 points per $1 add up to about $430.

Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card fits best. Its bonus and 1.5 points per $1 add up to about $430. Spend most on food and entertainment: Capital One Savor fits best. It earns 3% on dining, entertainment, streaming, and groceries.

Capital One Savor fits best. It earns 3% on dining, entertainment, streaming, and groceries. Spend most on groceries and gas: Blue Cash Everyday fits best. It earns 3% at U.S. supermarkets and gas stations, up to $6,000 a year in each.

Most of the five issuer pages do not list a credit tier, so check each card’s eligibility directly on the issuer’s site before you apply for any no annual fee credit card.

Why Trust Eneba I evaluate every account and card in our Financial guides using the same process: Verified at the source: Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website.

Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website. Clear scoring: I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another.

I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another. Honest trade-offs: I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements.

I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements. Up-to-date numbers: I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it.

I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it. Transparency: Eneba may earn a commission through some links, at no extra cost to you. Affiliate partners, if any, don’t affect how I score or rank products. I spent 12 years in banking, working in branch management and operations, and I’ve spent the past 10 years writing and editing content on banking, credit cards, and business/personal finance. – Benilyn Suralta, Financial Content Editor at Eneba Show details

Methodology: How We Rate the Best No Annual Fee Credit Cards I score every card out of 5 on four factors, using only figures from the issuer’s own website. I checked every figure in this article on October 26, 2026. Rewards and fee value (40%): what a $0 annual fee buys back in real bonus and everyday earning power.

what a $0 annual fee buys back in real bonus and everyday earning power. Fees and transparency (25%): APR ranges, fee structure, and how clearly the issuer discloses them.

APR ranges, fee structure, and how clearly the issuer discloses them. Approval odds and eligibility (20%): how accessible the card is to a typical applicant.

how accessible the card is to a typical applicant. Perks and support (15%): extra benefits like purchase protection, plus issuer support quality. The overall score weighs each factor as shown above. Picks rank by score; when two picks tie, the one with the higher rewards value ranks first, which is why Chase Freedom Unlimited sits ahead of Bank of America Travel Rewards. I recheck every figure every 30 days and within 3 business days of a Federal Reserve rate decision, so the best no annual fee credit cards on this list stay accurate as terms change. Show details

Final Verdict on the Best No Annual Fee Credit Cards

Wells Fargo Active Cash is the best no annual fee credit card on this list, with an unlimited 2% on purchases, a $100 bonus, and a $0 annual fee. Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card pays the most in the first year at about $430, and Chase Freedom Unlimited is the pick for dining and drugstore spenders. Capital One Savor and Blue Cash Everyday reward food, grocery, and gas budgets. Whichever of the best no annual fee credit cards fits your needs, confirm the live rate and bonus on the issuer’s page before you apply.

BEST FLAT-RATE CASH BACK Wells Fargo Active Cash Card 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 2% cash rewards and a $100 bonus, $0 annual fee Apply Now

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