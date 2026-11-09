Best Debt Consolidation Loans in 2026

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Combining several credit card payments into one starts with picking the right lender, and the best debt consolidation loans range from 6.3% to 35.99% APR. Discover leads our list at 6.99% to 24.99% with no fees of any kind, and SoFi, Upstart, Wells Fargo, and Upgrade cover large balances, small ones, existing bank customers, and direct payoff.

We scored each lender out of 5 on rate value (40%), fees and transparency (25%), eligibility and approval (20%), and speed and support (15%), using figures from each lender’s own website verified on October 27, 2026. Debt consolidation loan rates depend on your credit, the amount you borrow, and the term you choose.

Best Debt Consolidation Loans: Top 5 Compared

Compare the best debt consolidation loans on APR range, loan amounts, terms, and fees before you read each review.

Lender Best for APR range Loan amounts Terms Fees Discover Personal Loans for Debt Consolidation No fees of any kind 6.99% to 24.99% $2,500 to $40,000 36 to 84 months None SoFi Personal Loans Large balances 6.99% to 35.49% with discounts $5,000 to $100,000 2 to 7 years 0% to 7% origination fee Wells Fargo Debt Consolidation Loans Existing Wells Fargo customers 6.74% to 26.74% $3,000 to $100,000 12 to 84 months No origination fee Upstart Debt Consolidation Loans Smaller balances 6.3% to 35.99% $1,000 to $75,000 3 or 5 years Origination fee varies Upgrade Debt Consolidation Loans Direct payoff with a rate discount 7.74% to 35.99% $1,000 to $50,000 24 to 84 months 1.85% to 9.99% origination fee

Only Discover and Wells Fargo advertise no origination fee. SoFi, Upstart, and Upgrade can deduct one from your loan proceeds, so a $10,000 loan may arrive as less than $10,000.

Debt consolidation loan rates split the field too, with Discover topping out at 24.99% and Wells Fargo at 26.74%. The other three, on the other hand, can reach 35.49% to 35.99%.

The Best Debt Consolidation Loans, Reviewed

Find your situation in the Best for labels below, whether that is no fees, an existing bank relationship, a large balance, a small balance, or direct payoff of your cards. Then read that lender’s review for the details.

1. Discover Personal Loans for Debt Consolidation [Best for No Fees]

Discover charges no fees of any kind on debt consolidation loans from $2,500 to $40,000, with an APR range of 6.99% to 24.99% and terms of 36 to 84 months. It tops our list because it pairs the lowest rate ceiling of the five with the cleanest fee structure.

Here are the terms Discover states for this loan.

Discover Personal Loans for Debt Consolidation BEST OVERALL NO FEES UP TO 84 MONTHS Loan Details APR range 6.99% to 24.99%, based on creditworthiness Loan amounts $2,500 to $40,000 Terms 36 to 84 months Fees No fees of any kind, and no prepayment penalties Minimum income $25,000 individual or household annual income Other requirements 18 or older with a valid U.S. SSN; income, debt-to-income ratio, and credit history are reviewed Rate check No impact to your credit score; a hard inquiry follows if you apply Paying creditors You can send money straight to many creditors or to your bank account Funding speed As soon as the next business day after you accept your loan Last verified October 27, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Lender's Website Rates updated regularly

Discover lets you route the loan straight to many creditors, so the payoff happens without you moving the money yourself. Its own example shows a $15,000 loan at 11.99% APR over 72 months, with a $293 monthly payment and about $6,109 in total interest. The $40,000 ceiling is the lowest of the five, so a larger balance needs a second lender, and applicants need at least $25,000 in individual or household income.

Discover Personal Loans for Debt Consolidation Overall Score: 4.4 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Discover Personal Loans for Debt Consolidation’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best debt consolidation loans. Rate value (40%): 4.5 out of 5. 6.99% to 24.99%, the lowest ceiling of the five and a low starting rate.

Fees and transparency (25%): 5 out of 5. No fees of any kind and no prepayment penalties.

Eligibility and approval (20%): 3.5 out of 5. A $25,000 income minimum, a $40,000 cap, and limits on which debts it can pay.

Speed and support (15%): 4.5 out of 5. Funds as soon as the next business day, direct payment to creditors, and a no-impact rate check.

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A Discover loan can’t directly pay any Capital One account, including Discover and Capital One credit cards, a secured loan, or a post-secondary education loan. Checking your rate leaves your credit score alone, but a full application brings a hard inquiry.

Pros Cons ✅ No fees of any kind and no prepayment penalties. ✅ 6.99% to 24.99% APR, the lowest ceiling of the five. ✅ Funds can go straight to many creditors. ❌ A $25,000 minimum income applies. ❌ It cannot directly pay Capital One accounts, including its own cards.

Choose Discover for a balance under $40,000 when you want a low rate ceiling and no fees. A larger balance points to SoFi or Wells Fargo, which both lend up to $100,000.

BEST FOR NO FEES Discover Personal Loans for Debt Consolidation 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 6.99% to 24.99% APR, no fees of any kind Apply Now

2. SoFi Personal Loans [Best for Large Balances]

SoFi lends $5,000 to $100,000 at 6.99% to 35.49% APR with all discounts, and it can fund the same day you sign. Its Direct Pay option pays your credit card lender for you, and a rate check uses a soft credit pull.

These are the terms SoFi lists on its personal loans page.

SoFi Personal Loans UP TO $100,000 SAME-DAY FUNDING DIRECT PAY Loan Details APR range 6.99% to 35.49% fixed, with all discounts Discounts 0.25% autopay discount and 0.25% member rate discount Loan amounts $5,000 to $100,000 Terms 2 to 7 years Fees No fees required, including no prepayment penalty and no late fees; the APR footnote also cites an origination fee of 0% to 7%, deducted from proceeds Credit score No minimum score listed; lower scores can affect eligibility, terms, or rate Eligibility U.S. citizen or other eligible status, residing in the U.S. Paying creditors Direct Pay sends money to your credit card lender Rate check Soft credit pull, with no impact to your score; a hard pull follows if you apply Funding speed As soon as the same day you sign Last verified October 27, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Lender's Website Rates updated regularly

SoFi‘s lowest rate reflects both discounts, and each carries conditions, so confirm which ones apply to your offer. While its page advertises no required upfront fees, an origination fee of 0% to 7% may be charged and deducted from the proceeds, so read your offer to see what applies to you.

SoFi Personal Loans Overall Score: 3.8 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from SoFi Personal Loans’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best debt consolidation loans. Rate value (40%): 3.5 out of 5. A 6.99% starting rate, but the range climbs to 35.49%.

Fees and transparency (25%): 3.5 out of 5. Advertises no required fees, yet an origination fee of 0% to 7% appears in the APR footnote.

Eligibility and approval (20%): 4 out of 5. No minimum credit score listed; U.S. residency and underwriting requirements apply.

Speed and support (15%): 5 out of 5. Same-day funding, Direct Pay, and a soft-pull rate check.

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The $5,000 minimum rules out small balances, and the top of the range, 35.49% APR, can cost far more than the starting rate.

Pros Cons ✅ Loans up to $100,000. ✅ Same-day funding and Direct Pay to your credit card lender. ✅ No minimum credit score is listed. ❌ An origination fee of up to 7%. ❌ The minimum loan is $5,000.

Pick SoFi from the best debt consolidation loans when your balance runs high and you want funds fast. Discover tops out at 24.99% APR, well below SoFi‘s 35.49% ceiling, but it caps loans at $40,000.

BEST FOR LARGE BALANCES SoFi Personal Loans 3.8 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 6.99% to 35.49% APR, up to $100,000 Apply Now

3. Wells Fargo Debt Consolidation Loans [Best for Existing Wells Fargo Customers]

Wells Fargo lends $3,000 to $100,000 at 6.74% to 26.74% APR over 12 to 84 months, the widest term range of the five, with no origination fee, no closing fee, and no prepayment penalty. It offers personal loans only to existing Wells Fargo customers, so it fits current account holders best.

Wells Fargo at a glance:

Wells Fargo Debt Consolidation Loans 6.74% STARTING APR NO ORIGINATION FEE EXISTING CUSTOMERS Loan Details APR range 6.74% to 26.74%, including a 0.25% relationship discount Relationship discount Requires a qualifying Wells Fargo consumer checking account and automatic payments from a Wells Fargo deposit account; the rate can rise if autopay is canceled Loan amounts $3,000 to $100,000 Terms 12 to 84 months Fees No origination fee, no closing fee, and no prepayment penalty; late fees may apply Eligibility Personal loans are offered only to existing Wells Fargo customers Rate check No impact to your credit score Funding speed On average, 97% of customers received their funds the day they signed (April to June 2026 data) Last verified October 27, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Lender's Website Rates updated regularly

The 6.74% starting rate applies to loans of at least $10,000 with a three-year term and includes the 0.25% discount, so a smaller loan or a borrower without a qualifying checking account may see higher debt consolidation loan rates.

For a $20,000 loan over 60 months, the 6.74% starting APR works out to about $394 a month and $3,615 in total interest. At the 26.74% ceiling, the payment is about $608 and the interest is $16,456.

Wells Fargo Debt Consolidation Loans Overall Score: 3.6 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Wells Fargo Debt Consolidation Loans’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best debt consolidation loans. Rate value (40%): 4 out of 5. A 6.74% starting rate and a 26.74% ceiling, though the starting rate needs a qualifying checking account and autopay.

Fees and transparency (25%): 4.5 out of 5. No origination, closing, or prepayment fees; late fees may apply.

Eligibility and approval (20%): 1 out of 5. Closed to anyone who is not already a Wells Fargo customer.

Speed and support (15%): 4.5 out of 5. 97% of customers funded the day they signed, and the rate check leaves your credit score alone.

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To qualify, you need to open a Wells Fargo account first. You will also need a qualifying checking account with Autopay to get the 0.25% discount. The lender also notes that a lower payment can come from a longer term, which can raise your total interest.

Pros Cons ✅ 6.74% starting APR with a 26.74% ceiling. ✅ No origination fee, closing fee, or prepayment penalty. ✅ 97% of customers funded the day they signed. ❌ Offered only to existing Wells Fargo customers. ❌ The relationship discount needs a qualifying checking account and autopay.

Wells Fargo makes sense among the best debt consolidation loans when you already bank there. Everyone else can start with Discover or SoFi.

BEST FOR EXISTING CUSTOMERS Wells Fargo Debt Consolidation Loans 3.6 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 6.74% to 26.74% APR, no origination fee Apply Now

4. Upstart Debt Consolidation Loans [Best for Smaller Balances]

Upstart starts at $1,000 and reaches $75,000, with 6.3% to 35.99% APR and a choice of 3-year or 5-year fixed terms. The lender says funds can go out in as fast as 24 hours.

We confirmed these terms on Upstart‘s debt consolidation page.

Upstart Debt Consolidation Loans FROM $1,000 24-HOUR FUNDING 3 OR 5 YEAR TERMS Loan Details APR range 6.3% to 35.99%, fixed; the full range varies by state, and the lowest rates go to the most qualified applicants Loan amounts $1,000 to $75,000; minimums vary by state (GA: $3,100, HI: $1,500, MA: $7,000) Terms 3 or 5 years Fees Origination fee varies by offer (8.15% in the lender’s example); no prepayment penalty and no down payment Rate check Soft credit pull, with no impact to your score; a hard inquiry follows if you accept your rate and apply Funding speed As fast as 24 hours; in June 2026, 65% of customers had the transfer started within 24 hours of approval and signing Last verified October 27, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Lender's Website Rates updated regularly

On a $10,000 loan over 3 years, Upstart’s 6.3% starting APR works out to about $306 a month and $1,001 in total interest, and the 35.99% ceiling raises those figures to about $458 and $6,487. Stretching the same loan over 5 years lowers the payment to about $195 at the low end and $361 at the high end, but total interest climbs to $1,684 and $11,676.

The 6.3% starting APR is the lowest of the five, and the 35.99% ceiling is tied for the highest. Minimum amounts vary by state, so a small loan may not be available where you live.

Upstart Debt Consolidation Loans Overall Score: 3.3 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Upstart Debt Consolidation Loans’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best debt consolidation loans. Rate value (40%): 3.5 out of 5. The lowest starting APR of the five at 6.3%, with a 35.99% ceiling.

Fees and transparency (25%): 2.5 out of 5. Origination fees vary by offer and the page shows no fee range, only an 8.15% example.

Eligibility and approval (20%): 3.5 out of 5. A $1,000 minimum, but state minimums reach $7,000 in Massachusetts.

Speed and support (15%): 4 out of 5. Funds in as fast as 24 hours and a soft-pull rate check.

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Upstart is a marketplace, and regulated financial institutions make the loans, so confirm the lender named on your offer before you accept.

Pros Cons ✅ Loans from $1,000, with APRs starting at 6.3%. ✅ A choice of 3-year or 5-year fixed terms. ✅ Funds in as fast as 24 hours, with no prepayment penalty. ❌ Origination fees vary. ❌ State minimums reach $7,000 in Massachusetts.

Choose Upstart from the best debt consolidation loans for a balance in the low thousands, and check your state’s minimum first. Discover fits better when you want a loan above $2,500 with no fees.

BEST FOR SMALLER BALANCES Upstart Debt Consolidation Loans 3.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 6.3% to 35.99% APR on loans from $1,000 Apply Now

5. Upgrade Debt Consolidation Loans [Best for Direct Payoff Discounts]

Upgrade lends $1,000 to $50,000 at 7.74% to 35.99% APR over 24 to 84 months, and its Debt Payoff feature pays your creditors directly. The lender says choosing Debt Payoff can also qualify you for a rate discount.

The terms we verified for Upgrade appear in the table.

Upgrade Debt Consolidation Loans DEBT PAYOFF RATE DISCOUNTS FROM $1,000 Loan Details APR range 7.74% to 35.99%, fixed Loan amounts $1,000 to $50,000 Terms 24 to 84 months Fees 1.85% to 9.99% origination fee, deducted from proceeds; no prepayment fees Debt Payoff Upgrade pays your balances directly to your lenders, and you choose how much goes to each one Rate discounts Available for autopay, for using the loan to pay off existing debt, and for a secured loan Eligibility U.S. citizen, permanent resident, or living in the U.S. on a valid visa; 18 or older; a verifiable bank account and email address Rate check Soft credit pull, with no impact to your score Funding speed Within one business day of clearing verification Last verified October 27, 2026 Show all details Show less Visit Lender's Website Rates updated regularly

On a $10,000 loan over 3 years, the 7.74% starting APR works out to about $312 a month and $1,238 in total interest, and the 35.99% ceiling raises those figures to about $458 and $6,487. The origination fee comes out of your proceeds, so the 1.85% to 9.99% range means you would receive between $9,815 and $9,001 of that $10,000.

Since the origination fee reduces the cash you receive, request enough to cover your balances after the fee comes out.

Upgrade Debt Consolidation Loans Overall Score: 3.2 out of 5 We weigh four factors, using only figures from Upgrade Debt Consolidation Loans’s own website. Our full methodology shows how we rate the best debt consolidation loans. Rate value (40%): 3 out of 5. A 7.74% starting rate, the highest of the five, and a 35.99% ceiling.

Fees and transparency (25%): 2.5 out of 5. A 1.85% to 9.99% origination fee comes out of your proceeds.

Eligibility and approval (20%): 3.5 out of 5. Published residency, age, and bank account rules, with no minimum score listed.

Speed and support (15%): 4.5 out of 5. Funds within one business day of verification, plus Debt Payoff and a soft-pull rate check.

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It features Debt Payoff, which replaces the step where you pay each balance yourself, and Upgrade says it keeps the money dedicated to clearing your debt. SoFi and Discover also pay creditors directly, so compare each offer before you choose.

Pros Cons ✅ Debt Payoff sends funds straight to your creditors. ✅ Rate discounts for autopay and for paying off existing debt. ✅ Loans from $1,000, with no prepayment fees. ❌ The 1.85% to 9.99% origination fee reduces your proceeds. ❌ Loans top out at $50,000.

Pick Upgrade from the best debt consolidation loans when you want the loan to pay your cards for you and a discount for doing it. Compare it with Discover first if you want to avoid an origination fee.

BEST FOR DIRECT PAYOFF Upgrade Debt Consolidation Loans 3.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 7.74% to 35.99% APR with Debt Payoff Apply Now

Discover vs. SoFi Personal Loans for Debt Consolidation: Which Is Better?

The top two among the best debt consolidation loans split on fees and loan size. Discover lends $2,500 to $40,000 with no fees of any kind and a 24.99% rate ceiling, and SoFi lends up to $100,000 and can fund the same day.

Loan detail Discover SoFi APR range 6.99% to 24.99% 6.99% to 35.49% with discounts Loan amounts $2,500 to $40,000 $5,000 to $100,000 Terms 36 to 84 months 2 to 7 years Fees None No fees required; footnote cites a 0% to 7% origination fee Credit and income rules No minimum score listed; $25,000 minimum income No minimum score listed; no income minimum listed Paying creditors Send money straight to many creditors Direct Pay to your credit card lender Funding speed As soon as the next business day As soon as the same day you sign Our score 4.4 out of 5 3.8 out of 5

Choose Discover for a balance under $40,000 and the lower rate ceiling. Choose SoFi when you owe more than $40,000 or need the money fast. Comparing debt consolidation loan rates at both takes only a few minutes.

BEST FOR NO FEES Discover Personal Loans for Debt Consolidation 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 6.99% to 24.99% APR, no fees of any kind Apply Now

How Much Would a Debt Consolidation Loan Cost You?

A $10,000 loan over 36 months costs about $306 to $458 a month, depending on whether you land at a lender’s lowest or highest APR. The table applies each lender’s advertised range, so you can see how debt consolidation loan rates change what you pay across the best debt consolidation loans.

Lender APR range Payment at low end Payment at high end Interest at low end Interest at high end Discover 6.99% to 24.99% $309 $398 $1,114 $4,312 Wells Fargo 6.74% to 26.74% $308 $407 $1,073 $4,647 SoFi 6.99% to 35.49% $309 $455 $1,114 $6,385 Upstart 6.3% to 35.99% $306 $458 $1,001 $6,487 Upgrade 7.74% to 35.99% $312 $458 $1,238 $6,487

The table leaves out origination fees, which come out of your loan before you get the money. A $10,000 loan with a 5% fee, for example, puts $9,500 in your account. Where you land in a lender’s APR range also changes your cost a lot. On the same $10,000 loan over 36 months, a high-end offer from SoFi, Upstart, or Upgrade costs about $2,100 to $2,200 more in interest than Discover’s highest rate.

What Is a Debt Consolidation Loan?

A debt consolidation loan is a personal loan you use to pay off several higher-rate balances, such as credit cards or other loans, and replace them with one fixed monthly payment. You send a single payment to a single lender until the balance is gone, which replaces the juggling of several due dates and rates.

Debt Consolidation Loan vs. Balance Transfer Credit Card

A balance transfer card moves your balances onto a new credit card, and your credit limit caps how much you can move. Most cards also charge a transfer fee, which is around 3% to 5% of the amount you move.

A debt consolidation loan gives you a fixed rate and a set payoff date, and any origination fee shows up in the APR. APR bundles the interest rate and any origination fee into one yearly cost, so it is the number to compare across lenders. Check it first when you work out how to get a debt consolidation loan that saves you money.

Feature Debt consolidation loan Balance transfer card Rate Fixed rate and payment Often a promotional rate that can change later Fees Origination fee at some lenders, built into the APR Transfer fee, typically 3% to 5% per Upgrade Borrowing limit Set by the lender, up to $100,000 here Capped by your card limit Payoff date Fixed by the loan term None; the balance keeps revolving

How to Apply for a Debt Consolidation Loan

Here is how to get a debt consolidation loan from any of the best debt consolidation loans on this list, in five steps.

Check your rate with a soft credit pull. Discover, Wells Fargo, SoFi, Upstart, and Upgrade all say a rate check won’t affect your credit score. List the balances you want to replace, along with each one’s current rate, so you know what the new loan has to beat. Complete the full application with your income and identity details. Discover also requires at least $25,000 in individual or household income. Compare offers by APR, and choose direct payment to your creditors if the lender offers it. Upgrade says its Debt Payoff option can lower your rate. Sign the agreement and receive your funds. SoFi can fund the same day you sign, Wells Fargo funded 97% of customers the day they signed, Upstart can send funds in as fast as 24 hours, Upgrade within a business day of verification, and Discover as soon as the next business day.

Choosing the Best Debt Consolidation Loan for You

The size of your balance and your banking relationships narrow the field fastest. Use these matches to pick the best debt consolidation loan for your situation:

You want no fees and owe $40,000 or less: Discover fits best, with a 6.99% to 24.99% APR range.

Discover fits best, with a 6.99% to 24.99% APR range. You carry a large balance and need the money fast: SoFi fits best, with up to $100,000 and same-day funding.

SoFi fits best, with up to $100,000 and same-day funding. You already bank with Wells Fargo: Wells Fargo fits best, with a 6.74% starting APR, no origination fee, and loans up to $100,000.

Wells Fargo fits best, with a 6.74% starting APR, no origination fee, and loans up to $100,000. You owe a smaller balance: Upstart fits best, with loans from $1,000, though state minimums can run higher.

Upstart fits best, with loans from $1,000, though state minimums can run higher. You want the lender to pay your creditors and discount your rate: Upgrade fits best, through its Debt Payoff feature.

None of the five lenders publishes a minimum credit score, and only Discover lists an income minimum, so run each lender’s rate check before you apply. Whichever of the best debt consolidation loans you shortlist, your real APR depends on your full credit profile, not one published range.

Why Trust Eneba I evaluate every account and card in our Financial guides using the same process: Verified at the source: Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website.

Before I recommend anything, I check its rates, fees, and terms on the bank’s or card issuer’s official website. Clear scoring: I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another.

I score every product out of 5 with a set rubric, and I show the criteria and their weights in each guide, so you can see exactly why one option ranks above another. Honest trade-offs: I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements.

I call out each product’s drawbacks along with its strengths, including fine print like promotional end dates, balance caps, and fee requirements. Up-to-date numbers: I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it.

I re-check our guides after every Federal Reserve rate decision and before promotional offers expire, and each guide shows the date I last verified it. Transparency: Eneba may earn a commission through some links, at no extra cost to you. Affiliate partners, if any, don’t affect how I score or rank products. I spent 12 years in banking, working in branch management and operations, and I’ve spent the past 10 years writing and editing content on banking, credit cards, and business/personal finance. – Benilyn Suralta, Financial Content Editor at Eneba Show details

Methodology: How We Rate Debt Consolidation Loans I score each lender out of 5 on four weighted factors, using only figures from the lender’s own website. I checked every figure in this article on October 27, 2026. Rate value (40%): how competitive the lender’s debt consolidation loan rates are at the low and high ends of its range.

how competitive the lender’s debt consolidation loan rates are at the low and high ends of its range. Fees and transparency (25%): origination, closing, prepayment, and late fees, and how clearly the lender discloses them.

origination, closing, prepayment, and late fees, and how clearly the lender discloses them. Eligibility and approval (20%): who can apply, published minimums, and the loan sizes on offer.

who can apply, published minimums, and the loan sizes on offer. Speed and support (15%): funding speed, direct payment to creditors, and the tools you can use to check your rate before you apply. Picks rank by overall score. I recheck every figure every 30 days and within 3 business days of a Federal Reserve rate decision, so the best debt consolidation loans on this list stay current as rates and terms change. Show details

Final Verdict on the Best Debt Consolidation Loans

Discover is our top pick among the best debt consolidation loans if you owe $40,000 or less, because its rates top out at 24.99% and it charges no fees. A larger balance points to SoFi, which lends up to $100,000. Your own APR decides the winner, so check your rate with two or three lenders before you sign.

BEST FOR NO FEES Discover Personal Loans for Debt Consolidation 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 6.99% to 24.99% APR, no fees of any kind Apply Now

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