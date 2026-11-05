5 Best Money Market Accounts in 2026

The best money market accounts can earn about $1,013 a year on $25,000, compared with about $158 at the 0.63% FDIC national average. Our top pick is Zynlo Money Market Account, which pays 4.05% APY with no monthly fee and no opening deposit. If you want to write checks, Quontic pays 3.90% with a free debit card, and Sallie Mae pays 3.60% with check writing and no fees.

We scored each account out of 5 on rate value (40%), fees and transparency (25%), eligibility (20%), and access and protection (15%). Every APY, fee, and deposit figure below was checked on each provider’s own page as of October 19, 2026. See our full methodology below.

Best Money Market Accounts: Top 5 Compared

Here’s how the five best money market accounts compare before you read the full breakdowns below.

Which of the best money market accounts pays you the most comes down to what you need from the account besides interest. Zynlo pays the top rate, 4.05% APY, and lists no cap on transactions, but its product page doesn’t mention checks or a debit card. Quontic and Sallie Mae both give you check writing, and Quontic adds a debit card and 90,000 surcharge-free ATMs.

Ally pays 3.10% and gives you the widest free ATM access of the five. UFB Direct pays 3.26% and offers an add-on route to $265 million in FDIC coverage for very large reserves. Every rate here is variable and can change at any time, so check the live APY before you apply.

5 Best Money Market Accounts, Reviewed

Below is the full breakdown of the five best money market accounts, in rank order, with the verified rates, fees, and conditions behind each pick.

1. Zynlo Money Market Account [Best High-Yield Money Market Account]

The Zynlo Money Market Account pays 4.05% APY with no monthly fee, a $0.01 minimum balance to earn the rate, and unlimited transactions.

Here’s an overview of what the Zynlo Money Market Account offers.

Zynlo Money Market Account BEST HIGH-YIELD $0 MONTHLY FEE NO TRANSACTION LIMIT Account Details APY 4.05% Promotions None Monthly fee $0 Minimum to open $0 Minimum to earn the APY $0.01 Fees and limits Monthly maintenance fee: None Transaction limit: None (unlimited transactions) Insurance FDIC to $250,000 Access Online and mobile app Fine print The minimum balance to earn the APY is $0.01, and the page lists no monthly maintenance charge at any balance. Zynlo Bank is a division of PeoplesBank, Holyoke, MA. The APY is variable and can change without notice. Last verified October 19, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

On $25,000, 4.05% APY earns about $1,013 a year, roughly $238 more than the same balance earns at Ally. Zynlo is a division of PeoplesBank in Holyoke, Massachusetts, and its page lists FDIC insurance up to $250,000.

Zynlo Overall Score: 4.6 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Zynlo’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best money market accounts. Rate value (40%): 5 out of 5. 4.05% APY at $25,000 and $100,000 Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. $0 monthly fee; no transaction limit Eligibility (20%): 5 out of 5. $0 to open; $0.01 to earn Access and protection (15%): 3 out of 5. FDIC to $250,000; checks and debit card not listed Show details

Check the access details before you move your reserve. The product page doesn’t mention checks, a debit card, or ATM access, so ask Zynlo about check writing if you need it, or compare Quontic and Ally below.

Pros Cons ✅ Pays 4.05% APY, the highest rate here. ✅ No monthly fee, opening deposit, or transaction limit. ✅ Earns interest from the first cent. ❌ Checks, debit card, and ATM access aren’t listed on the product page. ❌ Insured only up to the standard $250,000. ❌ Its own Tomorrow Savings account pays 4.10%.

Pick Zynlo if you keep a reserve you rarely spend and want the highest rate among the best money market accounts we compared. Its 4.05% beats the next-highest rate here, Quontic‘s 3.90%, by 0.15 points.

BEST OVERALL RATE Zynlo Bank 4.6 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Money Market Account Apply Now

2. Sallie Mae Money Market Account [Best No-Fee Account With Checks]

The Sallie Mae Money Market Account lets you write checks, pay no monthly fee, and open the account with no deposit, all at 3.60% APY.

Here’s an overview of what the Sallie Mae Money Market Account offers.

Sallie Mae Money Market Account NO MONTHLY FEE CHECK WRITING $0 TO OPEN Account Details APY 3.60% Promotions None Monthly fee $0 Minimum to open $0 Minimum to earn the APY None Fees and limits Transaction fees: None Outgoing wire fee: $20 Insurance FDIC to $250,000 per depositor; up to $500,000 on qualifying joint accounts Access Online, mobile app, and checks Fine print Interest compounds daily and posts monthly. The APY applies to personal accounts only and is variable. Deposits are held at Sallie Mae Bank, Member FDIC. Last verified October 19, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

Sallie Mae compounds interest daily and pays it monthly, so $10,000 earns about $360 a year at the current rate. The product page lists no transactional fees apart from a $20 charge on outgoing wires.

Sallie Mae Overall Score: 4.3 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Sallie Mae’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best money market accounts. Rate value (40%): 4 out of 5. 3.60% APY at $25,000 and $100,000 Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. $0 monthly fee; $20 outgoing wire fee Eligibility (20%): 5 out of 5. $0 to open; no minimum balance Access and protection (15%): 3.5 out of 5. Checks; FDIC to $500,000 on joint accounts; no debit card listed Show details

You fund the account by linking an external bank account, scheduling recurring deposits, or setting up direct deposit. The page lists checks but no debit or ATM card, so plan to move cash out by transfer or by writing a check. The rate applies to personal accounts only.

Pros Cons ✅ 3.60% APY with no monthly fee, minimum balance, or opening deposit. ✅ Check writing and free transfers. ✅ FDIC coverage up to $500,000 on qualifying joint accounts. ❌ $20 fee on outgoing wires. ❌ No debit or ATM card listed.

Savers who want a plain, low-maintenance account with checks will find Sallie Mae among the best money market accounts for avoiding fee schedules. If you also want a debit card, look at Quontic or Ally.

BEST NO-FEE ACCOUNT WITH CHECKS Sallie Mae 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Money Market Account Apply Now

3. Quontic Money Market Account [Best for Checks and a Debit Card]

The Quontic Money Market Account gives you a free debit card, check writing, and 90,000 surcharge-free ATMs, with a 3.90% APY that stays the same across all three balance tiers.

Here’s an overview of what the Quontic Money Market Account offers.

Quontic Money Market Account DEBIT CARD AND CHECKS 90,000 ATMS $100 TO OPEN Account Details APY 3.90% on all three balance tiers (4,999.99, 149,999.99, above $149,999.99) Promotions None; no introductory rate period Monthly fee $0 Minimum to open $100 Minimum to earn the APY Tiers start at $0.01 Fees and limits Transaction limit: 6 withdrawals, transfers, checks, or debit transactions a month, then $10 each Incoming wire fee: Free Outgoing wire transfer fee: Starts at $25 Insurance FDIC insured Access Online, mobile app, debit card, checks, and Zelle Fine print Interest compounds daily and posts monthly. You opt in to a debit card or ATM card after you open the account. Quontic asks for your Social Security number and date of birth to apply. The APY is variable and can change without notice. Last verified October 19, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

The same rate applies from $0.01 to $4,999.99, from $5,000 to $149,999.99, and above $149,999.99. Quontic says no introductory rate period applies, so new and existing accounts earn the same 3.90% APY. Opening takes a $100 deposit.

Quontic Overall Score: 4.2 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Quontic’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best money market accounts. Rate value (40%): 4.5 out of 5. 3.90% APY on all balance tiers Fees and transparency (25%): 3.5 out of 5. $0 monthly fee; $10 per transaction after six Eligibility (20%): 4 out of 5. $100 to open; no balance tier cutoffs Access and protection (15%): 4.5 out of 5. Debit card, checks, 90,000 ATMs; FDIC insured Show details

Count your transactions before you choose this account. Quontic allows six withdrawals, transfers, checks, or debit transactions per statement cycle and charges $10 for each one over six, so a frequent check writer can lose interest quickly. Incoming wires are free, and the account works with Zelle, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

Outbound external transfers carry limits from $2,000 daily to $10,000 monthly, depending on your user level, and you gain access to external transfers after 30 days as a customer. If you move large sums out often, factor those limits into your plan.

Pros Cons ✅ Free debit card and check writing. ✅ 90,000 surcharge-free ATMs. ✅ Same APY at all three balance tiers, with no monthly fee. ❌ $10 for each transaction over six a month. ❌ External transfer limits of $2,000 daily and $10,000 monthly.

Choose Quontic if you want to spend directly from your reserve and expect to stay under six transactions a month. It stands out among the best money market accounts for pairing a rate near 4% with a debit card.

BEST FOR CHECKS AND A DEBIT CARD Quontic Bank 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Money Market Account Apply Now

4. Ally Bank Money Market Account [Best for ATM Access]

Free ATM access sets the Ally Bank Money Market Account apart. You get unlimited withdrawals at 75,000+ Allpoint and MoneyPass ATMs, plus a debit card and checks, at 3.10% APY.

Here’s an overview of what the Ally Bank Money Market Account offers.

Ally Bank Money Market Account ATM ACCESS 75,000+ ATMS DEBIT CARD AND CHECKS Account Details APY 3.10% Promotions None Monthly fee $0 Minimum to open Not listed on product page, confirm with the provider Minimum to earn the APY No minimum balance required Fees and limits ATM withdrawals: Unlimited Withdrawals and transfers: 10 per statement cycle Outgoing domestic wire fee: $20 Incoming wire fee: $0 Expedited delivery fee: $15 Insurance FDIC to $250,000 per depositor, per ownership category Access Online, mobile app, debit card, checks, ATMs, and mobile check deposit Fine print You can open the account in the name of a trust. Deposits don’t count toward the 10-transaction limit. Ally lists FDIC coverage as the maximum allowed by law, which the FDIC sets at $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, per ownership category. Last verified October 19, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

Ally reimburses up to $10 per statement cycle for fees that other ATM operators charge you. The account has no monthly maintenance, overdraft, or incoming wire fees. Outgoing domestic wires cost $20, while expedited delivery costs $15.

Ally Overall Score: 4.1 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Ally’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best money market accounts. Rate value (40%): 3 out of 5. 3.10% APY at $25,000 and $100,000 Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. $0 monthly fee; no fee over the transaction limit Eligibility (20%): 5 out of 5. No minimum balance requirement Access and protection (15%): 5 out of 5. Debit card, checks, 75,000+ ATMs; FDIC insured Show details

Ally caps certain withdrawals and transfers, including online transfers, checks, and debit card purchases, at 10 per statement cycle. It charges no fee for going over, but it will close the account if you exceed the limit on more than an occasional basis. The page also lists unlimited ATM withdrawals alongside that cap, and deposits are always unlimited.

Ally ties the 3.10% APY to three balance tiers (under $5,000, $5,000 to $24,999.99, and $25,000 or more). Check which tier your balance falls in before you open.

Pros Cons ✅ Debit card, checks, and free access to 75,000+ ATMs. ✅ Up to $10 a cycle back on other ATMs’ fees. ✅ No monthly, overdraft, or incoming wire fees. ❌ 10 withdrawals and transfers a cycle; Ally can close the account if you exceed that often. ❌ $20 for outgoing domestic wires.

If ATM cash matters to you, Ally belongs on your shortlist of the best money market accounts. Its 3.10% APY is lower than Zynlo by 0.95 percentage points, which equals a difference of about $238 per year on a $25,000 balance.

BEST FOR ATM ACCESS Ally Bank 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Money Market Account Apply Now

5. UFB Direct Portfolio Money Market [Best for Large Reserves With Extended Insurance]

The UFB Direct Portfolio Money Market pays 3.26% APY at all five balance tiers, from $0 up to $100,000 and above, and adds check writing.

Here’s an overview of what the UFB Direct Portfolio Money Market offers.

UFB Direct Portfolio Money Market LARGE RESERVES UP TO $265MM COVERAGE CHECK WRITING Account Details APY 3.26% at every balance tier Promotions UFB75: 4.01% APY for up to 6 months for new customers (ends Oct. 31, 2026) Monthly fee $10, waived with a $5,000 balance Minimum to open Not listed on product page Minimum to earn the APY None Fees and limits Not listed on product page Insurance FDIC to $250,000 individual and $500,000 joint; up to $265MM through InsureGuard+ Savings Access Online, mobile deposit, SMS banking, and check writing Fine print The 3.26% APY is the standard rate; the page lists a 3.21% interest rate behind it. UFB75 is for new UFB Direct customers, and the boost applies for up to six months after you open the account. Last verified October 19, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

A $10 monthly fee applies unless you keep a $5,000 balance, so the account makes more sense for larger reserves than for a small cushion. At $4,999 you pay the fee every month, which can erase a month or more of interest.

UFB Direct Overall Score: 3.3 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from UFB Direct’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best money market accounts. Rate value (40%): 3 out of 5. 3.26% APY at $25,000 and $100,000 Fees and transparency (25%): 3 out of 5. $10 monthly fee below $5,000 Eligibility (20%): 3.5 out of 5. Opening deposit not listed; $5,000 avoids the fee Access and protection (15%): 4 out of 5. Check writing; up to $265MM via InsureGuard+ Savings Show details

Very large reserves have another option. UFB Direct offers expanded protection up to $265 million through UFB Direct InsureGuard+ Savings, a separate account that uses the IntraFi network. UFB Direct products are offered by Axos Bank, so your UFB Direct deposits count together with other Axos Bank deposits you hold under the same ownership for FDIC purposes.

Pros Cons ✅ Same 3.26% APY at all five balance tiers. ✅ Check writing. ✅ Add-on coverage up to $265MM through InsureGuard+ Savings. ✅ 4.01% promo rate for new customers. ❌ $10 monthly fee below a $5,000 balance. ❌ Opening deposit not listed.

New UFB Direct customers who open the account with code UFB75 earn a boosted 4.01% APY for up to six months. The offer ends October 31, 2026, and the standard 3.26% rate applies after the boost. On $25,000, six months at 4.01% instead of 3.26% adds about $94 in interest.

Large reserves that stay put for years fit UFB Direct best. If you spend from your savings often, the fee and the lower rate make Zynlo, Quontic, or Ally a better match.

BEST FOR LARGE RESERVES UFB Direct 3.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Portfolio Money Market Apply Now

Zynlo vs. Quontic: Which Money Market Account Fits You?

Account detail Zynlo Quontic APY 4.05% 3.90% Yearly interest on $25,000 $1,013 $975 Monthly fee $0 $0 Minimum to open $0 $100 Transaction limit None listed 6 a month, then $10 each Checks and debit card Not listed Both ATM access Not listed 90,000 surcharge-free ATMs Our score 4.6 out of 5 4.2 out of 5

Choose Zynlo if you want the higher rate, a $0 opening deposit, and no transaction limit, and you don’t need to write checks from the account. Choose Quontic if you want a debit card and checks and can stay within six transactions a month. On $25,000, the rate gap between the two is about $38 a year.

BEST OVERALL RATE Zynlo Bank 4.6 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Money Market Account Apply Now

What Is a Money Market Account?

A money market account is an interest-bearing deposit account at a bank, one that typically pays a higher rate than a standard savings account. Unlike most savings accounts, it may come with check-writing privileges or a debit card. It’s a hybrid, which includes part of the flexibility of checking and part of the yield of savings. Plus, it is held at a federally insured bank.

Most providers set their own limits on how often you can move money out. Ally allows 10 withdrawals and transfers per statement cycle, Quontic allows six before it charges $10 a transaction, and Zynlo lists unlimited transactions. Compare those limits as closely as the rate when you shop the best money market accounts.

Money Market Account vs. Money Market Mutual Funds

When searching for the best money market accounts, do not confuse it with money market mutual funds, because the two are not the same thing. Ally Bank notes that a money market account is not an investment fund like money market mutual funds. It is a deposit account with a variable interest rate.

A money market mutual fund is an investment product that can lose value. On the other hand, a money market account is a deposit account, and deposits at each of the five banks compared here are FDIC insured up to the standard limit.

Money Market Account vs. Savings Account

Feature Money market account Savings account Checks or debit card Often available, as with Quontic, Ally, and Sallie Mae Usually not available Interest rate Competitive with high-yield savings Varies by provider Transaction limits Set by the provider (Ally 10, Quontic 6, Zynlo none listed) Set by the provider FDIC insurance Yes, up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank, per ownership category Yes, up to the same limit Best for A reserve you may spend from now and then Money you plan to leave alone

If you only want to earn interest and don’t need checks, a high-yield savings account can do the job, while the best money market accounts add check writing or a debit card. See our guide to the best rates for savings accounts or our roundup of the best banks for savings accounts.

How Much Can You Earn With a Money Market Account?

On $25,000, the gap between the highest and lowest rate among the best money market accounts here is about $238 a year. The table shows one year of interest at each pick’s current APY.

Account (APY) $5,000 $25,000 $100,000 Zynlo (4.05%) $203 $1,013 $4,050 Sallie Mae (3.60%) $180 $900 $3,600 Quontic (3.90%) $195 $975 $3,900 Ally (3.10%) $155 $775 $3,100 UFB Direct (3.26%) $163 $815 $3,260

These estimates assume the APY and balance stay the same for 12 months, with no withdrawals or fees. APY already includes compounding. Rates are variable and can change at any time. The UFB Direct row uses the standard rate and ignores the $10 monthly fee, which applies below a $5,000 balance.

Pro tip Count your monthly transactions before you pick an account: Quontic charges $10 after six, Ally allows 10 and can close the account if you exceed that often, and Zynlo lists no limit.

How to Open a Money Market Account

Most online applications for the best money market accounts take only a few minutes if you have your details ready. Quontic says its application takes less than three minutes.

Gather your Social Security number, date of birth, and contact information. Apply on the provider’s website. Fund the account by linking an external bank account, setting up direct deposit, or depositing a check where the provider offers it, as Ally does through its mobile app. Set up a recurring transfer so your reserve grows on its own.

If you apply for the UFB Direct Portfolio Money Market Account, do not forget to enter promo code UFB75 during the application process. This promotion ends on October 31, 2026.

After the account is open, check your first statement to confirm the rate and any promo credit. The same steps apply to any of the best money market accounts above.

How to Choose a Money Market Account

Start with how you plan to use the money, then check each of the best money market accounts against that plan, including its transaction limits and fees.

Highest rate, few withdrawals: Zynlo Money Market Account

Zynlo Money Market Account No fees and a checkbook: Sallie Mae Money Market Account

Sallie Mae Money Market Account Debit card and checks: Quontic Money Market Account

Quontic Money Market Account Free ATM access: Ally Bank Money Market Account

Ally Bank Money Market Account Reserves above $250,000: UFB Direct Portfolio Money Market, plus InsureGuard+ Savings for extra coverage

Rates on even the best money market accounts change often. If you hold a business reserve, Sallie Mae says its rate applies to personal accounts only, so confirm business eligibility with each provider, or see our guide to the best business savings accounts for small business.

Why Trust Eneba I evaluate every account and card in our Financial guides using the same process: Verified at the source: Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website.

Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website. Clear scoring: I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another.

I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another. Honest trade-offs: I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements.

I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements. Up-to-date numbers: I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it.

I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it. Transparency: Eneba may earn a commission through some links, at no extra cost to you. Affiliate partners, if any, don’t affect how I score or rank products. I spent 12 years in banking, working in branch management and operations, and I’ve spent the past 10 years writing and editing content on banking, credit cards, and business/personal finance. – Benilyn Suralta, Financial Content Editor at Eneba Show details

Methodology: How We Rate the Best Money Market Accounts To rank the best money market accounts, I score every account out of 5 on four factors, using only figures from the provider’s own website. I checked every figure in this article on October 19, 2026. Rate value (40%): the standard APY you earn at $25,000 and at $100,000, without promos.

the standard APY you earn at $25,000 and at $100,000, without promos. Fees and transparency (25%): monthly and per-item fees, and how easy they are to avoid.

monthly and per-item fees, and how easy they are to avoid. Eligibility (20%): the minimum to open, the minimum to earn the rate, and how easy the account is to open.

the minimum to open, the minimum to earn the rate, and how easy the account is to open. Access and protection (15%): checks, debit cards, ATM access, extended FDIC coverage, and transaction limits. Picks rank by overall score. When two picks tie, the one with the higher rate ranks first. I recheck rates every 30 days and within three business days of a Federal Reserve rate decision. Show details

Final Verdict on the Best Money Market Accounts

After comparing rates, fees, and access, Zynlo Money Market Account comes out on top among the best money market accounts, with 4.05% APY and no monthly fee, opening deposit, or listed transaction cap. Sallie Mae and Quontic give you check writing, and Quontic adds a debit card. Ally fits savers who want free ATM access, and UFB Direct fits large reserves. Rates on the best money market accounts change often, so check the provider’s current terms before you apply.

BEST OVERALL RATE Zynlo Bank 4.6 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Money Market Account Apply Now

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