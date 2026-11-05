Best Home Improvement Loans in 2026

The best home improvement loans differ most on APR range, loan size, fees, and funding speed, and Discover leads our list with a 6.99% to 24.99% APR range and no fees of any kind. LightStream and SoFi suit larger budgets, Wells Fargo serves its existing customers, and Upgrade covers smaller projects.

We scored each lender out of 5 on rate value (40%), fees and transparency (25%), eligibility and approval (20%), and speed and support (15%), using figures from each lender’s own website verified on October 27, 2026. Home improvement loan rates depend on your credit, the loan amount, and the term you choose.

Best Home Improvement Loans: Top 5 Compared

Compare the best home improvement loans on APR range, loan amounts, terms, and fees before you read each review.

Lender Best for APR range Loan amounts Terms Fees Discover Home Improvement Loans No fees of any kind 6.99% to 24.99% $2,500 to $40,000 36 to 84 months None LightStream Home Improvement Loans Excellent credit 9.99% to 21.09% with AutoPay $5,000 to $100,000 24 to 240 months, by loan type None Wells Fargo Home Improvement Loans Existing Wells Fargo customers 6.74% to 26.74% $3,000 to $100,000 12 to 84 months No origination fee SoFi Home Improvement Loans Larger, fast-funded projects 6.99% to 35.49% with discounts $5,000 to $100,000 2 to 7 years 0% to 7% origination fee, deducted from the proceeds Upgrade Home Improvement Loans Smaller projects 7.74% to 35.99% $1,000 to $50,000 24 to 84 months 1.85% to 9.99% origination fee

Three of the five best home improvement loans advertise no origination fee. SoFi may charge 0% to 7% origination fee, and Upgrade comes with 1.85% to 9.99% fee. Home improvement loan rates vary just as widely by lender. Loan size splits the field too. Discover stops at $40,000 and Upgrade at $50,000, while the other three reach $100,000.

The Best Home Improvement Loans, Reviewed

Your credit profile and project size decide which lender fits best. Scan the “Best for” label on each entry first, then read the full review of the one that matches your situation.

1. Discover Home Improvement Loans [Best for No Fees]

Discover charges no fees of any kind on personal loans from $2,500 to $40,000, with an APR range of 6.99% to 24.99% and terms of 36 to 84 months. It takes the top spot for the best home improvement loans because it pairs a low rate range with the cleanest fee structure of the five lenders.

The key terms from Discover‘s own page appear below.

Discover Home Improvement Loans BEST OVERALL NO FEES 6.99% TO 24.99% APR Loan Details APR range 6.99% to 24.99%, based on creditworthiness Loan amounts $2,500 to $40,000 Terms 36 to 84 months Fees No fees of any kind, and no prepayment penalties Minimum income $25,000 individual or household annual income Other requirements 18 or older with a valid U.S. SSN; income, debt-to-income ratio, and credit history are reviewed Rate check No impact to your credit score; a hard inquiry follows if you apply Funding speed Same-day decision; funds can arrive as early as the next business day after you accept Last verified October 27, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Lender's Website Rates updated regularly

The lender’s own example shows a $15,000 loan at 11.99% APR over 72 months, with a $293 monthly payment and about $6,109 in total interest. The $40,000 ceiling is the lowest of the five, so a large remodel may call for a second lender. Applicants need at least $25,000 in individual or household income, and the final offer also depends on credit history and debt-to-income ratio.

Discover Home Improvement Loans Overall Score: 4.4 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Discover Home Improvement Loans’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best home improvement loans. Rate value (40%): 4.5 out of 5. 6.99% to 24.99%, a low starting point with a ceiling well below SoFi and Upgrade.

Fees and transparency (25%): 5 out of 5. No fees of any kind and no prepayment penalties.

Eligibility and approval (20%): 3.5 out of 5. A $25,000 income minimum and a $40,000 loan cap narrow who it fits.

Speed and support (15%): 4.5 out of 5. Same-day decision, funds as early as the next business day, and a no-impact rate check.

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Checking your rate leaves your credit score alone, but moving on to a full application brings a hard inquiry.

Pros Cons ✅ No fees of any kind and no prepayment penalties. ✅ 6.99% to 24.99% APR, with a ceiling below SoFi and Upgrade. ✅ Same-day decision and funds as early as the next business day. ❌ Loans top out at $40,000, the lowest ceiling of the five. ❌ A $25,000 minimum income applies.

Apply with Discover for a project under $40,000 when you want a low rate range without fee line items. A bigger budget points to LightStream, which lends up to $100,000.

BEST FOR NO FEES Discover Home Improvement Loans 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 6.99% to 24.99% APR, no fees of any kind Apply Now

2. LightStream Home Improvement Loans [Best for Excellent Credit]

LightStream advertises 9.99% to 21.09% APR with AutoPay on loans from $5,000 to $100,000, with no fees and no prepayment penalties. The lowest rate requires excellent credit, and the lender states a 25.44% maximum APR across its loans.

Here is what LightStream states on its home improvement page.

LightStream Home Improvement Loans EXCELLENT CREDIT NO FEES UP TO $100,000 Loan Details APR range 9.99% to 21.09% with AutoPay; excellent credit required for the lowest rate Maximum APR 25.44% for any LightStream loan AutoPay discount Rates are 0.50 percentage points higher without AutoPay; the discount is available only before loan funding Loan amounts $5,000 to $100,000 Terms 24 to 240 months, depending on the loan type Fees No fees and no prepayment penalties Collateral No appraisal or home equity required Funding speed As soon as the day you apply, if you finish signing and verification by 2:30 p.m. Eastern Rate Beat Program Offers a rate 0.10 percentage points lower than a qualifying competing offer, under the conditions on the lender’s page Customer service Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern; Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Last verified October 27, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Lender's Website Rates updated regularly

In the lender’s own example, a $10,000 loan at 9.99% APR over three years costs $322.62 a month, or about $1,614 in interest. Home improvement loan rates at LightStream run 0.50 points higher without AutoPay, so enroll before your loan funds. The Rate Beat Program undercuts a qualifying competing offer by 0.10 points, subject to approval.

LightStream Home Improvement Loans Overall Score: 4.1 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from LightStream Home Improvement Loans’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best home improvement loans. Rate value (40%): 4 out of 5. A 21.09% advertised ceiling with AutoPay, offset by a 9.99% starting rate that sits above the other four.

Fees and transparency (25%): 5 out of 5. No fees and no prepayment penalties.

Eligibility and approval (20%): 3 out of 5. Excellent credit is required for the lowest rate, and the page lists no other minimums.

Speed and support (15%): 4.5 out of 5. Same-day funding is possible, and extended customer service hours include Saturdays.

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Confirm your own rate before you count on the advertised range, because the 9.99% start needs excellent credit and the lender’s stated maximum APR across all loans is 25.44%.

Pros Cons ✅ 21.09% advertised ceiling with AutoPay. ✅ No fees and no prepayment penalties. ✅ Loans up to $100,000, with no appraisal or home equity required. ❌ The 9.99% starting rate requires excellent credit and AutoPay. ❌ Rates run 0.50 points higher without AutoPay.

Choose LightStream, our second pick among the best home improvement loans, for a six-figure project and excellent credit. Borrowers with lower scores can check Discover first, which lists a 24.99% top APR.

BEST FOR EXCELLENT CREDIT LightStream Home Improvement Loans 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 9.99% to 21.09% APR with AutoPay, no fees Apply Now

3. Wells Fargo Home Improvement Loans [Best for Existing Wells Fargo Customers]

Wells Fargo lends $3,000 to $100,000 at 6.74% to 26.74% APR, with no origination fee, no closing fee, and no prepayment penalty. It offers personal loans only to existing Wells Fargo customers, so this pick fits current account holders best.

Wells Fargo at a glance:

Wells Fargo Home Improvement Loans LOWEST START RATE NO ORIGINATION FEE EXISTING CUSTOMERS Loan Details APR range 6.74% to 26.74%, including a 0.25% relationship discount Relationship discount Requires a qualifying Wells Fargo consumer checking account and automatic payments from a Wells Fargo deposit account; the rate can rise if autopay is canceled Loan amounts $3,000 to $100,000 Terms 12 to 84 months Fees No origination fee, no closing fee, and no prepayment penalty; late fees may apply Eligibility Personal loans are offered only to existing Wells Fargo customers Rate check No impact to your credit score Funding speed On average, 97% of customers received their funds the day they signed (April to June 2026 data) Last verified October 27, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Lender's Website Rates updated regularly

The 6.74% starting rate applies to loans of at least $10,000 with a three-year term and includes the 0.25% discount, so a smaller loan or a borrower without a qualifying checking account may see a higher APR. The lender’s example shows $17,000 over 48 months at 13.99% APR, with a $464 monthly payment and about $5,294 in total interest.

Wells Fargo Home Improvement Loans Overall Score: 4.0 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Wells Fargo Home Improvement Loans’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best home improvement loans. Rate value (40%): 4.5 out of 5. 6.74% is the lowest starting rate of the five, though the range climbs to 26.74%.

Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. No origination, closing, or prepayment fees; late fees may apply.

Eligibility and approval (20%): 2 out of 5. Offered only to existing Wells Fargo customers.

Speed and support (15%): 4.5 out of 5. 97% of customers funded the day they signed, and the rate check leaves your credit score alone.

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Anyone without a Wells Fargo account has to open one first, and the 0.25% discount needs a qualifying checking account with autopay.

Pros Cons ✅ Lowest starting APR of the five at 6.74%. ✅ No origination fee, closing fee, or prepayment penalty. ✅ 97% of customers funded the day they signed. ❌ Offered only to existing Wells Fargo customers. ❌ The relationship discount needs a qualifying checking account and autopay.

Wells Fargo makes sense among the best home improvement loans when you already bank there. Everyone else can start with Discover or LightStream.

BEST FOR EXISTING CUSTOMERS Wells Fargo Home Improvement Loans 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 6.74% to 26.74% APR, no origination fee Apply Now

4. SoFi Home Improvement Loans [Best for Larger, Fast-Funded Projects]

SoFi lends $5,000 to $100,000 at 6.99% to 35.49% APR with all discounts, and it can fund the same day your loan is approved. The lender advertises no required fees and checks your rate with a soft credit pull.

These are the terms SoFi lists on its page.

SoFi Home Improvement Loans UP TO $100,000 SAME-DAY FUNDING SOFT-PULL RATE CHECK Loan Details APR range 6.99% to 35.49% fixed, with all discounts Discounts 0.25% autopay discount and 0.25% member rate discount Loan amounts $5,000 to $100,000 ($5,000 minimum in most states) Terms 2 to 7 years Fees No upfront fees required; an origination fee of 0% to 7% will be deducted from the proceeds Credit score No minimum score; credit, income, and debt-to-income ratio are reviewed Eligibility U.S. citizen or other eligible status, residing in the U.S. Rate check Soft credit pull, with no impact to your score Funding speed As quickly as the same day your loan is approved Last verified October 27, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Lender's Website Rates updated regularly

SoFi‘s lowest home improvement loan rates start at 6.99% and reflect both discounts, and the member discount requires a SoFi Plus subscription, an eligible direct deposit, or at least $5,000 in qualifying deposits. The page advertises no required fees, while its APR footnote mentions an origination fee of 0% to 7% deducted from proceeds, so read your offer to see what applies to you. Trustpilot shows 4.4 out of 5 across 14,581 reviews.

SoFi Home Improvement Loans Overall Score: 3.8 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from SoFi Home Improvement Loans’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best home improvement loans. Rate value (40%): 3.5 out of 5. A 6.99% starting rate, but the range climbs to 35.49%.

Fees and transparency (25%): 3.5 out of 5. Advertises no required fees, yet an origination fee of 0% to 7% appears in the APR footnote.

Eligibility and approval (20%): 4 out of 5. No minimum credit score; U.S. residency and underwriting requirements apply.

Speed and support (15%): 5 out of 5. Same-day funding and a soft-pull rate check.

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Both discounts have conditions, so the lowest advertised rate suits borrowers who qualify for autopay and the member discount.

Pros Cons ✅ Loans up to $100,000. ✅ Same-day funding and a soft-pull rate check. ✅ No minimum credit score is listed. ❌ Origination fee of up to 7%. ❌ The member discount has deposit or subscription requirements.

Pick SoFi from the best home improvement loans for a large project that needs money quickly. For a lower ceiling APR, Discover tops out at 24.99% but caps loans at $40,000.

BEST FOR LARGER PROJECTS SoFi Home Improvement Loans 3.8 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 6.99% to 35.49% APR, up to $100,000 Apply Now

5. Upgrade Home Improvement Loans [Best for Smaller Projects]

Upgrade lends up to $50,000 with no collateral, at 7.74% to 35.99% APR, and funds typically arrive within one business day of clearing verification. A 1.85% to 9.99% origination fee comes out of your proceeds.

The terms we verified for Upgrade appear in the table.

Upgrade Home Improvement Loans SMALL PROJECTS UP TO $50,000 NO COLLATERAL Loan Details APR range 7.74% to 35.99%; lowest rates require autopay and paying off a portion of existing debt directly Origination fee 1.85% to 9.99%, deducted from loan proceeds Loan amounts Up to $50,000 Terms 24 to 84 months Prepayment No prepayment fees Collateral None required; a discount may be available if you secure the loan with built-in home fixtures Rate check Soft inquiry, with no impact to your credit score Funding speed Within one business day of clearing verification; up to 2 weeks if sent directly to third-party creditors Last verified October 27, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Lender's Website Rates updated regularly

In the lender’s example, a $10,000 loan at 16.28% APR over 36 months leaves you $9,500 after the $500 fee and costs $335.30 a month, or about $2,071 in interest on top of the fee. Because the fee comes out of your proceeds, you may need to borrow more than your contractor’s quote. Trustpilot shows 4.7 out of 5 across 60,647 reviews.

Upgrade Home Improvement Loans Overall Score: 3.2 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Upgrade Home Improvement Loans’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best home improvement loans. Rate value (40%): 3 out of 5. 7.74% to 35.99%, the highest range of the five.

Fees and transparency (25%): 2.5 out of 5. A 1.85% to 9.99% origination fee comes out of proceeds, though there is no prepayment fee.

Eligibility and approval (20%): 3.5 out of 5. A soft-pull rate check and an optional fixture-secured discount; credit minimums are not published.

Speed and support (15%): 4.5 out of 5. Funds typically arrive within one business day of verification.

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You receive less than you borrow, so build the origination fee into your budget before you request an amount.

Pros Cons ✅ A $1,000 minimum suits small repairs. ✅ Funds typically arrive within one business day of verification. ✅ No prepayment fees and no collateral required. ❌ A 1.85% to 9.99% origination fee comes out of your proceeds. ❌ Loans stop at $50,000.

Upgrade is the smaller-project option among the best home improvement loans, suited to a repair that needs funds quickly. If you want to avoid origination fees, Discover charges none.

BEST FOR SMALLER PROJECTS Upgrade Home Improvement Loans 3.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 7.74% to 35.99% APR, $1,000 to $50,000 Apply Now

Discover vs. LightStream Home Improvement Loans: Which Is Better?

The top two among the best home improvement loans both charge no fees, so the choice comes down to rate range and loan size. Discover lists 6.99% to 24.99% APR on loans up to $40,000, while LightStream starts at 9.99% with AutoPay for excellent credit and lends up to $100,000.

Loan detail Discover LightStream APR range 6.99% to 24.99% 9.99% to 21.09% with AutoPay Loan amounts $2,500 to $40,000 $5,000 to $100,000 Terms 36 to 84 months 24 to 240 months, by loan type Fees None None Credit requirement Not published; $25,000 minimum income Excellent credit for the lowest rate Funding speed As early as the next business day As soon as the day you apply Our score 4.4 out of 5 4.1 out of 5

Choose Discover for a project under $40,000 and the lower starting rate. Choose LightStream when you need more than $40,000 or want same-day funding. Comparing home improvement loan rates at both takes only a few minutes.

BEST FOR NO FEES Discover Home Improvement Loans 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 6.99% to 24.99% APR, no fees of any kind Apply Now

How Much Would a Home Improvement Loan Cost You?

A $10,000 loan over 36 months costs about $308 to $458 a month, depending on whether you land at a lender’s lowest or highest APR. The table applies each lender’s advertised range, so you can see how home improvement loan rates change what you pay across the best home improvement loans.

Lender APR range Payment at low end Payment at high end Interest at low end Interest at high end Discover 6.99% to 24.99% $309 $398 $1,114 $4,312 LightStream 9.99% to 21.09% $323 $377 $1,614 $3,580 Wells Fargo 6.74% to 26.74% $308 $407 $1,073 $4,647 SoFi 6.99% to 35.49% $309 $455 $1,114 $6,385 Upgrade 7.74% to 35.99% $312 $458 $1,238 $6,487

The table treats each APR as the loan’s interest rate, so it leaves out origination fees. At Upgrade, a 1.85% to 9.99% fee would reduce the money you receive, and the lender’s own example shows $9,500 arriving on a $10,000 loan. The gap between the low and high ends matters more than the starting rate: a high-end offer at SoFi or Upgrade costs about $2,100 to $2,200 more in interest than Discover‘s highest rate.

What Is a Home Improvement Loan?

A home improvement loan is an unsecured personal loan you use to pay for a renovation, repair, or remodel, then repay in fixed monthly installments over a set term. Your home does not serve as collateral, so the lender bases approval on your credit, income, and debt-to-income ratio instead of an appraisal. All five lenders in this guide use that structure.

Home Improvement Loan vs HELOC

A home equity loan or HELOC lets you borrow against the equity in your house, so the lender usually orders an appraisal and places a lien on your property. A home improvement loan is unsecured. Your home does not back the debt, and approval depends on your credit, income, and debt-to-income ratio.

A HELOC often carries a variable rate, and a home improvement loan keeps one fixed rate and payment for the full term. Compare APRs side by side, because an APR bundles the interest rate with any origination fee. If you want to compare personal loans more broadly, check out our roundup of the best personal loans.

Feature Home improvement loan Home equity loan or HELOC Collateral None; unsecured Your home Approval basis Credit, income, and debt-to-income ratio Home equity plus credit and income Appraisal Not required Typically required Rate type Fixed rate and payment Fixed for a loan, often variable for a HELOC If you cannot repay Missed payments hurt your credit and can lead to collections Your home is at risk because of the lien

How to Apply for a Home Improvement Loan

Here is how to get a home improvement loan from any of the best home improvement loans on this list, in five steps.

Check your rate with a soft credit pull. Discover, Wells Fargo, SoFi, and Upgrade all say a rate check won’t affect your credit score. Gather your income details, Social Security number, and a government-issued ID. Discover also requires at least $25,000 in individual or household income. Complete the online application and choose your loan amount and term, keeping origination fees in mind if the lender charges one. Compare offers by APR, not interest rate alone, so every fee shows up in the number. Sign the agreement and receive your funds. SoFi can fund the same day you’re approved, LightStream as soon as the day you apply, Discover as early as the next business day, and Upgrade within a business day of verification.

Choosing the Best Home Improvement Loan for You

Your credit profile and the size of your project narrow the field fastest. Use these matches to pick the best home improvement loan for your situation:

You want no fees and a project under $40,000: Discover fits best, with a 6.99% to 24.99% APR range.

Discover fits best, with a 6.99% to 24.99% APR range. You have excellent credit and a large project: LightStream fits best, with up to $100,000 and 9.99% to 21.09% APR with AutoPay.

LightStream fits best, with up to $100,000 and 9.99% to 21.09% APR with AutoPay. You already bank with Wells Fargo: Wells Fargo fits best, with a 6.74% starting APR and no origination fee.

Wells Fargo fits best, with a 6.74% starting APR and no origination fee. You need a large loan funded fast: SoFi fits best, with up to $100,000 and same-day funding.

SoFi fits best, with up to $100,000 and same-day funding. You have a small repair: Upgrade fits best, with loans from $1,000 and funding within a business day.

All five lenders offer unsecured loans, and none publishes a minimum credit score, so run each lender’s rate check before you apply. If you plan to fold other balances into the same loan, see best debt consolidation loans.

Why Trust Eneba I evaluate every account and card in our Financial guides using the same process: Verified at the source: Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website.

Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website. Clear scoring: I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another.

I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another. Honest trade-offs: I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements.

I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements. Up-to-date numbers: I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it.

I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it. Transparency: Eneba may earn a commission through some links, at no extra cost to you. Affiliate partners, if any, don’t affect how I score or rank products. I spent 12 years in banking, working in branch management and operations, and I’ve spent the past 10 years writing and editing content on banking, credit cards, and business/personal finance. – Benilyn Suralta, Financial Content Editor at Eneba Show details

Methodology: How We Rate the Best Home Improvement Loans I score each lender out of 5 on four weighted factors, using only figures from the lender’s own website. I checked every figure in this article on October 27, 2026. Rate value (40%): how competitive the lender’s APR is at the low and high ends of its range.

how competitive the lender’s APR is at the low and high ends of its range. Fees and transparency (25%): origination, closing, prepayment, and late fees, and how clearly the lender discloses them.

origination, closing, prepayment, and late fees, and how clearly the lender discloses them. Eligibility and approval (20%): who can apply, published minimums, and the loan sizes on offer.

who can apply, published minimums, and the loan sizes on offer. Speed and support (15%): funding speed and the tools you can use to check your rate before you apply. Picks rank by overall score. I recheck every figure every 30 days and within 3 business days of a Federal Reserve rate decision, so the best home improvement loans on this list stay current as rates and terms change. Show details

Final Verdict on the Best Home Improvement Loans

Discover is the best home improvement loan for most borrowers who need $40,000 or less, with a 6.99% to 24.99% APR range and no fees of any kind. Among the best home improvement loans here, LightStream fits borrowers with excellent credit and larger budgets, and Wells Fargo rewards its existing customers with a 6.74% starting rate. Rates change often, so confirm your own offer on the lender’s site before you sign.

BEST FOR NO FEES Discover Home Improvement Loans 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 6.99% to 24.99% APR, no fees of any kind Apply Now

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