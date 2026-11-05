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Home » Financial » Best Home Improvement Loans in 2026

Best Home Improvement Loans in 2026

Benilyn Suralta
Benilyn Suralta Editor
Fact checked by: Tringë Cakaj Elshani
Updated: November 5, 2026
Best Home Improvement Loans in 2026
Image credit: Eneba Hub

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Rates verified October 27, 2026. Your APR depends on your credit, loan amount, and term.

The best home improvement loans differ most on APR range, loan size, fees, and funding speed, and Discover leads our list with a 6.99% to 24.99% APR range and no fees of any kind. LightStream and SoFi suit larger budgets, Wells Fargo serves its existing customers, and Upgrade covers smaller projects.

We scored each lender out of 5 on rate value (40%), fees and transparency (25%), eligibility and approval (20%), and speed and support (15%), using figures from each lender’s own website verified on October 27, 2026. Home improvement loan rates depend on your credit, the loan amount, and the term you choose.

Best Home Improvement Loans: Top 5 Compared

Compare the best home improvement loans on APR range, loan amounts, terms, and fees before you read each review.

Logos of Discover, LightStream, Wells Fargo, SoFi and Upgrade on a blue gradient background

Lender

Best for

APR range

Loan amounts

Terms

Fees

Discover Home Improvement Loans

No fees of any kind

6.99% to 24.99%

$2,500 to $40,000

36 to 84 months

None

LightStream Home Improvement Loans

Excellent credit

9.99% to 21.09% with AutoPay

$5,000 to $100,000

24 to 240 months, by loan type

None

Wells Fargo Home Improvement Loans

Existing Wells Fargo customers

6.74% to 26.74%

$3,000 to $100,000

12 to 84 months

No origination fee

SoFi Home Improvement Loans

Larger, fast-funded projects

6.99% to 35.49% with discounts

$5,000 to $100,000

2 to 7 years

0% to 7% origination fee, deducted from the proceeds

Upgrade Home Improvement Loans

Smaller projects

7.74% to 35.99%

$1,000 to $50,000

24 to 84 months

1.85% to 9.99% origination fee

Three of the five best home improvement loans advertise no origination fee. SoFi may charge 0% to 7% origination fee, and Upgrade comes with 1.85% to 9.99% fee. Home improvement loan rates vary just as widely by lender. Loan size splits the field too. Discover stops at $40,000 and Upgrade at $50,000, while the other three reach $100,000.

The Best Home Improvement Loans, Reviewed

Your credit profile and project size decide which lender fits best. Scan the “Best for” label on each entry first, then read the full review of the one that matches your situation.

1. Discover Home Improvement Loans [Best for No Fees]

Discover charges no fees of any kind on personal loans from $2,500 to $40,000, with an APR range of 6.99% to 24.99% and terms of 36 to 84 months. It takes the top spot for the best home improvement loans because it pairs a low rate range with the cleanest fee structure of the five lenders.

Discover Home Improvement Loans page showing no fees and a 6.99% to 24.99% APR range

The key terms from Discover‘s own page appear below.

Discover Home Improvement Loans

BEST OVERALL NO FEES 6.99% TO 24.99% APR

Loan Details

APR range
6.99% to 24.99%, based on creditworthiness
Loan amounts
$2,500 to $40,000
Terms
36 to 84 months
Fees
No fees of any kind, and no prepayment penalties
Minimum income
$25,000 individual or household annual income
Other requirements
18 or older with a valid U.S. SSN; income, debt-to-income ratio, and credit history are reviewed
Rate check
No impact to your credit score; a hard inquiry follows if you apply
Funding speed
Same-day decision; funds can arrive as early as the next business day after you accept
Last verified
October 27, 2026
Visit Lender's Website Rates updated regularly
Discover Home Improvement Loans 6.99% to 24.99% APR CHECK YOUR RATE

The lender’s own example shows a $15,000 loan at 11.99% APR over 72 months, with a $293 monthly payment and about $6,109 in total interest. The $40,000 ceiling is the lowest of the five, so a large remodel may call for a second lender. Applicants need at least $25,000 in individual or household income, and the final offer also depends on credit history and debt-to-income ratio.

Discover Home Improvement Loans Overall Score: 4.4 out of 5

We weigh four factors, using only figures from Discover Home Improvement Loans’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best home improvement loans.

  • Rate value (40%): 4.5 out of 5.
    • 6.99% to 24.99%, a low starting point with a ceiling well below SoFi and Upgrade.
  • Fees and transparency (25%): 5 out of 5.
    • No fees of any kind and no prepayment penalties.
  • Eligibility and approval (20%): 3.5 out of 5.
    • A $25,000 income minimum and a $40,000 loan cap narrow who it fits.
  • Speed and support (15%): 4.5 out of 5.
    • Same-day decision, funds as early as the next business day, and a no-impact rate check.

Checking your rate leaves your credit score alone, but moving on to a full application brings a hard inquiry.

Pros

Cons

✅ No fees of any kind and no prepayment penalties.

✅ 6.99% to 24.99% APR, with a ceiling below SoFi and Upgrade.

✅ Same-day decision and funds as early as the next business day.

❌ Loans top out at $40,000, the lowest ceiling of the five.

❌ A $25,000 minimum income applies.

Apply with Discover for a project under $40,000 when you want a low rate range without fee line items. A bigger budget points to LightStream, which lends up to $100,000.

BEST FOR NO FEES

Discover Home Improvement Loans

6.99% to 24.99% APR, no fees of any kind

Apply Now

2. LightStream Home Improvement Loans [Best for Excellent Credit]

LightStream advertises 9.99% to 21.09% APR with AutoPay on loans from $5,000 to $100,000, with no fees and no prepayment penalties. The lowest rate requires excellent credit, and the lender states a 25.44% maximum APR across its loans.

LightStream Home Improvement Loans page showing APRs starting at 9.99% with AutoPay

Here is what LightStream states on its home improvement page.

LightStream Home Improvement Loans

EXCELLENT CREDIT NO FEES UP TO $100,000

Loan Details

APR range
9.99% to 21.09% with AutoPay; excellent credit required for the lowest rate
Maximum APR
25.44% for any LightStream loan
AutoPay discount
Rates are 0.50 percentage points higher without AutoPay; the discount is available only before loan funding
Loan amounts
$5,000 to $100,000
Terms
24 to 240 months, depending on the loan type
Fees
No fees and no prepayment penalties
Collateral
No appraisal or home equity required
Funding speed
As soon as the day you apply, if you finish signing and verification by 2:30 p.m. Eastern
Rate Beat Program
Offers a rate 0.10 percentage points lower than a qualifying competing offer, under the conditions on the lender’s page
Customer service
Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern; Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.
Last verified
October 27, 2026
Visit Lender's Website Rates updated regularly
LightStream Home Improvement Loans 9.99% to 21.09% APR with AutoPay CHECK YOUR RATE

In the lender’s own example, a $10,000 loan at 9.99% APR over three years costs $322.62 a month, or about $1,614 in interest. Home improvement loan rates at LightStream run 0.50 points higher without AutoPay, so enroll before your loan funds. The Rate Beat Program undercuts a qualifying competing offer by 0.10 points, subject to approval.

LightStream Home Improvement Loans Overall Score: 4.1 out of 5

We weigh four factors, using only figures from LightStream Home Improvement Loans’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best home improvement loans.

  • Rate value (40%): 4 out of 5.
    • A 21.09% advertised ceiling with AutoPay, offset by a 9.99% starting rate that sits above the other four.
  • Fees and transparency (25%): 5 out of 5.
    • No fees and no prepayment penalties.
  • Eligibility and approval (20%): 3 out of 5.
    • Excellent credit is required for the lowest rate, and the page lists no other minimums.
  • Speed and support (15%): 4.5 out of 5.
    • Same-day funding is possible, and extended customer service hours include Saturdays.

Confirm your own rate before you count on the advertised range, because the 9.99% start needs excellent credit and the lender’s stated maximum APR across all loans is 25.44%.

Pros

Cons

✅ 21.09% advertised ceiling with AutoPay.

✅ No fees and no prepayment penalties.

✅ Loans up to $100,000, with no appraisal or home equity required.

❌ The 9.99% starting rate requires excellent credit and AutoPay.

❌ Rates run 0.50 points higher without AutoPay.

Choose LightStream, our second pick among the best home improvement loans, for a six-figure project and excellent credit. Borrowers with lower scores can check Discover first, which lists a 24.99% top APR.

BEST FOR EXCELLENT CREDIT

LightStream Home Improvement Loans

9.99% to 21.09% APR with AutoPay, no fees

Apply Now

3. Wells Fargo Home Improvement Loans [Best for Existing Wells Fargo Customers]

Wells Fargo lends $3,000 to $100,000 at 6.74% to 26.74% APR, with no origination fee, no closing fee, and no prepayment penalty. It offers personal loans only to existing Wells Fargo customers, so this pick fits current account holders best.

Wells Fargo Home Improvement Loans page showing rates from 6.74% APR

Wells Fargo at a glance:

Wells Fargo Home Improvement Loans

LOWEST START RATE NO ORIGINATION FEE EXISTING CUSTOMERS

Loan Details

APR range
6.74% to 26.74%, including a 0.25% relationship discount
Relationship discount
Requires a qualifying Wells Fargo consumer checking account and automatic payments from a Wells Fargo deposit account; the rate can rise if autopay is canceled
Loan amounts
$3,000 to $100,000
Terms
12 to 84 months
Fees
No origination fee, no closing fee, and no prepayment penalty; late fees may apply
Eligibility
Personal loans are offered only to existing Wells Fargo customers
Rate check
No impact to your credit score
Funding speed
On average, 97% of customers received their funds the day they signed (April to June 2026 data)
Last verified
October 27, 2026
Visit Lender's Website Rates updated regularly
Wells Fargo Home Improvement Loans 6.74% to 26.74% APR CHECK YOUR RATE

The 6.74% starting rate applies to loans of at least $10,000 with a three-year term and includes the 0.25% discount, so a smaller loan or a borrower without a qualifying checking account may see a higher APR. The lender’s example shows $17,000 over 48 months at 13.99% APR, with a $464 monthly payment and about $5,294 in total interest.

Wells Fargo Home Improvement Loans Overall Score: 4.0 out of 5

We weigh four factors, using only figures from Wells Fargo Home Improvement Loans’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best home improvement loans.

  • Rate value (40%): 4.5 out of 5.
    • 6.74% is the lowest starting rate of the five, though the range climbs to 26.74%.
  • Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5.
    • No origination, closing, or prepayment fees; late fees may apply.
  • Eligibility and approval (20%): 2 out of 5.
    • Offered only to existing Wells Fargo customers.
  • Speed and support (15%): 4.5 out of 5.
    • 97% of customers funded the day they signed, and the rate check leaves your credit score alone.

Anyone without a Wells Fargo account has to open one first, and the 0.25% discount needs a qualifying checking account with autopay.

Pros

Cons

✅ Lowest starting APR of the five at 6.74%.

✅ No origination fee, closing fee, or prepayment penalty.

✅ 97% of customers funded the day they signed.

❌ Offered only to existing Wells Fargo customers.

❌ The relationship discount needs a qualifying checking account and autopay.

Wells Fargo makes sense among the best home improvement loans when you already bank there. Everyone else can start with Discover or LightStream.

BEST FOR EXISTING CUSTOMERS

Wells Fargo Home Improvement Loans

6.74% to 26.74% APR, no origination fee

Apply Now

4. SoFi Home Improvement Loans [Best for Larger, Fast-Funded Projects]

SoFi lends $5,000 to $100,000 at 6.99% to 35.49% APR with all discounts, and it can fund the same day your loan is approved. The lender advertises no required fees and checks your rate with a soft credit pull.

SoFi Home Improvement Loans page showing same-day funding and loans up to $100,000

These are the terms SoFi lists on its page.

SoFi Home Improvement Loans

UP TO $100,000 SAME-DAY FUNDING SOFT-PULL RATE CHECK

Loan Details

APR range
6.99% to 35.49% fixed, with all discounts
Discounts
0.25% autopay discount and 0.25% member rate discount
Loan amounts
$5,000 to $100,000 ($5,000 minimum in most states)
Terms
2 to 7 years
Fees
No upfront fees required; an origination fee of 0% to 7% will be deducted from the proceeds
Credit score
No minimum score; credit, income, and debt-to-income ratio are reviewed
Eligibility
U.S. citizen or other eligible status, residing in the U.S.
Rate check
Soft credit pull, with no impact to your score
Funding speed
As quickly as the same day your loan is approved
Last verified
October 27, 2026
Visit Lender's Website Rates updated regularly
SoFi Home Improvement Loans 6.99% to 35.49% APR CHECK YOUR RATE

SoFi‘s lowest home improvement loan rates start at 6.99% and reflect both discounts, and the member discount requires a SoFi Plus subscription, an eligible direct deposit, or at least $5,000 in qualifying deposits. The page advertises no required fees, while its APR footnote mentions an origination fee of 0% to 7% deducted from proceeds, so read your offer to see what applies to you. Trustpilot shows 4.4 out of 5 across 14,581 reviews.

SoFi Home Improvement Loans Overall Score: 3.8 out of 5

We weigh four factors, using only figures from SoFi Home Improvement Loans’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best home improvement loans.

  • Rate value (40%): 3.5 out of 5.
    • A 6.99% starting rate, but the range climbs to 35.49%.
  • Fees and transparency (25%): 3.5 out of 5.
    • Advertises no required fees, yet an origination fee of 0% to 7% appears in the APR footnote.
  • Eligibility and approval (20%): 4 out of 5.
    • No minimum credit score; U.S. residency and underwriting requirements apply.
  • Speed and support (15%): 5 out of 5.
    • Same-day funding and a soft-pull rate check.

Both discounts have conditions, so the lowest advertised rate suits borrowers who qualify for autopay and the member discount.

Pros

Cons

✅ Loans up to $100,000.

✅ Same-day funding and a soft-pull rate check.

✅ No minimum credit score is listed.

❌ Origination fee of up to 7%.

❌ The member discount has deposit or subscription requirements.

Pick SoFi from the best home improvement loans for a large project that needs money quickly. For a lower ceiling APR, Discover tops out at 24.99% but caps loans at $40,000.

BEST FOR LARGER PROJECTS

SoFi Home Improvement Loans

6.99% to 35.49% APR, up to $100,000

Apply Now

5. Upgrade Home Improvement Loans [Best for Smaller Projects]

Upgrade lends up to $50,000 with no collateral, at 7.74% to 35.99% APR, and funds typically arrive within one business day of clearing verification. A 1.85% to 9.99% origination fee comes out of your proceeds.

Upgrade Home Improvement Loans page showing loans up to $50,000 with no collateral

The terms we verified for Upgrade appear in the table.

Upgrade Home Improvement Loans

SMALL PROJECTS UP TO $50,000 NO COLLATERAL

Loan Details

APR range
7.74% to 35.99%; lowest rates require autopay and paying off a portion of existing debt directly
Origination fee
1.85% to 9.99%, deducted from loan proceeds
Loan amounts
Up to $50,000
Terms
24 to 84 months
Prepayment
No prepayment fees
Collateral
None required; a discount may be available if you secure the loan with built-in home fixtures
Rate check
Soft inquiry, with no impact to your credit score
Funding speed
Within one business day of clearing verification; up to 2 weeks if sent directly to third-party creditors
Last verified
October 27, 2026
Visit Lender's Website Rates updated regularly
Upgrade Home Improvement Loans 7.74% to 35.99% APR CHECK YOUR RATE

In the lender’s example, a $10,000 loan at 16.28% APR over 36 months leaves you $9,500 after the $500 fee and costs $335.30 a month, or about $2,071 in interest on top of the fee. Because the fee comes out of your proceeds, you may need to borrow more than your contractor’s quote. Trustpilot shows 4.7 out of 5 across 60,647 reviews.

Upgrade Home Improvement Loans Overall Score: 3.2 out of 5

We weigh four factors, using only figures from Upgrade Home Improvement Loans’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best home improvement loans.

  • Rate value (40%): 3 out of 5.
    • 7.74% to 35.99%, the highest range of the five.
  • Fees and transparency (25%): 2.5 out of 5.
    • A 1.85% to 9.99% origination fee comes out of proceeds, though there is no prepayment fee.
  • Eligibility and approval (20%): 3.5 out of 5.
    • A soft-pull rate check and an optional fixture-secured discount; credit minimums are not published.
  • Speed and support (15%): 4.5 out of 5.
    • Funds typically arrive within one business day of verification.

You receive less than you borrow, so build the origination fee into your budget before you request an amount.

Pros

Cons

✅ A $1,000 minimum suits small repairs.

✅ Funds typically arrive within one business day of verification.

✅ No prepayment fees and no collateral required.

❌ A 1.85% to 9.99% origination fee comes out of your proceeds.

❌ Loans stop at $50,000.

Upgrade is the smaller-project option among the best home improvement loans, suited to a repair that needs funds quickly. If you want to avoid origination fees, Discover charges none.

BEST FOR SMALLER PROJECTS

Upgrade Home Improvement Loans

7.74% to 35.99% APR, $1,000 to $50,000

Apply Now

Discover vs. LightStream Home Improvement Loans: Which Is Better?

The top two among the best home improvement loans both charge no fees, so the choice comes down to rate range and loan size. Discover lists 6.99% to 24.99% APR on loans up to $40,000, while LightStream starts at 9.99% with AutoPay for excellent credit and lends up to $100,000.

Loan detail

Discover

LightStream

APR range

6.99% to 24.99%

9.99% to 21.09% with AutoPay

Loan amounts

$2,500 to $40,000

$5,000 to $100,000

Terms

36 to 84 months

24 to 240 months, by loan type

Fees

None

None

Credit requirement

Not published; $25,000 minimum income

Excellent credit for the lowest rate

Funding speed

As early as the next business day

As soon as the day you apply

Our score

4.4 out of 5

4.1 out of 5

Choose Discover for a project under $40,000 and the lower starting rate. Choose LightStream when you need more than $40,000 or want same-day funding. Comparing home improvement loan rates at both takes only a few minutes.

BEST FOR NO FEES

Discover Home Improvement Loans

6.99% to 24.99% APR, no fees of any kind

Apply Now

How Much Would a Home Improvement Loan Cost You?

A $10,000 loan over 36 months costs about $308 to $458 a month, depending on whether you land at a lender’s lowest or highest APR. The table applies each lender’s advertised range, so you can see how home improvement loan rates change what you pay across the best home improvement loans.

LenderAPR rangePayment at low endPayment at high endInterest at low endInterest at high end
Discover6.99% to 24.99%$309$398$1,114$4,312
LightStream9.99% to 21.09%$323$377$1,614$3,580
Wells Fargo6.74% to 26.74%$308$407$1,073$4,647
SoFi6.99% to 35.49%$309$455$1,114$6,385
Upgrade7.74% to 35.99%$312$458$1,238$6,487

The table treats each APR as the loan’s interest rate, so it leaves out origination fees. At Upgrade, a 1.85% to 9.99% fee would reduce the money you receive, and the lender’s own example shows $9,500 arriving on a $10,000 loan. The gap between the low and high ends matters more than the starting rate: a high-end offer at SoFi or Upgrade costs about $2,100 to $2,200 more in interest than Discover‘s highest rate.

What Is a Home Improvement Loan?

A home improvement loan is an unsecured personal loan you use to pay for a renovation, repair, or remodel, then repay in fixed monthly installments over a set term. Your home does not serve as collateral, so the lender bases approval on your credit, income, and debt-to-income ratio instead of an appraisal. All five lenders in this guide use that structure.

Home Improvement Loan vs HELOC

A home equity loan or HELOC lets you borrow against the equity in your house, so the lender usually orders an appraisal and places a lien on your property. A home improvement loan is unsecured. Your home does not back the debt, and approval depends on your credit, income, and debt-to-income ratio.

A HELOC often carries a variable rate, and a home improvement loan keeps one fixed rate and payment for the full term. Compare APRs side by side, because an APR bundles the interest rate with any origination fee. If you want to compare personal loans more broadly, check out our roundup of the best personal loans.

FeatureHome improvement loanHome equity loan or HELOC
CollateralNone; unsecuredYour home
Approval basisCredit, income, and debt-to-income ratioHome equity plus credit and income
AppraisalNot requiredTypically required
Rate typeFixed rate and paymentFixed for a loan, often variable for a HELOC
If you cannot repayMissed payments hurt your credit and can lead to collectionsYour home is at risk because of the lien

How to Apply for a Home Improvement Loan

Steps showing how to apply for a renovation loan

Here is how to get a home improvement loan from any of the best home improvement loans on this list, in five steps.

  1. Check your rate with a soft credit pull. Discover, Wells Fargo, SoFi, and Upgrade all say a rate check won’t affect your credit score.
  2. Gather your income details, Social Security number, and a government-issued ID. Discover also requires at least $25,000 in individual or household income.
  3. Complete the online application and choose your loan amount and term, keeping origination fees in mind if the lender charges one.
  4. Compare offers by APR, not interest rate alone, so every fee shows up in the number.
  5. Sign the agreement and receive your funds. SoFi can fund the same day you’re approved, LightStream as soon as the day you apply, Discover as early as the next business day, and Upgrade within a business day of verification.

Choosing the Best Home Improvement Loan for You

Your credit profile and the size of your project narrow the field fastest. Use these matches to pick the best home improvement loan for your situation:

  • You want no fees and a project under $40,000: Discover fits best, with a 6.99% to 24.99% APR range.
  • You have excellent credit and a large project: LightStream fits best, with up to $100,000 and 9.99% to 21.09% APR with AutoPay.
  • You already bank with Wells Fargo: Wells Fargo fits best, with a 6.74% starting APR and no origination fee.
  • You need a large loan funded fast: SoFi fits best, with up to $100,000 and same-day funding.
  • You have a small repair: Upgrade fits best, with loans from $1,000 and funding within a business day.

All five lenders offer unsecured loans, and none publishes a minimum credit score, so run each lender’s rate check before you apply. If you plan to fold other balances into the same loan, see best debt consolidation loans.

Why Trust Eneba

I evaluate every account and card in our Financial guides using the same process:

  • Verified at the source: Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website.
  • Clear scoring: I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another.
  • Honest trade-offs: I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements.
  • Up-to-date numbers: I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it.
  • Transparency: Eneba may earn a commission through some links, at no extra cost to you. Affiliate partners, if any, don’t affect how I score or rank products.

I spent 12 years in banking, working in branch management and operations, and I’ve spent the past 10 years writing and editing content on banking, credit cards, and business/personal finance.

– Benilyn Suralta, Financial Content Editor at Eneba

Methodology: How We Rate the Best Home Improvement Loans

I score each lender out of 5 on four weighted factors, using only figures from the lender’s own website. I checked every figure in this article on October 27, 2026.

  • Rate value (40%): how competitive the lender’s APR is at the low and high ends of its range.
  • Fees and transparency (25%): origination, closing, prepayment, and late fees, and how clearly the lender discloses them.
  • Eligibility and approval (20%): who can apply, published minimums, and the loan sizes on offer.
  • Speed and support (15%): funding speed and the tools you can use to check your rate before you apply.

Picks rank by overall score. I recheck every figure every 30 days and within 3 business days of a Federal Reserve rate decision, so the best home improvement loans on this list stay current as rates and terms change.

Final Verdict on the Best Home Improvement Loans

Discover is the best home improvement loan for most borrowers who need $40,000 or less, with a 6.99% to 24.99% APR range and no fees of any kind. Among the best home improvement loans here, LightStream fits borrowers with excellent credit and larger budgets, and Wells Fargo rewards its existing customers with a 6.74% starting rate. Rates change often, so confirm your own offer on the lender’s site before you sign.

BEST FOR NO FEES

Discover Home Improvement Loans

6.99% to 24.99% APR, no fees of any kind

Apply Now

FAQs

What do the best home improvement loans cover?

The best home improvement loans fund remodels, repairs, additions, appliance upgrades, new furniture, and green energy projects. Discover lists all of these uses on its home improvement page and lends up to $40,000 for them.

Does checking your rate hurt your credit score?

Discover, SoFi, Upgrade, and Wells Fargo let you check your rate without affecting your credit score. A hard inquiry follows when you submit a full application, so collect your rate offers first and apply to one lender.

Can you pay off a home improvement loan early?

Discover, LightStream, Wells Fargo, and Upgrade state they charge no prepayment penalties. That lets you make extra payments or clear the balance early without a fee. Check SoFi’s loan agreement for its terms before you sign.

Can you get a home improvement loan with fair credit?

Possibly. SoFi lists no minimum credit score, and its APRs run up to 35.49%. Upgrade tops out at 35.99% and adds a 1.85% to 9.99% origination fee. Expect a high cost, so compare your offers against Discover’s 24.99% cap first.

Is home improvement loan interest tax deductible?

IRS Publication 936 allows a home mortgage interest deduction only for debt secured by your home. A home improvement loan is unsecured, so its interest generally does not qualify. Home equity loan or HELOC interest can qualify when the funds substantially improve the home.

What should you check before choosing one of the best home improvement loans?

Confirm whether the advertised rate needs AutoPay or a bank account. LightStream’s rate runs 0.50 percentage points higher without AutoPay, and Wells Fargo’s 0.25% discount needs a qualifying checking account. Use the full APR to compare the best home improvement loans.

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Benilyn Suralta

Editor

I'm Benilyn, a former banker who now writes about money and helps readers find accounts and cards that actually fit their lives.

I spent 12 years in banking, working in branch management, foreign exchange operations, and acquired-asset sales. I then moved into content and have spent the past 10 years writing and editing bank reviews, buyer's guides, and credit card comparisons, tracking rates, fees, and fine print across dozens of banks and card issuers. Along the way, I've also written about property management, real estate, bookkeeping, and AI.

When I'm not writing, you'll probably find me at the gym, on my yoga mat, or out on a weekend run with my family.

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