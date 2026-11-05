Best High Yield Savings Accounts in 2026

Most savings accounts pay about 0.38% APY on average, versus the best high yield savings accounts that pay up to 4.27% APY. EverBank Performance Savings tops our list at 4.20% APY with no monthly fee and no minimum to open. Peak Bank pays the highest rate at 4.27% APY, Newtek Bank has no service fees, Bread Savings waives incoming wire fees, and Marcus by Goldman Sachs offers 24/7 support with no withdrawal limit.

We scored each account out of 5 on rate value (40%), fees and transparency (25%), eligibility (20%), and access and protection (15%). Rates are variable, so confirm the live number before you open an account. See our full methodology below.

Best High Yield Savings Accounts: Top 5 Compared

Here’s how the top 5 best high yield savings accounts compare at a glance, so you can pick among the best high yield savings accounts quickly. The table shows each account’s standard APY, what it costs to open, and how you reach your money.

The Best High Yield Savings Accounts, Reviewed

Below is the full breakdown of each of the best high yield savings accounts, in rank order, with the verified rate, fees, and the one or two conditions worth knowing before you apply. Start with our top pick, EverBank.

1. EverBank Performance Savings [Best Overall With $0 to Open]

EverBank Performance Savings is our top pick for savers who want a strong rate without an opening deposit or a monthly fee. It pays 4.20% APY on all balances for new accounts, and you earn interest no matter how small your balance is. On $10,000, that rate earns about $420 in a year, compared with about $38 at the 0.38% FDIC national average.

Here are the APY, fees and other features you need to know:

EverBank Performance Savings BEST OVERALL $0 TO OPEN NO MONTHLY FEE Account Details Standard APY 4.20% on all balances (new accounts only) Promotions None Monthly fee $0 Minimum to open $0 Minimum to earn the APY None Other fees Monthly maintenance fee: $0 Mobile check deposit fee: $0 FDIC coverage $250,000 per depositor, per ownership category Access Online and mobile; open online or by phone, not at financial centers Last verified October 25, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

The account charges no monthly maintenance fee and no mobile check deposit fee, and you can open it with $0. You open the account online or by calling EverBank‘s client solutions team, because it isn’t available through the bank’s financial centers.

EverBank Performance Savings Overall Score: 4.5 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from EverBank Performance Savings’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best high yield savings accounts, and why each one earned its place among the best high yield savings accounts. Rate value (40%): 4.8 out of 5. 4.20% APY on all balances, including $25,000 and $100,000.

Fees and transparency (25%): 5 out of 5. $0 monthly fee and $0 mobile check deposit fee; the rate shows a date.

Eligibility (20%): 4.5 out of 5. $0 to open and no minimum to earn, but the rate applies to new accounts only.

Access and protection (15%): 3 out of 5. Online and mobile access with standard $250,000 FDIC coverage; no financial center openings.

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The quoted APY applies to new accounts only and may not apply to existing accounts, and the rate is variable, so it can change before you open yours. EverBank doesn’t list extended FDIC coverage on this page, so plan around the standard $250,000 limit per depositor for each ownership category.

Pros Cons ✅ 4.20% APY on all balances. ✅ $0 to open and no minimum to earn. ✅ No monthly fee and no mobile check deposit fee. ❌ APY applies to new accounts only. ❌ You can’t open the account at a financial center.

EverBank suits savers who want a high rate, no minimum, and no monthly fee. If you want the top APY and can open with $100, Peak Bank pays 4.27%. If you want 24/7 phone support with no withdrawal limit, Marcus by Goldman Sachs is our pick.

BEST OVERALL EverBank 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Performance Savings Apply Now

Peak Bank Envision High Yield Savings pays the highest standard rate in this comparison, at 4.27% APY on balances up to $499,999.99. It suits savers who can open with $100 and want one of the best high yield savings rates available. On $25,000, that rate earns about $1,068 a year.

Below are the APY, fees, and key features you should know before you open this account.

Peak Bank Envision High Yield Savings HIGHEST APY $100 TO OPEN NO MONTHLY FEE Account Details Standard APY 4.27% on balances of $0.01 to $499,999.99; 3.40% on balances of $500,000 or more (new accounts only) Promotions None Monthly fee $0 Minimum to open $100; opening funds are held for 5 business days Minimum to earn the APY $0.01 Other fees Monthly maintenance fee: $0 FDIC coverage FDIC-insured through Idaho First Bank Access Online and mobile banking; consumer accounts only; one account per customer Last verified October 25, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

The account has no monthly maintenance fee, and Peak Bank offers consumer accounts only, so it doesn’t serve businesses. You fund the account through Plaid or an ACH transfer, and ACH funding tops out at $5,000, with funds available after five days pending review. External transfers turn on 5 business days after your first deposit posts.

Peak Bank Envision High Yield Savings Overall Score: 4.3 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Peak Bank Envision High Yield Savings’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best high yield savings accounts, and why each one earned its place among the best high yield savings accounts. Rate value (40%): 5 out of 5. 4.27% APY at both $25,000 and $100,000, the highest standard rate here.

Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. $0 monthly fee and a dated rate; outgoing wires aren’t offered.

Eligibility (20%): 3.5 out of 5. $100 to open with a 5-business-day hold, and the rate applies to new accounts only.

Access and protection (15%): 3 out of 5. Online and mobile only, with external transfers starting 5 business days after funding.

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Your $100 opening funds sit under a 5-business-day hold. The 4.27% APY applies to new accounts only, and balances of $500,000 or more earn 3.40% APY. Peak Bank supports incoming wires only, so you move money out by ACH transfer, and it limits you to one Envision account per customer.

Pros Cons ✅ Highest standard APY in this guide. ✅ No monthly maintenance fee. ✅ Same 4.27% rate from $0.01 up to $499,999.99. ❌ $100 to open, with a 5-business-day hold. ❌ No debit card.

Peak Bank suits savers who have $100 to start, want the top rate, and plan to leave the money alone. If you prefer to open with $0, EverBank pays 4.20% APY.

HIGHEST APY Peak Bank 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Envision High Yield Savings Apply Now

Newtek Bank Personal High Yield Savings pays 4.20% APY with no monthly service fees, no service charges, and no transaction fees. It matches EverBank‘s rate for savers who prefer a simple account, and you can open it online in as little as 2 minutes.

These are the rate, fee, and account details that matter most for this pick.

Newtek Bank Personal High Yield Savings NO NEW-ACCOUNT LIMIT $100 TO OPEN ONLINE ONLY Account Details Standard APY 4.20% on all balances Promotions None Monthly fee $0 Minimum to open $100 Minimum to earn the APY $0.01 Other fees Service charges: $0 Transaction fees: $0 Transactions Up to six withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle FDIC coverage $250,000 per depositor, for each account ownership category Access Online Last verified October 25, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

Opening takes a $100 deposit, and you need only $0.01 in the account to earn interest, with no minimum balance to maintain. On $100,000, 4.20% APY earns about $4,200 in a year.

Newtek Bank Personal High Yield Savings Overall Score: 4.2 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Newtek Bank Personal High Yield Savings’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best high yield savings accounts, and why each one earned its place among the best high yield savings accounts. Rate value (40%): 4.8 out of 5. 4.20% APY at both $25,000 and $100,000.

Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. $0 monthly fee and no service or transaction fees; the rate page shows its date.

Eligibility (20%): 4 out of 5. $100 to open and $0.01 to earn the rate.

Access and protection (15%): 2.5 out of 5. Online only, with a limit of six withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle.

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Newtek Bank permits up to six withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle, so this account works best for savings you don’t touch often. You manage the account online, and deposits are insured by the FDIC up to $250,000 per depositor for each account ownership category.

Pros Cons ✅ 4.20% APY on all balances, with no new-account-only condition on the published rate. ✅ No monthly, service, or transaction fees. ✅ Opens online in as little as 2 minutes. ❌ $100 to open. ❌ Six withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle.

Newtek Bank suits savers who want a no-fee account with a top-tier rate and rarely move money out. If you make frequent transfers, Marcus by Goldman Sachs sets no withdrawal limit.

NO NEW-ACCOUNT LIMIT Newtek Bank 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Personal High Yield Savings Apply Now

4. Bread Savings High-Yield Savings Account [Best for Free Incoming Wires]

Bread Savings High-Yield Savings Account suits savers who want a straightforward account from an online bank. It pays 4.05% APY, and the bank charges no monthly maintenance fee and no incoming wire transfer fee. You open it with $100 or more, then add to the balance through online deposits.

Check the APY, fees, and other account features in the table below.

Bread Savings High-Yield Savings Account FREE INCOMING WIRES $100 TO OPEN NO MONTHLY FEE Account Details Standard APY 4.05% on all balances up to $1,000,000 Promotions None Monthly fee $0 Minimum to open $100, deposited in a single transaction Other fees Monthly maintenance fee: $0 Incoming wire transfers: $0 (unlimited) Official check request: $15 Outgoing wire transfer fee: $25, with no limit on number of transfers Paper statement request: $5 FDIC coverage $250,000 per depositor, for each ownership category, through Comenity Capital Bank Access Online; personal accounts only Last verified October 25, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

ACH deposits received before 5 p.m. CT on a business day start earning interest the moment Bread Savings receives them, although the funds may not be available to withdraw right away. Deposits are FDIC insured through Comenity Capital Bank, with a coverage limit of $250,000 per depositor for each ownership category.

Bread Savings High-Yield Savings Account Overall Score: 4.2 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Bread Savings High-Yield Savings Account’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best high yield savings accounts, and why each one earned its place among the best high yield savings accounts. Rate value (40%): 4.5 out of 5. 4.05% APY at both $25,000 and $100,000.

Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. $0 monthly fee and $0 incoming wires; the rate carries a date, but the product page lists no full fee schedule.

Eligibility (20%): 4 out of 5. $100 to open in a single transaction; personal accounts only.

Access and protection (15%): 3 out of 5. Online access with standard $250,000 FDIC coverage.

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The $100 opening deposit must arrive in a single transaction, and Bread Savings can change the rate after you open the account. The account is for personal use only. If you also want a CD, Bread Savings opens those with $1,500.

Pros Cons ✅ 4.05% APY on all balances. ✅ No monthly maintenance fee and no incoming wire fee. ✅ CDs are available from the same bank. ❌ $100 to open, in a single transaction. ❌ Personal accounts only.

Bread Savings suits savers who want a 4% rate and free incoming wires from a bank that also offers CDs. If you want a slightly higher rate, Newtek Bank pays 4.20% APY with the same $100 opening deposit.

FREE INCOMING WIRES Bread Savings 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. High-Yield Savings Account Apply Now

Marcus by Goldman Sachs Online Savings Account is our pick for savers who value support and flexibility. It pays 3.50% APY with no fees and no minimum deposit, and the bank doesn’t require a credit check to open it. A contact center is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Here’s a look at the APY, fees, and other features of Marcus by Goldman Sachs Online Savings Account.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs Online Savings Account CUSTOMER SUPPORT NO MINIMUM NO FEES Account Details Standard APY 3.50% on all balances up to $1,000,000 Promotions Referral boost: 1.00% APY for 3 months for you and a friend who is new to Marcus Monthly fee $0 Minimum to open $0 Minimum to earn the APY None Transactions No limit on withdrawals or transfers Other fees Transfers to or from the account: $0 FDIC coverage FDIC-insured through Goldman Sachs Bank USA Access Online, Marcus app, and phone; same-day transfers of $100,000 or less made by 12 p.m. ET on a business day Last verified October 25, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Provider's Website Rates updated regularly

Marcus by Goldman Sachs sets no limit on withdrawals or transfers from the account. Transfers of $100,000 or less made by 12 p.m. ET on a business day process by 5 p.m. ET that day, which makes it handy for moving money to and from checking. A friend who’s new to Marcus and you can each earn a 1.00% APY boost for 3 months through its referral program.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs Online Savings Account Overall Score: 4.2 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Marcus by Goldman Sachs Online Savings Account’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best high yield savings accounts, and why each one earned its place among the best high yield savings accounts. Rate value (40%): 3.5 out of 5. 3.50% APY at both $25,000 and $100,000.

Fees and transparency (25%): 5 out of 5. $0 fees, no transfer charges, and a dated rate.

Eligibility (20%): 5 out of 5. $0 to open, no minimum to earn the rate, and no credit check.

Access and protection (15%): 3.5 out of 5. Online, app, and phone access with same-day transfers up to $100,000, backed by Goldman Sachs Bank USA.

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The standard rate sits below the top four picks, so $100,000 earns about $3,500 a year, or $700 less than at 4.20% APY. Marcus also applies maximum balance limits, so check the current cap before you fund the account with a large balance.

Pros Cons ✅ No fees, no minimum, and no withdrawal limit. ✅ 24/7 phone and chat support. ✅ Same-day transfers up to $100,000. ❌ Maximum balance limits apply. ❌ No branches for in-person service.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs suits savers who want fast transfers, round-the-clock support, and no withdrawal limit. If you care most about the rate, Peak Bank and EverBank pay more.

CUSTOMER SUPPORT Marcus by Goldman Sachs 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Online Savings Account Apply Now

EverBank vs. Peak Bank: Which Pays More?

Peak Bank pays 0.07 percentage points more on balances up to $499,999.99, which adds about $70 a year on $100,000. EverBank earns more on balances of $500,000 or more and opens with $0.

Account detail EverBank Peak Bank APY at $25,000 4.20% 4.27% APY at $100,000 4.20% 4.27% APY at $500,000 4.20% 3.40% Minimum to open $0 $100 Opening hold Not listed 5 business days on opening funds Rate applies to New accounts only New accounts only Monthly fee $0 $0 Our score 4.5 out of 5 4.3 out of 5

Choose EverBank if you want the best high yield savings account for a $0 opening deposit with no balance tier to track. Choose Peak Bank if you want the highest rate on balances up to $499,999.99 and can wait out the opening hold.

BEST OVERALL EverBank 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Performance Savings Apply Now

Other High Yield Savings Accounts to Consider

These four high yield savings accounts pay 3.30% APY or less at their standard rates, yet each offers something specific. We verified every figure below on the provider’s own website.

Account Standard APY Min. to open Monthly fee Worth knowing SoFi Checking and Savings 3.30% with direct deposit or $5,000 in deposits every 31 days; 0.80% without $0 $0 New members can earn up to 4.40% APY for up to 6 months; FDIC coverage up to $3 million through its program American Express High Yield Savings 3.20% $0 $0 No ATM card, debit card, or checks Capital One 360 Performance Savings 3.20% $0 $0 Withdraw online or at a branch; no direct ATM withdrawals Ally Bank Savings Account 3.20% $0 $0 Round-ups move spare change from your Ally spending account purchases into savings once you accrue at least $5; 10 limited withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

SoFi stands out for new members. A limited-time 1.10% APY boost lifts the 3.30% standard rate to as much as 4.40% APY for up to 6 months, and a direct deposit bonus pays $50 for $1,000 to $4,999.99 in eligible direct deposits or $400 for $5,000 or more within 25 days of your first one. Both offers depend on setting up eligible direct deposit or $5,000 in qualifying deposits, so compare the 3.30% standard rate, or the 0.80% fallback, against the picks above before you decide.

What Is a High-Yield Savings Account?

A high yield savings account is a savings account that pays a much higher APY than a traditional bank savings account, usually offered online. Because online banks skip the overhead of running branches, they can pass more of that saving back to depositors at a higher rate.

A traditional savings account at a big-box bank often pays a fraction of a percent, while a high yield savings account can pay several times that. The FDIC national average is 0.38%, so the best high yield savings accounts here pay more than 10 times as much. All five of the best high yield savings accounts compared in this guide are offered by FDIC member banks, so deposits are insured up to the standard limit.

Checking Accounts vs. High Yield Savings Accounts

A checking account covers your day-to-day spending. It usually comes with a debit card, checks, and bill pay, but it pays little or no interest.

A high yield savings account pays a much higher APY and works best for money you want to grow, like an emergency fund. Many providers limit withdrawals and transfers and don’t offer a debit card, so most savers keep both accounts and move cash between them.

Money Market Accounts vs. High Yield Savings Accounts

A money market account sits between checking and savings. Many offer a debit card or check-writing, and some pay rates close to a high yield savings account, though they often require a higher minimum balance to earn the top rate.

A high yield savings account often costs less to open (from $0 to $100 among our five picks) and has a simpler setup. Both account types pay variable rates, so compare the current APY, minimums, and fees before you choose.

High Yield Savings Accounts vs. CDs

A high yield savings account and a certificate of deposit (CD) both earn interest on insured cash, but they suit different goals. A high yield savings account lets you add and withdraw money as needed, with a rate that can change. A CD locks your money for a set term in exchange for a fixed rate, and it charges a penalty if you withdraw early. The table shows how the two compare, using the minimums at Newtek Bank and Bread Savings.

Feature High yield savings account CD Rate type Variable; the provider can change it at any time Fixed for the term Access to your money Flexible, within the provider’s withdrawal limits Early withdrawal can trigger a penalty Minimum to open $100 at Newtek Bank and Bread Savings $2,500 at Newtek Bank; $1,500 at Bread Savings Best for Emergency funds and cash you may need soon Money you can leave alone for a set term

How to Open a High Yield Savings Account

Opening most of the best high yield savings accounts online takes only a few minutes and needs basic identity information, so knowing how to open a high yield savings account mostly comes down to having a few details ready in advance.

Gather your name, date of birth, address, email, phone number, Tax ID Number (SSN or ITIN), and employment or income information. Choose an account. Three of the five accounts covered here need $100 to open, while EverBank and Marcus by Goldman Sachs need $0. Complete the online application and agree to the terms. Fund the account by linking an external bank account, and check each bank’s funding limits and hold times. Set up a recurring transfer from checking so your savings grow without extra effort.

Choosing the Best High-Yield Savings Account for You

The single factor that matters most when picking the best high yield savings account for your situation is how much you can deposit upfront and how often you plan to move money.

You want the highest rate: Peak Bank fits best. 4.27% APY on balances up to $499,999.99.

Peak Bank fits best. 4.27% APY on balances up to $499,999.99. You want a high rate with $0 to open: EverBank fits best. 4.20% APY with no monthly fee.

EverBank fits best. 4.20% APY with no monthly fee. You want no service charges: Newtek Bank fits best. 4.20% APY with no service or transaction fees.

Newtek Bank fits best. 4.20% APY with no service or transaction fees. You want free incoming wires: Bread Savings fits best. 4.05% APY with no incoming wire fee.

Bread Savings fits best. 4.05% APY with no incoming wire fee. You want 24/7 support and no withdrawal limit: Marcus by Goldman Sachs fits best. 3.50% APY with no fees.

Three of the five accounts need $100 to open, and EverBank and Peak Bank quote their APYs for new accounts only, so confirm the details on the provider’s site. Use this guide to shortlist the best high yield savings accounts, then check the live rate before you fund one.

Why Trust Eneba I evaluate every account and card in our Financial guides using the same process: Verified at the source: Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the provider’s official website.

Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the provider’s official website. Clear scoring: I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another.

I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another. Honest trade-offs: I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements.

I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements. Up-to-date numbers: I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it.

I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it. Transparency: Eneba may earn a commission through some links, at no extra cost to you. Affiliate partners, if any, don’t affect how I score or rank products. I spent 12 years in banking, working in branch management and operations, and I’ve spent the past 10 years writing and editing content on banking, credit cards, and business/personal finance. – Benilyn Suralta, Financial Content Editor at Eneba Show details

Methodology: How We Rate the Best High Yield Savings Accounts I score every account out of 5 on four factors, using only figures from the provider’s own website. I checked every figure in this article on October 25, 2026. Rate value (40%): the standard APY you earn at $25,000 and at $100,000, without promos or bundles.

the standard APY you earn at $25,000 and at $100,000, without promos or bundles. Fees and transparency (25%): monthly and per-item fees, how easy they are to avoid, and whether the provider shows its rate with a date.

monthly and per-item fees, how easy they are to avoid, and whether the provider shows its rate with a date. Eligibility (20%): the minimum to open, the minimum to earn the rate, and conditions like new accounts only or direct deposit.

the minimum to open, the minimum to earn the rate, and conditions like new accounts only or direct deposit. Access and protection (15%): how you open and manage the account, withdrawal limits, support, and FDIC coverage. The overall score weighs each factor as shown above. Picks rank by score; when picks tie, the one with the higher rate ranks first, which is why, among the best high yield savings accounts, Newtek Bank sits ahead of Bread Savings, and Bread Savings sits ahead of Marcus by Goldman Sachs. I recheck high yield savings account rates every 30 days and within 3 business days of a Federal Reserve rate decision. Show details

Final Verdict on the Best High Yield Savings Accounts

EverBank Performance Savings is the best high yield savings account in this comparison, with 4.20% APY on all balances, no monthly fee, and no minimum to open. Peak Bank pays the highest rate at 4.27% APY if you can open with $100, and Marcus by Goldman Sachs is the best choice if you want 24/7 support and no withdrawal limit. Since high yield savings account rates can change, and the best high yield savings account today may not lead tomorrow, check the latest terms and fees before applying.

BEST OVERALL EverBank 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Performance Savings Apply Now

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